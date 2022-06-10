News
Major league perk for ‘old school’ Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer: stirrup socks
It has taken a long time for Devin Smeltzer to find a place in the Twins’ rotation. First called up to the majors in 2019, the left-hander has fought through injuries and roster logjam to become one of the team’s most consistent pitchers this season.
Smeltzer, 26, is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season on Friday when the Twins begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. He brings with him a 2-0 record and 1.93 earned-run average into a matchup against Rays starter Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA).
One of the hidden perks of being a big leaguer for Smeltzer is stirrup socks, once a universal part of any baseball uniform but now something of a relic. He had to order his own throughout the minor leagues, in both the Twins’ and Los Angeles Dodgers’ systems.
“I’m just old school. I like the look,” Smeltzer said Thursday. “I wore them all through high school, I wore them a little bit in travel (ball), but I’ve always been pants-up, my whole baseball career.”
Smeltzer said he pitched without stirrups just once throughout his professional career, a start for the Dodgers’ Class A team in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
How did it go?
“Terrible,” he said. “It was an anniversary game, and we had these terrible uniforms we had to wear, and my stirrups didn’t match. So, I wore other socks and I changed them in between innings. I just hated it.”
Stirrup socks are so rare these days that minor-league teams don’t even have them around. All throughout the minor leagues, in the Dodgers and Twins organizations, Smeltzer said, “I ordered my own.”
Not many Twins players wear stirrup socks these days. Equipment manager Rod McCormick said Chris Paddack, who joined the team from San Diego this spring, wore them before he had season-ending elbow surgery on May 18. Former all-star closer Glen Perkins wore them occasionally, as well, McCormick said.
“We always have some available,” he said.
And if you’re wondering what Smeltzer did for stirrups while pitching for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints: “I just wore the Twins ones,” he said.
‘I’M JOSH’
Throughout his career, Josh Donaldson has rubbed many in baseball the wrong way, even in typically quiet Minnesota. He spent two seasons with the Twins and last year made himself something of a spokesperson for baseball’s crackdown on pitchers using substances to improve their spin rates, starting a to-do in Chicago after specifically calling out White Sox starter Lucas Giolito during a game.
This season, Donaldson fell afoul of many, even in his own clubhouse, after White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson revealed that Donaldson called him “Jackie” — as in color barrier-breaking Jackie Robinson — during an altercation on May 22.
Donaldson said he was trying to defuse a tense situation with a joke; Anderson didn’t think it was funny. Major League Baseball fined and suspended the Yankees third baseman for one game. Donaldson is appealing.
Donaldson, back in Minnesota with the Yankees for the first time, didn’t want to answer more questions about the incident — he has officially apologized to Robinson’s family — or his time with the Twins before the teams played the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday.
“It’s a great organization and they’re having a great year, and they’re exceptionally hard to beat,” said Donaldson, hitting .230 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 42 games through Wednesday. “I enjoyed my time here. I’m on the New York Yankees now.”
When it was suggested that New York hasn’t changed him, Donaldson said, “I’m Josh.”
News
Class 4A softball semifinal: Forest Lake 3, White Bear Lake 2
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Forest Lake knows how good Chloe Barber is in the circle for White Bear Lake.
The Bears’ pitching ace no-hit the Rangers the first time the teams met this season. In the second game between the two teams, the junior allowed just six hits and two earned runs. Both performances resulted in White Bear Lake victories.
Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said Barber is “probably one of the best pitchers we’ve had in Minnesota in the last 10 years.” And, when you face that type of talent, Hall said you have to “roll the dice.”
Forest Lake certainly took some gambles in Thursday’s Class 4A state tournament semifinal at Caswell Park, and enough paid off for the Rangers to edge top-seeded White Bear Lake 3-2 to advance to their second straight state final.
The fourth-seeded Rangers (21-5) will face second-seeded Brainerd in Friday’s state final at 1 p.m. back in North Mankato. Brainerd topped East Ridge 4-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals, then beat Hopkins 5-2 in the semis.
“You know you have to take chances and you can’t play scared,” Hall said of the upset of White Bear Lake. “We tried to put the pressure on every chance we got.”
That started in the first inning, when Bethany Weiss walked to lead off the game. Sami Ernst courtesy ran for the catcher and stole second base. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a fielder’s choice to give Forest Lake a 1-0 lead.
No hits, one run.
Then in the fifth inning, Forest Lake scored twice on the strength of a bloop single, a hit by pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout.
One hit, two runs.
In total, the Rangers scored their three runs on the strength of four hits, because they were constantly pushing aggressively on the base paths.
The gamble didn’t pay off in the third inning, when the inning ended in a runner being thrown out at third base, but it was that aggressiveness that ruled the day for Forest Lake.
Weiss said Hall “definitely” likes to coach in those types of games.
“He likes to play his little tricks,” she said with a smile.
They paid off in a game that only featured eight hits between the two teams but had plenty of activity on the base paths thanks to a small strike zone that led to a total of 13 walks.
White Bear Lake coach Kaity Wightman said it took her team a little bit to adapt to that, but trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Bears (22-4) found their stride.
Jordyn Meyer delivered a bases-loaded single to plate White Bear Lake’s two runs for the day.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded again, Hall swapped out starting pitcher Avery Muellner — who was great for four-plus innings — for Hannah Tong.
That’s pressure at its peak. The Forest Lake sophomore admitted she felt a bit of nerves, but thought back to past performances in which White Bear Lake got the best of her, and decided it was her moment to prove herself.
Tong induced a foul out to end the inning.
Tong and Muellner are both aces for the Rangers, and Hall has full faith going to either in any situation. Tong threw scoreless sixth and seventh innings to shut the door on White Bear Lake.
“She did a fantastic job,” Hall said. “Take pride in that, being able to be there for your teammates. That’s my favorite part.”
Forest Lake pitched around Barber. She reached base safely in all four trips to the plate via three walks and a hit by pitch. Wightman said with one more inning, perhaps the Bears could have broken through. They just found their groove a little too late. Still, the defeat does little to dampen a season that included a Suburban East Conference championship and the first trip to state since 2002.
“It’s been an amazing year, and girls aren’t going to see it right now or tonight,” Wightman said, “but they know it’s been a special season.”
Both of Forest Lake’s wins Thursday — in the quarterfinals over Centennial, then over White Bear Lake — avenged regular-season defeats. Hall noted his team has had pressure all season to get back to this point — the state title game, where it lost to Rosemount last spring.
Now, the Rangers are back.
“They just have dialed it up when it matters most. And they’re playing loose, which is really, really important down here. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hall said. “Our experience of being down here last year was, ‘You know what, you can’t play scared.’ ”
“It’s a different team, new season, new everything,” Weiss said. “So I’m excited to see how it all unfolds (Friday).”
News
Ravens TE Charlie Kolar finalizes rookie contract, leaving team with just four draft picks unsigned
Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar finalized his rookie contract Thursday, leaving the team with just four unsigned players from its 2022 draft class.
Kolar, a fourth-rounder from Iowa State, is the fourth Ravens draft pick to sign this week and the seventh overall. Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth) and punter Jordan Stout (fourth) are all expected to get their deals done in the coming weeks.
Kolar’s four-year deal is expected to be worth about $4.4 million overall. Armour-Davis, taken nine spots earlier, and Stout, taken two spots later, will receive similar compensation.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Kolar had 62 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns last season and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. He was also named the Big 12 Conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year after graduating with a 3.99 GPA while earning a degree in mechanical engineering.
“He is a big target,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the draft. “He’s a receiving tight end who’s … willing to block. He’ll go throw it up in there; he’s not afraid. … Bottom line, he’s a big receiver. He’s got great catch radius, great body control. He’s good over the middle. He can catch it in every kind of direction, makes big plays. A very smart, tough guy. He’s a big receiver for us in the middle of the field.”
()
News
NBA sources: Chet Holmgren will work out for Magic next week
Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, considered a top-three prospect in the June 23 draft and the likely No. 1 choice, will work out for the Orlando Magic next week, multiple league sources told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
His arrival would follow Thursday’s workout by Jabari Smith, who is widely considered the No. 2 pick if he doesn’t go to Orlando at No. 1.
The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the second pick and will work out Smith, too. The Thunder interviewed Smith during last month’s draft combine in Chicago. They were the only team he met with there.
()
Major league perk for ‘old school’ Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer: stirrup socks
Bitcoin Open Interest Falls As Price Dips Below $31,000
Class 4A softball semifinal: Forest Lake 3, White Bear Lake 2
Ravens TE Charlie Kolar finalizes rookie contract, leaving team with just four draft picks unsigned
NBA sources: Chet Holmgren will work out for Magic next week
State boys tennis: Harding’s Ashton Adesoro advances to Class 2A singles semifinals
Jabari Smith’s first pre-draft workout helps him visualize fit with Magic
WATCH: House committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection holds first hearing
Motorist also dead in Coon Rapids collision that killed motorcyclist, sheriff says
Lynx center Sylvia Fowles will be sidelined indefinitely with knee injury
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022