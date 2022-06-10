Kenedi Anderson: Why Did She Leave The ABC Show Suddenly? What Is She Doing Now?

While Kris Jenner has been pressuring Kendall Jenner to start thinking about having kids, Khloé Kardashian is advising her sister to think twice before settling down. Kendall Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner has been pressuring Kendall Jenner to start thinking about having kids.

Thursday, June 9, The Kardashians

During the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired on Thursday, June 9, Kendall, 26, and Khloé, 37, discussed having children while shopping for a present for Kylie Jenner, who at the time was pregnant.

The model said to Khloé, who has a daughter named True, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, “Oh my God, having a baby store is true for me these days.” True is Khloé’s daughter. “Just so you know, the day is going to come for me, don’t you?”

Khloé was eager to remind Kendall of what they had discussed, saying, “Oh, no — do you remember what we spoke about? The requirements.”

Kendall responded by saying, “I do have standards, and I will hold myself to them, one hundred percent.” “But, just being 26, I feel like everything seems a bit more genuine for me.”

Even yet, the cofounder of Good American remained unconvinced, asking, “26? Kendall, you’re much too young to be having a child.

Why this pressure?

At the event where the famous family gathered to promote their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kris Jenner’s only child who does not yet have children, Kendall Jenner, gave an exclusive interview in which she disclosed that her mother is “100 percent” pressuring her to begin a family with her boyfriend Devin Booker, just as she does with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who already has two children of her own.

“Just out of the blue,” Kris will text me, “I believe it’s time,” and my response is always, “Is this not up to me?! ” Kendall stated. “Just a nice reminder from me to you!” Then Kris weighed in.

During the conversation, Kim Kardashian made several other startling disclosures, including the fact that she attributes the few instances in which she loses her cool in public and responds angrily to her “inner mother bear.”

During the promotion for the release of their new Hulu series The Kardashians, an alum of the reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians said, “I come to a point where I just have to let it all out and express how I feel.” “I think that also comes with the protection of being a parent.”

What does Kendell want?

There is a possibility that Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who does not yet have a kid, but it seems as if this might change very quickly.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the childless woman, who is 25 years old, expressed her ecstatic anticipation over the prospect of starting a family.

After stating that she had given a lot of consideration to the situation while in quarantine, she finally admitted her guilt. She said that she was the only member of her family who did not have any children.

“During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you become very bored and start thinking about a lot of stuff,” said the patient. “You start planning a lot of different things.”

Additionally, she stated that the fact that her younger sister Kylie was pregnant made her “a bit envious.”

After Khloe Kardashian questioned if Kendall’s desire for children was “just a phase” she was going through, the newest episode of the show’s final season features an episode in which Kendall is put to the test not once, but twice when it comes to her abilities as a parent.

To begin, Kendall was given the responsibility of watching for Ace, who is just four months old and is Malika Haqq’s kid.

Kendall said that she had a wonderful day and that it made her “feel a lot better about having kids one day.”

