Organic Snacks Market Report 2022-27 Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Share, Growth | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Organic Snacks Market Report, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global organic snacks market reached a value of US$ 9.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.60% during 2022-2027.

Organic snacks are food products made using organically certified ingredients. They do not contain artificial colors, preservatives, flavors, additives, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). They are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that enhance the immune system, nutrient intake, energy levels, and cardiovascular health. Some commonly available organic snacks include candy bars, nutrition bars, nuts, salty snacks, and other bakery products, such as pancakes, cookies, pretzels, and bagels. In recent years, organic snacks have gained immense traction as they are natural, healthier, and utilize raw materials grown through organic farming over traditional snacks, thereby promoting environmental conservation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Organic Snacks Market Trends and Drivers:

The global organic snacks market is primarily driven by the growing consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich and naturally-sourced food products. Additionally, the emerging trend of healthy snacking and the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of organic snacks have accelerated the product adoption rate.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are launching vegan and gluten-free organic snacks with high nutrient content and low cholesterol levels to cater to lactose-intolerant consumers. In line with this, the introduction of customized solutions and peel open packaging that support on-the-go consumption has escalated the product demand.

Other factors, including the shifting consumer preferences toward environment-friendly and premium products, increasing health consciousness, inflating disposable incomes, and easy product availability via online and offline channels, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Global Organic Snacks Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Conagra Brands Inc., Danone S.A., Frito-Lay North America Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.), General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Kadac Pty Ltd., Made in Nature, Navitas Organics, Prana Organic and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing (United Natural Foods Inc.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, generation and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Nutrition Bars

Candy Bars

Salty Snacks

Nuts

Others

Breakup by Generation:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

