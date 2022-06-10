Finance
Gann Price & Time a Unique Profit Tool for Traders
Gann was a technical trader who introduced some unique methods that are still used by traders today.
Perhaps one of the most interesting concpets is Gann’s view on the relationship between price and time.
Gann amassed a $50 million trading fortune with his methods and there used all around the world by savvy traders seeking bigger trading profits.
Let’s look at the relationship between price and time
In common with other technical analysts Gann believed that market action was cyclical
“What happened in the past will happen again”
To trade with the odds on your side in the future meant looking at past patterns.
The reason this is logical as human nature is constant and this shows up in the markets as patterns as humans ultimately determine the price of anything.
Price and Time
So why is the interaction between price and time so important?
Gann believed that crucial price movements occurred when price and time converged.
These convergences could give advance warning of an important trend and traders could trade for profit at these points.
If price and time did not converge, then time would be considered more important than price.
Time, was considered by Gann to be the ultimate timing indicator.
If you think about it time governs all of nature not just the financial markets.
“Just remember one thing, whatever has happened in the past in the stock market and Wall Street will happen again”
Advances in bull markets will come in the future, and panics will come in the future, just as they have in the past. This is the working out of a natural law”
Gann was one of the most important traders in history and his standing is emphasized by the life size portrait of him that greets you when you enter The New York Stock Exchange.
Not only did he introduce the concept of price and time, he was also responsible for a huge volume of work and his writing on the Fibonacci number sequence, Swing trading, Gann angles and many other technical theories are essential reading.
All though sometimes over looked he was one of the first to study human psychology and its importance in terms of market movement, before it become universally accepted.
“We cannot escape it (emotion). In the future, it will cause another panic in stocks. When it comes, both traders and investors will sell stocks, as usual, after it is too late, or in the latter stages of a bear market”
Gann avoided the crash of 1929 but how many booms and busts have we had since then and how many investors got burned?
The fact is, investors ultimately determine the price of anything and are always subject to emotion.
Learn how to step aside from the herd and you can trade in a disciplined way and emerge a winner.
The concept of price and time is one way of doing this.
If you study Gann you know you are studying a trader who is one of the most important of all time and one that has left all his work so others can study and learn from.
Savvy traders all around the world still use Gann’s methods and you should explore further and see how the methods could help you.
Finance
Drone Insurance and What Every Drone Owner Needs to Know
Insurance is the financial responsibility that is taken by a firm or person in case you damage someone’s property or cause harm in any way to another person. Insurance is important to own before you drive any manned vehicle and the same is true for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Insurance is a key aspect of risk management and can help your business get through legal complications resulting from unforeseen accidents caused by your drone.
The owners as well as the manufacturers and operators of drones are finally showing interest in learning about drone insurance. Drones are still in a developmental phase and there aren’t any specific rules and regulations governing their use. Therefore, there are a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding the insurance policies of these aerial vehicles. People want to know how the drone insurance is going to work. The following is a compilation of all the aspects that need to be kept in mind when it comes to drone insurance.
Is Drone Insurance Really Necessary
It is true that right now there are no implications for not having drone insurance. You can fly your drone even if it hasn’t been insured. However, it is becoming increasingly necessary to buy insurance for these aerial vehicles as they can cause some serious damage if they go out of control and cause an accident. Moreover, as the use of these drones increases, the authorities would most definitely make it compulsory for the drone owners to buy insurance before they can start flying them. Therefore, it is a good idea to buy drone insurance today so that you don’t have to worry about it at a later stage.
Criteria for Setting Premiums
The cost of drone insurance mainly depends on the level of danger that may be involved with the operation of the drone. Mostly, the choice of platform, the operator’s experience and the use of the drone is taken into consideration for estimating the coverage that the insurance company will provide you. If there is a higher possibility of an accident happening, the cost of insurance may go up. On the other hand, if the operator is an experienced one and the chances of a collision occurring are less, the premium amount might not be that high. So, when looking for a good drone insurance plan make sure that the drone you have is a safe one and is being piloted by an experienced professional.
Insurance Coverage
Every drone insurance plan is different. The coverage that is provided by the drone insurance will largely depend on the policy that you are buying and the company providing it. The areas that are covered by drone insurance plans are different for the owner and the manufacturer. For instance, most insurance plans for drones provide coverage to the owners for the legal liability and the physical damage caused by their drone either to a person or a property. This insurance will cover you for the following aspects:
· Personal injury: If your drone invades the personal space of your neighbor or some other person and ends up injuring them.
· Non- owned: If you happen to crash someone else’s drone that is not owned by you.
· Medical expenses: If your drone collides with a person, causing him/her injuries which require medical treatment.
· Premises liability: If your drone enters the premises of a person who does not like your drone invading his privacy.
· Damage to the UAS: Any damage sustained by the UAS during its flight either because of inclement weather condition or collision with an aerial object.
Factors to Consider When Choosing a Drone Insurance Provider
Drone insurance is a very important issue and thus it is vital that you choose your drone insurance provider very carefully. There are a number of insurance providers available in the market offering various plans for insuring your drone. However, not all of them are good. Some of the companies are only in this business to make money and don’t really care about their customers. If you want to find the best drone insurance provider then you will have to take into account the following factors:
- Reputation
The reputation of the drone insurance provider is of critical importance. You should only choose that insurance provider that has a good reputation among the people. The easiest way of finding out about the reputation of a drone insurance service is to have a look at the testimonials posted on its website. If the testimonials are generally positive then the company is a reputable one.
- Reliability
Reliability is also an important factor that should not be overlooked when it comes to choosing a drone insurance provider. Make sure that the company you are buying the insurance policy from is reliable and can be trusted with if you get into trouble with your drone.
- No Hidden Cost
All the best drone insurance providers have a very clear and transparent price structure. They do not have hidden costs which are revealed when you need the insurance to cover you. To avoid such an instance, go through the terms and condition of the insurance provider with the help of an insurance lawyer to be sure that there aren’t any hidden costs mentioned in there.
- Customer Support
Customer support is also an important aspect that should be given due importance if you want to find the best drone insurance provider. You should make sure that the insurance company you are dealing with has a responsive customer support staff that answers all your questions promptly.
In a nut shell, drone insurance is very important and it would be wise for you to buy it if you plan on using these aerial vehicles for personal or commercial use. However, choose only a reliable and reputable insurance provider to get your drone insured.
Finance
Learn E-Currency Exchange To Make Money: Is this a Scam?
Should you attempt to learn e currency exchange trading if the system a is just scam? Is what many courses like Matt Gagnon’s mazu are promoting a scam? If not, why are there rumors of e currency exchange being a scam?
If you have asked yourself questions along these lines then I highly recommend you keep reading my review for whether you should learn e currency exchange or not.
First of all, let me clear something up for you. If you’ve heard about the e currency exchange system being a scam, chances are you heard of it related to comments from Matt Gagnon from Mazu.
Here’s why I say this:
1. Matt Gagnon was the first person to create a course for people that wanted to learn e currency exchange. His website is very popular, which leads me to the fact that…
2. He sell outdated courses. He was the first one to create a course, and he never looked back on it. When you learn E currency Exchange you know this is a system that evolves constantly. Since Matt Gagnon from mazu does not update his course, the system he teaches no longer works. This mean upset customers, and on top of that…
3. Mazu does not refund people’s money. Making it in the eyes of someone who has just bought their course, a scam. This is what many customers say when they review mazu.
The fact that when you want to learn e currency exchange you can make very good money without really working, mixed with the fact that the best selling course about the subject is a scam as many mazu customers review it, then that makes it very easy to believe that the entire e currency exchange system is a scam.
However, the reality about how the e currency exchange system works is entirely different from what Mazu’s Matt Gagnon teaches.
First of all, let me state that from my experience and many others which I personally have heard, it is possible to make good money with the e currency exchange system. The whole system is as good as many people set it out to be.
Meaning the following things:
1. Except when you’re just starting to learn e currency exchange, you really don’t need to put in more than 30-60 minutes a day to be profitable. After you’ve done with the learning curve, things become much easier to exchange e currency.
2. You don’t need to work when you want to learn how to make money with e currency exchange. This really requires no selling, no marketing of any sorts, and it just takes your checking up on your daily profits and taking a few moments to reinvest them to see even more profits. I understand why this is hard for some people to believe so they call it a scam.
3. Dxinone (the company that does the e currency exchange) is a company that keeps growing and lately has implemented new methods of making money, which shows that it’s a stable company and has every intention of being in the market for a long time.
In summary it’s ultimately you who has to make the decision to learn e currency exchange. Nothing in this world is completely guaranteed, but from my experience I can tell you that it’s no scam. I’ve never seen anyone in three years loose a single cent while doing this system. So it’s up to you to decide if you want to learn e currency exchange trading.
Finance
Prepare for Negotiation in the Hospitality Business – Effectively
Introduction
Negotiation is an everyday activity. Children negotiate with parents about doing chores; adults negotiate with the company about salary. When it comes to purchasing, negotiation is always there. Although it is not a skill that comes naturally. Fortunately, everyone can learn the skill and practice makes it better. Just like other skills, good preparation can increase the success rate and make the negotiation process effectively.
The Specific Features of the Hospitality Industry
If you are serious about the hospitality business, you will know that negotiation plays a huge part in the business. Customers negotiate with hotels about room prices, room types and special upgrade every single minute. Speaking from the business perspective, for many years, it is always an evolving topic in the hospitality area – what is the best business model? Services-oriented model and customer-oriented model are the two most popular ones recently. Moreover, according to a research article presented in 2015 International Scientific Conference Economics and Management, for the hospitality service industry, four essential factors influencing the success are: value creation, development of the relationship with partners, information and communication technologies, and customer relationship management. Take services, customers, and these four factors into consideration, it is reasonable to conclude the importance of negotiation skill for hospitality professionals. Instead of the individual level negotiation, the focus in this article will be on the negotiation between corporates.
The Case of Marriott-Starwood Consolidation
The recent Marriott-Starwood merger case is an excellent example to discuss about the importance of negotiation. The case itself can provide many different perspectives for discussing negotiation. Started from April 29th, 2015, Starwood first put up itself in the market. Since then, Starwood, Marriott and a Chinese Insurance company, Anbang, has begun a business negotiation battle. It took almost a year for Marriott to finally triumph with a total $13.6 billion deal on April 1st, 2016. But that was not the end of the story. Marriott has waited another six months for the clearance from the Chinese government. It was September 23rd, 2016, Marriott announced the merger with Starwood completed.
The whole story is negotiation among: Marriott, Starwood, the Chinese insurance company, Anbang, and even the Chinese government plays a role. Did Starwood prefer to merge with Marriott or start a whole new chapter with another company such as Anbang? From business perspective, the one who can have a better offer will win the battle. But an effective and successful negotiation will bring in the corporate more than money!
Key Points to Prepare for Negotiation
Speaking of the goal for investing in the hospitality business, acquiring the best ROI (return of investment) effectively is critical. To achieve that, investors will want to do well preparation for the foreseen negotiation activity. Here are the key points:
A. Price is number one but not the ONLY one
Yes, profitability is definitely a priority for all hotel investors and profits come from high room occupancy and average daily rate. Profitability also comes when getting the best timing for selling the property. When it comes to negotiate with your potential partner (maybe that is your current competitor), the number appears on the offer is not the only benefit to put into consideration. Other possible benefits such as the reputation of the brand, the likely new market, or even the possible marketing effects along with the business activity are all valuable.
I. Positive Negotiation Attitudes and Intention
Preparation will start from knowing your potential opponents as much as you can. The information will cover but not limited to financial status, operational skills, and legal aspects about the company. In addition to the “data” you can gather, the attitudes towards the negotiation is even more important. You need to keep a positive attitude and intention towards the process, at the same time, you will hope the opponents are also positive. Positive about the possible results as well as intention towards the process can be helpful for the mutual benefit.
According to a Chinese media report, Anbang insurance company did not maintain enough financial ability to meet the Chinese legal criteria for investing foreign markets. (A Chinese insurance company is not allowed to invest more than 15% of the net asset to foreign markets. At the time when Anbang negotiated with Starwood, the offer is more than 15% of Anbang’s net asset.) All the three companies’ attitudes and preparation can be improved under the circumstance.
II. Long-term Relationship
Besides money offer, what else can you get from a business negotiation? This is also part of the preparation. Many times the corporate focuses on money offer only. The party may consider a long-term cooperation relationship. With enough research about the opponents, set up the bottom line what the company should secure after the negotiation. For example, the opponents might look for ideas of technical innovation; there is a creative executive team from your side. The opponents might need advice to improve guest services, the firm you belong to can offer great consultations regarding this aspect. These are things could be offered in the process instead of adjusting the money offer. While preparing for the win-win situation, keeping or even creating hotel’s value is also crucial.
From the Marriott case, a common business consolidation took place between two experienced hotel groups. Both groups have unique business system. One thing will worth to observe in the near future area is how Marriott is going to incorporate Starwood’s value or create a new value system in the united firm.
B. Time the Negotiation Process
Besides gathering as much information as possible and deciding your bottom line for the negotiation, the required time also need to be planned in advance, especially when you want the process to be effectively. Estimate the time frame reasonably will also help you evaluate the process thoroughly. In the Marriott-Starwood merger case, after April 1st, 2016 for the two signed up the contract, Marriott still waited for another six months for the Chinese government to nod. However, when Anbang initiated their action in the very beginning, it is not difficult to predict the following interruption from the governmental side if observing and studying the political environment in China in the beginning. Time is money!
C. Culture, Culture, and Culture
There are many discussions and cross-cultural studies about cultural differences in business negotiation. Dr. Nancy Adler discussed the characteristics for American, Japanese, Chinese, and Brazilian negotiators. It is interesting to see how people with different cultural background rank negotiation characteristics so differently. Let’s take American and Chinese negotiators as an example, the ranking for the key characteristics she listed for Americans are: preparation and planning skill, thinking under pressure, judgment and intelligence, verbal expressiveness, product knowledge, perceive and exploit power, and integrity. As for the Chinese negotiators, she presented the characteristics as the following: persistence and determination, win respect and confidence, preparation and planning skill, product knowledge, interesting, and judgment and intelligence. Culture defines your opponent’s “definition” of negotiation, the preparation process, and the variety meanings for the upcoming conversations.
Dr. Chang also described the differences between Chinese and American business negotiations in the article published in the Journal of Human Resource and Adult Learning in 2006. Generally speaking, the Americans prefer persuading other people base on logic. For this reason, if you are negotiating with an American firm, providing facts and statistics to support your proposal can convince your opponent easily. To the Chinese group, the key point is to establish the mutual relationship between the two parties and know who the crucial person is. Trust is the core value for this kind of relationship. Once the relationship is there, every discussion afterwards is a flow.
I. Non-verbal Communication
In addition to knowing the distinct communication styles based on culture, pay attention to the non-verbal communication, too. About 70% of human communication happens non-verbally. Preparation to observe and interpret the non-verbal communication is sometimes ignored during the negotiation process. Body language such as facial expression and gesture can be focused. Keep this in mind that whatever your corporate prepared for the negotiation, it is mutual. The other party might arrange similar observation.
II. Active Listening, Respect, and Find Specific Meanings behind the Conversation
American culture encouraging speaking straightforward and directly. This does not apply to all other cultures. Unspoken language is common for some cultures such as Chinese, UK, and Japanese. The interpretation for unspoken language is part of the culture passed from generation to generation and it is not limited to business situations. As preparing for the negotiation with another culture-based organization, practice active listening skills. If possible, a person comes from the culture will be perfect to be the interpreter. An interpreter for not only the spoken but “unspoken” language.
It is impossible to figure out the whole negotiation process from the Marriott case for an outsider. However, it is not difficult to imagine the potential clues all over the process. Learning from the case, with care attention to latent vocabularies, it is conceivable to move the case faster than it is right now.
D. Face Potential Conflicts
No matter how well the preparation was, there is always a chance for conflicts. A clever negotiation preparation includes risk management. For a hotel business investor, remember that a successful business negotiation starts with respects and understanding your opponents’ cultural and cognitive background. Bear in mind that price is the priority but not everything. There is an old Chinese saying: “Money comes and goes, relationship is forever!” Here the “relationship” refers to the one we discussed previously. Trust is the key.
Conclusion
From a bigger scale, negotiation is not only a process about profits but also other potential benefits. When wishing to exchange and influence the thoughts or behaviors of the other party, it is time negotiation occurring. Mutual benefits and needs can reach to a consensus if preparation well. At the end, you still can keep the long-term relationship.
References:
Adler, N. (2008). International Dimensions of Organizational Behavior, 5th ed. Cincinnati, OH: South-Western College Publishing, 2008.
Chang, L.C. (2006). Differences in Business Negotiations between Different Cultures. Journal of Human Resource and Adult Learning, 135 – 140.
Gann Price & Time a Unique Profit Tool for Traders
Vikings waive Gabe Brkic, leaving Greg Joseph as only kicker on roster
Drone Insurance and What Every Drone Owner Needs to Know
Learn E-Currency Exchange To Make Money: Is this a Scam?
Best Fat Burner In 2022 : Top 5 Fat Burning Pills For Weight Loss
Prepare for Negotiation in the Hospitality Business – Effectively
Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets brought to light in brother’s lawsuit
Gold Investing – The Way to Hang Onto Your Money
Get Insured Before Mishap Decides to Visit You During Festivities
Ideal Portfolio For Investment Purpose
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022