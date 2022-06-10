News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Auburn’s Jabari Smith
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jabari Smith (Auburn);
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7-foot-1
2021-22 averages: 16.9 points (42.9% from the field — 43.5% on 2s, 42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 9
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Son of former NBA player Jabari Smith Sr., Smith was a McDonald’s All-American and 5-star out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. 247Sports ranked Smith as the No. 7 player nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Smith scored in double figures in 29 of 34 games. He was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, a member of the All-SEC first team and a second-team All American.
Scouting report: Elite shooter, especially for his size. Doesn’t need a lot of space to get his jumper off. Consistently made shots when tightly contested. Shoots over most defenders because of his size and high release point. Good pull-up shooter from mid-range and beyond the arc, especially in transition or when only needing to take 1-2 dribbles. Effective from the elbows and the post with jab steps, fadeaways and turnaround jumpers. Will be effective coming off screens and as a pick and popper. Defensively, moves hit feet well laterally to cut off drives. Should be switchable. Length allows him to recover well if beaten off the dribble. Makes the right rotations as an off-ball defender. Stays vertical when contesting and strong enough to guard in the post.
Struggles to create separation. Settles for jumpers often. Needs a quicker first step to get by defenders. Too upright as a ball handler and was stripped easily since his handles aren’t tight or fluid.
Fit: Smith’s best offensive skill — shooting — is an area the Magic need to improve. Orlando’s 33.1% 3-point percentage during 2021-22 was the league’s third-worst mark. Smith, who’s expected to be a top-three pick, would instantly help make life easier for the Magic’s playmakers in the half-court. He’d also help make them more versatile defensively. Frontcourt combinations of Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Smith and Bamba — if he returns — would be able to switch more and play multiple coverages without sacrificing size.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Dave Hyde: Sean Payton was offered mega-deal by Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t deny interest — what could have been
Tom Brady is the Keeper of the Secret, the holder of the mystery, the quarterback legend with the answer to how close he and other top names were to big bags of Miami Dolphins money this offseason.
How big? Sean Payton was to be paid $100 million over five years as Dolphins coach, a league source said, with the idea of making him the highest-paid NFL coach after New England’s Bill Belichick.
Brady became the first on Thursday to be asked publicly about his Dolphins dalliance. This was after minicamp practice in Tampa Bay, and he gave a gentleman’s confirmation by not denying the report and a veteran’s two-step by saying nothing at all.
“I had a lot of conversations about a lot of people , as I’ve had for the last three-four years in my career about different opportunities while I’ve been playing playing football,’’ Brady said. “I kind of made a decision about what I‘d like to do.
“I think, for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now, and what I hope to do. That’s been my commitment to this team, this organization.”
“Last question,’’ the Tampa Bay media-relations employee immediately said to reporters, ready to shut this down before it went anywhere further.
It’s all either a closed book or a paused story. That’s what 2022 is for the Dolphins, for Brady — for everyone involved what remains a hot-button subject inside the league because of the names, the money, commendable franchise ambition and how it all ended with former coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit.
Brady and Payton were nearly united a couple of winters ago, a source said, when Brady left New England and was close to signing with New Orleans. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees was hesitating about returning before ultimately deciding to play another year. Brady then went to Tampa Bay.
Dolphins owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal recruited Brady, who wanted a proven coach, and recruited Payton. They headlined a cast of assembled talent. Vic Fangio was the Dolphins’ choice as defensive coordinator, a source said, giving them one of the top defensive minds to work with a developing unit.
It was all coming together by late January to the point other assistants were calling football friends in South Florida, asking practical matters of moving here like where they should live.
“Rent or buy? This side of [State Road 84] or that side?’’ another league source said were questions the assistants asked.
One assistant who was to be hired said, “It was pretty much done for us to come.”
The Dolphins had plans to compensate Payton’s and Brady’s former teams. Would a first-round pick satisfy New Orleans for Payton, who was still under contract? A second-round pick to Tampa Bay?
All that fell apart Feb. 1, when Flores filed his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The suit alleged that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss near the end of the 2019 season, in order to ensure a high draft pick.
The merits of the lawsuit will work themselves out in court. It’s the game-fixing charge against Ross that doesn’t fit the larger suit and makes league insiders wonder if it was meant to hit Ross in a way as to break up the Payton and Brady marriage.
Did Flores think his firing after three better-than-expected seasons was simply to make room for Payton? Or was the Payton-Brady recruitment just collateral damage of the larger accusations?
Flores, now a Pittsburgh defensive assistant, sounded as blinders-on focused about the lawsuit as any Dolphins day. “I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” he told Pittsburgh reporters this week.
The Dolphins also have turned the pragmatic page. They leave spring with an upgraded roster and manufactured breeze at their back like most teams ending minicamp.
Brady was throwing for the Bucs, talking about winning there but not closing an doors elsewhere.
“I’ve got a long life ahead,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now.”
This offseason proved that. One moment the Dolphins were set to be the hottest ticket in football. The next? It all fell apart.
News
Woman released from jail as St. Paul homicide investigation continues
A woman arrested in a St. Paul homicide was released from jail this week as the investigation continues.
Police took Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, into custody Sunday on suspicion of murder. She has not been charged and police said they are continuing to investigate the death of Leonardo Bedell, 59.
After someone called police and asked officers to check the welfare of Bedell, officers were dispatched to the Dayton’s Bluff area just before 7 p.m. Friday. They found Bedell shot in the senior living apartment where he resided on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
News
2 face federal counts in plot to carjack Uber, Lyft drivers
Two men have been charged in an alleged conspiracy to violently rob and carjack Uber and Lyft drivers in the Twin Cities metro area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 20-year-old Minneapolis man were named Wednesday in a 20-count federal indictment that charges them with conspiracy, brandishing firearms, aiding and abetting carjacking and other crimes.
The charges come weeks after U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced that, as part of a new strategy to address rising violent crime in the Twin Cities, all adults who are accused of carjacking would be charged with federal crimes.
Luger said in a statement that the indictment “represents an important step forward in that strategy. As alleged, these two defendants led a carjacking ring that engaged in a series of violent, premeditated acts against Uber and Lyft drivers.”
According to the charges, over a roughly five-week span in September and October, the two men and others lured Uber and Lyft drivers to specific locations, letting them think they were dropping someone off or picking someone up.
When the drivers arrived, members of the conspiracy brandished firearms and robbed the drivers of their phones and wallets. They then forced the drivers to unlock their cellphones and transfer money, before carjacking them at gunpoint, according to the charges. The carjackers allegedly hit, pistol-whipped and threatened to kill the drivers.
