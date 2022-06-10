News
Suniel Shetty’s Epic ‘Dhadkan’ Style Birthday Wish for Shilpa Shetty Left Fans In Splits
The Indian actress Shilpa Shetty, the fitness queen of Bollywood, recently celebrated her 47th birthday. Her day was made special as her fans, friends, and family gave her heartfelt wishes. Among the many co-stars who greeted her on her big day, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor Suniel Shetty’s birthday post grabbed the most attention.
The iconic 2000 film ‘Dhadkan’ which starred Mahima Chaudhry and Akshay Kumar in lead roles other than Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty is still on our minds for its super hit songs. The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan, and the music director duo Nadeem-Shravan did an amazing job.
Suniel Shetty’s epic birthday wish to Shilpa:
Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter and shared a lovely throwback selfie of himself with Shilpa Shetty as he wished the actress on her birthday. Sharing the lovely photo the actor also left a message for his ‘Dhadkan’ co-star, Anjali (Shilpa Shetty).
The actor looked dapper in the olive green attire he is wearing in the picture while Shilpa looked stunning in her bright yellow traditional outfit. In his tweet, Suniel wrote,
‘अंजलि मैं तुम्हारा birthday भूल जाऊं ये हो नहीं सकता, पर तुम मेरा birthday भूल जाओ ये हो सकता है !! Happy Birthday Superfit Shetty-girl @TheShilpaShetty’
अंजलि मैं तुम्हारा birthday भूल जाऊं ये हो नहीं सकता, पर तुम मेरा birthday भूल जाओ ये हो सकता है !! Happy Birthday Superfit Shetty-girl @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/dcwCozj9id
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 8, 2022
Suniel’s birthday wish stirred the internet because he used the iconic dialogue in the film ‘Dhadkan’, “Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta … aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.” This dialogue and the romantic drama was a blockbuster hit but its songs have a separate fan base.
Suniel Shetty’s tweet was followed by several replies from fans:
तुम समझते क्यों नहीं देव, वो अब किसी और की हो चुकी है
— ममता राजगढ़ (@mamta_rajgarh1) June 9, 2022
Tum log sab jhoot bol rahe ho … najane kitne din, kitne mahine, kitne saal jhoot pe jhoot pe jhoot bolte aaye … aur main chup chap bardaasht karta raha..
~Dev
— Gajendra (@GajendraAsk) June 9, 2022
Hehe sorry to say sir.. but जब मैं छोटा था तो आप लोग के same surname के कारण आप दोनों को भाई बहिन समझता था
— ”मनमौजी” Manish Joshi (MJ) (@ManmaujiMJ) June 8, 2022
Well, on the work front, Shilpa will next be seen alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in Shabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ which will finally hit the theatres on June 17, 2022, after a long wait. So, Shilpa is ready to get back into movies apart from appearing as a judge in a number of dance and talent reality TV shows.
Apart from this, she will also make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’. The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra where he will be playing a Delhi Police officer.
The post Suniel Shetty’s Epic ‘Dhadkan’ Style Birthday Wish for Shilpa Shetty Left Fans In Splits appeared first on MEWS.
Spy x Family Season 1 Finale (Episode 10): June 11 Release, Time, Where To Watch It, And More
Spy x Family is a Japanese manga series. It is composed and depicted by Tatsuya Endo.
It is the story of a spy who was on a mission, and to execute the mission he has to “build a family”. But things turn very unexpectedly when he adopts the girls as his daughter is a telepath, of which he doesn’t have any slightest hint and the woman he agrees to be in a marriage with is a trained assassin. It first premiered on March 25, 2019.
Where to watch it?
It gained much popularity in the first season so, of course, it would be accessible on more than one streaming platform. Among these is Crunchyroll, which is to be expected, and the other is streaming giant Netflix. The users of Netflix can stream it right away if it is released or watch either of these as the release times are the same regardless.
Release Time and date
The forthcoming Episode 10 of the anime is scheduled to be premiered on June 11, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).
As the anime is a simulcast, the episode will be released on the same day worldwide. Nonetheless, the release times will be a bit different because of the different hemispheres and the different time ranges. They are 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
What is it all about?
It’s a story of a Westphalian agent named“ Twilight”. To maintain the state of peace between the rival nations of Westalis and Ostania,( a) a Westphalian agent- named” Twilight” is given the task of espionage on Donovan Desmond, leader of the National Unity Party within Ostania. Still, due to Desmond being notoriously indifferent, the only way Twilight can get close to him is to enroll a child in the same private academy as Desmond’s sons and pose as a fellow parent.
To attune this and present the image of a happy family. He creates the alias of Loid Forger, adopts an immature orphan girl named Anya, and marries a woman named Yor Briar. But he is still unaware of the reality that Anya can telepath and Yor sessional assassin. It is more sophisticated because neither Loid nor Yor are aware of each other’s true personalities, or that Anya knows their true professions. The family gradually takes in a canine with precognitive capabilities whom they name Bond. Despite these unknown factors and Twilight’s occasional lapses of common sense due to times of being an asset. He had to learn how to be a perfect father and husband to carry the image of the family for the sake of the mission.
The post Spy x Family Season 1 Finale (Episode 10): June 11 Release, Time, Where To Watch It, And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Portal to Hell Season 3, Episode 10: June 11 Release, time, Where to Watch it, and More
Portal to Hell is one of the famous American Paranormal Reality Television shows. It is hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman. They both go to the rumored or alleged haunted place, where it is believed that the places have portals or doors to hell. The series first premiered on 26 April 2019.
Release Time and date
The first season of Portal to Hell was released on 26 April 2019 with eight episodes. The second season premiered on March 13, 2021. The third season was released on April 9, 2022. The series has so much popularity that after the first season it is followed by two more seasons. Presently the third season is going on, and the forthcoming episode that episode 10 will premiere on June 11, 2022.
Where to watch it?
The series is telecast on Travel Channel in the United States. The show is also available on Discovery+. It is also accessible on Sky TV in the United Kingdom and other European countries.
It is also available on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Users can relish the show with fun and excitement at any time.
Precap of Episode 10
In the forthcoming episode, the next location is Victoria’s, Black Swan Inn. Jack and Katrina are now moving to San Antonio, to inspect the site of the Key Battle in the Texas Revolution. But some energies triggered Katrina, by this team got an idea that this time is not going to be one normal humanly investigation.
The post Portal to Hell Season 3, Episode 10: June 11 Release, time, Where to Watch it, and More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Jordan Lyles’ string of shaky starts continues in Orioles’ series-opening 7-5 loss to Royals: ‘I need to be better’
The Orioles had just leveled the game, giving right-hander Jordan Lyles a new lease on his outing. There were no relievers up in the bullpen, and after a low-stress fourth inning, Lyles had the opportunity to grind his way through to a solid start.
Instead, the off-kilter form that has now followed Lyles through his last four starts struck again in the fifth inning Thursday night, as he walked the first batter before leaving a sinker over the heart of the plate for first baseman Carlos Santana to hammer out to right field and reestablish the Royals’ advantage.
It was a blow for Baltimore but also Lyles, who has so frequently been praised by manager Brandon Hyde as an innings eater and the kind of stable veteran presence who can be relied upon in an unproven Orioles rotation. Across those past four starts, however, Lyles has allowed 16 earned runs in 21 innings.
And Thursday showed the most instability of any of those appearances, as he allowed six earned runs for the second time this season in Kansas City’s 7-5 series-opening victory.
“I didn’t enjoy how things went on my end,” Lyles said. “I need to be better, figure it out in between starts and get rid of this little tough stretch I’ve been through.”
Lyles has been prone to the occasional faulty inning, when his outing tips sideways and runs score in bunches. Five times this season, Lyles has allowed three runs in one frame, with the latest example coming late last month in Boston.
But in Kansas City, as he attempted to work deeper into the game, the third inning proved to be his worst yet. Nine batters came to the plate, beginning with Whit Merrifield’s single and continuing through the two-run single from catcher Salvador Perez three batters later.
Then Lyles left a four-seam fastball over the heart of the plate to designated hitter MJ Melendez, who cranked it 418 feet into the fountain beyond right-center field to place a four-spot on Lyles in one inning for the first time this season.
“They put good swings on him there in the third inning,” Hyde said.
It looked as if Lyles might right the ship after the Orioles (24-34) tied the game in the top of the fifth, with Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle coming through with run-scoring hits, but he gave the lead right back — a mistake pitch to Santana to crush.
“Just a front-hip sinker, I thought we could get one by him, get a quick punch-out,” Lyles said. “But it just started on the plate and covered way too much plate, and it was just a bad pitch. Overall, not good.”
Even with an RBI double from Cedric Mullins in the eighth, the offense couldn’t cover for Lyles, stranding the bases loaded with two outs for the second time Thursday.
Lyles ended his outing after five innings — the third straight start he’s lasted five innings or fewer. That’s a troublesome trend for Baltimore, which relies on Lyles for length, if nothing else. As of late, he’s not delivering that, let alone results.
“Jordan competes. He competes every pitch,” Hyde said. “Just wasn’t his best night tonight.”
A new arm
If he had to move, Austin Voth was glad the team that claimed him off waivers was just a short ride up Interstate 95. He’s moving out of his Arlington, Virginia, apartment, where he lived as a member of the Washington Nationals, to get closer to Baltimore. But the change in teams doesn’t require a cross-country trip, and it could be the fresh start Voth needs.
The right-handed pitcher holds a 10.13 ERA in 18 2/3 innings for the Nationals this season. The Orioles view him as a veteran arm who can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen, and Hyde said Voth should be fully available to give that length Friday.
But Voth hopes he can recapture his form from the beginning of the 2021 season, when his curveball would dip below the zone and he could stick his fastball for high strikes or chase swings.
“I know I can compete at this level,” Voth said. “I just need to get back to where I was before.”
Voth’s main priority on his second day with the Orioles was to learn the faces of his new teammates. Hyde said he left him alone for the most part, letting him settle rather than bombard him with instructions.
Voth acknowledged his biggest issue this season has been executing pitch placement when even or behind in the count. That led his WHIP to balloon to 2.143 this year.
“It’s a little mentality,” Voth said. “But it’s also mechanical. I’ve had a little mechanical issues here and there. So when things aren’t going well, you’re kind of down in the dumps a little bit. As soon as you kind of tweak those things and get them back to where they were, you get a confidence boost and things start rolling again.”
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Beau Sulser is the lone member of the taxi squad in Kansas City, but Hyde expects to make more movement for the series in Toronto next week.
>> Right-hander Joey Krehbiel threw for the first time Thursday since he was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Krehbiel said his shoulder has felt great, but he’s not eligible for reinstatement until June 18.
Friday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
