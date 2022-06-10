Shiba Inu (SHIB) Theme Restaurant ‘Welly’ Unveils NFT Minting Schedule

Welly opted to use NFTs to enhance its online presence further.
On June 11th, Welly will complete the public auction in its third and final phase.
This year, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem became a craze. The network's many collaborations and transactions ensured its relevance. No one was bothered by the asset's sluggish pricing. The world's love for canine-themed cryptocurrency has not waned. As a fast-food business, Welly's expanded from being just a single cafe to a network in its own right.
Mint Calendars Event Breakdown
Since last week, Welly’s has been letting everyone know that the big NFT mint event is only one week away. The Shiba Inu-inspired eatery unveiled the Mint Calendar of their NFT in a recent Twitter conversation. There are three days and three phases to the Mint Calendar’s event breakdown. Phase 1 would begin on June 9th and last for 12 hours, during which Leash and Shiboshi would be minted. After 8 a.m. UTC on the 10th, SHIB and BONE would be available for minting.
Phase 2 of the private sale will begin at 8 p.m. UTC on June 10th. Shiba Inu and Welly's team have had different collaborations, including granting SHIB partial ownership of the firm, albeit they are not officially related. A collection of 10,000 NFT will include 3D models of Shiba Inu dressed in different clothes to duplicate the Shiboshi NFT mint, which sold out in only 35 minutes.
According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000011 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $378,946,114 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 0.15% in the last 24 hours.
The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin was the unintended recipient of 1 million OP tokens from this network’s scalability solution Optimism. The team behind this project addressed concerns about a potential exploit related to the launch of their governance token.
As clarified by Optimism, they entered a deal with liquidity provider Wintermute to “facilitate a smoother experience for users” looking to buy OP and participate in the project’s governance model. As part of the agreement, Optimism sent 20 million OP tokens to a multi-signature address.
However, the liquidity provider was unable to access the funds as it discovered the address was designed as an Ethereum layer-1 multi-sig without an Optimism, which operates as a second layer solution, smart contract deployment. About this, the liquidity provider said:
As we communicated the wallet address to the Optimism team, we made a serious error.
The Optimism partnered began a “recovery operation” to gain access to the funds, as they concluded with Wintermute that the funds “were potentially retrievable and that nobody other than Wintermute could recover those funds”, the liquidity provider said in a statement.
The recovery operation was scheduled, the liquidity provider clarified, for June 7th, 2022, but a hacker beat them to it. The team behind the Ethereum second layer solution explained:
Unfortunately, an attacker was able to deploy the multisig to L2 with different initialization parameters before these efforts were completed, assuming ownership of the 20m OP.
Furthermore, Optimism claims the attacker began selling the stolen funds. As much as 1 million OP tokens have been “dumped” into the market from the hacker’s address: 0x4f3a120E72C76c22ae802D129F599BFDbc31cb81.
At the time of writing, this address still holds 18 million OP tokens or $14 million with an additional $3 in USD Coin (USDC). However, new developments made the whole incident weirder.
Why Sent Part Of The Funds To Vitalik Buterin?
Developer Yoav Weiss, Security Fellow at the Ethereum Foundation, provided other details about the recent events. He believes the attacker could be a Whitehat hacker.
He based this presumption on the fact that the attacker waited four days before taking ownership of the OP funds. During that time, there was a risk that Wintermute might have deployed the solution to recover the funds.
In addition, the attacker hasn’t moved the funds, as Optimism believed. In step, the inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin received 1 million tokens and Weiss himself received another 1 million OP.
And the plot thickens. As I was writing this explainer, the attacker delegated the 1M OP voting power to *me*: https://t.co/75VPmS91J5
Thank you for delegating 🙂
Hint: no, I’m not the attacker and I don’t know who is. But now guessing it’s a whitehat.
Projects often send Vitalik Buterin tokens to celebrate the launch of their platforms, or to “burn them”, as the inventor of Ethereum rarely uses them. The fact that Weiss is a security fellow seems to be part of a message from the attacker.
The team behind Optimism claims the hacker has not used the funds for any activity related to its governance model. If this situation changes, they claim additional measures will be taken alongside the OP community.
Other measures are available, but the Optimism team refuses to enforce them and jeopardizes the project’s vision of a permissionless network. They concluded:
(…) incidents like this are the growing pains of an evolving industry. This is a reminder to everyone dealing with contracts across different chains that the security assumptions of one chain do not necessarily carry over to another.
At the time of writing, OP’s price trades at $0.8 with a 16% loss in the last 24-hours.
Felix Capital, unlike hedge funds, is not aiming for short-term profits.
They’ll spend heavily in Europe, but only “selectively” in North America.
After obtaining $600 million in new funding, Felix Capital, a major British venture capital company, is expanding into new markets. The new round of funding secured by Felix Capital will be used to expand into the crypto and Web3 markets.
As a result of focusing on online investments, the company has grown rapidly since its inception in 2015. Electric scooters, delivery services, and e-commerce enterprises are among the investments. As the new financial structure grows, the company will soon enter the crypto and Web3 market.
Europe Being the Focus
According to the firm’s announcements, a fund totaling $600 million will be invested in 20 to 25 startups over the next two years. They’ll spend heavily in Europe, but only “selectively” in North America. Fintech, cryptocurrencies, and Web3 will focus on their newest initiatives.
The founder of Felix Capital, Frederic Court, said in a statement that the company aims for rapid change. “Massive opportunities” to reflect consumers’ consumable demands are provided by the shifts in consumer behavior, he said.
Frederic said:
“Felix Capital was established with the vision that the rapid transformation of consumers’ behavior represented a massive opportunity and needed focus. Since then, we have built a portfolio in line with that strategy, backing emerging and culturally relevant consumer brands as well as related enabling technologies that support them. We are proud of the growing community of founders who have trusted us.”
According to Frederic, Felix Capital, unlike hedge funds, is not aiming for short-term profits. According to the company’s founder, the company will enter the financial sector and be there for the long term. “Our business is fundamentally a long-term business, and it takes a long time to build a great company,” he stated.