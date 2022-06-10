Food
Global Cloud Kitchen Market Report 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast”, the market reached a value of US$ 56.71 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 112.53 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027.
Cloud kitchens, commonly known as virtual kitchens, refer to shared cooking spaces among various restaurants under one roof that provide food only for delivery purposes. They are available in three types, namely commissary or shared kitchen, independent cloud kitchen, and kitchen pods.
Cloud kitchens enable food establishments to expand and optimize delivery or takeout services at a minimal cost. They aid in focusing on reducing administrative hassle and logistics, marketing, reaching a larger audience, etc. As a result, cloud kitchens are gaining traction as an ideal business solution across the globe to meet the emerging food delivery demands of local restaurants and fast-food chains.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Cloud Kitchen Industry Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for virtual kitchens among food businesses, including meal prep companies, caterers, delivery-optimized restaurants, etc., for delivering food is primarily driving the cloud kitchen market.
Besides this, the elevating popularity of online food delivery services on account of the hectic working schedules of consumers is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the growing need for convenient and quick meal options at affordable prices is also catalyzing the global market.
Moreover, the rising technological advancements, such as the development of third-party apps that assist in making the ordering process highly systematic, algorithmic, and intuitive, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Furthermore, the leading market players are investing in the seamless integration of point of sale, kitchen display, and inventory management technologies, which is expected to bolster the cloud kitchen market in the coming years.
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy and Toast Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type and nature.
Breakup by Type:
- Independent Cloud Kitchen
- Commissary/Shared Kitchen
- Kitchen Pods
Breakup by Product Type:
- Burger and Sandwich
- Pizza and Pasta
- Chicken
- Seafood
- Mexican and Asian Food
- Others
Breakup by Nature:
- Franchised
- Standalone
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Choosing a Meal Planning Tool for your Private Practice
You have found this article because you want to start your private practice as a dietician or nutritionist. You will have to accomplish so many things, and choosing a meal planning tool is one of the most important.
Meal planning involves choosing the meals your client wants and needs to eat during the week or month based on their requirements. To do this, many things need to be considered, such as sale items, schedules, and foods available.
A meal planning tool is a nutrition facts software that allows the users to create meal plans and choose recipes based on their diets, food intolerances, eating habits, etc. Let us look at why a meal planning tool is suitable for your private practice.
Benefits of using a Meal Planning Tool for your Private Practice
Below are some of the reasons you should choose a meal planning tool for your private practice.
It Makes your Work Easier
Using the best nutrition label software in your private practice as a dietician makes your work easier and faster. It reduces your workload by providing access to a database filled with different recipes and meal plans you can share with your clients.
This reduces the amount of time that would have been put into sourcing different recipes and creating meal plans because you can quickly generate them from the meal planning software. This will also increase your business’s income.
Monitor your Clients Progress
As a dietician or nutritionist, keeping track of your client’s progress is very important if you are working towards a goal. With a meal planning tool, you can easily access the overall improvement of all your clients in one place.
A good meal planning tool allows you to properly monitor and evaluate your client’s progress. Sometimes, the tool can display the overall improvement in a graph or chart which is visible to the client and is sure to motivate them to attain their goals. You can also assign goals for your clients.
Building Recipes
You can easily use a meal planning tool to build recipes and create meal plans to fit your client’s requirements. As written above, the database is filled with dietary programs, recipes, and nutritional content that help you easily create a meal plan that fits your client’s diet.
You can create personalized meal plans for your clients and calculate the nutritional value of all your menus and recipes and calorie intake.
Communication and Organization
Using a meal planning tool will help you communicate efficiently with your clients without sorting through different emails and text messages. You can conveniently chat with your patients and check up on them while evaluating their progress alongside.
Another advantage of choosing a meal planning tool for your private practice is the organization. Everybody wants their business to be organized, and using a meal planning tool does this efficiently. You can easily manage all your client data and have them in one secure spot.
Why Should I Choose a Meal Planning Tool for my Private Practice?
Choosing an FDA-approved nutrition label software is the best choice to make as a dietician or nutritionist. Through this, you can easily create a positive change in your clients’ lives while also boosting the perception of your brand to a good one. Lastly, it is a great way to achieve your business goals.
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
Some people go grocery shopping as a fun way to make sure their fridge is full, but others try to plan how much they spend, especially at a store like ALDI that has so many discounts.
ALDI has won the hearts of many loyal customers all over the world with its cheap alcohol and fresh food. As people have gone to the store over and over again, they have come up with their own ways to save money and get the most out of their shopping.
Aldi has a lot going on this month, from cute cheeses for Mother’s Day to keychains for your cart quarter, and there will be even more in May. The cheap grocery store still says it has some of the lowest prices, so looking for these deals could be a good way to stay within your budget as prices rise. Plus, some of these fun choices will definitely get you excited for summer.3
Treat yourself with some sweets
It’s commonly stated that if you want the greatest chocolate, travel to Europe, and ALDI follows that advice. Because the grocery store brand is located in Germany and prefers to buy locally, the chocolate is likewise created by a German company, Moser-Roth, which has been making chocolate for ALDI since 2007.
Return the product if you’re unsatisfied
The store’s extensive return policy is one of the most famous aspects of ALDI’s customer service. For dissatisfied consumers, the business offers the Twice is Nice Guarantee, which includes not just a refund but also a replacement product as long as you have a receipt. Ask for the Twice is Nice Guarantee rather than simply expecting it. Many Reddit users said that if you didn’t expressly mention the guarantee, you’d only get a refund rather than both a refund and a new item.
Don’t Bother Bagging Everything
For some, the most difficult part of grocery shopping isn’t preparing a list or locating everything they need (and the inevitable extra items). It’s bagging instead.
Bagging groceries may be a tremendous nuisance for many customers, especially those who are shopping with children. ALDI also encourages consumers to bring their own reusable shopping bags, and for those who forget, they sell them for a price.
Conclusion
When it comes to convenience, ALDI takes it a step further by offering delivery and curbside pickup at over 300 of its locations. This allows you to acquire food without leaving your house or entering a store, which is an alternative that many people were searching for during the peak of the epidemic to reduce their personal COVID risk.
The choice to solely provide in-store purchasing is unusual among big-name supermarkets, but it was chosen on purpose by Trader Joe’s. What’s the reasoning behind it? According to Business Insider, the corporation chooses to invest in personnel that provide a friendly in-store experience for customers.
“The fact is that over the last couple of decades, we’ve put those resources in our people rather than building an infrastructure that eliminates the need for people,” said Matt Sloan, Trader Joe’s vice president of marketing.
It also discovered that the accompanying expenditures were too expensive after a few years of trying delivery service in New York City. When the trial programme ended, a spokesperson told Business Insider, “Instead of passing on unsustainable cost increases to our customers, removing delivery will allow us to continue offering outstanding values — quality products at great everyday prices — and to make better use of valuable space in our stores.”
While Trader Joe’s decision to remain a brick-and-mortar store may be inconvenient for some, it is a measure to the company’s appeal that consumers would still travel long distances to fill up on their favourites.
4 Healthy Recipes You Can Make In Your Instant Pot
Do you love preparing scrumptious meals in an Instant Pot? Doing so is worth it because using an Instant Pot is quick and easy. Nevertheless, you will need to go to great lengths to find out which meals are the healthiest for you and your loved ones. The possibilities are endless, but certain Instant Pot recipes are healthier than others. Which ones are the best for you and your loved ones? Within this guide, readers will learn about four healthy recipes that you can prepare in your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Beef Stew
Most consumers love beef stew because it is healthy, delicious, and fulfilling. Typically, this is an inexpensive dish as well. You can customize the recipe to meet the needs of your loved ones. It is easy to make a scrumptious beef stew that will make your mouth water. You can choose chuck roast, pot roast, rump roast, and more. Once you’ve picked one, you must cut the beef into slices of roughly 2 inches or smaller. You’re also going to need a handful of other ingredients, including carrots, onions, potatoes, tomato sauce, and olive oil.
It is wise to customize the recipe to make a dish that works best for your loved ones. For instance, some people do not like carrots. If your kids hate carrots, remove them from your recipe. When you’re ready to begin, cover the bottom of your Instant Pot with olive oil. Then, switch to the sauté setting. Place the beef pieces into the pot and let them cook until both sides are brown. Once this happens, you can begin adding seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. You can now add your carrots, beef stock, onions, potatoes, and tomato sauce.
Be sure to stir thoroughly. Once you’ve done this, you should secure the lid. Close the vent and allow the dish to cook for 35 minutes. The cooker should be on the high settings. Finally, you need to let the pressure release from the pot. It can take 20 minutes for this to finish. Let the dish cool before serving. You can find out more about the healthiest Instant Pot recipes by visiting Corrie Cooks.
Chicken Stew With Farro
Next, you should consider preparing a delicious chicken stew for your loved ones. You can make the meal better by adding farro. The meal is great for you and your loved ones because it is overflowing with whole grains and essential proteins. You can also make this on a stove, but it is easier to use an Instant Pot. The ingredient requirements as slim. For instance, you’re going to need dried herbs, boneless chicken, farro, mirepoix, and tomato paste.
Farro is a unique whole grain that comes from Italy. It works well when added to stews, soups, and salads. When prepared correctly, it’ll have a nutty taste. Now, it is time to begin preparing this dish. Start by sautéing the onion, celery, and carrots. Continue until the ingredients begin softening. Once this happens, you can add garlic, tomato paste, and herbs. Add your chicken broth. Finally, you should place the chicken and farro on top of everything else. Allow the Instant Pot to cook this dish for 12 minutes. Just remember that you’ll need to give it time to build pressure first.
Let the pressure release. Then, you can start shredding the chicken. Add parsley and seasoning until you’re satisfied with the result. Again, you can make this dish on the stovetop, but it is easier to use an Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Green Beans
Do you want to spice up another dish? Would you like to add a healthy side to one of your favorite dishes? If this is something you’re trying to achieve, you should consider making Instant Pot Green Beans. Most people love green beans so this will work well for your friends and family members. You can greatly enhance the dish by adding onions, bacon, onions, and green beans. Surprisingly, the dish is more fulfilling than you could ever imagine. You don’t need a lot of ingredients. Instead, you’re going to need green beans, bacon, onions, garlic, chicken broth, pepper, and salt.
Once you’ve bought everything you need, you should turn on the pressure cooker and switch to the sauté mode. Combine the onions, garlic, and bacon in the pressure cooker. Allow it to cook for five minutes. After that, you should add the rest of your ingredients. Now, you can close the lid. Turn the valve to sealing. Let the Instant Pot cook this meal for 15 minutes while using the high setting. Once you’ve waited 15 minutes, you should quickly release the pressure. Once the pressure has dramatically reduced, you can remove the lid.
Now, you can begin enjoying this delicious meal with your friends and family members.
Instant Pot American Goulash
Finally, you may want to prepare this dish for your loved ones. The dish is hearty and fulfilling meaning it will be a good choice when you’re very hungry. Plus, you’ll appreciate the fact that it is only going to take 20 minutes or so to prepare. Since you’re going to be using an Instant Pot, you won’t have to waste a lot of time standing in front of a stove. Before getting started, make sure you have at least one pound of lean, ground beef. You’ll also need garlic cloves, diced onions, diced green peppers, salt, oregano, black pepper, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, elbow noodles, and Worcestershire sauce.
Make sure your Instant Pot has been switched to the sauté mode. Add your ingredients, including beef, pepper, garlic, and onion. Allow the meat to cook fully before draining any excess fat. Now, you can add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, elbow noodles, tomatoes, and seasonings. Be sure to stir well. Then, you need to place the lid back onto the Instant Pot and lock it. Allow it to cook with high pressure for four minutes or so. Once this has finished, use the quick release carefully. After the float valve goes back down, you can remove the lid and let the dish cook. Now, it is time to enjoy this dish with your loved ones.
