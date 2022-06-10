Sarah Catherine Hook: What Are Her Past and Future Projects?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Born on the 22nd of April in 1995, Sarah Catherine Hook is a famous and popular actress, model, TV persona, social media influencer, singer, and entrepreneur, hailing from the United States.

The actress gained a lot of fame and is well-known due to her memorable role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The actress hails from Montgomery in Alabama, United States, and has two siblings; Forrest Hook and George Hook (both brothers). Her parents are Hampton Hook (Father), and Catherine Hook (Mother).

The actress completed her studies at the Atlantic Theatre Company Summer Intensive, situated in New York City.

Out of all the siblings, Sarah is the youngest one and her father is a successful businessman, while her mother is a homemaker.

As of now, that is 2022, the actress is 27 years old and she resides in Brooklyn in New York City, United States of America.

Sarah’s current net worth is about 2 to 4 million US Dollars (approx).

Personal Life

Sarah does not actively indulge in talking about her relationship status; hence, it is not very clear. She is, however, (most likely) single as of now.

Moreover, Sarah loves hanging out and spending time with her friends and family.

According to her Instagram, Sarah is quite close with her best friend, Phillip Laskaris, and often posts pictures of herself with him on her social media accounts.

She also owns a dog and one of her favorite pastimes is sketching and binging adventurous movies.

Her Past Projects

Sarah began her journey in the industry as a professional actor in the year 2017. She debuted on television through a series called Brunkala, wherein she played a character called Lena.

She also made an appearance on Law and Order Special Victims Unit. Thereafter, she was included in TV serials like Living in Harmony, SodaStream, NOS4A2, etc.

One of her most notable performances was in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, wherein she played the role of Debbie Glatzel, one of the main characters in the movie.

This role brought her a lot of fame, popularity, and acclaim.

Due to this, she landed a role in Monsterland and played Elena Milak in the 2020 TV series.

Her Future Projects

Her latest upcoming project is called First Kill: You Never Forget You First and is going to be released on Netflix.

First Kill: You Never Forget You First is a complex romantic fantasy based on the Shades of Magic series written by V. E. Schwab.

Not only is the story complicated due to a love story gradually coming into the light as a vampire and a vampire hunter fall for each other, but it also gives us a gay love story between such beings. Where To Watch First Kill: You Never Forget Your First

The series releases on the 10th of June and since it is a Netflix original, it will be released on Netflix only.

