State track and field: Jordan Hecht helps Rosemount girls jump out to early lead
A majority of the hardware for track and field will be awarded this weekend at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
That didn’t stop Rosemount junior Jordan Hecht from taking home a state title on Thursday morning. She won the Class 3A girls discus in dominant fashion with a distance of 148 feet, 6 inches.
The impressive toss helped Hecht easily best fellow podium finishers Northfield senior Shelby Svien (143 feet, 7 inches) and Champlin Park senior Adison Kapitzke (137, 8 inches).
That was the start of a stellar day for Rosemount at the Class 3A preliminaries.
In addition to Hecht winning a state title, Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo took second place in the Class 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 8 inches. Edina senior Maddie Dahlien narrowly defeated Cinnamo with a bound of 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
After her solid effort in the field, Cinnamo took to the track and qualified with the second fastest time in both the Class 3A girls 100 hurdles (14.65 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.42 seconds). She will be a contender to win both races this weekend.
Rosemount also qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A girls 4×200 relay, and thus, will be among the favorites to win that event this weekend.
Though a lot will change this weekend, Rosemount (22 points) holds a very, very early lead in the Class 3A girls team standings. Edina (20 points), Minnetonka (16 points), and East Ridge (14 points), among a handful of others, are in hot pursuit.
ZINTER’S STAR PERFORMANCE
Concordia Academy senior Shaina Zinter is among the best athletes in the state and she proved that once again on Thursday night in the Class A preliminaries. She finished with the fastest time in the Class A girls 100 hurdles (14.31) and 300 hurdles (42.38).
Both times were good for new records in Class A. It goes without saying that Zinter will be the overwhelming favorite in both events this weekend.
In addition to her star performance on the track, Zinter also impressed in the field, taking home second place in the Class A girls long jump.
NOVA CLASSICAL DOMINATES DISTANCE
Nova Classical senior Finn McCormick won the Class A boys 3200 with ease, finishing the race in 9:27.20. Nova Classical junior Henry Karelitz was behind McCormick with a time of 9:35.02.
That clean sweep helped Nova Classical gain a whopping 22 points in the Class A boys team standings.
MUKURAZITA MEDALS FOR CENTRAL
St. Paul Central sophomore Carlton Mukurazita took home second place in the Class 3A boys triple jump on Thursday morning, setting a personal record of 46 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the process. That came on his final jump of the competition.
That would’ve been enough for Mukurazita to win the state title had it not been for Minneapolis Southwest senior Hakeem Ford, who won the Class 3A boys triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 8 inches. East Ridge junior Jaelen Harper rounded out the podium with a jump of 45 feet, 4 inches.
AYOUB SHINES FOR FARMINGTON
Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 400 with a time of 48.21. He will also be a contender in the Class 3A boys 800 after qualifying with a time of 1:56.46.
SKELLY PACES MOUNDS VIEW
Mounds View senior William Skelly paced the field in the Class 3A boys 800 with a time of 1:53.87. His teammate, Mounds View junior Victor Lelinga, was close behind, finishing with a time of 1:54.66.
TEAM RELAYS
Lakeville North qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 4×400 relay with a time of 3:20.79. Mounds View was right behind with a time of 3:21.83.
Meanwhile, Rosemount qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 4×100 relay with a time of 42.18.
BRIEFLY
Class 2A preliminaries will take place on Friday morning at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Tony La Russa defends decision to intentionally walk a batter on a 1-2 count, which backfires in the Chicago White Sox’s loss to the LA Dodgers
Chicago White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa threw a wild pitch, allowing Freddie Freeman to take second base during the sixth inning Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
With two outs and the Sox trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by two runs, the ball made the count 1-2 as the left-hander Sousa faced right-handed-hitting Trea Turner.
Sox manager Tony La Russa elected to intentionally walk Turner, bringing up the left-handed-hitting Max Muncy. The cleanup hitter made the Sox pay, hitting a three-run homer to left.
Some decisions work. That one didn’t for the Sox, who lost 11-9 in front of 25,482.
The move became an instant topic of discussion locally and nationally.
“So let me ask you a question: Is there some question on whether that was a good move or not?” La Russa asked afterward. “Do you know what (Turner) hits against left-handed pitching with one (strike), 0-1, or two strikes, do you know what he hits? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes, against a left-handed pitcher. Is that really a question?
“Because it was 1-2? Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you avoid if you can, and we had an open base and Muncy being the guy behind him, and that’s a better matchup. If somebody disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcomed to it. But that wasn’t a tough call.”
A fan on the television broadcast was heard saying after the decision: “He has two strikes, Tony!”
Muncy, who returned from the injured list after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation, had five RBIs and told reporters covering the Dodgers: “The baseball mind in me gets it. Obviously my year has sucked up to this point (slashing .150/.327/.263 in 41 games). Trea’s been really good (slashing .303/.357/.482 in 56 games). At the moment (after the homer), I was animated and I’ll just leave it at that. …
“But at the same time, I don’t know if walking someone with two strikes is ever the right move. I understood it now, but at the time you get little animated.”
It was a tough loss for the Sox, who had a chance for a series win against one of the best teams in baseball. Instead, they saw a four-run lead evaporate and lost two of three to the Dodgers.
It started to unravel for the Sox in the fifth inning, when the Dodgers scored six unearned runs.
Leading 4-0, Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed a single and a walk with one out. Third baseman Jake Burger committed a fielding error on an Austin Barnes grounder, loading the bases for Mookie Betts.
Cease struck out Betts, but Freeman drove in two with a double. Turner hit a slow grounder to third and beat Burger’s throw to first, extending the inning and bringing in another run.
Muncy followed with a two-run double, giving the Dodgers a 5-4 lead. The sixth run scored on a wild pitch by reliever Matt Foster.
“Lost a game today, I take full responsibility for that,” Burger said. “I need to be better in the field.”
Burger had two hits, including a home run, and scored three times before leaving in the ninth with cramping.
“I feel comfortable at the plate and slowing the game down, and now I have to translate that into the field,” Burger said. “That’s part of the game, and you’ve got to be good on both sides of the ball.”
Cease exited after 4⅔ innings, allowing the six unearned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
“I battled and that’s sometimes the way it goes,” Cease said.
The sixth inning got off to a sluggish start for the Sox when Gavin Lux hit a grounder to first but beat Sousa to the bag for an infield hit. With one out, Betts hit a grounder to third. Burger bobbled it momentarily, recovered and got an out at first.
Freeman drove in Lux with a single. Then came the wild pitch, intentional walk and three-run homer, stretching the Dodgers’ lead to 10-5.
“Turner with no strikes, one strike or two strikes is very dangerous against right and especially left,” La Russa said. “Now if maybe (right-handed-hitting Will) Smith was hitting behind him it would have been a different thing. Muncy is there so it’s an easy call for me. I mean, if (Sousa) gives up a hit there (to Turner), I would be walking into the lake or something because that would have been stupid. And he did get a hit, Muncy, got behind him and threw a slider he didn’t break. To his credit, instead of trying to hook it, he played it (to left field).
“I don’t get surprised too often, but that one, does anybody in this room really think, even with the count, should have gone after Turner? I would say that’s no chance. Muncy is the guy to get out of the inning. We just missed him.”
The Sox scored twice in the eighth and brought the tying run at the plate with no outs. But Adam Engel and Josh Harrison struck out, and Danny Mendick flied out to right.
The Dodgers scored once in the top of the ninth and the Sox answered with two to get within 11-9. They brought the potential winning run to the plate with one out, but Yasmani Grandal popped out to third in foul territory and Gavin Sheets struck out.
“We’re disappointed but we’re not putting our heads down,” Cease said. “We have a lot of work to do. There is still a lot of season left. We’ll let this one go and come back tomorrow.”
Three Amur tiger cubs born at Minnesota Zoo, two months after their father’s death
Three rare tigers were born last month at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, and zoo officials hope to introduce them to the public in late July.
The Amur tiger cubs — two males and one female — successfully bonded with their mother, Dari, who gave birth to them on Mother’s Day, according to a news release issued Thursday. A fourth cub did not survive, which is common in litters this size, zoo officials said.
Dr. Taylor Yaw, the zoo’s chief animal care, health and conservation officer, said Dari has been “an incredible mother to these cubs.”
“She has been attentive, nursing around the clock, and keeping the cubs groomed and by her side,” Yaw said in the news release. “The deep bond and trust that our keepers have formed with Dari over the years has allowed us to monitor the cubs and safely separate her from the cubs in order to perform routine health checks.”
The cubs were sired by Putin, the zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger who died of heart failure in March during a routine medical procedure. He and Dari are also the parents of Vera, an Amur tiger born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017 and transferred to a zoo in Nebraska two years later.
With fewer than 500 remaining in the wild, Amur tigers are “among the most endangered animals in the world,” zoo officials said in their news release.
The zoo’s tiger breeding program is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur tiger Species Survival Plan.
Amur tigers, historically known as Siberian tigers, are native to the Russian Far East and neighboring areas of China. The name change reflects a portion of its current wild habitat range along the Amur River, according to the zoo.
The zoo will keep the public updated on the cubs’ progress via social media, and officials hope to move the tigers to their habitat in late July.
Tyler and Phil Nevin are both living a dream: One as an Orioles rookie, the other as the Angels’ interim manager
The phone call was much like the one Tyler Nevin gave his father last year, when the Orioles infielder made his major league debut. But the roles were reversed, with Phil Nevin dialing Tyler to tell him the long-awaited — if unexpected — news.
Stuck in a 12-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday. That prompted the elevation of Phil, the team’s third base coach, to become the interim manager for the remainder of the season.
It’s a long way from Phil’s managerial debut, when he returned to the game two seasons after the longtime infielder ended his playing career to lead the Orange County Flyers of the independent Golden Baseball League. He’s worked his way through the minors, just as he did as a player, and now Phil is back in the majors — as a manager.
“He’s worked really hard for this,” Tyler, 25, said Thursday. “Played a long time, and it’s frankly why he’s still in the game. He wants it. He wants the shot to manage a team. He wants to win a World Series, and this is the first step to doing that, so really proud of him.”
Phil, 51, wasn’t handed an opportunity to coach in the majors as some former professionals are. He concluded his 12-year career with one All-Star selection and appearances for seven teams, began coaching in independent ball and soon found his way to the Detroit Tigers’ organization, managing the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
Even in Toledo, Phil made sure to fit in his family. Tyler recalled the red-eyed flights from Toledo to California on off days, spending as much time traveling as he did with his wife and children.
“He spent a lot of time away from home,” Tyler said. “He made every effort he could to back as much as he could, but we know how important it was to him. He never missed a second when he was home.”
Phil’s break came when the San Francisco Giants hired him as their third-base coach for the 2017 season, and then he joined the New York Yankees the following year. This offseason, Phil returned to the Angels, where he played 75 games in 1998. On Tuesday, he became the first Orange County native to manage the team.
“Joe [Maddon] was great and told me to just take this and run with it and be the person I am, which I plan to do,” Phil told reporters after taking over the team. “There’s ups and downs compounded with how the last 12 days have gone. … But this is about that group in that room.”
All that movement has kept Phil from seeing Tyler play in the major leagues yet, so they spend time on the phone discussing the holes in Tyler’s swing or what certain pitchers do to give him trouble. But now Phil will see his son play in the majors when the Angels visit Baltimore in July — and Phil will have a dugout seat to see his son.
“Now it’s like, ‘Welp, I guess he’s going to use that against me,’” Tyler said. “It’s funny, having those conversations and now he’s going to pick the pitchers that face me.”
During that series, Phil will hope to get Tyler out. That’s the role he finds himself in as the manager of an opposing club.
But for father and son, each are living out their dream — one as a new manager, and the other as a rookie ballplayer.
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
