Orioles activate prospect Heston Kjerstad, No. 2 draft pick in 2020, to make pro debut with Low-A Delmarva
Two years to the day after the Orioles selected him second overall in the 2020 draft, outfielder Heston Kjerstad is positioned to play in his first game for an affiliate Friday with Low-A Delmarva after being activated from the injured list.
Despite having not yet made his professional debut because of a heart condition and hamstring injury, Kjerstad, 23, remains the No. 10 prospect in the organization, according to Baseball America, though two of the players ranked ahead of him were selected behind him in Baltimore’s 2020 draft class.
A left-handed slugger out of the University of Arkansas, Kjerstad developed myocarditis shortly after he was drafted, missing the Orioles’ fall instructional camp as a result. A recurrence of the issue caused him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
Finally cleared, Kjerstad spent the offseason training at Orioles’ Sarasota, Florida, complex and was expected to be a full participant in minor league spring training, but in an intrasquad game March 11, he suffered a severe left hamstring strain chasing a line drive to left field off the bat of Adley Rutschman, who preceded him by a year as Baltimore’s top pick. Rutschman woke up the next morning with soreness in his right elbow, which proved to be a right tricep strain that also delayed the start of his season.
Afterward, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Kjerstad would be out 8 to 12 weeks. He’s participated in extended spring training activities of late and joined the Shorebirds earlier this week before his official activation Friday.
Kjerstad remains on a rehab progression for the hamstring injury and will rest regularly, only playing a handful of innings at a time initially.
In three seasons at Arkansas, Kjerstad hit .343/.421/.590 with 37 home runs in 150 games, becoming a projected top 10 pick. Still, he was an unexpected selection at second overall, signing for $5.2 million, far below the pick’s slot value of $7.79 million. The savings allowed the Orioles to sign high schoolers Coby Mayo and Carter Baumler to above-slot deals; Mayo, a third baseman, is now their No. 5 prospect, while Baumler, a right-handed pitcher, ranks 20th and sixth among pitchers despite missing all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.
The player drafted first overall ahead of Kjerstad, Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, has already reached the majors with the Detroit Tigers, as have pitchers Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angeles’ 10th overall pick, and Garrett Crochet, taken with the 11th pick by the Chicago White Sox.
James Stavridis: Climate change is a military problem for the U.S.
The U.S. military has its hands full at the moment with a vicious war in Ukraine and U.S.-China tensions over issues from human rights to sovereignty over the South China Sea. But it cannot delay taking action to address climate change, the most persistent strategic threat we face.
As a young naval officer, I took for granted the many beautiful home ports at which our fleet was berthed. Now, rising sea levels are threatening many of them. Both Norfolk, Virginia — the largest naval base in the world — and Mayport, Florida, stand to see significant loss of waterfront berths by mid-century. Climate change puts our strategic base network at risk.
It also raises demands on scarce naval resources, as it brings more unpredictable, highly destructive storms. As a naval commander, I’ve participated in many humanitarian relief efforts in response to natural disasters, including massive hurricanes in the U.S. Southeast and Caribbean, wildfires in the American West, tsunamis in the Pacific and storms in Central America. These disasters are only becoming more frequent.
At the same time, climate change poses a new national security challenge by expanding ocean geography. The Arctic (or the High North as our Canadian friends more eloquently call it) has been largely frozen over most of the year throughout recorded history. Now, the ice is breaking up, shipping lanes are opening for much of the year, and rich hydrocarbon deposits are becoming accessible. Thus, the Arctic is becoming a broader venue for great-power competition between Russia and NATO countries, including the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Iceland and Norway, and soon perhaps Sweden and Finland.
Climate change also heightens tensions between the developed world and developing countries in Latin America, Africa and South Asia by creating drought conditions in already fragile agrarian societies.
“Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. Both the Navy and the Army have recently released well-thought-out white papers on the subject, laying out the problems ahead.
What’s most needed, however, are concrete ideas to address them.
First and foremost, the Defense Department must reduce its own carbon footprint.
It needs to shift from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energy sources for day-to-day transportation operations; harden its facilities, especially coastal ones, to withstand violent storms, erosion and rising sea levels; and increase its use of recycled products while reducing use of plastics. As the largest global organization in the world, these steps alone would have a measurable impact in lowering emissions.
A second urgent step is to apply the Defense Department’s considerable research and development capability to climate challenges.
To manage its emerging Arctic responsibilities, for example, the Pentagon must develop hardened seagoing vessels (cruisers and destroyers, for example) capable of surveillance and combat operations in the North; train ground and air forces for the harsh conditions of the Arctic coastline; consider a significant increase in icebreaker ships, some of them nuclear-powered; and set up logistics systems appropriate for the region.
To face not only the opening Arctic but also rising sea levels, violent weather and drought-induced humanitarian crises, the DOD needs a dedicated environmental think tank to generate ideas for things such as new military nuclear-energy systems, storm-hardened materials, pop-up housing and easily transportable food stocks. All of these should be designed to be moved globally via military air and naval capability.
The U.S. national security establishment must also cultivate greater international cooperation on climate challenges.
The U.S. Coast Guard is especially well positioned to interact with other navies on fisheries enforcement, controlling pollution and dumping activities, and plastics removal.
The Defense Department should also work with other U.S. agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (which houses the Coast Guard) on responding to national and international natural disasters. The Departments of State and Commerce and the Environmental Protection Agency all have strong environmental programs that could be synchronized with the DOD efforts. A joint interagency task force exists for counter-narcotics. Why not create one to work collectively on climate-related challenges?
As governments and private corporations put more energy and attention into climate protection, the U.S. national security establishment must also face what may be the threat of the century.
James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A retired U.S. Navy admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, and dean emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, he is vice chairman of global affairs at the Carlyle Group. He is the author most recently of “To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.”
Jan. 6 hearing: A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time
NEW YORK — Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land.
Presented in prime time and carefully calibrated for a TV-viewing audience (itself increasingly an anachronism), the debut of the Jan. 6 hearings was, in essence, a summer rerun. Designed as a riveting legislative docudrama about an event that most of the country saw live 18 months ago, it tried mightily to break new narrative ground in a nation of short attention spans and endless distractions.
But did it? Can it? Even with gripping, violent video and the integrity of American democracy potentially at stake, can a shiny, weeks-long production that prosecutes with yesterday’s news — news that has been watched, processed and argued over ad nauseam — punch through the static and make a difference today?
“The idea of a televised investigative proceeding maybe feels a little obsolete when so many people already had so much access to what happened,” said Rebecca Adelman, professor and chair of media and communication studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “This is a population that by all evidence is fatigued by a lot of things. I’m not sure how much sustained attention anyone has left at this point.”
That’s why the hearings needed one key thing most legislative committees lack: a professional TV executive — someone who could arrange and curate violent amateur and surveillance video, 3D motion graphics, eyewitness testimony and depositions into a storyline built to echo.
Enter James Goldston, the former president of ABC News. The language Axios used in reporting his involvement was instructive. Goldston, it said, would approach Thursday night’s hearing “as if it were a blockbuster investigative special” with “the makings of a national event.”
Those are not often words you hear about a committee hearing. They’re the words of showmanship — something politics has always had, actual governance less so.
During the media-savvy (for its era) Kennedy administration, the historian Daniel J. Boorstin famously coined the term “pseudo-event” — an event conducted expressly for the purpose of being noticed. While that isn’t the case with the Jan. 6 hearings — actual governance is taking place — the buildup and presentation makes it easy to conclude otherwise.
Could it be that this is the only way to grab the public’s attention? After all, since Jan. 6, 2021, much of America has moved on to fresh worries.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seized on some of those in a series of tweets attacking the committee. “When’s the prime-time hearing,” he asked in six tweets, followed by “on $5 per gallon gas,” “on baby formula shortages,” “on record crime in Democrat-run cities,” “on the left’s 2020 riots,” “on record high grocery prices,” “on Democrats attacking parental rights at school board meetings” and “on threats against Supreme Court Justices and their families.”
By many appearances, the country is operating as it was before the insurrection. Joe Biden was inaugurated as scheduled 14 days after the insurrection. No evidence of election fraud surfaced. The pandemic ebbed. People are talking about guns and gas prices and Russia — not its interference in U.S. elections, but its invasion of Ukraine.
All of this, of course, belies the fact that the Capitol riot undermined the sanctity and security of the democratic process. After more than 200 years in which the peaceful transfer of power was taken for granted in America, it suddenly and very violently wasn’t.
And yet, in this meme-soaked era when loud events fade from the consciousness and are replaced by other loud events within days, it apparently takes what is essentially a Very Special Episode of Congress, packaged up like a documentary brimming with video clips and text-message screengrabs, to get the public’s attention.
And that public is … who, exactly?
The masses of Donald Trump supporters and opponents who have dug in their heels on both sides — those who think this is ridiculous political posturing and those who insist that day represented an existential threat to democracy — may not be the target audience. More likely, it is Americans who retain an open mind and have kind of moved on; who could use a reminder in the most American way possible: by being presented with an on-screen drama to consume. (Unless you watch Fox News prime time, which vociferously refused to air it, though other Fox platforms did).
High-profile public legislative hearings about the workings of government — from the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954 to the Watergate hearings in 1973 to the Iran-Contra hearings in 1987 — have a history of drawing the nation’s attention and being their era’s version of must-see government TV.
But all those came in the days when a “phone” was something that made calls and was plugged into the wall — well before the era of media fragmentation produced by the internet and, a decade later, the rise of social media and content creation in your pocket.
The raw material presented Thursday night was at times banal and procedural (depositions, speeches). But at times (the violent and profane video montage, the eyewitness testimony of Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards), it felt compelling, terrifying and immediate.
“We’ve lost the line! We’ve lost the line!” viewers heard one Capitol police officer shout as he was being attacked by rioters. Yelled another, terror in his voice: “Officer down!” And this chilling shout, from the background of one scene of chaos: “We’re coming!”
Then the production values took center stage — a perfectly timed voiceover of Trump saying, “They were peaceful people” and “the love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it” before the sequence fades out.
These are surely the moments that will be cannibalized on social in coming hours and days. So much of political discourse happens online these days, and what was once must-see TV is now on your phone, on demand. Content producers on TikTok and Twitter and Instagram are driving the moments to remember. And if this was a produced TV show, those will be its tiny offspring.
“People will be making their own spinoffs, a few seconds at a time,” said Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University. “Now … we’re in the age of developing stories as an interactive video game, where you take the coverage of that day and you turn it into a meme and get 30 million viewers. I think that’s how a lot of people are going to experience these hearings.”
So check out your social media feeds, 2022-style, for the next phase of this drama — political and entertaining and unsettling all at once, and aggressively, messily American.
“We watched the preseason. We watched the season. And now this is behind the scenes in `American Politics: The Sport,‘” said John Baick, a historian at Western New England University. “I don’t think anyone’s going to remember where they were when they watched the Capitol investigations.”
Ted Anthony, director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation at The Associated Press, has written about American culture since 1990.
U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.
Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, much faster than the 0.3% increase from March to April. Behind that surge were much higher prices for food, energy, rent, airline tickets and and new and used cars.
The widespread price increases also elevated so-called “core” inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices. In May, core prices jumped a sharp 0.6% for a second straight month and are now 6% above where they were a year ago.
Friday’s report underscored the worry that inflation is broadening well beyond the spike in energy prices stemming from clogged supply chains and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the increased pressure on the Fed to raises rates even faster — which will mean higher-cost loans for consumers and businesses — raises the risk of recession.
“Virtually every sector has higher-than-normal inflation,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America. “It’s made its way into every nook and cranny of the economy. That’s the thing that makes it concerning, because it means it’s likely to persist.”
Gas prices jumped 4% just in May and have soared nearly 50% from a year ago. They’ve risen further this month. The national average price at the pump reached $4.99 Friday, according to AAA.
The cost of groceries surged nearly 12% last month from a year earlier, the biggest such increase since 1979. Restaurant prices jumped 7.4% in the past year, the largest 12-month gain since November 1981, reflecting higher costs for food and workers.
Housing costs are also climbing. The government’s shelter index, which includes rents, hotel rates and a measure of what it costs to own a home, increased 5.5% in the past year, the most since 1991. Airline fares have skyrocketed nearly 38% in the past year, the sharpest such rise since 1980.
America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to electronics. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.
Some evidence in recent weeks had suggested that inflation might be moderating, particularly for long-lasting goods that were caught up in supply chain snarls and shortages last year. But that trend appeared to reverse itself in May, with used car prices rising 1.8% after having dropped for three straight months. New car prices also rose. And clothing prices increased after having declined in April.
In light of Friday’s inflation reading, the Fed is all but certain to carry out the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By sharply raising borrowing costs, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the central bank, it will be a difficult balancing act.
The Fed has signaled that it will raise its key short-term rate by a half-point — double the size of the usual hike — next week and again in July. Some investors had hoped the Fed would then dial back its rate increases to a quarter-point increase when it meets in September or perhaps even pause its credit tightening. But with inflation raging hot, investors now increasingly expect yet another half-point hike in September, which would be its fourth since April.
Surveys show that Americans see high inflation as the nation’s top problem, and most disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to midterm elections this fall.
Surging inflation has forced Rocky Harper of Tucson, Ariz., to start doing gig work for delivery companies, on top of his regular full-time job with a package delivery service. His main job pays $800 a week, he said, which “used to be really good money and is now just above dirt-poor.”
Harper, 43, said he and his fiancée are delaying marriage because they can’t afford it right now. They’ve cut off Netflix and Hulu. His car’s catalytic converter was stolen recently — an increasingly common theft — for the rare metals they contain that have shot up in price. A repair will cost $1,300.
“With the food, gas and rent — holy cow,” he said. “I’m working a massive amount of overtime, just to make it, just to keep it together.”
A report from the World Bank this week made clear that high inflation is a global problem that threatens to slow economies around the world. Russia’s war in Ukraine has hit hard in Europe, where utility bills, business costs and gasoline prices have surged because of its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.
For the 19 countries that use the euro currency, inflation fueled by rising food and fuel prices hit a record 8.1% last month, leading the European Central Bank to announce Thursday that it will raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years, starting in July and again in September.
In the coming months, goods prices in the United States are expected to finally drop. Many large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, have reported that they’re now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that they ordered when those items were in heavier demand and will have to discount them.
Even so, rising gas prices are eroding the finances of millions of Americans. Prices at the pump are averaging nearly $5 a gallon nationally and edging closer to the inflation-adjusted record of about $5.40 reached in 2008.
Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows spending on gas eating up a larger share of consumers’ budgets and crowding out their ability to buy other items.
For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said in a report this week. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.
Spending by all the bank’s customers on long-lasting goods, like furniture, electronics and home improvement, has plunged from a year ago, the institute found. But their spending on plane tickets, hotels and entertainment has continued to rise.
