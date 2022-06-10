News
Six takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies.
House investigators worked to lay out a devastating case Thursday in the first of a series of June hearings examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The House panel probing the attack showed violent video of the siege and showed clips of testimony examining the weeks beforehand in which Trump pushed falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election he lost.
While the basics of the attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. The made-for-TV hearings — including video of police officers being brutally beaten and right-wing extremists leading the crowds into the Capitol — come as some have tried to downplay the violence.
“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, as he opened the hearing. “The American people deserve answers.”
The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews with people connected to the siege and collected more than 140,000 documents. They will use that evidence over the course of seven hearings this month to show how the attack was coordinated by some of the rioters in the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and how Trump’s efforts started it all.
Takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing:
LAYING IT ALL ON TRUMP
Thompson laid out the committee’s initial findings that Trump led a “sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election” and the insurrection was a culmination of that “attempted coup.” The panel’s vice chairwoman, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, called it a “sophisticated seven-part plan.”
“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot,” said Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-member panel.
The hearing featured never-before-seen video testimony from Trump’s family and close aides, many of whom were interviewed by the committee remotely.
The panel started by showing a video interview with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he told Trump at the time that his fraud claims had no merit. Barr, who said publicly a month before the insurrection that the Justice Department had not found fraud, told the committee members that he had told Trump it was all “bull—.”
The panel also showed video testimony from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who spoke to the committee in April. Ivanka Trump told the panel that Barr’s declaration “affected my perspective.”
“I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said,” she told the committee.
Another Trump adviser, Jason Miller, told the panel that campaign advisors had told the president in “clear terms” that he had lost the election.
‘THIS ISN’T EASY TO WATCH’
The committee showed new, graphic video from the insurrection, moving through a timeline of the violence. It started with rioters angrily walking toward the Capitol, then showed them breaking through thin police barriers and brutally beating police.
Using security footage, police body cameras, video from those who broke in and audio from the police scanner, the video showed rioters using flagpoles, tactical equipment and other weapons to hit officers as they overwhelmed them and broke inside. Some of the body camera footage was from the ground looking up, as officers watched their attackers beat them.
At the same time, it showed what was happening inside — the beginning of the joint session to certify Biden’s election win and, people fleeing from the violence.
And it showed the rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” referring to the vice president who had defied Trump’s orders to try to thwart Biden’s certification, and chanting “Nancy! Nancy!” as they walked up a staircase inside the Capitol, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
AN OFFICER OVERWHELMED AND INJURED
Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer, testified in graphic terms about the bloody scene outside the Capitol that day and the traumatic brain injury she suffered when members of the Proud Boys and others pushed her to the ground as they led the mob into the Capitol.
Edwards was alone and holding two bike racks together at the front lines as the mob heaved toward her, pushing her and the racks to the ground. She hit her head on a concrete stairway, briefly falling unconscious.
Even with her injury, Edwards continued to fight off the crowd. She described a “war scene” out of the movies and hours of hand-to-hand combat that no law enforcement officer is trained to handle.
“They were throwing up — I saw friends with blood all over their faces,” said Edwards, who has still not returned to duty in the first responders unit where she worked then. “I was slipping in people’s blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos.”
EXTREMIST GROUPS’ INVOLVEMENT
The panel’s other witness was British filmmaker Nick Quested, who was with members of the Proud Boys as they walked from Trump’s rally in front of the White House to the Capitol. Quested was also filming members of the group the day ahead of the attack as they planned and met with members of the Oath Keepers in an underground garage.
The committee used some of Quested’s footage of the war zone in front of the Capitol.
“For anyone who didn’t understand how violent that event was, I saw it,” he said. “I documented it and I experienced it.”
Thompson said Trump’s call for people to come on Jan. 6 “energized” members of the Proud Boys and other extremist groups. They highlighted Trump’s comment at a presidential debate that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”
The panel showed video testimony with a witness named Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, who said the group’s membership “tripled, probably” after Trump’s comment.
MADE FOR TELEVISION
The committee took the unusual step of launching the hearings with a prime time show — aimed to gather as many viewers as possible.
It’s still unclear how many will tune in, but the panel is producing the hearing in hopes of becoming must-see television, featuring never before seen video footage of the violent insurrection.
The hearing room was also set up for impact, with a huge screen hanging over the lawmakers.
‘WE WERE THERE’
Lawmakers who were trapped together in the House during the insurrection attended Thursday’s hearing after having dinner together. The members, all Democrats, were caught in an upper gallery of the chamber as rioters beat on the doors.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said the House members, who were eventually evacuated without harm, are dismayed that an event that exposed the fragility of democracy could “somehow be whitewashed by tens of millions of people.”
Some GOP lawmakers have tried to downplay the insurrection, charging that Democrats are overly focused on the attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened. We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country,” Phillips said.
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
News
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Review
The action-packed comedy movie directed by Tom Gormican and written by Kevin Etten; since its release has garnered a lot of love and appreciation because of its storyline, portrayal, and amazing actors’ work. Thus, in this article, we will review this movie and what we think about the movie. It might even help you decide whether you should watch this movie or not.
About The Movie
Tom Gormican directed film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is a movie where Nicolas Cage is portrayed as a fictionalized version of himself along with his fellow co-stars. He is tormented by Nicky, who is more successful, struggling with his career. His relationship with his wife and family has also become complex because of his neglect.
After an embarrassing moment on Addy’s (his child’s) birthday and losing an important film, he decided to retire from acting. He accepts an offer of $1 million from his agent to meet a billionaire playboy in Majorca on his birthday as a guest of honour. They gradually bond over their shared love of films. This was followed by some CIA intervention against Javi, the billionaire playboy, followed by many other twists and turns.
The Review
It has received a lot of acclaim from critics and good ratings. The movie has done wonders in the line of comedy. Cage and Pascal’s bond and chemistry is something that you cannot miss making this movie a must-watch one. They go well together, making their friendship look even more believable and truthful. Pascal is subtle but comic with his expressions and dialogue delivery. one will even fall in love with to see how Pascal is a true fan of Cage and his work but is not acting crazy. The good nature of Pascal is what makes Cage open up.
Cage is well known for his delivery on the screen, and in this movie, his delivery is beautiful. He keeps the audience entertained throughout. He uses his character to comment on being a movie star and a prestigious actor. The movie also has a lot of references in terms of visuals and dialogues to films like The Rock, Con Air, and Leaving Las Vegas, taking the audience into nostalgia.
The movie also contains action making the movie a package but then the relationship is much more fun to watch than action. The film does not lose its comedy genre at any time and has kept a balance. The movie is a feel-good movie of bond, career, friendship, and action that is surely enough to make you watch this film and not regret it.
The Cast
The cast of the movie includes some amazing and powerful actors like Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Lily Mo Sheen, Alessandra Mastronardi, Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, Puca Leon, and Anna MacDonald, Demi Moore, Jacob Scipio and many more making this movie a worthful watch.
Release And Watch
Release date of action packed comedy movie is 22nd April 2022; if you have decided to watch this, you can stream it on VUDU, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Youtube.
The post The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Review appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Column: Chicago Bears offensive line still has big questions — and moving parts — as shown by Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones
If moving parts on the offensive line during the offseason program are a sign of things to come, you’re going to need a scorecard to track things when Chicago Bears training camp opens and honest-to-goodness competition and evaluation begins in the trenches.
The most eye-opening development Wednesday was Teven Jenkins, the tackle the Bears traded up to draft in Round 2 (39th overall) a year ago, running with the second team at right tackle.
In practice sessions previously open to media, Jenkins had been with the starters on the right side with Larry Borom, a fifth-round pick in 2021, at left tackle. With Jenkins lining up with the second team, rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones was at left tackle and Borom at right tackle.
This is far from finalized — it’s spring football with no contact (at least with full pads on) — and this will be hashed out in camp and the preseason when jobs will be on the line.
“Early on in the OTAs, you guys asked a question about the tackles, and we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to move guys around and shift guys around,’ ” coach Matt Eberflus said. “So it (was) the halfway point for us. We had six practices and then we (had) six to seven to go at that point when we made the switch and we wanted to change combinations.
“That’s not the only (position) we’ve changed from tackle to tackle. We’ve moved some receivers around. Some guys are playing X. Some guys are playing Z. We’ve adjusted some guys on the defensive line just to really find out, have a true evaluation of what’s the best fit for us going into training camp. We might like the other combination. We might like this combination. We might not like either one of them. Now let’s go to the one in training camp. We’ll figure out what the best thing is and that’s really just more information for the coaches to find out what’s best for the Bears.”
One of the other moves was switching from Sam Mustipher at right guard to Dakota Dozier, a 31-year-old who primarily has been a backup in his career. Right guard figures to be up for grabs when training camp opens, and it makes sense not to simply hand a job to Jenkins, who underwent back surgery during his rookie season and was limited to six games, two starts and only 161 snaps.
While the coaching staff is mixing and matching, there is no way to spin this early development as a positive for Jenkins. It’s worth wondering if he’s considered a good fit for a team that is going to run a lot of outside zone and play-action. The Bears could have questions about his movement and ability to climb to the second level and play in space.
It will be particularly interesting if Jones, a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection last year, gets left tackle reps with the starters in training camp. The Bears obviously saw traits in him they liked — he was one of four linemen general manager Ryan Poles selected on Day 3 of the draft. But if he had high-end traits, he wouldn’t have lasted until Round 5.
Since 2010, 12 rookie offensive tackles have been drafted in the fifth round or later to start a minimum of eight games. Three did so for the Bears — Borom last season, Jordan Mills in 2013 and J’Marcus Webb in 2010. It’s not a star-studded list, and the best — Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata — is an outlier as a former Australian rugby standout.
Jones has no ceiling, and it would be a tremendous development if he proves to be a legitimate challenger for playing time sooner rather than later.
Jenkins no doubt will have a chance to run with the starters in training camp, which is when the coaching staff and front office can begin to make more nuanced decisions regarding where everyone fits and what the depth chart, which will be fluid through August, should look like.
But this should not be viewed as a motivating tactic. A second-year player who missed most of his rookie season doesn’t need that. It is evidence the Bears perhaps have more questions about the offensive line than some envisioned. It remains to be seen how many answers are on the current roster.
()
News
To My Star Season 2 Episode 3:June 12, Release Time, Where to Watch it, and more.
To My Star is an extremely cute and passionate love story. Hwang Day Seul directed it.
It depicts the story of a famous South Korean actor Kang Seo Joon, one of the biggest and most popular, now facing a setback in his career.
He doesn’t know what destiny has decided for him. Everything around him is fading, looking dark to him. But like a spark of lightning, someone arrived in his life to change his life and his heart Han Ji Woo. Han Ji Woo is a dashing young Chef, and at first sight, Kang Seo Joon falls in love with him.
They fall in love and come together despite their polar personalities. But it said that love is not enough, so they began to face more and more problems. Finally, when they opened up to each other, they realized their perspectives of life, love, and everything differed.
They struggle to be with each other despite these problems.
Cast
Kim Kang-Min and Son Woo-Hyun play the lead character. The other cast is Kong Jae Hyun, Han Ji-Won, Jung Jae-Young, Kim Kang-Hoon, and Jo Han-Joon.
Release Date And Time:
To My, Star is one of the most popular South Korean Television Shows. The show received enormous views and popularity. The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode. The brand new episode is coming on June 12, 2022.
Where To Watch It?
To My, Star is a South Korean Television series that receives many positive reviews and love from fans.
The series is available on Rakuten Viki. The series received good reviews from all three International platforms. On Rakuten Viki, it received 9.6 /10, IMDb 8.1/10, and My Drama List 8.2/10. The fans eagerly await the forthcoming episode from the next moment of the previous episode.
The post To My Star Season 2 Episode 3:June 12, Release Time, Where to Watch it, and more. appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Six takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump
Top Ten Tips when Buying Real Estate!
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Review
Dogecoin Market Cap Shed $6-B Last Month
Advantages Of Purchasing Drugstore Makeup Vs. Department Store Makeup.
Column: Chicago Bears offensive line still has big questions — and moving parts — as shown by Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones
Long-Term Care Planning: Then and Now
To My Star Season 2 Episode 3:June 12, Release Time, Where to Watch it, and more.
Problems Selling Your House? Here Are the Reasons Homes Don’t Sell
Emergency Tree Removal
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022