News
Police issue alert after series of overdoses in St. Paul
St. Paul police issued an alert Thursday after nine suspected non-fatal overdoses in the city in the previous 24 hours, and five fatal overdoses in the past four days.
The overdoses have involved a variety of narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, and the cases are likely unrelated, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
A person who seeks medical assistance for someone having an overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for possessing, sharing, or using a controlled substance, according to the state’s good Samaritan overdose medical assistance law.
Police say that anyone who sees a suspected overdose should call 911, move the person to their side, and administer naloxone (Narcan) every two to three minutes. Pharmacies that dispense naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, to the public can be found at health.state.mn.us/naloxone.
“Narcan is a valuable tool and has saved a lot of lives, but we don’t want it to give people a false sense of security,” Linders said. “It doesn’t always work, so the best thing someone can do is reach out for help.”
The St. Paul police Community Outreach And Stabilization Unit’s team includes a licensed alcohol and drug counselor; people can reach the unit at 651-266-5840.
Ramsey County Chemical Health provides drug screenings for residents of the county and can refer people to treatment and community programs. Information can be found at ramseycounty.us/residents/health-medical/clinics-services/mental-health.
News
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoid arbitration by agreeing to a $9.625M contract
One contract unknown has been resolved for catcher Willson Contreras.
Contreras and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year, $9.625 million contract Thursday, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day.
The agreement was at the midpoint of the $10.25 million Contreras asked for and the $9 million the Cubs offered when figures were exchanged March 22. Arbitration hearings typically are held during spring training, but the 99-day owners lockout pushed it back. The Cubs have taken a file-and-trial approach to arbitration in past years, but this clearly was a different circumstance.
Contreras, 30, will be a free agent for the first time after the season. His play is setting him up for a big payday, whether it’s from the Cubs — his organization since signing as a teenager in 2009 — or elsewhere.
Contreras, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .277 with 10 homers, 23 RBIs, .403 on-base percentage and 161 OPS+.
No statistics after March 1 would have been admissible in arbitration other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Without a contract extension, Contreras likely will be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline with the Cubs (23-33) in a rebuilding mode.
Contreras, pitcher Kyle Hendricks and outfielder Jason Heyward are the only players remaining from the 2016 World Series championship team. The Cubs traded stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez before last season’s deadline to add young talent to their minor-league system.
Associated Press contributed.
()
News
After strong rookie season, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw thinking big. Pro Bowl big.
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw proudly held up the trophy he got for being named the Vikings’ 2021 Rookie of the Year. For 2022, he has a much bigger goal.
“It means a lot,” he said of the rookie award. “A shout out to my teammates, for sure. It’s definitely a blessing, but I’ve got a lot more work to do. I’m trying to get to that Pro Bowl.”
After being taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Darrisaw showed he has the talent to develop into a Pro Bowl-type player. After being inactive the first three games of last season because of groin issues and then serving as a reserve for the next two games, he moved into the starting lineup in Week 6. He got better and better as the season progressed, and at the end was ranked by Pro Football Focus a respectable 36th among 83 NFL tackles.
Darrisaw began last year with surgery in January and then had another medical procedure in August, a process that sidelined him for spring drills, much of training camp and for the preseason in addition to the first three games. Now, after taking part in spring drills and expecting to have no issues in training camp, he is envisioning how much better he might be in 2022.
“This really is my first complete full offseason,” said Darrisaw, whose Vikings concluded spring drills Wednesday and will report for training camp in late July. “I came out in (spring drills) and just improved on everything, and hopefully it shows out this season. I love practicing and getting better and learning a new playbook. It’s really exciting.”
Head coach Mike Zimmer was fired after last season, and replaced by Kevin O’Connell, who brought in Chris Kuper as the new offensive line coach. Kuper, a guard for Denver from 2006-13 and most recently the Broncos’ assistant offensive line coach for three years, likes what he has seen from Darrisaw.
“I don’t want to put a ceiling on him at all because I think the kid has some special ability,” Kuper said. “Definitely going to be better in year two just because that’s how it works. You play more. You’re on the field more. Those reps are invaluable for a player, to get live reps in games, and you continue to grow and build and get better from those.”
Darrisaw showed poise for a rookie last season, but he said there’s still much he can improve.
“I’m trying to improve in the pass game and the rush game and just watching film from last year and taking away those things that I didn’t do well,” Darrisaw said. “Just like staying square on my pass sets and just like playing one play at a time. I kind of got frustrated sometimes last year when I had a bad play or whatever, so I’m just like throwing all that stuff out and taking one play at a time, attacking it.”
When the Vikings drafted Darrisaw, they were looking at him as a possible long-term piece for them at left tackle. He hopes that happens.
“I know I’ve got a lot of work to do proving every day I can be that guy, and hopefully I can be that guy here in Minnesota for a long time,” he said.
Darrisaw figures he will get even better during practices going against Vikings sack specialists Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. Hunter is being sidelines for the season in Week 7 of 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle. Smith was signed as a free agent.
The Vikings are moving the two edge rushers around on defense, although Darrisaw said he has gone more against Hunter, an indication Hunter might play more on the right side after playing left defensive end for years. Hunter had 14½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 before injuries derailed him the past two seasons. Smith had 13½ sacks in 2019 and 12½ in 2020 before playing in just one regular-season game last year because of a back injury.
“It’s tough battles every day in practice, but it’s only going to make us tackles better,” Darrisaw said. “It’s definitely going to get us game ready because Danielle and Za’Darius, I feel like they’re one of the best (duos) in the game. If I’m going against those guys every day, once you get into the game, it’s going to be easier.”
Hunter and Smith each have been named to two Pro Bowls. And Darrisaw is hoping this season to end up in one himself.
“That’s the goal for everybody in the room, every starter,” he said. “You want to be in the Pro Bowl.”
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Auburn’s Jabari Smith
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jabari Smith (Auburn);
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7-foot-1
2021-22 averages: 16.9 points (42.9% from the field — 43.5% on 2s, 42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 9
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Son of former NBA player Jabari Smith Sr., Smith was a McDonald’s All-American and 5-star out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. 247Sports ranked Smith as the No. 7 player nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Smith scored in double figures in 29 of 34 games. He was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, a member of the All-SEC first team and a second-team All American.
Scouting report: Elite shooter, especially for his size. Doesn’t need a lot of space to get his jumper off. Consistently made shots when tightly contested. Shoots over most defenders because of his size and high release point. Good pull-up shooter from mid-range and beyond the arc, especially in transition or when only needing to take 1-2 dribbles. Effective from the elbows and the post with jab steps, fadeaways and turnaround jumpers. Will be effective coming off screens and as a pick and popper. Defensively, moves hit feet well laterally to cut off drives. Should be switchable. Length allows him to recover well if beaten off the dribble. Makes the right rotations as an off-ball defender. Stays vertical when contesting and strong enough to guard in the post.
Struggles to create separation. Settles for jumpers often. Needs a quicker first step to get by defenders. Too upright as a ball handler and was stripped easily since his handles aren’t tight or fluid.
Fit: Smith’s best offensive skill — shooting — is an area the Magic need to improve. Orlando’s 33.1% 3-point percentage during 2021-22 was the league’s third-worst mark. Smith, who’s expected to be a top-three pick, would instantly help make life easier for the Magic’s playmakers in the half-court. He’d also help make them more versatile defensively. Frontcourt combinations of Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Smith and Bamba — if he returns — would be able to switch more and play multiple coverages without sacrificing size.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Police issue alert after series of overdoses in St. Paul
Optimism (OP) Hacked of $20M Tokens Following Technical Error
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoid arbitration by agreeing to a $9.625M contract
After strong rookie season, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw thinking big. Pro Bowl big.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Auburn’s Jabari Smith
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Theme Restaurant ‘Welly’ Unveils NFT Minting Schedule
Dave Hyde: Sean Payton was offered mega-deal by Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t deny interest — what could have been
Woman released from jail as St. Paul homicide investigation continues
Exchange Reserves Hit New 4-Year Lows
2 face federal counts in plot to carjack Uber, Lyft drivers
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022