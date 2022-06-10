Finance
Get Insured Before Mishap Decides to Visit You During Festivities
Festivities are closing in on us. Which means the air will be filled with the fragrance of scented candles, homes lit by diyas and malls filled with families. It’s this time of the year when families go out and shop for festive proceedings. And chances are, you yourself would be busy planning and making a few phone calls for the festive occasion.
But here’s the thing, just take a min out of your busy schedule and ask yourself, are you ready for any mishaps?
It may sound a little morbid, but nonetheless, it is an important question you should be questioning yourself, as nothing is certain.
You could say, uncertainty is like a cloud that’s always flying over your head but strikes when you least expect it to. Which is why it’s crucial that you secure your happiness from any accidents.
Some of you who are sceptical by nature might question as to what could possibly go wrong during festivities. We admit, it’s rare but it can happen with anyone, so here are a few examples.
1. All auspicious functions, religious or social are conducted with the lighting of the diya or jot. Now imagine this, what if a curtain close to your diya gets lit by fire, or what if you miss out one of the items from your shopping list, you drive and come back to see your house on fire?? Shocking right? but wait there’s more.
2. Our country is one of the many nations to buy firecrackers in bulk during Diwali. Imagine this, what if a damaged rocket comes flying down, slips under your brand new car and explodes. Saddening right?
Whether it’s misfortune, sloppiness or somebody else’s fault, the point is a number of things can happen that could leave a big hole in your pocket.
What’s crucial is that you don’t suffer any financial crisis because of a mishap. Which is why it is important that you insure your valuables with Insurance.
A good insurance company offers a wide range of insurance covers to its customers such as-
-Car Insurance
-Travel Insurance
-Bike Insurance
-Home Insurance
-Fire Insurance
-Engineering Insurance
-Liability Insurance
-Burglary Insurance
-All Risk Insurance
Surely going through an insurance company’s range of policies may take you a little while but in the unlikely event of any mishap, you will find that your research up-front to have been a time well spent.
Ideal Portfolio For Investment Purpose
Most of us are in a dilemma about where to park our hard earned funds so as to meet our two important needs, one to give us required return and second to secure our future need of funds.
Looking at the current market scenario and the way the sensex has reacted during the last two years, I am sure that most of us must have lost faith in the equity market. The reason for this is that most of common people like us who invest in equity market either do it blindly on others advice without doing their homework or go through a safer route of mutual funds.So the most important question that arises at this point of time is how to manage one’s portfolio so as to meet one’s requirement.
So one should adopt following strategy (considering your age is 25-30 years):
Invest 60%-70% of your funds in equity market through mutual funds or directly in case where the market is at lower levels just like it was in Feb ’08. This is so because situations like economic meltdown which happened recently happens once in four to five years and stay invested with a long term target of about 3-4 years. After that take out your principal amount and leave the balance amount for a longer duration say about 8-10 years. This is so because you have already taken out your principal amount and when your investment is blocked by market going down, you will not feel the pinch since your principal is already safe. Further the amount of principal taken out should be invested in safer instruments like FDs,PPF etc which give you a fixed return.
Invest 20%-25% of your funds in life insurance policies so as to meet any future contingencies since it would be better not to neglect any future contingencies.
Invest the remaining 10%-15% in safe securities which give you fixed returns like bank deposits, PPF etc.
The ratio of investment in mutual funds and PPF must be have kept changing depending on the point at which the sensex is because it is not safe to invest our funds in equity when the market is at high levels and then wait for a year or six months to get back our principal when the market goes down without giving us any clues.
So increase the ratio of investment in PPF and decrease in equity when the market is at higher levels and vice versa.
Also it is advisable to invest in equities of those companies which have issued IPOs at certain prices in the near future and the current market price of those companies is below their IPO price because normally it is seen by the trend that their prices always go up from their IPO price over a period of time and give a return of about 40% to 50% over a period of 3-5 years.
So by the time you reach the age of 50-60 years you will have a handsome funds to enjoy rest of your life.
Why Travel Insurance Is Essential for an Overseas Trip
An oversees holiday is a time of great enjoyment and it seems a shame to think about the things that can go wrong, but just because you are in another country there is no reason to assume that you are less likely to fall foul of any of the dangers of everyday life. Theft, loss and medical emergencies are at least as likely to affect you when on holiday, and the experience will be even more traumatic if you are not covered and have to bear the full weight of any financial losses. Instead of seeing travel insurance as an unwelcome expense, remember that what you are paying for is the peace of mind that will allow you to relax and enjoy your holiday, without worrying how you will cope if something goes wrong. Travel insurance is a vital part of any overseas holiday, whether you are a fit young backpacker, an elderly traveller joining a group tour or a young family on a resort holiday.
If you are still not convinced, take a look at these reasons why you might need travel insurance.
1) Medical
Australian government statistics tell us that each year Australian Consulates deal with 900 deaths and 1200 cases of overseas travellers being hospitalised. Hospitals in South East Asia can cost up to $1000 per day and if the traveller has no insurance cover then they are likely to be wholly responsible for the cost. The same government statistics point to approximately 50 medical evacuations per year. When you consider that you might have to pay $100,000 to be evacuated from the USA, you can see how important it is to be insured.
2) Loss
Things get lost when you are travelling. Baggage gets lost at airports and wallets get stolen when you are sightseeing in unfamiliar cities where you are not as streetwise as you would be at home. As long as you have insurance cover however there is no need to be paranoid. Losing your property is always frustrating, but having insurance is the difference between a temporary inconvenience and an expensive disaster that could ruin your entire holiday.
3) Flight Cancellation
Flight cancellations are quite common and extremely stressful. At the very least you can find yourself hanging around at an airport for hours. If you have connecting flights or transfers, the knock on effect can be much worse — and very expensive. Even if you don’t, you may find that you suddenly need to arrange extra accommodation at the last minute, or you might miss out on one or more nights accommodation already paid for at your destination. Take out basic travel insurance and you will be covered for each of these problems.
4) Acts of Nature
If you get stranded overseas as a result of an act of nature such as a hurricane or typhoon, you may be covered by your insurance. If you are going to an area with a high risk of such phenomena it is a good idea to make this a priority when choosing your policy, as it is not always covered.
5) Personal Circumstances
Unforeseen circumstances in your personal life might mean that you have to cut short your trip, or even postpone it completely. You never know when you are going to fall ill or suffer a family bereavement. Travel insurance will allow you to recover some of the costs of your postponed or curtailed holiday.
Far from being a necessary evil, travel insurance is a safety net to ensure that you do not find yourself unnecessarily out of pocket as a result of your overseas holiday. It doesn’t need to be expensive either. There are plenty of cheap travel insurance deals available, so there is no reason ever to leave home without it.
The Five Secrets of Building a Weissenborn Guitar
For over twenty years I had always been very curious about building a guitar. I had played acoustic guitars almost since I could remember. I had a great mate who lived just down the road from and we did everything together so when he announced he was going to learn to play guitar, naturally, I didn’t want to be left out! We bought a couple of new guitars and practised hard together even on cold Winter’s night we went to the local Laundrette to practise when our folks threw us out!……Yes, my enthusiasm has never waned all through my great hippy youth until today where I find myself living on a yacht in Australia with eight wonderful guitars at the dodgy age of fifty eight..I even still do a few gigs!
But I digress! no matter how many guitars I owned over the years…and I have owned a few…I always had a secret desire to build one for myself. I proudly imagined how I would lovingly carve it all out, inlay it with black Coral, turquoise, silver and glowing mother of pearl. But, whenever it came to the crunch I just didn’t have the balls to actually get stuck in and get to grips with it.
What was wrong? I couldn’t work it out. I had achieved many other things I had set out to do along my journey through life. I’d built a 43 foot yacht, for one thing. I had learned that in order to finish a project off was to tell every living soul I knew that I was going to do it…that way, I knew that later,when my enthusiasm flagged, I just had to see it through, if I didn’t I would get the reputation as a bigmouth ‘gonna be, want to be” I secretly thought of it as my ‘insurance policy! It really helped, for sure.
However, as much as I loved playing, my life took a big jolt when I finally went to see a great Aussie guy called Jeff Lang play at a concert in my home town. I sat enthralled, spun out, totally blown away at the rich, vibrant, cool whiny sound that seemed to leap from this amazingly shaped lap steel guitar.
It just did not seem possible that a guitar could sound so full, so haunting, so melodic, to tell you the truth, I was so overcome with it all, I felt tears run down my face I felt such a fool…Well, what a state to get in!It was a big crossroads in my guitar playing!
This incident never left me the same again… I wanted one of those Weissenborns so bad it hurt. I felt I couldn’t face my other guitars again. I sulked, we didn’t speak for some weeks…..but I gave in, had to I’d wanted a Taylor all my life…now I’d got it, wasn’t I ever going to play it again? Something was different though…I wanted to play that bloody thing like I’d never wanted to play before, so I did, you’d better believe it. I dont even want to think about how long and how many hours it took me to start improving but I damn well did.
I’ve taken all this time to get around to the whole point of this article. I had got over the indecision that had haunted me…I couldn’t afford two or three grand to buy a good lap steel. No way.
I luckily have a great friend in Luthier Kim Hancock of Tamborine Mountain in Queensland. Kim, a kind soul along with his two boys ( also fearsome luthiers) Dane and Sean, build guitars that are something else already established as amongst the best in the World market…
Kim was really encouraging and gave me my first secret, unwittingly. If you start it and stuff it up…so what? It’s only a piece of wood, see what you did wrong, chuck it in the garbage and order another piece..simple! Then, do it right the second time!
The second secret came right on the back of the first one.! Dont let the project intimidate you…take control of it..you are the master, it is the subject.
The best secret of all came as I started to build ….I remembered the words during our conversation a few weeks before….Treat every stage of the build as a separate project. The back, the sides, the bridge, the headstock.. a separate project. See, thats a good secret, I reckon. That way you can see the build as lots of small projects instead of one big overwhelming monster……Hey and give yourself a reward every time you complete one of those stages..a beer, a lollypop, go splash out people, dont get cheap on yourselves!
The next secret is this: During the build there is always something that will stop you dead in your tracks. With me it was” How in Hell’s bells am I ever going to get the back join perfect or the front one, come to mention it?”Well, my secret was in the fact that I had a good guitar making book supplied to me by Kim. The answer was in there! Glue some sandpaper to a straight edged spirit level and then sand each section smooth as a baby’s bum…see, simple when you know how!
So, find your way round every problem by thinking about it carefully…there is always a way round each problem you encounter, it may not always be the way you had imagined! Oh, yeah, the name of the book is ” A guitar Maker’s manual by Jim Williams” You can get that from Kim Hancock’s site
[http://www.Australian] Luthiers supplies.com.au Let me say though, there are no plans for a Weissenbourn in there, you can get those from StewMac in the U.S. or other suppliers.
The final secret is a real simple one: Make a firm decision to see it through to the end. I actually live on a yacht in a Marina.. I nearly talked myself out of building the guitar time and time again. I have heard so many times” How can I build a guitar when I havn’t got a shed, a bench saw and so on?” BS people, BS with a capital BULL. Make the best of what you have, get your timber supplier to cut up the timber to size, then get it planned so you dont need all that expensive gear, Man,THEY got it all!
There are a few more secrets too….I have written a book “How to build a Weissenborn Guitar”that will give you a few more lights to shine in those dark corners of that mind of yours! to help you do this thing!This guitar is really basic, just like the originals, no purfling ,no truss rods( they dont need ’em) bone simple but the sound! YEE haaa!
It tells you how to build the guitar of your dreams at your own speed right there at home, in the shed garage or flat with the very minimum of tools and experience. I now have a site all about the build called http://www.buildaweissenborn.com that you can also see in the authors resource box.
There are some pictures of my new weissenborn there, made incidentally, with Australian Maple( a cousin of Koa) and an indian rosewood fretboard which actually does not have any frets on at all and maybe never will!
Finally, I do hope that any of you out there reading this article will want to know how my Weissenborn turned out…..bloody awesome! It is the loudest guitar I have ever heard in thirty years of playing… I can hardly sing over the sound of it!!! and that’s saying something people cause I do have one loud voice.. not a good one folks, but a loud one!! It’s been a levelling but incredible experience, thanks again to my good mate Kim Hancock for all the help and advice he so freely gave to me especially when he didn’t have to!
