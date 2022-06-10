News
Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary
By ED WHITE and SARA BURNETT
DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor and ardent defender of former President Donald Trump was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary.
Ryan Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
His arrest came hours before the House committee investigating the insurrection holds a widely anticipated public hearing, showing never-seen video, audio and an array of evidence highlighting the deadly violence that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.
Kelley’s arrest further roils a GOP field that initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the battleground state this fall. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators left them below the 15,000 needed to make the race.
The four other Republicans in the race are conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, who recently was endorsed by the family of former Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, businessman Kevin Rinke, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano. Trump has not endorsed anyone in the race.
Kelley, a real estate broker who lives in Allendale Township, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission, according to the criminal complaint.
In a court document made public Thursday, federal investigators said Kelley was recorded on video outside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection, repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them toward stairs leading into the building. He used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers” and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the FBI said.
The document included multiple photos of Kelley that the FBI described as screengrabs from video taken that day, with Kelley wearing aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Trump crowd.
Kelley has long acknowledged that he was at the insurrection and said that he didn’t go inside the Capitol. It wasn’t clear why authorities decided to move against Kelley now. But nearly 18 months later, the government continues to charge more people in the massive investigation.
He is among more than 800 people who are facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. More than 300 people have pleaded guilty, largely to misdemeanor offenses punishable by no more than one year in prison. Some who’ve pleaded guilty to misdemeanors have been sentenced to short stints behind bars while others have been sentenced to home confinement or probation.
Kelley became a vocal activist in Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic, when he protested restrictions put in place by Whitmer. During the early months of the pandemic, he organized a protest at the Michigan Capitol, inviting heavily armed militias to gather inside the statehouse.
He has told The Associated Press that militia members are “law abiding, lawful citizens that love this country, and maybe you get a couple of them that are bad apples. Question for you is, are bad apples pretty much in everything that we have as far as groups?”
Kelley also has made election fraud and the lie that Trump won the election a major focus of his activism and his campaign for governor. After the 2020 election, Kelley was a speaker at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Lansing, telling the crowd that Democrats were trying to steal Trump’s victory. As a candidate, Kelley said that if elected governor, he would work to cancel contracts with companies that provide voting machines in Michigan and eliminate same-day voter registration.
Last week, Kelley declined to participate in a Republican debate because organizers of the public policy conference on Mackinac Island required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. He encouraged his fellow candidates to do the same.
Michigan Democrats criticized the GOP field on Thursday as pushing “lies and extremism,” and said Kelley has “no business seeking an elected position in the same government he tried to overthrow.”
___
Burnett reported from Chicago. AP reporter Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
News
First Kills’ MK Xyz: Where have You seen Her Before? Is she dating someone currently?
MK Xyz’s real name is Makaila Garcia and he was born in the year 1998 on May 15. She was born and brought up in Jacksonville, Florida. She has become more famous since the release of the movie First Kill which stars some of the new faces in the movie industry of Hollywood.
In this article we will share with you about the movies of MK xyz and where you have seen her before and if she is currently dating someone or not? So if you all want to know more then please continue reading this article as we will share about MK xyz.
Where Have You Seen her before?
First Kill is MK xyz’s first acting gig with the co-star Jonas Dylan Allen. Other than actress she is a very well established singer. She is an amazing actress and there is not much information about her previous movies as the First Kill is her new film. She has done great acting in the movie First Kill and has got a great future ahead.
Her fans have of course listened to her music and have seen her in her music videos. Nonetheless, her fans cannot wait for her to do new movies and see her on the screen often. Her fans are excited to see some new films of MK xyz.
Is she dating someone currently?
There is not much information about MK XYZ’s dating history as she may like to keep it private or she may prefer staying single as of now as she may want to focus on her career more. She is a good singer and also a good actress.
Net Worth
MK Xyz is a a talented singer and a good actress who has worked in the film, First Kill with the co-star Jonas Dylan Allen who is also a very good actor. The net worth of MK xyz is more than $850k. She earns a lot of money from singing, acting, dancing, and also modeling. She is only 23 years old now and is doing a great job.
If she keeps on working hard she may start earning a lot of money and her net worth will also increase. Her fans love her and want to see some new movies from her as her movie First Kill has been amazing. She is an amazing actress and has shown her great acting skills.
Facts
MK xyz is from Florida, USA. The real name of MK xyz is Makalia Garcia. She is a well-known singer, rapper, dancer, model, and also social media influencer. She belongs of Filipino descent. Her favorite color is black. She loves to go to Australia as it is her favorite destination for traveling.
The post First Kills’ MK Xyz: Where have You seen Her Before? Is she dating someone currently? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race Season 7 Episode five: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
All-Stars go back to the runway to compete for $100,000 and a threat to be inducted into RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame. The layout of the All-Star Drag Race resembles that of the principal collection. However, every episode includes a mini-challenge, a maxi challenge, and a lip-sync. Every forged consist of former contestants from the principal collection and the layout for the opposition is altered.
You see queens of a lot of ardor competing and proving themselves!! It is funny, and dramatic because the unique display it’s was given humor. However, It was given critical troubles were given to brilliantly gifted queens like ginger and kylie all seasons are wonderful seasons. The 6th one is one of the most satisfactory and longest seasons of all time we wanted this thank you, RuPaul. Nonetheless, you can inform Rupaul takes satisfied with their work. All-Stars brings thrilling twists to the layout of RuPaul’s Drag Race and nearly continually functions as expanded drag. One of the maximum wonderful shows !! The skills are outstanding.
When will it launch?
This collection obtained a massive reputation in the premier of only a few episodes that it has now were given a brand new season. Yes! Season 7 has in the end premiered. However, some episodes of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 had been aired.
Most of the enthusiasts had been looking to recognize while Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode five will Release. The enthusiasts are surprised with the aid of using this collection that once the premier of the preceding episode. They’re keen to recognize the subsequent episode. Moreover, it is thought that Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode five could be launched on June 10, 2022. It will launch at 12 a.m. PT/three a.m. ET.
Cast
The forged consists of Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity The Tuck, and Yvie Oddly. These are the degree call of the members of this season. This goes to be one of the maximum thrilling seasons as the forged is made of 8 beyond winners.
Where to watch?
You can watch the display on paramount+. RuPaul has lengthy attempted his hand at enhancing and to this present day keeps an organizational notion that he’s excellent at it. So it must come as no marvel that this week’s Pull Run is attempting any other repetitive comedy challenge. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 4, In her group, the Trinity chooses The Vivienne, Shea, and (with the aid of using the default) Raja.
The post RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race Season 7 Episode five: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Stillwater’s Dock Cafe reopens under new management
It didn’t take long for the news to spread through Stillwater this week.
After being closed for more than two years, the popular Dock Cafe in downtown Stillwater reopened on Thursday under new management and with a new menu.
“It’s the perfect Dock day,” said John Koch, who has taken over operations at the restaurant now called The Dock. The restaurant, which overlooks the St. Croix River, opened for patio service only with a limited menu at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The restaurant’s menu features steak, pork chops, chicken, salmon, burgers and “some pastas and great desserts,” Koch said. “Everything is homemade from scratch.”
Koch, who also owns Gio’s and the Portside in downtown Stillwater, said he worked hard to keep menu prices down “so people don’t go broke in the process of going out to lunch and dinner,” he said. “We want them to go out and enjoy themselves.”
Some former Dock Café employees have been hired back to work at the new restaurant, Koch said. As for the rest of the 65 employees, he said he had no trouble hiring people “because of the location and the beauty of the building. It’s the most beautiful restaurant on the river in Stillwater.”
Hours this weekend are: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
