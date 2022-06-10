News
Jensen announces priorities for public safety, crime in Minnesota
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen announced a crime-fighting plan Thursday that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard in keeping order.
His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities area in the past couple of years. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he said he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed.
“Do you feel safer today than you did four years ago?” Jensen asked at a news conference. “When I ask people across Minnesota — whether it’s in greater Minnesota or in the urban areas — ‘Do you feel safer than you did four years ago?’ they’re saying no.”
Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator, was joined outside the Capitol by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk.
Jensen criticized incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his response to the sometimes violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which included the burning of a police station. Jensen said Walz froze and let the situation get out of control. He said he would be quicker to deploy the National Guard to prevent trouble. He also said he would use state troopers to supplement local police in high-crime areas.
The Walz administration has already stepped up the role of the State Patrol. It announced plans last month to use troopers to supplement the Minneapolis Police Department, which has lost around 300 officers since the unrest, with many claiming post-traumatic stress disorder.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen a surge in violent crime that sometimes spills into the suburbs. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides last year, the most since 1995, while St. Paul had 38, breaking the city’s record of 34 set in 1992 during the crack cocaine epidemic. Minneapolis also reported more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings in 2021, while St. Paul saw about 100. The cities formerly didn’t feel the need to keep specific carjacking statistics.
Jensen also called for more job, literacy and skills training for state prisoners to help them find work when they’re released and thus reduce recidivism. And he called for more emphasis on restorative justice by using offenders to clean up graffiti and vandalism. He would also create a unit within the state Department of Public Safety to protect children from sexual exploitation.
Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments, while Walz and other Democrats have called for $450 million in new public safety spending as part of a stalled bipartisan budget framework that Jensen opposes. They also criticized Jensen for opposing gun safety measures such as background checks.
The Legislature adjourned last month with lawmakers still divided on how to use the $7 billion that’s left of what was a $9.25 billion surplus. Talks among Walz and the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities have yet to nail down enough details for the governor to call a special session.
“From opposing universal background checks to the budget deal on public safety, Scott Jensen has shown that he’s unserious about stopping crime and gun violence,” Ken Martin, the state Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement.
News
Clint Frazier looking forward to first clash with Yankees since departure
MINNEAPOLIS — Clint Frazier said he got a fresh start when he was released from the Yankees last November and he immediately signed with the Cubs. Still, Frazier, who will be in the Bronx this weekend with Chicago, can’t seem to quite let go of his time in pinstripes.
In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Frazier took a few shots at his former club.
“A lot of it is hard to really look at and understand where it went wrong at times,” Frazier told the paper about his parts of five seasons with the club.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone took the high road when talk about Frazier Thursday before the Yankees’ series finale against the Twins at Target Field.
“I mean he had some injury stuff that he had to deal with that cost him a lot of time, especially a lot of time as a young player, where you continue to develop whether it be at the minor league level or‚ in his case, a lot at the big league level,” Boone said. “He missed a lot of time and important reps, by no (fault) of his own, it’s just unfortunate. But he’s a really talented guy. We certainly wish him well moving forward in his career because we all know he’s got a lot of ability.”
The prospect with the “legendary bat speed,” never developed into much more than a name.
Last year, Frazier took himself out of a game on June 30 and he went on the injured list with what the team described as vertigo, then a neck issue and a vision issue. There were never any real answers, but now Frazier said he was battling another concussion, which he tried to play through, deciding not to disclose his suspicion to the Yankees for fear it wouldn’t be taken seriously.
In 2018, when Frazier suffered a concussion in spring training, the Yankees shut him down and had him see several specialists.
In the end, Frazier was a .239/.327/.434 hitter with a .761 OPS, 29 home runs and 97 RBI over parts of five seasons with the Yankees.
So far, his time with the Cubs hasn’t been much more successful. After a slow start to the season, Frazier suffered an appendectomy, forcing him to miss a month.
Frazier was hitting .216/.356/.297 with a .653 OPS and 87 OPS+ in 45 plate appearances. He does not have a home run and just one RBI.
And he’s on the edge of possibly being demoted when Cubs rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki’s returns from the IL.
Frazier said he feels free to express himself now that he’s with the Cubs. He’s grown the beard that all players freed from the Yankees’ grooming guidelines seem to grow and now he wears a nose ring.
“And you had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team” he said. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So, I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”
STANTON SITS
After a rough night in right field, Giancarlo Stanton was out of the lineup Thursday. It wasn’t a benching, the slugger just came off the injured list on Saturday and Boone said this is a move to manage his workload.
“I had to decide between today and tomorrow and I just settled on him being off today,” Boone said.
Stanton twice seemed unaware of where he was in relation to the right-field wall and missed balls. Another he came charging in on and missed.
GERMAN HEADING OUT
Domingo German threw three innings of a simulated game on Thursday. The right-hander, who has been on the IL since spring training with “right shoulder impingement syndrome,” will probably pitch next in a rehab game next week.
“I mean, all reports are that he’s in a pretty good place as far as just health-wise and throwing the ball, his work has been really good. So I think everyone’s been really encouraged by what they’ve seen down there,” Boone said. “He’s a really good pitcher. He’s capable of starting but could also be a guy that could really be a weapon for us out of the pen, too.”
Considering the Yankees will have an innings issue with Luis Severino, who had pitched 27.1 innings over the past three years because of injuries, and Nestor Cortes, whose only pitched to 119 innings, German could be an important addition to the staff in the next month.
News
Major league perk for ‘old school’ Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer: stirrup socks
It has taken a long time for Devin Smeltzer to find a place in the Twins’ rotation. First called up to the majors in 2019, the left-hander has fought through injuries and roster logjam to become one of the team’s most consistent pitchers this season.
Smeltzer, 26, is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season on Friday when the Twins begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. He brings with him a 2-0 record and 1.93 earned-run average into a matchup against Rays starter Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA).
One of the hidden perks of being a big leaguer for Smeltzer is stirrup socks, once a universal part of any baseball uniform but now something of a relic. He had to order his own throughout the minor leagues, in both the Twins’ and Los Angeles Dodgers’ systems.
“I’m just old school. I like the look,” Smeltzer said Thursday. “I wore them all through high school, I wore them a little bit in travel (ball), but I’ve always been pants-up, my whole baseball career.”
Smeltzer said he pitched without stirrups just once throughout his professional career, a start for the Dodgers’ Class A team in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
How did it go?
“Terrible,” he said. “It was an anniversary game, and we had these terrible uniforms we had to wear, and my stirrups didn’t match. So, I wore other socks and I changed them in between innings. I just hated it.”
Stirrup socks are so rare these days that minor-league teams don’t even have them around. All throughout the minor leagues, in the Dodgers and Twins organizations, Smeltzer said, “I ordered my own.”
Not many Twins players wear stirrup socks these days. Equipment manager Rod McCormick said Chris Paddack, who joined the team from San Diego this spring, wore them before he had season-ending elbow surgery on May 18. Former all-star closer Glen Perkins wore them occasionally, as well, McCormick said.
“We always have some available,” he said.
And if you’re wondering what Smeltzer did for stirrups while pitching for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints: “I just wore the Twins ones,” he said.
‘I’M JOSH’
Throughout his career, Josh Donaldson has rubbed many in baseball the wrong way, even in typically quiet Minnesota. He spent two seasons with the Twins and last year made himself something of a spokesperson for baseball’s crackdown on pitchers using substances to improve their spin rates, starting a to-do in Chicago after specifically calling out White Sox starter Lucas Giolito during a game.
This season, Donaldson fell afoul of many, even in his own clubhouse, after White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson revealed that Donaldson called him “Jackie” — as in color barrier-breaking Jackie Robinson — during an altercation on May 22.
Donaldson said he was trying to defuse a tense situation with a joke; Anderson didn’t think it was funny. Major League Baseball fined and suspended the Yankees third baseman for one game. Donaldson is appealing.
Donaldson, back in Minnesota with the Yankees for the first time, didn’t want to answer more questions about the incident — he has officially apologized to Robinson’s family — or his time with the Twins before the teams played the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday.
“It’s a great organization and they’re having a great year, and they’re exceptionally hard to beat,” said Donaldson, hitting .230 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 42 games through Wednesday. “I enjoyed my time here. I’m on the New York Yankees now.”
When it was suggested that New York hasn’t changed him, Donaldson said, “I’m Josh.”
News
Class 4A softball semifinal: Forest Lake 3, White Bear Lake 2
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Forest Lake knows how good Chloe Barber is in the circle for White Bear Lake.
The Bears’ pitching ace no-hit the Rangers the first time the teams met this season. In the second game between the two teams, the junior allowed just six hits and two earned runs. Both performances resulted in White Bear Lake victories.
Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said Barber is “probably one of the best pitchers we’ve had in Minnesota in the last 10 years.” And, when you face that type of talent, Hall said you have to “roll the dice.”
Forest Lake certainly took some gambles in Thursday’s Class 4A state tournament semifinal at Caswell Park, and enough paid off for the Rangers to edge top-seeded White Bear Lake 3-2 to advance to their second straight state final.
The fourth-seeded Rangers (21-5) will face second-seeded Brainerd in Friday’s state final at 1 p.m. back in North Mankato. Brainerd topped East Ridge 4-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals, then beat Hopkins 5-2 in the semis.
“You know you have to take chances and you can’t play scared,” Hall said of the upset of White Bear Lake. “We tried to put the pressure on every chance we got.”
That started in the first inning, when Bethany Weiss walked to lead off the game. Sami Ernst courtesy ran for the catcher and stole second base. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a fielder’s choice to give Forest Lake a 1-0 lead.
No hits, one run.
Then in the fifth inning, Forest Lake scored twice on the strength of a bloop single, a hit by pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout.
One hit, two runs.
In total, the Rangers scored their three runs on the strength of four hits, because they were constantly pushing aggressively on the base paths.
The gamble didn’t pay off in the third inning, when the inning ended in a runner being thrown out at third base, but it was that aggressiveness that ruled the day for Forest Lake.
Weiss said Hall “definitely” likes to coach in those types of games.
“He likes to play his little tricks,” she said with a smile.
They paid off in a game that only featured eight hits between the two teams but had plenty of activity on the base paths thanks to a small strike zone that led to a total of 13 walks.
White Bear Lake coach Kaity Wightman said it took her team a little bit to adapt to that, but trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Bears (22-4) found their stride.
Jordyn Meyer delivered a bases-loaded single to plate White Bear Lake’s two runs for the day.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded again, Hall swapped out starting pitcher Avery Muellner — who was great for four-plus innings — for Hannah Tong.
That’s pressure at its peak. The Forest Lake sophomore admitted she felt a bit of nerves, but thought back to past performances in which White Bear Lake got the best of her, and decided it was her moment to prove herself.
Tong induced a foul out to end the inning.
Tong and Muellner are both aces for the Rangers, and Hall has full faith going to either in any situation. Tong threw scoreless sixth and seventh innings to shut the door on White Bear Lake.
“She did a fantastic job,” Hall said. “Take pride in that, being able to be there for your teammates. That’s my favorite part.”
Forest Lake pitched around Barber. She reached base safely in all four trips to the plate via three walks and a hit by pitch. Wightman said with one more inning, perhaps the Bears could have broken through. They just found their groove a little too late. Still, the defeat does little to dampen a season that included a Suburban East Conference championship and the first trip to state since 2002.
“It’s been an amazing year, and girls aren’t going to see it right now or tonight,” Wightman said, “but they know it’s been a special season.”
Both of Forest Lake’s wins Thursday — in the quarterfinals over Centennial, then over White Bear Lake — avenged regular-season defeats. Hall noted his team has had pressure all season to get back to this point — the state title game, where it lost to Rosemount last spring.
Now, the Rangers are back.
“They just have dialed it up when it matters most. And they’re playing loose, which is really, really important down here. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hall said. “Our experience of being down here last year was, ‘You know what, you can’t play scared.’ ”
“It’s a different team, new season, new everything,” Weiss said. “So I’m excited to see how it all unfolds (Friday).”
