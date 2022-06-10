Business
Molybdenum Market is Projected to Surpass Volume of 6,429 Tons by the End of 2027 at 2.80% CAGR | Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Global Molybdenum Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global molybdenum market reached a volume of 5,400 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 6,429 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.80% during 2022-2027.
Molybdenum represents a silvery-white, highly ductile, and corrosion-resistant metal that offers excellent mechanical stability as well as strength at high temperatures. It is extensively used in rotating X-ray anodes that further find application in clinical diagnostics, glass melting furnace electrodes, sprayed coatings of automotive piston rings, machine components to reduce friction, etc. In line with this, molybdenum is widely utilized across various sectors, such as oil and gas, chemical, construction, aerospace, defense, etc., across countries.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.
Molybdenum Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating product demand in the steel industry for increasing the hardenability, toughness, and tensile strength of steel is primarily driving the molybdenum market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of molybdenum in electronic devices, including TVs, computers, remote controls, etc., owing to its optimal expansion under high-temperature conditions, is further catalyzing the market growth across the globe.
Besides this, the rising product utilization to stabilize control surfaces for ailerons, elevators, and rudder sections of aircraft, helicopter rotor blades, cockpit equipment, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of molybdenum as a catalyst in petroleum refineries to assist in refining petroleum products and removing sulfur from natural gas is anticipated to fuel the molybdenum market over the forecasted period.
Global Molybdenum Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ABSCO Limited, American CuMo Mining Corporation, Centerra Gold Inc., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd., Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Grupo México, Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co. Ltd, KGHM Polska Mied? S.A., Molten Corporation and Moly Metal L.L.P.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, sales channel and end use.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Steel
- Chemical
- Foundry
- Molybdenum Metal
- Nickel Alloy
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Manufacturer/Distributor
- Aftermarket
Breakup by End Use:
- Oil and Gas
- Automotive
- Heavy Machinery
- Energy
- Aerospace and Defence
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Business
At 30.20% CAGR, Truck Platooning Market Getting a Massive Growth of US$ 9.66 Billion by End of 2027 – Opportunities, Trends, Size, Global Demand | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Global Truck Platooning Market Growth, Share, Size, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global truck platooning market reached a value of US$ 1.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.20% during 2022-2027.
Truck platooning includes linking of numerous trucks in convoy through the usage of modern technologies. It usually uses vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication sensors and radar technologies to keep the trucks closely distant. The application of these systems assists in diminishing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fuel utilization while enhancing the overall safety of automobiles. Truck platooning also organizes various processes for maintaining a structured transportation system, consequently reducing traffic congestion.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.
Truck Platooning Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by technological developments and the increasing adoption of automated technologies. Additionally, the integration of automated driving assistance systems (ADAS) with trucks and the rising environmental consideration among individuals is also propelling the market growth. Besides, there has been implementation of traffic safety norms due to the rising instances of road accidents.
This has increased the adoption of truck platooning, whichaids in preventing accidents caused by driver errors. Furthermore, the rising number of infrastructural projects and the continuous enhancement in commercial operations across the logistics sector is catalyzing the market growth.
Moreover, the evolution of autonomous and semi-autonomous trucks that aid in lowering transportation costs and enhancing supply chain efficiency is escalating the product demand. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include rapid industrialization and digitalization, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the rising investments by public and private firms in product innovation.
Global Truck Platooning Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AB Volvo, Aptiv PLC, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DAF Trucks N.V. (PACCAR Inc.), Hino Motors Ltd. (Toyota Motor Corporation), Intel Corporation, Iveco Group N.V., Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (Kb Holding GmbH), Peloton Technology, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania AB (Traton SE) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, platooning type, communication technology, technology, services and sensor type.
Breakup by Platooning Type:
- Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)
- Autonomous Truck Platooning
Breakup by Communication Technology:
- Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
- Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
- Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)
Breakup by Technology:
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Others
Breakup by Services:
- Telematics-Based Services
- Automatic Crash Notification
- Emergency Calling
- Navigation and Infotainment
- On-Road Assistance
- Remote Diagnostics
- Vehicle Tracking
- Platooning-Based Services
- Pricing
- Financial Transaction
- Match Making
Breakup by Sensor Type:
- Image Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- LiDAR Sensor
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Business
Frozen Food Packaging Market is to Expand at a 5.10% CAGR by 2027 | Global Demand, Size, Opportunities, and Forecast by 2022-2027
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global frozen food packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 57.33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.
Frozen food products include vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, etc., that are processed and preserved at an acute cold temperature for retaining nutrients. These consumer goods are later packed in various packaging materials, such as pouches, tubs, wrappers, bags, etc., to enable safer transportation. Frozen food packaging is a readily accessible, cost-effective, lightweight, and economical solution. Consequently, it is extensively utilized to preserve the color, flavor, aroma, and texture, thereby maintaining the quality and ensuring a longer shelf for the food items.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.
Frozen Food Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) meals is primarily driving the frozen food packaging market. Additionally, the rising adoption of modern technologies to develop attractive, innovative, and convenient-to-carry packaging solutions that efficiently protect, store, and extend the shelf-life of frozen perishable goods is further catalyzing the market growth.
Besides this, the growing utilization of plastic as a prominent frozen food packaging material, on account of its heat resistance and durable properties, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D activities for adding new features in the packaging solutions, including zippers and top notches, are also positively influencing the global market.
Apart from this, the shifting consumer inclination towards online retailing and e-commerce distribution channels for shopping necessity items, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across countries, is anticipated to fuel the frozen food packaging market over the forecasted period.
Global Frozen Food Packaging Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, ProAmpac, Sabert Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company and WestRock Company.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product and material.
Breakup by Type:
- Boxes
- Bags
- Cups and Tubs
- Trays
- Wraps
- Pouches
- Others
Breakup by Product:
- Ready Meals
- Meat and Poultry
- Sea Food
- Potatoes
- Vegetables and Fruits
- Soups
Breakup by Material:
- Plastics
- Paper and Paperboards
- Metals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Business
Engineered Wood Market by Type, Application, End User and Region | Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast up to 2022-2027
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Global Engineered Wood Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global engineered wood market reached a volume of 254.4 Million Cubic Metres in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 374.1 Million Cubic Metres by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.
Engineered wood, also called mass timber or man-made wood, represents a wide- range of derivative wood products that are manufactured by fixing or binding the fibers, strands, veneers, and wood chips together with adhesives to form composite wood structures. Some of the commonly available variants available in the market include particleboard, plywood, cross-laminated timber, glued laminated timber, finger joints, etc. They reduce waste and improve dimensional stability, thermal performance, rigidity, etc. Apart from this, engineered wood products offer structural simplicity, cost-effectiveness, high strength, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of household furniture items, such as kitchen cabinets, bookcases, windows, doors, wall and floor coverings, etc., across the globe.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.
Engineered Wood Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing demand for sophisticated and aesthetically appealing interiors and the expanding construction sector are primarily driving the engineered wood market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of construction materials, including medium-density fiberboard and oriented strand board (OSB), that offer improved fire resistance and earthquake-proof features is further catalyzing the market growth.
In addition to this, the rising need for modern spaces is augmenting the utilization of engineered wood products in commercial and residential establishments, owing to its several benefits, such as easy installation, shorter construction time, flexibility in design and style, etc., when compared to precast concrete, thereby also bolstering the global market. Furthermore, the growing investments in R&D activities aimed at developing superior adhesion techniques to enhance the production processes are anticipated to fuel the engineered wood market over the forecasted period.
Global Engineered Wood Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Boise Cascade Company, Havwoods Ltd, Huber Engineered Woods LLC (J.M. Huber Corporation), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Nordic Structures, Pacific Woodtech Corporation (Daiken Corporation), Roseburg Forest Products Co. (Wilsonart), Stora Enso Oyj, Ufp Industries Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd and Weyerhaeuser Company.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.
Breakup by Type:
- I-Beams
- Plywood
- Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)
- Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)
- Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)
- Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Construction
- Furniture
- Flooring
- Packaging
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Residential
- Commercial and Industrial
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
