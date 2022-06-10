News
Takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies.
House investigators worked to lay out a devastating case Thursday in the first of a series of June hearings examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The House panel probing the attack showed violent video of the siege and showed clips of testimony examining the weeks beforehand in which Trump pushed falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election he lost.
While the basics of attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. The made-for-TV hearings — including video of police officers being brutally beaten and right-wing extremists leading the crowds into the Capitol — come as some have tried to downplay the violence.
“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, as he opened the hearing. “The American people deserve answers.”
The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews with people connected to the siege and collected more than 140,000 documents. They will use that evidence over the course of at least six hearings this month to show how the attack was coordinated by some of the rioters in the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and how Trump’s efforts started it all.
Takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing:
LAYING IT ALL ON TRUMP
Thompson laid out the committee’s initial findings that Trump led a “sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election” and the insurrection was a culmination of that “attempted coup.” The panel’s vice chairwoman, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, called it a “sophisticated seven-part plan.”
“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot,” said Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-member panel.
The hearing featured never-before-seen video testimony from Trump’s family and close aides, many of whom were interviewed by the committee remotely.
The panel started by showing a video interview with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he told Trump at the time that his fraud claims had no merit. Barr, who said publicly a month before the insurrection that the Justice Department had not found fraud, told the committee members that he had told Trump it was all “bull—.”
The panel also showed video testimony from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who spoke to the committee in April. Ivanka Trump told the panel that Barr’s declaration “affected my perspective.”
“I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said,” she told the committee.
Another Trump adviser, Jason Miller, told the panel that campaign advisors had told the president in “clear terms” that he had lost the election.
‘THIS ISN’T EASY TO WATCH’
The committee showed new, graphic video from the insurrection, moving through a timeline of the violence. It started with rioters angrily walking toward the Capitol, then showed them breaking through thin police barriers and brutally beating police.
Using security footage, police body cameras, video from those who broke in and audio from the police scanner, the video showed rioters using flagpoles, tactical equipment and other weapons to hit officers as they overwhelmed them and broke inside. Some of the body camera footage was from the ground looking up, as officers watched their attackers beat them.
At the same time, it showed what was happening inside — the beginning of the joint session to certify Biden’s election win and, people fleeing from the violence.
And it showed the rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” referring to the vice president who had defied Trump’s orders to try to thwart Biden’s certification, and chanting “Nancy! Nancy!” as they walked up a staircase inside the Capitol, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
AN OFFICER OVERWHELMED AND INJURED
Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer, testified in graphic terms about the bloody scene outside the Capitol that day and the traumatic brain injury she suffered when members of the Proud Boys and others pushed her to the ground as they led the mob into the Capitol.
Edwards was alone and holding two bike racks together at the front lines as the mob heaved toward her, pushing her and the racks to the ground. She hit her head on a concrete stairway, briefly falling unconscious.
Even with her injury, Edwards continued to fight off the crowd. She described a “war scene” out of the movies and hours of hand-to-hand combat that no law enforcement officer is trained to handle.
“They were throwing up — I saw friends with blood all over their faces,” said Edwards, who has still not returned to duty in the first responders unit where she worked then. “I was slipping in people’s blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos.”
EXTREMIST GROUPS’ INVOLVEMENT
The panel’s other witness was British filmmaker Nick Quested, who was with members of the Proud Boys as they walked from Trump’s rally in front of the White House to the Capitol. Quested was also filming members of the group the day ahead of the attack as they planned and met with members of the Oath Keepers in an underground garage.
The committee used some of Quested’s footage of the war zone in front of the Capitol.
“For anyone who didn’t understand how violent that event was, I saw it,” he said. “I documented it and I experienced it.”
Thompson said Trump’s call for people to come on Jan. 6 “energized” members of the Proud Boys and other extremist groups. They highlighted Trump’s comment at a presidential debate that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”
The panel showed video testimony with a witness named Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, who said the group’s membership “tripled, probably” after Trump’s comment.
MADE FOR TELEVISION
The committee took the unusual step of launching the hearings with a prime time show — aimed to gather as many viewers as possible.
It’s still unclear how many will tune in, but the panel is producing the hearing in hopes of becoming must-see television, featuring never before seen video footage of the violent insurrection.
The hearing room was also set up for impact, with a huge screen hanging over the lawmakers.
‘WE WERE THERE’
Lawmakers who were trapped together in the House during the insurrection are attending Thursday’s hearing after having dinner together. The members, all Democrats, were caught in an upper gallery of the chamber as rioters beat on the doors.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said the House members, who were eventually evacuated without harm, are dismayed that an event that exposed the fragility of democracy could “somehow be whitewashed by tens of millions of people.”
Some GOP lawmakers have tried to downplay the insurrection, charging that Democrats are overly focused on the attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened. We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country,” Phillips said.
Tyler Smarslok off to 2-0 start as Saints’ fill-in manager
One day removed from the first game he has ever managed at any level, Saints infield coach Tyler Smarslok was thrilled — and more than a little relieved — that things couldn’t have gone any smoother.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” the 30-year-old Smarslok said. “I was more nervous just to not mess up the lineup card.”
Smarslok is filling in for Saints manager Toby Gardenhire, who was called away from the team on Wednesday when his wife, Sara, went into labor. The Gardenhires welcomed son Bodie late Wednesday night.
For Smarslok, it provided an opportunity that few coaches his age receive, which only added to the anxiety with not wanting to let yourself and the team down.
“You’re always worried about forgetting something because you haven’t done it,” he said. “The more reps you get, you’ll be fine. I consider myself an organized person, and a preparer, and this is something I have been preparing for a little while.
“It’s nice that we’ve known they were having the baby, so I knew this was coming. But this is also something I want to do long term.”
Along with managing the team, Gardenhire coaches third base. So last week, while the Saints were on the road, Smarslok coached third as a trial run. In his debut as manager he had the pleasure of waving eight runners home in the first inning as the Saints coasted to a 12-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings at CHS Field.
“We might have played our best game, from the defensive side, the pitching side and the hitting,” Smarslok said. “It had nothing to do with me managing, it’s a credit to the guys.”
Things were much more uneventful on Thursday night — until the ninth inning. Trailing 3-0, the Saints came back for a 4-3 win on a two-run, walk-off home run by Spencer Steer.
Outfielder John Andreoli hit a two-run homer to make it a 3-2 game. Smarslok elected to have Alex Kirillof hit for David Banuelos, and Kirilloff delivered a single to set up Steer’s heroics.
The plan is for Smarslok to manage through the remainder of the homestand, with Gardenhire rejoining the team at some point on the 12-game road trip that begins on Tuesday.
Smarslok, who played collegiately at the Division III level at Kean University in his native New Jersey, coached for six years at the college level before joining the Twins organization in 2020.
“There were some people who might have taken notice of the work I had done in college,” Smarslok said. “I networked and I got an opportunity to interview with the club. They decided I was going to be a fit, which I’m glad they did.
“And I’m proud that they thought enough of me to send me all the way up to Triple-A.”
BRIEFLY
Right-hander Joe Ryan, on a rehab assignment from the Twins, started for the Saints. He’d been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 25. Ryan looked sharp, striking out four and allowing only one hit in three innings. He threw 40 pitches; 32 for strikes.
Twins chase Yankees’ ace, then go silent in 10-7 loss
There was a little bit of everything in the rubber match of the Twins’ series with the New York Yankees on Thursday. Unfortunately for the faithful at Target Field, it did not include a Minnesota victory.
The Twins hammered Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for five home runs, the most of his career, and took a 7-4 lead on Trevor Larnach’s solo homer in the third inning. But the Yankees, who started the night with a major league-high 87 home runs, tied the game with their power and went ahead with two singles and a wild pitch in a 10-7 victory in front of an announced crowd of 26,646.
In between there was a Yankees pop fly to short that no one tried to catch, a pitch from Yankees reliever Lucas Luetge that bounced over his catcher’s head, a balk by Twins righty Joe Smith, a big out on appeal after Twins infielder Gio Urshela failed to retag third base, and a throwing error by Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco in the decisive seventh inning.
It was the Twins’ sixth loss in nine games and dropped their lead over second-place Cleveland in the American League Central to three games.
Aaron Judge hit a leadoff double off Jhoan Duran (0-2) in the seventh and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single to left for an 8-7 lead, and Josh Donaldson followed with a single to right and scored on Aaron Hicks’ single to left for a 9-7 lead. Rizzo drew a two-out walk off Jovani Moran in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-7.
Cole gave up three straight homers to Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to start his night and left 2⅓ innings, charged with seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks.
Five of those hits were home runs, a career-high. He had allowed as many as three homers in six previous starts, but never more. Relievers Lucas Lueftge, Miguel Castro (3-0), Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes combined to throw 7⅓ scoreless innings as the AL East-leading Yankees won for the eighth time in nine games. Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.
Buxton hit two homers for the Twins, including a three-run shot in the second that gave the Twins a 6-3 lead, and Arraez, Correa and Larnach each hit one. Gallo hit two for the Yankees, and DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each added one. Kiner-Falefa’s two-run blast tied the game, 7-7, in the sixth inning.
Donaldson started the scoring early, his sacrifice fly to right field scoring Aaron Judge for a 1-0 lead in the first. Judge drew a one-out walk off Twins starter Dylan Bundy and moved to third on a single by Rizzo.
The Twins roared back in their half of the inning, going up 3-1 on consecutive home runs by Arraez, Buxton and Correa off Cole, who entered the game with a 5-1 record and 2.78 earned-run average.
The Yankees tied the game 3-3 in the second inning when Jose Trevino hit a two-out single and No. 9 hitter Gallo followed with a home run over the scoreboard in right-center field. That didn’t last long, either.
Jose Miranda started a one-out rally with a single to left and moved to second on a walk by Arraez. Buxton followed with his second consecutive home run to give the Twins a 6-3 lead. That grew to 7-4 on a one-out, upper deck homer by Larnach in the third, and when Urshela followed with a double to center, Yankees manager Aaron Boone yanked Cole.
But Urshela was doubled up on appeal after advancing past third base on Miranda’s line out to center, his mistake taking a critical baserunner off of second.
Left-hander Lucas Leuftge relieved and pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings as the Yankees chipped away at the Twins’ lead, pulling within 7-5 on back-to-back home runs from Gallo and DJ LeMehieu in the fifth inning — the second off reliever Jharel Cotton.
With Joe Smith on the mound in the seventh, Gleyber Torres popped to short, but neither second baseman Polanco — shifted to the left of second — nor shortstop Correa went after it. After it fell for a hit, Smith fanned Aaron Hicks, then gave up a two-run homer to Kiner-Falefa to tie the game 7-7.
Bundy left the game after giving up Gallo’s leadoff homer in the fifth, charged with four earned runs on five hits and a walk in 4 innings. He struck out one.
BRIEFLY
Cole’s outing was not his shortest start this season; he walked five and gave up two earned runs in 1⅔ innings in a 4-2 loss at Detroit on April 19. … Thursday marked the first time the Twins had started a game with three homers since April 28, 2021, when Buxton, Donaldson and Nelson Cruz did it against Cleveland. … Max Kepler left four runners on base.
