Blockchain

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Theme Restaurant ‘Welly’ Unveils NFT Minting Schedule

Published

1 min ago

on

Altcoin News
  • Welly opted to use NFTs to enhance its online presence further.
  • On June 11th, Welly will complete the public auction in its third and final phase.

This year, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem became a craze. The network’s many collaborations and transactions ensured its relevance. No one was bothered by the asset’s sluggish pricing. The world’s love for canine-themed cryptocurrency has not waned. As a fast-food business, Welly’s expanded from being just a single cafe to a network in its own right. Welly opted to use NFTs to enhance its online presence further.

Mint Calendars Event Breakdown

Since last week, Welly’s has been letting everyone know that the big NFT mint event is only one week away. The Shiba Inu-inspired eatery unveiled the Mint Calendar of their NFT in a recent Twitter conversation. There are three days and three phases to the Mint Calendar’s event breakdown. Phase 1 would begin on June 9th and last for 12 hours, during which Leash and Shiboshi would be minted. After 8 a.m. UTC on the 10th, SHIB and BONE would be available for minting.

Phase 2 of the private sale will begin at 8 p.m. UTC on June 10th. On June 11th, Welly will complete the public auction in its third and final phase. Shiba Inu and Welly’s team have had different collaborations, including granting SHIB partial ownership of the firm, albeit they are not officially related. A collection of 10,000 NFT will include 3D models of Shiba Inu dressed in different clothes to duplicate the Shiboshi NFT mint, which sold out in only 35 minutes.

According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000011 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $378,946,114 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 0.15% in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Exchange Reserves Hit New 4-Year Lows

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange reserves have now reached new 4-year lows, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price.

Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Has Sunk Down Further Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC exchange reserve has been going down, suggesting buying has been going in the market.

The “all exchanges reserve” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently stored in wallets of all centralized exchanges.

When the value of this metric goes up, it means investors are depositing a net amount of coins to exchanges right now.

Such a trend, when prolonged, can be bearish for the price of the crypto as holders usually transfer their crypto to exchanges for selling purposes.

Related Reading | When Greed? Bitcoin Market Crushed Under One Full Month Of Fear

On the other hand, a downtrend in the reserve suggests investors are withdrawing their BTC from exchanges at the moment. This kind of trend can be bullish for the price of the crypto.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange reserve over the last few years:

The value of the metric seems to have experienced downwards movement over the last year | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange reserve has observed some sharp movement down recently, taking its value to new 4-year lows.

This is a continuation of the overall downtrend in the indicator that has been going on for almost a full 12 months now.

Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend

This may imply that the market has been in a state of constant accumulation, which would mean a supply shock could be deepening in the BTC market.

Due to supply-demand dynamics, such a shock can be constructive for the price of the cryptocurrency in the long term.

However, some data from December 2021 suggests that the growth of new investment instruments like ETFs are likely one of the reasons behind the exchange reserve’s decline.

The coins are simply moving from one source of selling pressure into another. Such a shift would mean that a supply shock wouldn’t take place just by declining exchange reserves.

Nonetheless, some of the decline should still be from buying in the market so a decreasing reserve can still be bullish for the value of Bitcoin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.1k, up 1% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has moved sideways over the past couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Why This Hacker Sent 1M Optimism Tokens To Vitalik Buterin

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

google news

The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin was the unintended recipient of 1 million OP tokens from this network’s scalability solution Optimism. The team behind this project addressed concerns about a potential exploit related to the launch of their governance token.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Stuck In Key Range, Why A Major Breakout Is Possible

As clarified by Optimism, they entered a deal with liquidity provider Wintermute to “facilitate a smoother experience for users” looking to buy OP and participate in the project’s governance model. As part of the agreement, Optimism sent 20 million OP tokens to a multi-signature address.

However, the liquidity provider was unable to access the funds as it discovered the address was designed as an Ethereum layer-1 multi-sig without an Optimism, which operates as a second layer solution, smart contract deployment. About this, the liquidity provider said:

As we communicated the wallet address to the Optimism team, we made a serious error.

The Optimism partnered began a “recovery operation” to gain access to the funds, as they concluded with Wintermute that the funds “were potentially retrievable and that nobody other than Wintermute could recover those funds”, the liquidity provider said in a statement.

The recovery operation was scheduled, the liquidity provider clarified, for June 7th, 2022, but a hacker beat them to it. The team behind the Ethereum second layer solution explained:

Unfortunately, an attacker was able to deploy the multisig to L2 with different initialization parameters before these efforts were completed, assuming ownership of the 20m OP.

Furthermore, Optimism claims the attacker began selling the stolen funds. As much as 1 million OP tokens have been “dumped” into the market from the hacker’s address: 0x4f3a120E72C76c22ae802D129F599BFDbc31cb81.

At the time of writing, this address still holds 18 million OP tokens or $14 million with an additional $3 in USD Coin (USDC). However, new developments made the whole incident weirder.

Why Sent Part Of The Funds To Vitalik Buterin?

Developer Yoav Weiss, Security Fellow at the Ethereum Foundation, provided other details about the recent events. He believes the attacker could be a Whitehat hacker.

He based this presumption on the fact that the attacker waited four days before taking ownership of the OP funds. During that time, there was a risk that Wintermute might have deployed the solution to recover the funds.

In addition, the attacker hasn’t moved the funds, as Optimism believed. In step, the inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin received 1 million tokens and Weiss himself received another 1 million OP.

Projects often send Vitalik Buterin tokens to celebrate the launch of their platforms, or to “burn them”, as the inventor of Ethereum rarely uses them. The fact that Weiss is a security fellow seems to be part of a message from the attacker.

The team behind Optimism claims the hacker has not used the funds for any activity related to its governance model. If this situation changes, they claim additional measures will be taken alongside the OP community.

Other measures are available, but the Optimism team refuses to enforce them and jeopardizes the project’s vision of a permissionless network. They concluded:

(…) incidents like this are the growing pains of an evolving industry. This is a reminder to everyone dealing with contracts across different chains that the security assumptions of one chain do not necessarily carry over to another.

Related Reading | Chainlink Price Surges As The Team Releases New Staking Roadmap

At the time of writing, OP’s price trades at $0.8 with a 16% loss in the last 24-hours.

OP’s price trends to the downside on the 1-hour chart. Source: OPUSDT Tradingview

‘Felix Capital’ To Invest in Crypto and Web3 Market After $600M Funding

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

'Felix Capital' To Invest in Crypto and Web3 Market After $600M Funding
5 seconds ago |