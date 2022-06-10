Finance
Guide to Investing Out of State for Commercial Real Estate Investors in Los Angeles, California
Isn’t real estate supposedly one of the best categories of investment classes in the world? People always need a place to live right? Then why does it seem almost impossible to invest in real estate in California, which is known next to New York and Florida, as one of the top places in the world to invest in real estate, unless you have a few million dollars? It is because they are densely populated and in the case of Los Angeles have already risen dramatically not only in the last six years by 40% but have quadrupled, 400%, over the last 30 years. (S&P Index LA) Those are great returns for an asset that is considered to be safe and moderately growing. So what should a person do nowadays if they live and grew up in Los Angeles, and want to invest in real estate but don’t have a million dollars to invest? The solution is simple, invest out of state!
A lot of people think it is hard to invest in a state such as Texas. You have to manage the property, collect rent, and make the right investment decisions for the long term in a state that at this point in time you are only somewhat familiar with, right? Well allow me to explain to you why it is great for someone to think otherwise, and how a great agent can acquire property for you in another state in a deal which the tenants, the ones using the property space, are managing the property for you and even paying your property taxes! Not only that, but these are institutional companies who guarantee you the money you are promised for periods of up to 10-15+ years, per contract. This is only the beginning of me explaining how investing outside of your comfort zone with the proper advice can benefit you and your family.
How about the safety of these investments? I don’t want to lose my hard earned dollars. Neither do you. So why would you invest in anything outside of the Los Angeles, or the California region? A region that has proven itself for decades and showing promising signs of growth in certain areas. These are definitely valid points in the eyes of an avid investor, but maybe it’s time to reconsider. I already mentioned that property prices in Los Angeles are expensive, that being one of the main reasons to invest elsewhere.
Haven’t you noticed a lot of people who have been living in California are moving to the surrounding states where it is a lot cheaper to live and in places where new and old business industries are beginning to thrive? I personally know a few people who have moved away. Texas alone has added over 5 million people to its population in the last thirteen years according to Texas Department of State Health Services, and it is still growing. With that in mind, doesn’t it seem like a great deal to acquire a commercial property in a state where you can buy commercial real estate for around $150,000-$300,000 down? You couldn’t dream of that in Los Angeles unless you wanted to buy an old run down building.
Are you starting to understand how easy it can be to invest outside of your state, and why it is more lucrative? If you do, that’s great, if not here is another way to understand it in a situational scenario with numerical figures.
My friend Jack has $500,000 right now that he wants to invest.
This is what would happen if Jack invested in a Los Angeles Commercial Property from 2015-2020.
Let us say Jack doesn’t take out a Loan and buys a Fee Simple Commercial Estate.
$500,000 x 4% Interest Yearly = $20,000 Income / Year (Before Taxes) x 5 years = $100,000
Over this period of time the value of the property goes to $600,000 by 2020, and Jack sells his property to Jenner. That makes for a profit of $200,000 before Capital Gains, and Income Taxes.
Now, let us say Jack went outside his comfort zone and decided to get a property in Texas.
$500,000 x 8% = 40,000 Income / Year (Before Taxes) x 5 Years = $200,000
Over this period of time the value of the property goes up to $750,000 and Jack now shows Jenner how much easier it was to invest out of state because of the structure of this deal. He told Jenner that since Starbucks was managing his property and paying him on time without question every month, this made it much easier for him as an investment. Now, Jenner wants to buy this investment off Jack, because he sees the benefit and Starbucks wants to sign again for an additional 10 years with a rent increase!
Jack just made another $250,000, on the increase of the value of the property.
In total, Jack has now accumulated $450,000 before taxes over the last 5 years investing in Texas. Get it?! Do you understand the benefits and the financial rewards? Not to say you cannot have these structured deals in Los Angeles, but remember they offer half as much interest in a market that has already gone up 40% in the last six years.
Jack has made $450,000 investing in Texas vs. $200,000 investing in California with the same amount of money. That’s an extra 125% increase in profit, which will make you an even astonishingly larger amount of money on your next big investment!
Finance
American Depositary Receipts – The Convenient Way To Trade Foreign Stocks In the US
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are instruments that allow U.S. – based investors/traders to buy shares in foreign (non – U.S.) corporations in U.S. Dollars and in a form that is tradable on U.S. exchanges in the same way as domestic stocks. For the U.S. – based investor the advantage of ADRs is the convenience of not having to deal with the additional complexities of foreign exchanges and the varied share registration requirements of foreign jurisdictions. Companies based in other countries are motivated to have their shares listed in the U.S. in this way because it deepens their investor base in a capital market that is the deepest and most sophisticated in the world.
Most typically foreign corporations making use of this facility issue so-called sponsored ADRs. One designated depositary institution holds the the underlying stock in the country of origin and issues the negotiable securities called American Depositary Receipts that represent ownership of the underlying foreign securities. Three New York banking institutions dominate this market; Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank and JPMorgan Chase. Note that investment in ADRs still involves exchange risks as the U.S. Dollar share price of the ADR will always be based on the price of the underlying shares translated into U.S. Dollars at prevailing exchange rates.
Well-known foreign companies traded as ADRs include BP Plc (stock symbol BP) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of the U.K.; Bayer (BAY) and Deutsche Bank (DB) of Germany; Novartis (NVS) and Credit Suisse (CS) of Switzerland; Sony (SNE) and Toyota Motor (TM) of Japan; Nokia (NOK) of Finland; and Grupo Televisa (TV) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) of Mexico.
Finance
Advantages of Using Air Freight Services
Simply put, many private individuals and business owners choose air freight because of the speed factor. Besides, there is no limit to the volume and measurements of consignment that can be delivered. These include motor vehicles, machineries, appliances, furniture, and electronic items. While there are various transport modalities, each method has its own advantages and downsides. Air freight is preferred mainly for high-value but low-volume cargoes. It is important to look at the positive aspects carefully.
It is the quickest method of transporting all types of merchandise compared to sea freight or road moving. Schedules for departure and arrival are generally reliable except if there are weather problems or valid reasons for flight delays. Cargo flights are scheduled to depart very hour. There are also fewer risks of losses and because of advanced security measures. Safety regulations in most airports are enforced strictly. Moreover, these companies employ highly developed anti-pilferage methods to prevent or minimize exposure to burglary and damages.
You can send goods to almost any part of the globe. Most of cargo transport airline firms own a massive network of destinations worldwide. Insurance coverage is essential for your cargo. Premiums are quite low compared to sea or land transportation because of short travel time. Air freight may be more expensive but insurance fees are lower. This means substantial savings on the part of exporters.
You may not require local warehousing anymore due to the quick transit time. At the same time, it will not be necessary to keep products in stock. Customs clearances and inspection of cargo can be faster than port checks. Air cargo handlers are also more competent enabling you to save on man-hours and financial resources.
More often than not, air freight service providers require simple packing as against shipping consignments. In short, you save both on time and funds for additional and heavy packing. Air freight cargo monitoring makes use of the most advanced computerized tracking systems. You can use one of the latest software applications that permit you to check on the status of your things from departure, transport and arrival. You are updated of the cargo’s whereabouts from time to time.
These are among the major benefits of air freight. Once you have made your choice on the transport mode, it is time to look for the best service provider. It will be advisable to ask from for referrals from people you know and trust.
Finance
Belize – A Piece of Heaven!
A natural beauty located at the centre of the Americas, Belize is surrounded on three sides by the Mexican and Guatemala borders. However, Belize gladly pours out her heart onto the crystal clear sea-fronts on the eastern side, where the Caribbean seas treasure is part of its pride.
Fact File
Belize is a total of 8867 square miles, offering a rich and diverse fertile land comprising of Pine Forests, Tropical Rain Forests, Savannah and Mangrove Forests, to Sandy Beaches, Rivers, Streams and Lagoons.
Offshore there are hundreds of white-sand islands called Cayes, and Reefs enchanting divers. All these treasures are engulfed and caressed by the crystal clear Caribbean waters. Belize’s fertile eco-systems are abounded by the rare and exotic species of birds, mammals and fish, and where all thrive under the protected status provided by the Belizean Government.
People and Life
Life is serene here as are the environs. With only a small population of about 300,000 people, Belize is the only English speaking democratic country in Central America. The Belizean economy is based on tourism and agriculture, with sugarcane, citrus, bananas and aqua-culture as the main products. Even the manufacturing industry is agro-based and fulfills the gaps.
Living expenses and services are comparatively cheaper than the other neighboring countries. You could comfortably live in Belize with spending less. US $1,500 to US $2,000 per month would easily see you through. Good Healthcare, Insurance and housekeeping services are available at reasonable costs.
Belizean Invite
Foreign ownership is encouraged by the government here, especially if it creates employment opportunities for Belizeans. Incentives are also offered for projects that are export oriented. These include income tax breaks and import duty exemptions.
Work permits are also provided to non-nationals under the guidelines of the Belize Labor Department. These last from 3 months to a year, and are renewable. Anyone having a permanent residency or who has been a legal resident for the last 5 years can apply for Belizean citizenship under the Belizean Nationality Act, 1981.
Tourism – A Wonderland
Travel and Tourism in Belize is being vigorously promoted and brings in Foreign Exchange for Belize. Wildlife and the seafront, along with the serene natural beauty of Belize has immensely contributed to the tourism industry of Belize.
The List
There is so much in Belize, that it is hard to list each and every spot. A few famous places can however be talked about –
Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary – The world’s only Jaguar Preserve
A unique sanctuary initiated by the efforts of one person is in the south of Belize covering 150 square miles of tropical forest land. It was declared a Forest Preserve in 1984, and finally declared a Jaguar Preserve in the year 1986. This is house to not only the Jaguars but a variety of wildlife, including birds, animals, fauna and flora. Rare species of birds like the Macaw, Great Curassow, and Keel-billed Toucau are common sights.
Community Baboon Sanctuary
The Community Baboon Sanctuary is an innovative and grass-roots project to protect a habitat for the endangered Black Howler Monkeys. You can easily become a member here by adopting a monkey, and it is encouraged by the CBS authorities.
Ancient Maya Sites
The Ancient Mayan Ruins are found all over Belize. Said to be the place where the ancient Mayan civilization thrived, there are now over 600 such sites identified. This ancient civilization existed between the periods 300 BC to 900 AD. This culturally vibrant society was well known during their time for magnificent art, imposing architecture, and highly developed mathematical and astronomical systems.
The Seafront is unforgettable. Here are a few places that will never leave our minds.
Diving Spots
Almost 40 of them, untouched diving spots well manicured with coral reefs, 20 foot stalactites, mangroves, and sublime internal lagoons. Mother Nature here is at her best. You have Black Corals, Orange Sponges and many more to choose from. If you love diving, you couldn’t ask for more.
The Great Blue Hole
Just imagine the Great Blue Hole, 1000 feet wide and over 400 feet deep. Apart from the divers, many colorful varieties of fish regularly visit the Great Blue Hole. The Great Blue Hole is the largest ocean sink-hole in the world, large enough to be visible from outer space. This marine vault stores red algae, hydroids, and gorgonians covering most of the corals. This is also houses sharing brush, mermaid’s fan algae, Elkhorn, club finger, shallow water starlet corals, giant green anemones and various urchins.
Half Moon Caye
Nature opens in full glory at the southeast corner of the atoll. A densely populated bird sanctuary to the west and coconut palms to the east, home to 98 recorded species of birds including frigate, red footed booby birds, pelicans, ospreys, egrets, gulls, storks, terns and many more. And do not forget to visit the Lighthouse on Half Moon Caye.
The Wall
This is located to the south of the Half Moon Caye. Divers can experience a depth of 30 feet and visibility up to 100 feet. This natural aquarium at Half Moon Caye contains garden eels, conch, rays, flounder, star-eye hermit crab, tile fish, manta rays, groupers, yellowtail snappers, razorfish, toadfish, spotted eagle rays, turtles and black groupers.
Long Caye Ridge
A perfect dive spot for beginners; with minimal currents, a 40 feet depth and 80 feet visibility. Soft coral, vase and tube sponges, yellow pencil corals, coral niches for spotted crabs, lobsters, file fish and arrow blennies hold your sight. Check this out for underwater photography.
The Aquarium
To the northwest of Long Caye is the Aquarium, house to the abundance of flora and fauna enchanting the visitors with myriad colors and perfect visibility. The richness and variety of the marine life is perfectly demonstrated here leaving all visitors simply mesmerized.
Lighthouse Reef
A diving expedition to the Lighthouse Reef Atoll begins from its northern shores. It is tear-drop shaped and one of the few unspoiled and pristine atoll reefs in the world. The Sandbore Caye and The Northern Two Cayes greet you at the gateway. These cayes have an internal lagoon which act as a giant natural cooler. At the southern end of the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, you will find Long Caye, which is known to be the closest island to the top dive sites and fishing grounds in all of Belize.
Belize Me
There is so much packed into this small country. Belize is only 68 miles wide, and 108 miles long. But then, the open and crystal clear seas have blessed this land, imparting the vastness the ocean beholds.
You just have to be here to Belize yourself.
Once, twice – and you’ll realize, that it’s never enough.
Be here, to find out.
Advantages of Using Air Freight Services
Belize – A Piece of Heaven!
