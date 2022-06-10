Finance
Gold Investing Tips
There has never been a better time to invest in gold and with these gold investing tips, your profits will be much greater. Events are coming together that will propel gold to new heights that will make the gold move of 1979-80 look like peanuts. In order to capitalize on these gold investing tips, it is important to know why gold is going to make this move.
Events are converging that leave gold no where to go but up. After 60 years of government meddling in the free market we have reached the last step in the destruction of the dollar’s value. The current administration’s quantitative easing policy and it’s attempt to take over 18% of U.S. GDP by nationalizing the health care industry, all but guarantees gold going to $1,200 before the end of the year and much higher after that.
Gold investing tips you need to profit
The best gold investing tips are simple ones that are easy to remember and to follow. With both physical gold and gold stocks buying weakness and selling strength is the key. We are in a bull market in gold, so if you buy on weakness, you may not catch the exact bottom, but you are buying at the right time. Another gold investing tip which relates to selling into strength is to not get greedy. Nothing goes straight up, so it is important to set goals for stocks when you buy them. If you set a goal of 25% profit, stick to it, with at least a portion of your shares.
Another important gold investing tip to remember is, there is no profit or loss until you sell. It does you no good to watch your stock rise and then watch it go all the way back down without taking profits. Set your goals and stick with them. If the market is really running put a trailing stop on your position so that it triggers a sale automatically if it drops by the percentage that you have put in. If the stock continues up, the trailing stop follows it up and won’t be triggered unless it drops that set percentage.
As far as gold investing tips for the physical coins or bullion the same rules apply, but right now I would put them on hold. Any coins or bullion that is purchased now should be held for the long haul because the price of gold is going to go much higher in the next couple of years. Gold will increase in price until we get a fiscally responsible government, and not before then. These gold investing tips will help you through the trying times to come.
The Costly Dangers of a Mossy Roof
Moss usually begins to appear around springtime, when rain is heavier. It is an attractive quality for many things, such as antique fences, old barns, tree stumps, and river banks. As for roofing systems, moss is not even slightly appealing, nor is it conducive to proper roof performance and longevity. Continue reading to learn what kinds of costly problems moss growth can cause for residential and commercial roofs.
What’s Your Lot Like?
If your home or building is located on a shaded lot that does not get a lot of sunlight, your roof is at risk of moss growth. Moss grows when cold and wet meet. So for properties located in these conditions, rain and other kinds of precipitation can lead to moss growth in a very short amount of time. It can also lead to mold, algae, and scum development. There are many problems associated with moss growth on roofs, all of which can be avoided with routine inspections, cleaning, and minor repair.
Curb Appeal
Have you ever seen roofs with large gray or greenish patches on them? This is a result of moss accumulation, which results from poor roof maintenance. Not only is this unattractive, it greatly reduces the property’s curb appeal. This can affect your relationship with the city, or your neighborhood’s home owners’ association (HOA). It can also impede your need to sell a property on the real estate market.
Longevity
Moss, mildew, mold, algae, scum, and ambiguous muck will all reduce a roofing system’s life span. Asphalt roofs are meant to last 20 to 30 years or more, but if you allow moss to overtake your roof, it can reduce its life span by 30%. Why? Because moss creates a lot of structural problems in roofing systems.
Water Leaks
Moss produces minuscule fibers called, “rhizomes”, which penetrate deep into a roof’s substrate. This loosens important granules that are designed to protect shingles from warping, cracking, and drying out. Furthermore, moss can absorb as much as 20 times its own weight in moisture. This means it holds onto a significant amount of water that just sits on your roof, waiting to damage shingles, underlayment, and the roofing structure as a whole. It will eventually cause wet attic insulation, soaked ceilings, and major interior water leaks.
Homeowners’ Insurance
What could make moss problems worse? Your homeowners’ insurance policy may not cover the damages. It is common practice for homeowners’ insurance companies to periodically come out and inspect the condition of a home they are insuring. This is also common for those who are refinancing. However, if your roof is very dirty, your homeowners’ insurance company may request that you have it cleaned. Sometimes, they cancel a policy altogether, especially if such a notice is ignored.
What To Do
If you have moss on your roof, you need to contact a local and trusted roofing company for assistance. They can educate you on proper roof maintenance, and manage any existing roof problems you have.
Did Anyone Remember to Call Grandma
Back in mid June I was having coffee with a dear friend who regards me as his financial coach. He was relishing the fact that he convinced his grandmother to sell all her stocks and equity mutual funds and move entirely into cash and bond funds.
I asked him why did he do that? ” Oh come on man, get with it..oil is flying past $70 per barrel, gold is soaring past $600 an ounce and real estate is crashing all around us. The Democrats are gonna win everything, the House, the Senate…they are going to raise taxes, bail out of Iraq. There is no way the stock market can survive all this. To top it all off, Ben Bernacke, our new Fed Chairman is sticking it to us with higher interest rates. We are going to hell in a hand bag…I couldn’t let my grandma suffer all this, so I got her into cash. Now, Georges as my financial investment coach, why aren’t you giving me this same advice?”
Would you believe I told him things are not as bad as they appear, and that we have seen this movie before? Well, I did, but I don’t think he was listening, and I have to admit, after our meeting I began to question if I was missing something.
Wow, June 2006, not a fun time folks. Oil going to $100, a gallon of gasoline $3, gold going to $1000 per ounce and interest rates clearly going up to at least 10%. OurPresident is not very popular either at home or abroad. Everybody out…let’s bail and go into cash!! CNBC has all the naysayers and the “I told you so” experts on every hour.
So what happened? Just like every other scary period, the stock market takes its licking and keeps on ticking. The calendar 2nd quarter corporate earnings report came out and they were pretty good. No major corporate blow ups. Okay, not bad, then what? Third quarter guidance for corporate earnings seemed in good shape, no one crying wolf…this stock market seems a bit cheap..maybe put a toe or two back in tha water.
Wait a minute…oil down to $60 a barrel, a gallon of gas now about $2 at the pump, versus $3 just 3 months ago…inflation seems tamed, GDP growth doing just fine…Fed has met twice since June and no raising of rates, in fact talk now of lowering those interest rates. President Bush approval rating back up to the mid 40’s%, maybe the November election is not a slam dunk for either party. Consumer confidence and spending seems to be ticking up. Retailers more optimistic about 3rd and 4th quarter expectations. What is going on here? We were crashing and burning 3 months ago ?
What happened is the same thing that has happened these past 100 years. The US economy is built to grow. It will take hits from interest rates or international events…pick itself back up and keep on marching forward. The stock market is strong with the Dow Jones in new record territory, and professional money managers now spewing optimistically about the 4th quarter and 2007. The stock market for the year is up near double digits and corporate earnings seem healthy.
I hope my friend remembered to call his grandma and get her back in the market.
Things to Look for In a Pet Insurance Plan
Caring for your pet goes beyond giving it food and shelter; making sure it’s healthy and well-maintained. As an owner, it’s your responsibility to bring your feline or canine companion for regular checkups and even apply for a pet insurance plan. You need to be sure it’s given proper vaccinations and medicines when it’s sick. All of which comes with a price but the assurance that your beloved animal is safe will definitely beat it all.
If you’re looking for the best medical services for your pets, you should be aware that it also can be expensive. A purchased plan helps you afford these expenses and provide the best health care benefits for your darling animals. But what factors should you look for in an insurance plan?
The Costs
When deciding on which plan to go for, you must be sure it will provide you the best coverage and services. It should also be budget-friendly. If the company offers high disbursements, you need to look into its costs. Does it necessitate you to increase your deductibles in order to have enough money for it?
The Highest Payout
Maximum payout is the highest amount reimbursable by the insurance company. It has five different categories.
a. Annual – This is the amount of money the company is ready to repay you on an annual basis. But if you reach the highest annual payout, you will not get paid back for the remaining months in the year.
b. Lifetime – This is the reimbursement the company gives you while your pet is still alive. But if the maximum lifetime payout is reached, your animal will not receive any more covers from the company.
c. Per incident – This is the money paid back for every illness or injury encountered. If this payout is reached, it won’t receive any more reimbursements for the specific sickness or accident.
d. Predefined benefit schedule – This is the compensation given based on the schedule listed. Before getting a plan with this payout, be sure to review every fee schedule written down.
e. Per body – Refers to the settlement for every body system like the nervous, respiratory, and muscular system of the body. If the limit is reached, there will be no more compensation for that specific body system.
The Coverage
They cover different injuries and illnesses. If you want the best one for your companion, you should make sure it covers the essential components like medication and food.
