Finance
Mortgage Acceleration Software – UFirst, Sydney Financial, MMA and Equity Cycling
f you haven’t yet heard of “mortgage acceleration,” you will hear of it soon. It is creeping across the country (and somewhat internationally) like a slow burning grass fire. When it reaches the hills and the winds pick up, flames will leap 100 feet into the air.
Mortgage acceleration is technically any methods or techniques that achieve paying off your mortgage principal sooner than scheduled on your 30-year or 15-year note. However, most people use the term to refer to a single technique that draws from the equity in your home to acquire a lump sum to apply to the mortgage principal. In effect, by cycling your equity, you’re reusing the same money you made payments with the first time around, only this time to make a lump sum payment.
Aside from the cleverness of using the same dollars twice, this technique also cancels mortgage interest at an inspiring rate. I employed equity cycling four times in a 2-year period, using only $5000 from my home equity line of credit (HELOC) each time. Paying down $20,000 additional principal with the same dollars we’d used to pay month after month in a more pedestrian manner cancelled nearly $70,000 interest off our mortgage principal and interest pay back.
You can see how following a practice similar to this for a period of several years could completely eliminate home mortgage debt in 5-8 years, depending upon the price of the house and the spread between the buyer’s income and usual monthly expenses.
There are quite a few companies selling software to manage the equity cycling process. Not to deliberately leave anyone of them out, here are a few names you might recognize. United First Financial (aka UFirst) sells a product called the MMA (money merge account) through a multi-level marketing structure for $3500. Sydney Financial Group’s software also goes for about $3500. CMG Mortgage Services sells a similar product; though, their website is not working right now so I can’t confirm the price. Other companies, such as The Mortgage Miracle, represent one of these bigger players, in this case Sydney. UFirst is alleged to have about 30,000 independent sales reps. Norm and Mike, typically referred to as “the two guys from California,” sell a software product for $1295.
A few people are achieving the payoff of equity cycling without the benefit of software. There are books on the subject such as Harj Gill’s “Own Your Home Years Sooner” and John R. Barker and Lin Ennis’s Let Your Mortgage Make You Rich! There are a handful of eBooks that claim to explain the technique, but not every Internet marketer is a writer, so all books are not created equal.
It could also be said no all equity cycling software programs are created equally either. Though I have personally not seen any that don’t work, do not assume they are identical. Unless they’re from the same parent company, regardless of the name of the outfit selling them, they are not exactly alike in every way.
And if you’d like to see how much the equity cycling software might benefit you, go to http://info.equitycycling.com and click on “Free Analysis.” It’s the fourth button across the top under the Equity Cycling logo.
Finance
Road Bike Basics
Road bikes are one of the oldest and most popular types of bike. They are sturdy, lightweight and built ultimately for speed. These bikes have been around for decades. If you browse online, you can find a lot of vintage bikes and even discount road bikes which are also starting to gain its own popularity.
Road bicycles are also known as a racing bicycles. Weight and stiffness are their distinguished characteristics. These two greatly determine the efficiency at which the power of the rider’s pedal can be transferred to its wheels. Taking this in mind, most road bicycles sacrifice comfort for speed. They have drop handlebars which are positioned lower than the saddle (or bike seat) to create an aerodynamic posture. The gear ratios are also closely spaced enabling its rider to pedal according to their own rhythm.
Features
Tires. Road bicycles are fast because they run on thin tires. These tires are kept as thin as possible to keep the drag to a minimum with very minimal effort. This is also the reason why road bikes are not advised for beginners because friction is lessened (with thin tires) thus, the stability of the bike should be very well scanned. They are less steady and compared to mountain bikes, cannot be run on rough terrain.
Handlebars. Modern innovations in design and technology for the last decades have involved transformation of road bicycles to very swift bikes. Handlebars used are have special curved handles and are usually lower than the saddle so that the rider’s posture will be more aerodynamic, a low and smooth riding stance, thus, producing more speed.
Gearing system. Modern ones have triple chain rings at the front and 10 rings on the rear wheel. This gearing system permits its rider to bike steep hills and twisting roads with more ease and convenience without sacrificing speed. There have been recent advancements like integrated brake levers and gear shifters allowing bikers to change shift and pull the brakes at the same time with very minimal movement.
The advancements in modern road bicycles have caused its price to rise. But thanks to the effort of online retailers, you can find a lot of discount road bikes online. These discount road bikes are full-pledged road bicycles at a very affordable price. The distinguishing features mentioned in this article can be found on discount road bikes and they are just as fast, sturdy and lightweight as other expensive ones.
Finance
Latin America Investment Leads the Way
The latest HSBC survey confirms recent Bloomberg findings and put investment in Brazil at the top of global rankings. Between them, Latin America and Brazil are world investment hotspots.
According to those polled by HSBC Holdings plc last week, Latin America represents the best prospects for growth in investment over the next six months. In the survey, 30% of businesses ranked Latin America in top position for investment opportunities in the next semester. Latin America came ahead of China (25%) and Canada (15%), two other major trading regions for importers and exporters.
Latin America is favoured for its high economic growth – the region is set to grow 4.8% this year. Leading the Latin American boom are Brazil and Peru with Colombia and Chile also experiencing strong economic growth, which emphasises the area’s potential as a whole.
Of all the Latin American nations, Chile and Brazil represent the best bets for investment. Brazil is enjoying strong growth, record employment figures and the prospect of becoming the 5th largest economic power in the world within the next decade. Contrast this with many developed countries, currently facing high unemployment, burgeoning deficits and fears of a double-dip recession.
The HSBC survey also highlights the changing dynamics in world economics as emerging markets dominate the top-performing positions. Not only have emerging markets generally experienced a short recession, they are also leading the rest of the world to economic recovery.
With emerging markets set to represent almost half the global economy over the next few years, many multinationals are convinced that investment in these markets makes real business sense. Large companies are moving into emerging markets as part of their global strategy. And Brazilian investments tops the list for many – in the HSBC survey, 74% of companies said they currently trade with Brazil and a similar figure (76%) does business with China.
A particularly strong sector in Brazil is private equity with two-thirds of private equity deals in Latin America taking place here. The latest arrival is Blackstone, who now has a 40% share in the Brazilian Pátria. For the company, the creation of the Brazilian middle classes “has got very substantial momentum” and as a result, presence in Brazil is a must. Other private equity firms such as Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus have also expressed strong interest in Brazil, proving Pátria’s point that “the competition is coming to Brazil”.
For Obelisk International, the Bloomberg and HSBC surveys underline the investment potential in Brazil. As more businesses come to appreciate this potential, more surveys will highlight the fact that Brazil is the place to be when it comes to investment. Over the next six months, Obelisk International expects to be joined by many more companies in Brazil.
Finance
Do You Believe in Mind Power?
A favourite book of mine “The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Dr Joseph Murphy, explains clearly how we can access our mind-power to achieve our greatest dreams; cure bad habits, like alcoholism, smoking, overeating, etc. How to overcome fears and improve poor health. In fact he cures his own malignant growth using mind-power.
He explains how by trusting in the infinite intelligence which we all have access to, we can, without effort and will power change our lives. some people choose to associate this power with religious sources others consider it part of nature, but like electricity it is available to tap into when you know how. We are all familiar with nature healing a simple cut, this same power can be magnified if you learn how.
He quotes instances of well-known figures who have tapped this incredible source; people like Shakespeare, Enid Blyton, Robert Louis Stevenson, and Mark Twain whom all relied on mind power to assist them. Also composers, artists, scientist and healers, plus many more.
If you would like to learn more you too can change your life, free yourself from illness, fear, bad habits or failure. This could be the start of a new beginning for you. Learn how to tap into this wonderful source that lets you create your dreams without the effort of willpower.
Change your beliefs and change your life. The book explains simply how we create our own failures and successes without us realizing we are doing it. change all this by taking control of your thoughts, and directing then where you wish your life to take you. Grow good productive thoughts like seeds in a garden, don’t allow weeds, (negative thoughts) to grow out of control and spoil your life.
It is an easy book to read you could complete it on a lazy Sunday, or work through it chapter by chapter. I have read it many times and on each readings I notice further points I have missed before. It gives me renewed energy to put more lessons into practice. I can say over the years it has been an influence to my positive spirit and has helped me achieve many successes.
It gave me confidence to pass exams usually taken over a year, in a mere 5 months and get a place on a teacher training program, which I completed, travelling 70 miles a day whilst bringing up 3 children single-handed. It has since influenced me in building an online business, and I am planning to publish a book in the near future.
So whatever your dreams take control of your life and learn how your subconscious can assist you.
If you would like to enjoy the time and location freedom of an online business, starting in your spare-time, there is a simple way to begin affiliate marketing. With the help and guidance of a mentor providing best-selling products, marketing training and tools you can work a tried and tested formula and earn commissions whilst you learn the techniques.
Let your mind-power give you confidence to follow your dreams.
“The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Dr Joseph Murphy
DeFi Tokens Representing AMZN Will Be Affected by Amazon’s 20-for-1 Stock Split
Mortgage Acceleration Software – UFirst, Sydney Financial, MMA and Equity Cycling
Road Bike Basics
Jordan Lyles’ string of shaky starts continues in Orioles’ series-opening 7-5 loss to Royals: ‘I need to be better’
Yankees come roaring back, clobber Twins after Gerrit Cole chased early
Ethereum Holds Key Support, Why ETH Must Clear This Hurdle
Jordan Lyles’ string of shaky starts continues in Orioles’ series-opening 7-5 loss to Royals
Takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump
Tyler Smarslok off to 2-0 start as Saints’ fill-in manager
Twins chase Yankees’ ace, then go silent in 10-7 loss
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022