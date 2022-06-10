Finance
Should You Invest in Products on ClickBank?
Work Online with ClickBank as an Affiliate
To work online with ClickBank as both Affiliate Marketer and Affiliate Vendor comes highly recommended. ClickBank pays the Highest Commissions online of up to 75% of each sale. There are also the digital products with recurring monthly billing. Work as an Affiliate Marketer by promoting other people’s digital products online, generating a passive income.
Affiliate Marketing is one of the preferred ways to work from home, without having your own products. The key to generating sales online however depend on the quality of web traffic to the affiliate link. Furthermore all affiliate links need to be professionally cloaked. ClickBank offer over 300K Digital Products to work with in any Niche. Which is why knowing the competition is so important. And there will be competition regardless of the Niche, Popular Niches have fierce competition.
The best way to sell Affiliate Offers is Knowledge through Product Research and hard work. Be prepared to purchase the selected product, and personally test it to verify the claims. Always offer your audience a Solution that work and satisfy a Common Need within the Niche. Offering that backed by personal knowledge is how recognition is earned. Because with standing out from a rather large crowd, knowledge is the only weapon to get recognized.
Work Online with ClickBank as a Vendor
This is when you create and launch products in the ClickBank Marketplace. And yes it will cost money to achieve this because competing with professionals mean spending some money. Being a Vendor means your work is available as a digital download. Therefore ClickBank had launched a Training Program. Designed by ClickBank for ClickBank complete with the Affiliate Offer Builder called ClickBank Builder.
The added advantage to work as a vendor is the fact that ClickBank have over 150,000 Affiliate Marketers. The one thing all super successful affiliate marketers have in common is their own products. And an army of affiliates to promote their products.
To work as a vendor is the next level of affiliate marketing where knowledge is turned into digital products. Hobbies have turned surprisingly profitable even with simple packaging like PDF file (eBook). From eBooks to Membership Sites all work well in generating a passive income online. By turning your knowledge and expertise into a digital product.
Membership to the CB Surge however is limited exclusively to ClickBank University 2.0 members. The program designed by ClickBank for ClickBank because when you make money, they make money. With the CB University ClickBank is looking at training at least 100,000 people how to make real money online. Guided by 7 figure ClickBank earners revealing the deeper tactics of affiliate marketing as a vendor.
Work Online with ClickBank using Your Own Products
Work with your own products by turning a hobby into a profitable online income. But why a hobby? Because a hobby is naturally what you love doing. And with doing what you love giving up is no longer an option. Contrary to popular believe it is not easy to make money online although it does get easier with progress. Always focus on progress rather than perfection.
A great way to create a digital product that work is through intense research. It will not be easy, but will however be worth it. The key is to offer a solution that work and not just a desperate attempt at a sale. Focus on offering value nowhere else available on the internet. Own the “Unique Thing” that actually work which will boost recognition immensely.
Once a vendor, having your own blog is no longer an option but rather a necessity. Audiences are more likely to purchase from a familiar. Which is why a blog is the perfect way to prove professionalism. But for a Blog to work there is no better way than professional SEO. Because nothing on Earth drives web traffic like SEO. With Google alone processing over 3.5 Billion searches per Day.
Work Online with ClickBank and Generate Web Traffic
There are various web traffic tactics that work, methods used by all super successful affiliate marketers. But there is no such thing as a “One Size Fits All” bonus with web traffic methods and tactics. There is only one way to know what will work and that is continuous testing and months of research. Because it is important to discover what will work for you.
Using tools like Canva, an Image Editing website and creating posts and info graphics. Great method, but also require authenticity by directing visitors to your blog. The two preferred promotional methods are blogging and email marketing among professionals. Which also go hand in hand because visitors must have the option to subscribe to an email list from any Blog.
Using tools like Lumen 5, Blog Posts can be turned into HD Videos to Upload on YouTube. The second largest web traffic platform on the internet owned by the largest web traffic platform, Google. Video SEO however may prove to be slightly more understandable once Blog SEO is properly understood.
Then there are also tools like Buffer which is a Social Networking and post scheduling tool. Comes with a built in URL cloaking advantage so no more suspensions.
Work Online with ClickBank to Achieve Success
The primary focus here must be the work because it is hard work to earn real money online. Be prepared to fail more times that you would later care to remember. Because failure is how you gather the needed knowledge to stand out from a rather large competitive crowd.
Success means repetition which is often followed by failure disguised as opportunity, always remember that. For any effort to work repetition is crucial therefore as mentioned earlier it will not be easy. The harder you work the better the reward will be because there is no magic button that turn PC’s into ATM’s.
To work online is one thing but to work successfully and reap any reward is quite another. The key is to keep moving forward which by no means suggest speed. For affiliate marketing to work requires time because it is tiny objective steps in the right direction.
Focus on how much you can learn and not how much you can earn. The key is learning, not earning because you need knowledge to build reputation online. But equally important is the fact that you must love what you do. Because when you truly love what you do, it will be impossible to give up.
See failure as opportunity because that’s precisely what failure is. It’s the opportunity to gain the needed knowledge to stand out from a rather alarmingly large crowd.
BCIN? Difference Between Designer, Architect and Engineer According to the Ontario Building Code
As I meet with new clients and friends every day, I commonly hear the same questions “What is a BCIN?” “When is a BCIN required?” etc. Here is some clarification to the public on some important issues about choosing a company to provide you with plans. Please note that this information applies only in the Province of Ontario.
What is a BCIN?
A BCIN stands for ‘Building Code Identification Number’. This number is assigned by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs & Housing, to successful applicants who have completed the requirements outlined in Division C Section 3.2 of the Ontario Building Code. There are two distinct types of BCIN number, individuals & firms. Individuals are people who have completed the exams and have received a BCIN from the MAH; however, they do NOT carry any insurance. As a result this limits the types of projects that the person can do. Firm BCIN’s on the other hand MUST carry valid liability insurance, and depending on the amount of designs fees that a firm charges in a year will dictate the required amount of insurance coverage they must have. Insurance is expensive but it is there to protect you so avoid working with companies who do not have it. For most people, a home is your single largest asset; do you really want to get plans from someone without insurance?
How do I know if I am choosing a registered company?
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs & Housing maintains a database of all registered BCIN holders. The registry is available through a system called QUARTS. Once on the Public Registry, this system allows you to search by the individual’s name, the company’s name or the BCIN #. Once you have found a business or individual, it will bring you to a page with details on the company. It lists the mailing address of the business & contact details. At the bottom it should also show the Registration as ‘Registered Designer’ and the Status as ‘Current’. If it shows up as ‘lapsed or expired’ then this means that they either do not have valid insurance for that year, or that they are late in filing their paperwork.
Do I need an architect or engineer for my project?
Probably not! There have been massive changes to the system in the last few years, opening the doorway for a new title; designers. Architects & Engineers are NOT required for any project less than 600m² (6,458 sq.ft.) and less than 4 storeys. For most residential and small commercial projects, you do NOT need an architect or an engineer. However, and this is important, if the project involves severe structural modifications, an engineer may be requested by the municipality to review the plans. On this note, there is a BCIN exam which will supersede this requirement! If your design company is a registered company in the Category of ‘Building Structural’ then they can complete the plans.
When do I need a BCIN ‘stamp’ for my project?
Depending on the type of project you may or may not need a BCIN number on your drawings. You do not need a BCIN number if the project relates to the construction of a house that is owned by the person who produces the drawings or if it relates to a farm building less than 3 storeys. There are a few other instances, but these are probably the two most important. Often I hear homeowners ask for just the drawings to submit for permit (no stamp). This is allowed, but as the homeowner you must be knowledgeable of the drawings (after all, you are claiming that you have produced them). It is okay to admit to the municipality that you hired someone to draw them for you, but at the end of the day you will be responsible to ensure that the drawings meet code. If the city has approved your building permit based on the drawings and you proceed to build your project to the drawings only to later find out that there is a problem, you will be on the hook to make any necessary adjustments to pass inspection. Most companies will charge from $200 to $2000 for the use of their BCIN number on the drawings. This may seem expensive but it is the security blanket that will keep you safe and ensure that your drawings meet code! I also personally apply for the permits and handle all the paperwork on my client’s behalf when I charge this fee; which most people prefer as nobody likes to stand in line for half a day to submit paperwork to the City.
I hope that this will help to clarify any questions you may have had regarding the requirements of having someone produce building permits for your project. I look forward to working with you, and if you have any questions then please don’t hesitate to ask!
Ethical Investing
Are you a philanthropist or connected to any Non-Governmental Organization? Are you spiritually inclined? If the answer is in the affirmative, you will get to know what Ethical Investing is. In this context, investment is done not with the motive of profiteering only, but for a cause of social good. Many also describe this as SRI-Socially Responsible Investing. While selecting the securities for investment, you go by certain non-financial norms. Return on investment is not the sole criteria. Social, environmental and ethical consequences of the investment are given priority.
Cowton defines it thus: “Ethical investment may be defined as the exercise of ethical and social criteria in the selection and management of investment portfolios, generally consisting of company shares (stocks). This contrasts with standard depictions of investment decision-making in finance textbooks, which concentrate solely on financial return in the form of dividends and capital gains, and risk…” (Cowton, 1994).
Keep your ears and eyes wide open as you proceed with the job of analyzing and do research on your portfolio. The pages of human history daubed in bloodshed in the name of religion, race and color, economic aggrandizement, terrorism ask the crying question. How to make this Planet Earth heaven-like? From the economic standpoint, the answer is- support all good economic activities; stop supporting all activities that contribute to social ills. You are a part of the society. If the society degenerates morally, you and your family are going to be affected in some way or the other. Your prosperity has no meaning, when the society is engulfed in all sorts of negativities. The shares of the company which you have included in your portfolio may be producing arms for export to repressive regimes. Pesticides those are responsible for environmental decay and destruction! The company may be importing goods from countries where women/child labor is being exploited! And you are the proud shareholder of such companies and you feel joy that the shares are doing well! Does your conscience allow you to invest in companies that produce cancer-causing tobacco products, follow cruel methods of animal testing and pornography that invites the moral doom, especially for the younger generation?
You may be unaware of all such unwanted activities going on in a company whose shares you have included in your portfolio in good faith and without negligence. Once you know the facts, you have a duty to delete all such shares, and perform your duties as a responsible citizen of the country to which you belong. If you can not do positive service for the good of the country, do no do harmful service.
Do not be under the impression that ethical investing is all about poor returns on your investment. No need to cultivate such a grim picture in your mind. The facts related to ethical investments are encouraging. A number of ethical funds and concerns have achieved above-average performances. Protection of environment is the priority issue on the agenda of many countries. The shares of companies engaged in such activities are bound to well
The demand of the 21st century is to curb negativities on all fronts. With the increasing awareness among the public, the shares of the companies of tobacco products are bound to suffer. Relentless but justified adverse publicity against such companies, litigation and huge compensation for the victims of tobacco consumption, and tightening legislation leave no scope for the growth in the share prices. On the contrary, the companies with the ethical approach, those who do fair labor practice, engage in activities like pollution control, create herbal gardens and encourage herbal products, are doing very well, with reasonable assurance of further growth.
Ethical fund managers work with an inspired motive. The confident approach of working for a good cause, gives positive results. Devotion to the people is considered as good as devotion to God. As ethical investing is done with a ‘do good’ attitude, the investor will hopefully reap good harvest.
All About Payroll Taxes
Employers are responsible for depositing and reporting employment taxes. At the end of the year, employers must prepare Form W-2. The purpose of the form is to report wages, tips, and other compensation paid to an employee. Employers must also use Form W-3. The form is used to transmit data on Form W-2 to the Social Security Administration.
Employers must withhold different categories for the IRS, which include federal income, Social Security and Medicare, additional Medicare, Federal Unemployment (FUTA), and self-employment taxes.
Federal income tax is generally withheld from the employee’s wages. To calculate how much they are to withhold from an employee’s wage, employers must refer to two things: the employee’s Form W-4 and the withholding tables, which are housed in Publication 15, Employer’s Tax Guide. Employers must deposit withholdings. There are two deposit schedules-monthly and semiweekly. The schedules determine when an employer must deposit Social Security, Medicare, and withheld income taxes. “These schedules tell you when a deposit is due after a tax liability arises” (IRS.gov, “Publication 15,” 8/29/2013). The deposit schedule an employer uses is based upon the total tax liability reported on Form 941. With this in mind, the deposit is not based upon how often the employer pays its employees.
When it comes to Social Security and Medicare taxes, employers must withhold a part of the employee’s wage and match the amount as well. Employers refer to Publication 15 and Publication 15-A, Employer’s Supplemental Tax Guide for instruction on how much to withhold from the employee’s wages. Employers are required to deposit the amounts they withhold. As of this writing, “for 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increased to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increased to $113,700” (IRS.gov, “Understanding Employment Taxes,” 8/29/2013). The employee tax rate for Medicare is 1.45% to be withheld from each employee’s wages. The tax for the employer is 2.9%. “There is no wage base limit for Medicare tax; all covered wages are subject to Medicare tax” (IRS.gov, “Publication 15,” 8/29/2013).
The IRS requires employers to withhold an additional Medicare amount from an employee’s wages. For example, employers must withhold a 0.9% Additional Medicare Tax from employees whose wages exceed $200,000 in a calendar year. Employers are required to pay the tax in the same period in which it pays an employee in excess of $200,000. The employer must continue to withhold each pay period until the end of the year. Although the employer is required to “share” the other taxes, there is no share of the Additional Medicare Tax. Special rules apply for types of services and payments. See Section 15 of Publication 15 for more information about classes of employment and special types of payments and treatment under employment taxes.
Employers must report and pay Federal Unemployment (FUTA) tax separately from federal income tax, social security, and Medicare taxes. Employers pay FUTA from their own funds. Employees are not responsible for paying this tax; and employers cannot withhold the tax from the employee’s wages. Publications 15 and 15-A provide guidance on and more information about the FUTA tax.
Lastly, the self-employment tax is a type of Social Security and Medicare tax primarily geared towards those individuals who work for themselves. The self-employment tax is similar to Social Security and Medicare taxes, which are withheld from the pay of many employees. The self-employment tax is appropriate for individuals whose net earnings from self-employment are a minimum of $400 and for church income of $108.28 or more. Self-employed individuals calculate the self-employment tax using Schedule SE (Form 1040). The current self-employment tax rate for 2013 is 15.3%. The rate is divided into two parts: 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare (hospital insurance).
After this calculation, self-employed taxpayers may choose a tax year other than the calendar year. If they choose the former, then they must use the tax rate and maximum earnings limit that is in effect at the beginning of the tax year. “Even if the tax rate or maximum earnings limit changes during [a] tax year, [they must] continue to use the same rate and limit throughout [their] tax year” (IRS.gov, “Self-Employment Tax,” 8/29/2013).
Employers and small business taxpayers may visit the IRS website for more guidance on the requirements specific to their status and the taxes they must pay.
