Lucas Luetge leads the way as Yankees bullpen shuts down Twins after rough Gerrit Cole start
MINNEAPOLIS — For Lucas Luetge, Thursday night summed up his 2022 season. The lefty reliever struggled early — had two rough outings — and hadn’t really found his way until he got the call at Target Field.
Luetge anchored a bullpen triage after Gerrit Cole got hammered and was chased after 2.1 innings. The lefty gave the Yankees 2.1 scoreless innings and time for the offense to rally for a 10-7 win over the Twins.
“It’s kind of a unique win for us,” Luetge said. “Most games this year, we’ve been kind of in control. This was the first time we kind of got punched in the mouth early and the team never gave up and everybody stepped up.”
The bullpen did tremendous work Thursday night, putting together seven scoreless innings. Miguel Castro got 1.1 scoreless and then Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes each pitched a scoreless inning.
“Outstanding,” Cole said of the bullpen’s heavy lifting after his early exit. “Lucas has put a few good ones together in a row and tonight was obviously huge for us. Wandy was super crisp. Mike King came in and does what Mike King does and Clay closed it down.”
“I thought that it was really special for them to be able to keep throwing up zeros. I mean, obviously, the momentum swings drastically in favor of the Twins early and I can’t do anything about it,” Cole continued. “But with the quality of at-bats that we’re having, we continue to play good defense, for the bullpen to throw up zeros and let us continue to kind of gain momentum, make our at-bats more relevant as the game goes on, to ultimately get the lead in and lock it down. I mean, what a great team win tonight. I mean, super impressive.”
Holmes picked up his ninth save of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 27 innings over 25 straight appearances. He has the longest single-season scoreless streak since Mariano Rivera went 30.2 scoreless in 1999.
Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets laid bare by brother’s lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by one of Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ sons not only makes explosive legal allegations but tells deeply personal stories about a guarded family that typically shies away from the public gaze.
Louis F. Angelos, 52, alleges in the suit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court that his brother, John P. Angelos, 54, sought — against his father’s wishes — to wrest control and ownership of the family fortune, including the team.
In making his allegations, Louis Angelos recounts anecdotes — for example, about stormy encounters and a years-long rift between John and his father — that unleash a cloudburst of family drama.
Here are a few such scenes, with the caveat that they come from Louis Angelos’ lawsuit, and John Angelos — who did not return text messages from The Baltimore Sun — has not offered his version of the events. Nor, for that matter, has their mother, Georgia, also named as a defendant in the suit, or Peter Angelos himself.
The 92-year-old patriarch has been in deteriorating health for some five years, and the lawsuit stems from his sons fighting over control of the Orioles and the rest of the family fortune Peter Angelos made as an attorney representing workers with asbestos-related health claims.
Former outfielder thrown out
Figuring into the family drama is Brady Anderson, the one-time Orioles centerfielder who had become the team’s vice president of baseball operations. The lawsuit says he was among the Peter Angelos loyalists who John Angelos wanted out of the picture as he brought in “yes-men completely beholden to him.”
In March 2019, John Angelos cut Anderson’s salary in half, and later that year ordered General Manager Mike Elias to fire him, according to the suit. It said that triggered a shouting match between the Angelos brothers, with Louis defending Anderson, who was one of their father’s favorite employees, and John telling him, “you better be careful, you better start thinking about your inheritance.” To which Louis responded, “you’re insane.”
The 2019 season would be Anderson’s last with the O’s.
The sons come out of the shadows
While Peter Angelos was known for being the team’s owner and a nationally prominent class-action attorney, his sons kept lower profiles.
But then in 2015, John Angelos sat in his parked car late one night typing out 21 tweets about unrest in the city following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained in Baltimore Police custody.
He explained later that he wanted to address the roots of the unrest — how America had “shipped middle class and working class jobs away from Baltimore”— although he seemed abashed by the amount of attention he drew.
According to the lawsuit, John was estranged from his father at the time, the result of a fight they had in 2009.
It began with a disagreement over where the Orioles should base their spring training. Peter Angelos did not like his son’s suggestion that the team consider sites in Arizona instead of Florida, the suit said. The father wanted the site to be more accessible to fans.
John “then stormed out of the meeting to the astonishment of those present,” the suit said. “In the aftermath, he walked away from the Orioles completely. While he continued to have involvement in MASN, he would not return to the Orioles until 2017, on the eve of Mr. Angelos’ sudden illness.”
John Angelos oversaw the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, or MASN, the club’s regional sports network.
Her two sons
There were fraught dynamics as well between Peter’s wife, Georgia, and her sons, according to the lawsuit.
At one point she is characterized as being afraid of John’s anger, and at another she is said to have “ceased communicating with Lou and her lawyers have instructed Lou not to communicate with his mother.”
Louis Angelos’ lawsuit depicts his brother as manipulating, misleading and intimidating their mother as he worked to gain more power over the family fortune. In one instance, when Louis asks her why she puts up with “John’s abuse. She allegedly replied, “He’ll go ballistic,” holding her cell phone far from her ear to demonstrate what she feared would happen.
A musical journey from Nashville to Baltimore
Weaving through this Baltimore saga is a Nashville connection. John Angelos is listed as living there, and his wife Margaret Valentine is a Nashville songwriter who owns a music management company, Pound It Out Loud, there.
Enter Chris Jones, a North Carolina-based attorney who had represented Peter Angelos for more than a decade.
“However,” according to the lawsuit, “Mr. Angelos had grown dissatisfied with Jones’ representation and had ended the relationship.”
And, the suit goes on to claim, the family brought Jones back to help advise them on a trust for the assets of Peter Angelos but eventually “his allegiance shifted to John exclusively.” Louis Angelos’ lawsuit says John needed Jones’ “utter loyalty” to consolidate his power.
”John knew how to acquire that,” the suit says.
It goes on to describe how Margaret Valentine took Jones’ daughter, an aspiring singer whose stage name is Carter Faith, under her wing. In 2018, the then 17-year-old years old girl sang the national anthem at Camden Yards, and John arranged for a subsequent performance as well, according to the lawsuit.
”The college student has had far more exposure as an artist through John and Margaret’s efforts than she could have ever achieved purely on her own talents,” the lawsuit states.
In any event, Nashville has taken notice of Carter Faith.
Jones, meanwhile, convinced Louis Angelos to agree to an amendment to the trust in 2018 that ultimately gave John Angelos increased control with his mother’s consent, according to the suit. Jones convinced Louis Angelos it was necessary for meet Major League Baseball requirements, the suit said.
The law firm at issue
Beginning in 2019, John Angelos tried to “dismantle or dissolve” his father’s law offices, alleges Louis Angelos, who manages the firm.
“Given that Mr. Angelos wanted to be remembered as an effective lawyer first and foremost, and saw his role in the Orioles as ‘strictly secondary,’ John’s attacks on the law firm were a startling manifestation of his antipathy towards his father’s legacy as a lawyer,” the suit says.
It adds that John had written in October 2019 of the firm’s “unsustainability” and tried unsuccessfully to get Louis to agree to help dissolve it or have it “spun off to others.”
Energy Efficient Windows Market 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Efficient Windows Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, The global energy-efficient windows market size reached a value of US$ 18.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.31% during 2022-2027.
Energy-efficient windows refer to advanced ventilation systems that provide enhanced protection from heat gain and heat loss to minimize the energy consumption of the entire building or complex. They prevent the escape of conditioned air from the buildings, thereby reducing the transfer of heat in both directions. These windows are commonly available in variants with double glazing, triple glazing, low emissivity (low-E) coatings or argon or krypton gas fillings. They can operate in awning, casement, double-hung, fixed, hopper and sliding formats and are used for maintaining the optimum level of light, warmth and ventilation in the room, while reducing the utilization of artificial heating and cooling systems. They also deflect ultraviolet (UV) rays and offer noise reduction capabilities.
Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends:
Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective ventilation systems to minimize energy consumption and air conditioning costs is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. With the rising demand for electricity, there is a shifting consumer preference for energy-efficient windows as they aid in reducing the wastage of power by cutting off the outlet of air from inside the room. In line with this, the widespread adoption of green building concepts and increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is also favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the launch of innovative windows integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These windows can adjust automatically or can be changed remotely through a smartphone application as per the requirement of the user. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-efficient-windows-market/requestsample
Energy Efficient Windows Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, operating type, glazing type, component and end use.
Breakup by Operating Type:
- Awning
- Casement
- Double-hung
- Fixed
- Hopper
- Sliding
Breakup by Glazing Type:
- Double Glazing
- Triple Glazing
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Frame
- Glass
- Hardware
Breakup by End Use:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America:( United States, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-efficient-windows-market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Andersen Corporation, Builders Firstsource Inc., Deceuninck NV, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.), Schott AG, The REHAU Group, VKR Holding A/S and YKK Corporation.
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Clint Frazier takes shots at Yankees ahead of first clash with his former team
MINNEAPOLIS — Clint Frazier said he got a fresh start when he was released from the Yankees last November and he immediately signed with the Cubs. Still, Frazier, who will be in the Bronx this weekend with Chicago, can’t seem to quite let go of his time in pinstripes.
In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Frazier took a few shots at his former club.
“A lot of it is hard to really look at and understand where it went wrong at times,” Frazier told the paper about his parts of five seasons with the club.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone took the high road when talking about Frazier Thursday before the Yankees’ series finale against the Twins at Target Field.
“I mean he had some injury stuff that he had to deal with that cost him a lot of time, especially a lot of time as a young player, where you continue to develop whether it be at the minor league level or‚ in his case, a lot at the big league level,” Boone said. “He missed a lot of time and important reps, by no [fault] of his own, it’s just unfortunate. But he’s a really talented guy. We certainly wish him well moving forward in his career because we all know he’s got a lot of ability.”
The prospect with the “legendary bat speed” never developed into much more than a name.
Last year, Frazier took himself out of a game on June 30 and he went on the injured list with what the team described as vertigo, then a neck issue and a vision issue. There were never any real answers, but now Frazier said he was battling another concussion, which he tried to play through, deciding not to disclose his suspicion to the Yankees for fear it wouldn’t be taken seriously.
In 2018, when Frazier suffered a concussion in spring training, the Yankees shut him down and had him see several specialists.
In the end, Frazier was a .239/.327/.434 hitter with a .761 OPS, 29 home runs and 97 RBI over parts of five seasons with the Yankees.
So far, his time with the Cubs hasn’t been much more successful. After a slow start to the season, Frazier suffered an appendectomy, forcing him to miss a month.
Frazier was hitting .216/.356/.297 with a .653 OPS and 87 OPS+ in 45 plate appearances. He does not have a home run and just one RBI.
And he’s on the edge of possibly being demoted when Cubs rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki’s returns from the IL.
Frazier said he feels free to express himself now that he’s with the Cubs. He’s grown the beard that all players freed from the Yankees’ grooming guidelines seem to grow and now he wears a nose ring.
“And you had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team” he said. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”
SCORELESS
Clay Holmes picked up his ninth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning in Thursday night’s 10-7 win over the Twins. He also extended his scoreless streak to 27 innings over 25 straight appearances. He has the longest single-season scoreless streak since Mariano Rivera went 30.2 scoreless in 1999.
GERMAN HEADING OUT
Domingo German threw three innings of a simulated game on Thursday. The right-hander, who has been on the IL since spring training with “right shoulder impingement syndrome,” will probably pitch next in a rehab game next week.
“I mean, all reports are that he’s in a pretty good place as far as just health-wise and throwing the ball, his work has been really good. So I think everyone’s been really encouraged by what they’ve seen down there,” Boone said. “He’s a really good pitcher. He’s capable of starting but could also be a guy that could really be a weapon for us out of the pen, too.”
Considering the Yankees will have an innings issue with Luis Severino, who had pitched 27.1 innings over the past three years because of injuries, and Nestor Cortes, whose only pitched to 119 innings, German could be an important addition to the staff in the next month.
