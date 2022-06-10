News
PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour
By DOUG FERGUSON
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched tee shots in the Saudi-funded golf league on Thursday, and it wasn’t long before the PGA Tour said its players who took part were no longer welcome, even if they already had resigned.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held a hard line on his pledge that players could choose one tour or the other, but not both.
Those who had resigned from the PGA Tour — Graeme McDowell said he did so 30 minutes before he teed off — were no longer eligible on any PGA Tour circuit. Those who remained members, such as Mickelson, were suspended.
“These players have made their choice or their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan said in a memo to his membership. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.”
Ian Poulter said he would appeal the ruling. McDowell said he wanted to “keep the high moral ground” by resigning to try to keep litigation to a minimum. He thinks suspensions are a healthy way to go about business.
Mickelson had nothing to say except that he didn’t want to talk about the PGA Tour in his first tournament in four months, only to confirm he will play all eight of the LIV events, five of which will be in the United States.
When told that people were interested in his situation, Mickelson replied, “I’m very flattered so many people are interested.”
Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back. For now, Monahan made it clear that the suspensions include the Presidents Cup — the International team (countries outside Europe) is determined by the world ranking.
Monahan said the players who resigned will have their names removed from the PGA Tour standings — FedEx Cup and Presidents Cup — after this week. He said the tour will make sure those who haven’t resigned will not affect rankings on various lists of tour players.
The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.
PGA champion Justin Thomas and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy welcomed the decision from the tour stop this week at the Canadian Open.
“I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay and everybody’s been putting out,” Thomas said. “They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not. I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we’re going and continuing to grow to, and those guys just aren’t going to be a part of it.”
Ten players have resigned from the PGA Tour, a list that includes Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson, who has lifetime membership with 45 PGA Tour titles, is among those who has not.
LIV Golf, run by Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, responded to the tour’s decision by calling it vindictive and divisive.
“It’s troubling that the tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing,” LIV Golf said. “This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”
At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour.
Players typically receive three such releases a year for tournaments overseas. Monahan denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because it is an eight-tournament series that plans to compete directly with the PGA Tour in the United States.
The tour does not allow releases for events in North America.
“We have followed the tournament regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation,” he wrote.
LIV Golf has paid enormous signing fees, with The Daily Telegraph reporting $150 million for Johnson and Mickelson declining to dispute reports he was paid $200 million. Both are more than Tiger Woods’ career earnings on the PGA Tour.
Norman has said LIV would support the players even if it wound up in the courts. McDowell said some players already have spoken to lawyers.
“We haven’t been issued releases. We feel like we should have been issued releases. We’ve done it for the last 20 years, operated all over the world,” McDowell said. “Listen, we all know the situation is about something bigger. It’s competition and it’s not liked. They are having to play the game the way they feel they have to play it, which is playing hard ball.”
The European tour has not said whether it would suspend its players. It has an alliance with the PGA Tour commercially, including the first co-sanctioned events this year on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
The first test for PGA Tour players figures to be the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, the week after the U.S. Open. Johnson was among those listed in the field.
The LIV Golf Invitational was being streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Before the opening round, Norman said he was thrilled to see an effort 30 years in the making come to fruition.
He tried to start a World Golf Tour in the 1990s for only the elite players and had a TV contract lined up until the PGA Tour quashed the moment with support from Arnold Palmer. That circuit never got off the ground.
This one did, with the backing of riches the likes of which golf has never seen.
Each tournament offers $25 million in prize money, with $4 million for the individual winner. The PGA Tour’s richest event is The Players Championship at $20 million. The Canadian Open this week, which has five of the top-10 players in the world, has an $8.7 million purse.
C.J. Mosley believes the Jets have the players to change the narrative, direction of the franchise
Over the past decade, the Jets have turned into a laughingstock around the NFL because they’ve produced one winning season since 2011 and finished in the basement of the AFC East six times over that time span.
The losing has produced the punchline: same old Jets.
But last season’s team MVP C.J. Mosley sees something different with this Jets squad after the offseason they had.
It has convinced Mosley that Gang Green will alter the narrative surrounding the franchise for the short and long term.
“I really think this team is capable of changing our culture for the next 10 years,” Mosley said Thursday. “A lot of guys on this team, a lot of coaches that are coaching for this team now, since they’ve been alive, they haven’t heard a lot of good things about the Jets. And now we have the narrative, we have the chance, we have the ability to really change that mindset for the next 10 years for the future of this organization.”
Mosley sees the talent increase on both sides of the ball as he praised the additions of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall in the draft along with signing the tight end duo of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.
But Mosley’s been wildly impressed with what he’s seen from the offseason defensive additions in the secondary during OTAs. He believes they’ll alleviate the pressure of leading the defense.
“It’ll make it easier because you don’t have to really worry about what the next man is doing. You can focus more on your job, knowing that you have a secondary that’s smart, that communicates and loves talking,” Mosley said. “Got a bunch of playmakers. So far, we probably have two or three times more interceptions and forced fumbles and batted balls than we had around this time last year.
“So that’s very exciting to see.”
The Jets defense finished 32nd in points and yards allowed in 2021, so for the Jets to begin turning the narrative around it starts by limiting opposing offenses.
And the player who will be leading the charge on the field is Mosley, who finished the 2021 season with 168 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss.
Mosley was a bright spot through the darkness of a struggling defense. But the soon-to-be 30-year-old linebacker believes he’ll be better in Year 2 of Robert Saleh’s defensive scheme.
“Just being in the system for a full year,” the four-time Pro Bowler said. “Just the things that we had to learn, the techniques I’ve learned, the scheme, the verbiage, all those things were pretty much new to everybody that was here. So being in this system for a year I can definitely speak from my position that it’s just a lot easier, a lot calmer.
“Gives you a chance to not worry about those small details that you really have to look at when it comes to learning this defense, because once you’ve been in it for a year, you kind of see it. Now you can start looking at the next thing and start anticipating more.”
OTA OBSERVATIONS
- Zach Wilson was 10-of-16 during team 11-on-11 drills. Wilson threw an interception directly to Michael Carter II and on another throw to Corey Davis, Rachad Wildgoose broke the pass up and it almost resulted in another interception.
- Wilson’s accuracy and tempo was hit-or-miss during Thursday’s practice. There were plenty of plays when Wilson was hesitant and it was clear his eyes weren’t in the correct spot post snap, which led to broken plays.
- In red zone 7-on-7, Wilson threw a couple of touchdowns to Davis, but he also threw an interception to Jason Pinnock.
- 2020 third-round pick Ashtyn Davis made the highlight play of the day with a one-hand interception on Joe Flacco. It’s his second consecutive day with an interception.
- Denzel Mims, who didn’t attend practice on Wednesday, caught a deep pass from Flacco.
- Jordan Whitehead had a few forceful pass breakups where you could see the aggressiveness that made the Jets eager to sign the former Buccaneer.
- Carl Lawson was spotted during wind sprints, which is continued progress in his rehab after tearing his Achilles during joint practices with Green Bay in 2021.
- Pinnock, the 2021 fifth-round pick who was converted from cornerback to safety, has run with the starting defense when Lamarcus Joyner hasn’t practiced. Pinnock versus Joyner will be an interesting battle during training camp.
Column: A.J. Pierzynski as the next Chicago White Sox manager? He definitely would listen.
The next Chicago White Sox manager was talking with fans Thursday on a beautiful afternoon on the South Side.
There was much to discuss, and he had no problem telling them the truth, because he doesn’t know any other way to operate.
Of course, it’s probably too early to speculate who will take over for Tony La Russa when the Sox manager decides he’s done, and we’ve already established he’s not going to be fired for the team’s unimpressive start.
Suffice to say plenty of candidates will be throwing their hats into the mix, knowing the Sox are built to win and need only a few fixes to get over the hump. And the early favorite has to be former catcher A.J. Pierzynski, an analyst for Fox Sports who also gets paid by the Sox as an ambassador, the role he was in Thursday during the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
First things first: Pierzynski doesn’t believe the 77-year-old La Russa is going anywhere soon.
“They have a team that’s supposed to win, right?” Pierzynski said in an interview outside the Bards Room. “And I think they still will. I don’t think he’s going unless something drastic or crazy happens. I don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon. He still seems to enjoy it when I talk to him. He still seems to enjoy the day-to-day grind.
“Tony likes coming to the park. Every time I see him he’s got a smile on his face and he’s excited.”
Connie Mack was the oldest manager in history at age 87, so maybe La Russa wants to last 10 more years and break the record. But this seems like a make-or-break year for the Sox manager. If they don’t make the postseason, it would be difficult to rationalize another chance in 2023.
Pierzynski, meanwhile, has made no bones about his interest in managing one day. He has seen Aaron Boone, David Ross and others go directly from the TV booth to the dugout, and many Sox fans have told him they’d like to see him run the show.
“I think other people have said it more than I’ve ever really thought about it,” he said. “I still obviously have a lot of friends here, and they send me tweets and stuff (saying that), and people send me articles.
“Listen, I’m not actively out there pursuing it or (hoping) for anything to happen to Tony for me to do that. But if something happened, and all the cards lined up and the chips fell into place. … If (Chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf calls me and says ‘Can you come in for this interview?’ it’s going to be really hard for me to say no.”
If that happens, hopefully Reinsdorf would include general manager Rick Hahn in the process.
Pierzynski makes sense for several reasons.
He’s close to Reinsdorf. Pierzynski knows the game. Sox fans love him, and he loves them back. The marketing department could better sell the team to fans with a known entity like Pierzynski.
And of the last four Sox hires, two — Ozzie Guillen and Robin Ventura — have been former players and one was La Russa, a former Sox manager. The only outlier was Rick Renteria, who helped guide the rebuild through the tough times until being booted for the La Russa reboot.
Pierzynski caused some commotion on Twitter during a recent Cubs-Sox game when he questioned why La Russa left starter Johnny Cueto in the game. Though he’s paid by the Sox for being an ambassador, it hasn’t prevented Pierzynski from speaking when he’s assigned to Sox games for Fox.
“No, because I tell the truth,” he said. “I don’t criticize them. I tell the truth. And if they’re playing bad … they know they’re playing bad. I work for them but not in the baseball department. I think the fans are smart enough to know (what’s going on). I’m not going to be all rainbows and unicorns about a team that’s under .500 when I do a Sox game and they play badly.
“I try to be as positive as I can. But if I see something and I don’t agree with it, well. … La Russa might say, ‘Well, I don’t agree with your life choice.’ It’s your opinion. I didn’t blast him. I just said I think you should’ve taken him out, and here’s why. And he can argue ‘Here’s why I didn’t take him out.’
“I’m sure he probably looks back and says, ‘Maybe he was right?’ I don’t know. Right?”
Hmm. Not sure about that.
“I’ve talked with him, and I don’t think he cares,” Pierzynski said. “He does the best job he can and that’s it. You can’t worry about what everyone else is saying. My job on TV is to tell the people at home what’s happening, and you take guesses.
“Sometimes you’re right. More times you’re wrong than you are right. From up here (in the booth) it’s much easier to look down and say, ‘Why aren’t they playing better?’ I’m not in the dugout. I get information, but we don’t get everything.”
Pierzynski pointed out objectivity is part of his job description as an analyst, as was evident during the Cubs-Sox telecast with Sox radio broadcaster Len Kasper.
“Len and I were just honest, (saying) the Sox aren’t playing well, as everybody knows,” he said. “You don’t single out a player. You tell what their numbers are, what you see. The players deep down know that. I always felt that as long as you don’t get personal (it’s fair).”
Pierzynski is happy with his current job, so if he never gets that call from Reinsdorf, he’ll be fine.
But Reinsdorf knows where to find him. He’ll be here talking to Sox fans, and more important, listening to Sox fans.
Regents OK 3.5% tuition hike for UMN students
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday approved a $4.2 billion budget that will raise tuition for most undergraduates by 3.5 percent.
That’s the increase Twin Cities and Rochester students will face next year, while tuition will rise 1.75 percent for Duluth, Morris and Crookston undergrads.
Acting as the finance and operations committee, the regents voted 11-1 on Thursday to approve the budget.
Darrin Rosha cast the lone no vote after seeking a tuition freeze for Minnesota residents but without presenting a specific plan for offsetting that lost revenue.
“We’re out of line with what we’re charging our students,” he said.
Regents Mike Kenyanya and James Farnsworth supported Rosha’s amendment but voted for President Joan Gabel’s recommended budget anyway.
“None of us are thrilled with the tuition increase at 3.5 percent,” board chairman Ken Powell said. “I thought it might be more, so I think the fact that we landed there, well below inflation, which is still running at over 8 percent … I can live with that.”
The tuition increase is the highest in a decade for Twin Cities students but matches the percentage increase sought by the Minnesota State college and university system.
Students from low-income families can expect their tuition hikes to be more than offset by increased state and federal grants.
The U’s budget includes a 3.85 percent in the pool of money available for merit-based employee raises.
The U also is sending $7.4 million to Duluth, Morris and Crookston to cover budget shortfalls due to low enrollment.
