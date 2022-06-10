Finance
The History of Two Factor Authentication in the HIPAA Security Rule
Although the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act was created in 1996 it was not always meant to secure the privacy of electronic health records. Originally HIPAA was created for paper health record privacy, before HIPAA there was no security standard implemented to protect patient privacy. As time moves forward so does technology and in the past decade recent advances in healthcare industry technology created a need for a more secure way of handling medical records.
With electronic health records becoming more readily available at cost efficient rates healthcare facilities made the move to these types of documents. Also with government regulation mandating electronic health records the Security Standards for the Protection of Electronic Protected Health Information also known as “the Security Rule” was created and enforced. This new set of regulations was created to ensure privacy of patient medical information while being stored or transmitted in their electronic form.
Two factor authentication, a process in which two separate factors of authenticating are used to identify a user, was not originally a necessary part of the security process stated in the HIPAA Security Rule. Throughout the years this form of authentication has grown to be a required piece of compliance for HIPAA.
Mentioned back in October 2003 in a PDF released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology where multi factor authentication was mentioned. The document titled “Guide to Selecting Information Technology Security Products” stated what authentication was but did not necessarily require the implementation of this type of security. Obviously with electronic medical records being so new and not used across all facilities the need for specific authentication was not created or enforced.
Then in April 2006 a new document was released by the NIST called “Electronic Authentication Guideline” which stated 4 levels of security in which some required a strong authentication process. The use of two factor authentication was mentioned in the 3rd level which states the need for a token to be required. This token can either be a soft/hard token or a one-time password. With more hospitals accepting EHRs the need for stronger security guidelines arose.
Although there were now regulations in place that stated the requirement for two factor authentication they were unclear and did not state the need for specific IT security controls. After an audit by the Office of Inspector General found the need for these IT security controls the old NIST document was revised. The “Electronic Authentication Guideline” drafted in June 2011 is a revision of the publication which states more clearly the need for specific two factor authentication including acceptable token types.
We can see the increasing need for security in the healthcare industry although the need for regulating compliance was not always necessary, however with everything changing and government mandates put in place compliance guidelines have been improving. It does not seem to be over either, in a recent draft by the NIST created May 2011 titled “Cloud Computing Recommendations” which talks loosely about multi factor authentication to access the cloud. This goes to show as technology moves forward and more ways of storing/accessing data are created the need for regulation arises. This is especially true when healthcare facilities are accepting and utilizing this new technology more and more.
Finance
Finance
Top 7 Car Mods Under $1000
Every car can benefit from modifications, whether the benefit is improved performance or aesthetics; mods can do wonders for your car. The million dollar question is where do you start? There are thousands of different things you can add to your car, but that doesn’t mean you should go out and overkill your new car.
We have compiled a list of the top 7 modifications you can get started with, adding them to your ride without worrying about going over the top, also we have kept in mind that modifying cars is expensive so each mod in this list can be purchased for $1000 or less.
1.Lowering springs.
Slamming a car to the ground can make for some good looks. Not only will the car benefit from its improved looks as a tarmac scraper but nose dive under hard breaking will be greatly reduced, as well as body roll in fast corners. There are three typical options to choose from with regard to upgrading springs to lower a car: lowering springs, coil overs, and shock kits, the choice is yours and will most likely be based on budget.
Expected Cost: $100+
2. Tires and Rims
The mod that could have taken No. 1, rims and tires are one of the most essential car mods out there. Every year you will catch kids in boosted 4 bangers who forgot to buy the most essential mod to compliment such dramatic performance gains… BETTER RIMS AND TIRES. Good rubber and lightweight rims will do wonders to your car as it will help put your power to the pavement as well as significantly improve cornering. You can buy pre-assembled packages online with relative ease, just visit tirerack enter your vehicle specifications and all the rim sizes for your car will populate the screen.
Expected Cost: $800+
3. Aftermarket deck
Stock radio decks are usually not very good, and would not be able to handle quality aftermarket speakers and subs. When it comes to aftermarket decks your choices are endless, with so many different companies delivering quality products your choices really are endless. It comes down to what features are important to you, once you decide between touch screen or conventional, the number of aux/usb inputs, iPod functionality… the list goes on but once you’ve decided on these features your rolling.
Expected Cost: $80+
4. Amp, Speakers, Sub
Now that you’ve got your new feature rich deck you’re going to need some quality speakers, and a decent sub to deliver the premier music experience. When it comes to speakers you are basically going to be shopping for size, and whether or not they have built in tweeters. Once you have your speakers picked out you’re going to need a decent size subwoofer, one 10 inch will usually do good in giving you all that much needed bass… And don’t forget an amp to power it all.
Expected Cost: $350+
5. Steering Wheel
A nice aftermarket steering wheel can really add to the look of an interior. Picking out a steering wheel is pretty simple, just go for a style that you like and away you go. Just keep in mind that cars with airbags will need to have the airbags removed in order to throw in an aftermarket wheel, also certain municipalities may have some things to say about cars with standard safety features (airbags) removed, so make it your due diligence to check before you pick one up.
Expected Cost: $120+
6. Shift Knob
Reasons for changing your shift knob are shared with why you’ve decided to add a new steering wheel… its cool? Just unscrew your old shift knob and find a new one that you like, screw it in and off you go.
Expected Cost: $25+
7. Cold air intake
More airflow in your engine does many things small things for your car. First adding an intake will give you improved throttle response, that you will definitely feel coming off the line. Second, more cold air in your motor means more power (gains will not be huge, expect anywhere from 8hp to as low as 1 or 2hp gains). Lastly an intake will give your car an appealing ‘sucking’ sound as you put on the gas, sound of your engine sucking in a lot more air than with the stock air filter.
Expected Cost: $100+
Finance
12 Steps to Divorcing a Drug Addict
1. Put Your Trust In Your God. The Universe is controlled by a divine power. Put your trust in the power of prayer and listen to the answers. Throughout my marriage, I prayed for the strength to get through some very difficult times. Not being an addict myself, I cannot understand putting a chemical in my body and holding that chemical in a more important place than my family. I just don’t get it but in the end, if your spouse won’t seek professional help for drug and alcohol addictions, it’s probably time to go. I was so frightened, and I felt I had not option but to leave to protect myself (and the children). In the beginning, I was dumb-founded (I still am) that he would choose drugs over us, his family, but THAT WAS his choice. Although I can’t control his choices, I AM affected by his choices, and I CAN control HOW I will react to those choices. So, I pray…a lot.
2. Get Legal Advice – Know that anything a drug addict says, no matter how sincere it seems at face value, is driven by the drugs. Whether the discussion is about the children or money, don’t trust anything an addict says. A professional told me that when you are divorcing a drug addict, you MUST face the fact that a drug addict is having an affair! You (and the children, if there are children) are no longer the primary focus for a spouse with drug/alcohol issues. An affair with the drugs is very difficult for the other spouse to “fight”. (A friend of mine went through a divorce with a partner that was a chronic “cheater”, she felt my situation was easier. Divorcing a drug addict is the same as divorcing a “cheater” – the trust is gone! Once the trust is gone – it’s gone!) So, unfortunately, you must have legal representation, unless the addict is willing to sign everything over and just walk away. If your spouse is willing to “give” you everything, you should still have an attorney and perhaps an accountant review and advise you on any short term, long term and/or tax implications. Check with friends or go online and get referrals from chat rooms, web forums or even Twitter can guide you to websites to help you do some research, but in the end, get professional advice.
3. Get Support from Friends. A divorce is emotionally draining. Typically, your friends and family don’t want to hear it, but it’s really important to have someone that is willing to listen and just offer support. Not guidance, just support.
4. Get Therapy. If you can afford to visit with a therapist, I would highly recommend that you do that. A trained professional can help you understand the inner brain workings of a drug/alcohol addict. AND, whether you want to hear it or not, at some level you have some responsibility in all this. A therapist can help you see the areas where you have to take ownership of this crisis. There are studies out now, that have revealed that people with addictions have a gene that can be identified. You may have to face the fact that, perhaps, you were an “enabler”. Ultimately, though, the responsibility for the addictions rest squarely on the shoulders of the addict. Unless, of course, you were the one that held your spouse down and physically forced the drugs into their body.
5. Blog. If you live in a bubble, where you haven’t access to friends, family and therapists then I would suggest that you blog or at the very least journal. Even if you do have friends and family, these support systems, firstly, get tired of hearing about your indignations and hurts and secondly, your friends and family, unless they have been through it, may not know how to support you. It’s one thing to have friends and family that can support you in a divorce, however, divorcing an addict is NOT like going through a “normal” “irreconcilable differences” divorce. Go online and find others that are fighting the same dragons, find chat rooms and forums that can give you guidance in finding lawyers and therapists etc. in your area of the country. It will give you a chance to rant with someone that understands and you can compare horror stories, that, trust me, may eventually, with time, seem mildly entertaining. Maybe, even funny.
6. Protect your Credit. Any divorce will cause disruptions with your credit score, and especially today with the current economic situation and problems with identity theft, it becomes even more important to protect your identity and your credit score. This is not just directed at outsiders, your spouse might try to hi-jack your identity, not just for their own self-serving practices but, sometimes, as was in my case, an attempt at causing you harm. In a divorce, both parties have the potential (and the motive) to cause harm to the others’ credit. Horror stories abound about credit catastrophes caused by angry spouses – like….. running up credit cards in the other spouse’s name and walking away. Enlist a service, that for a monthly fee, will monitor your credit score and advise you by email, if there are any changes to your credit score.
7. Set Up Your New Separate Identity. If it’s not time right now, it will be soon. So, there’s no time like the present to start using your own name and identity. Start recognizing yourself as YOU. Separate and apart from your identity as a spouse, having others recognize you as a person standing alone will help you feel more empowered. Think about reverting to your single name.
8. Take Your Time. Decisions made now, while not set in stone, are important and will have an impact. Whether you decide to move to a new home or city, whether you choose one lawyer over another. All these decisions are important. So make your choices wisely and be informed as best you can. Take advice from any and all sources you can, but remember you are the one that has to live with the long term impact of the choices. So make your choices and decisions wisely!
9. Don’t Take Advice from Friends. All that being said, in number 8, recognize that you shouldn’t take advice from friends as “set in stone”. Take the input, weigh in out, balance it with information from searching the internet but just know that friends are biased. Unless your friends are trained professionals, and even then, while their input may be heartfelt, it might be totally wrong for your situation and they could be biased. Take all the input and apply what works to your individual situation.
10. Insurances. Make sure all your insurances are up to date. Medical, vehicle, home, life. In my situation, for whatever reason (I surmise his processes were clouded by the drug/alcohol usage), the car insurance didn’t get paid and we were driving for months with no car insurance. In my state, that’s illegal and it was reported to the state and that opened another can of worms, which caused further damage to my credit score. So take responsibility and make sure ALL your insurances are current.
11. Your Finances. Your finances are a very crucial part of a divorce. If at all possible, I would suggest that you should, unfortunately, preplan by tucking some money aside, before the divorce, in the event that things turn ugly. You will, at least, have access to SOME money to see you through some difficult roads ahead. Money in should always be more than money out, but particularly important during a divorce. Work diligently towards keeping credit cards in order. Continue, if at all possible, to add to your savings plan every month.. You really should be aware of tax ramifications and the long term impact – things that your lawyer may not have expertise in. Work with an accountant or a divorce planning financial expert. Hindsight is always 20/20 is how the saying goes and in looking back I realize that during my marriage, we lived off of one salary and banked the other. While in the marriage, I thought that was a great idea. Now though, when he closed the bank accounts and took all the money, I realize that wasn’t such a good idea. Get an accountant.
12. Look After Yourself. The road ahead will be taxing and probably difficult, depending on how much of a time/emotional investment you made into your marriage. Take the time to relax, do whatever it is that brings some “you” time. Go for walks, play cards, ride horses, yoga, read, play the piano, it’s important to find time to experience the things that bring you stress relief. Stress can be difficult to manage at any time in your life, but particularly during a divorce. The point is that a divorce CAN consume you, IF you let it. So, take the time to take time for you. Make sure you still get your hair done, your nails, pamper yourself and just know, that no matter what someone else may be telling you – you are worth it. Looking after yourself reinforces your energy levels, your resolve and your determination.
In the beginning of the end, (or the end of the beginning), I watched “Diary of a Mad Black Woman, I watched, “Enough”, I watched, “Sleeping with the Enemy” and while I recognized parts of each of those movies in my marriage, more than anything I recognized that the common element is a certain “system” of emotions that run amuck. First comes the rush of fear, then indignation, then anger, then, fear again. More indignation, anger and then acceptance and resolution. Through it all, runs the desire to “hate” – eventually you come the resolution that these negative emotions fuel more of the same – through the Law of Attraction – so it’s healthier (not easier – but healthier) to let it go. The Law of Attraction is very clear, whatever you focus on – whatever you think about you will bring more of into your life. Anger, brings more anger, conversely peace will bring more peace.
Drug and alcohol addicts don’t do drugs and alcohol because of something you have done, they do drugs and alcohol because of something going on in their own reality. I used to get upset every time I opened an email offering to supply me with drugs without a prescription – somehow I was able to easily hit the delete button. I can’t say the same thing for everyone – otherwise these websites would not survive. You give yourself too much credit if you think that you had anything to do with turning your spouse into an addict. At some level, even the addict can’t control the behavior. Hopefully, at some point, the addict will realize and reach out for the professional help that will help them heal.
Another tidbit that I will impart, I have been told by the drug addiction doctors that the drug addict will tell you that they have recovered. This was certainly the case in my personal story. Most drugs cannot be controlled by the addict going “cold turkey” on their own. Usually, these drugs have to be “de-toxed” out of the body using other drugs and a course of therapy and these things cannot be done on an out-patient basis. Once an addict has “recovered”, that person’s life will, forever, be “in recovery”. Whatever the addiction gambling, drinking, drugs, on and on the list goes…… once the addiction has been “conquered”, it will always be a challenge AND one addiction can be replaced for another! It’s really important that addiction issues be dealt with by a licensed professional, under controlled settings.
So, let it go – don’t take their choices personally, and as hard as it may seem, let them go…and pray for them.
I am not a professional, I encourage you to seek the advice of a licensed professional to help you make critical decisions.
