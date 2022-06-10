Finance
Top Ten Tips when Buying Real Estate!
In today’s financial climate, real estate continues to be a strong investment in many areas. Educated buyers will always make the most out of the real estate market. These top ten tips to buying real estate will help you enter into your next real estate transaction with confidence.
TIP #1: Hire the right Agent!
Hiring the right Real Estate Agent is invaluable. If you are unfamiliar with the area, the realtor you choose is your link to important information regarding schools, zoning, city and county regulations, neighborhood trends, building and remodeling and rental restrictions, and property values. Every city has different laws governing what can and can’t be done with a property. Sanibel is one of the most beautiful cities in the United States due in part to its strict building codes and city planning. Having experienced many aspects of real estate transactions on a personal level, I understand situations and concerns of my buyers and sellers. I have been an island property owner for many years and have walked through several local real estate transactions myself. From buying and selling lots to building new homes with local builders, to investing in rental income producing properties and utilizing 1031 Tax free exchanges, I don’t just sell island real estate; I invest in it because I believe there is no place in the world like Sanibel and Captiva. Whether you work with me or someone else, finding the right realtor is invaluable.
TIP #2: Utilize 1031 Tax Exchanges and Save Money!
1031 Tax Exchanges are tax free exchanges of investment property. Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code is one of the last great tax shelters. If you purchase an investment property of “like kind” within 180 days of the sale of a similar type property, and you are willing to increase the amount of debt or value of the property, your capital gains taxes can be completely deferred. Having just completed a Reverse 1031 tax exchange myself, I believe in using this powerful tax shelter. Feel free to contact me if you are considering using a current Sanibel, Captiva, or Ft. Myers property in a 1031 Tax Exchange, or want to purchase an investment property that might qualify in the future for a 1031 Tax Exchange. A Reverse 1031 Tax Exchange is the same exchange concept as a 1031 Tax Exchange except you have purchased your replacement “like kind” investment property first, before selling the property to be exchanged. Learn more about 1031 Tax Exchanges, and how to use them to your financial advantage. Keep in mind that a neutral party must have act a Qualified Intermediary. Real Estate may also be bought and sold through your self directed retirement account. Whether you utilize a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, SEP, or company plans such as 401 (k) plans, Keogh, or profit sharing plans, investigate your options.
TIP #3: Pre-qualify for Financing!
Pre-qualifying for a loan may not seem that important until you find your perfect paradise property at the same time as another buyer. When a property is priced to sell, it will usually attract more than one buyer. Once a seller receives an offer, the two most important things they consider are …the price, and the contingencies. For some sellers, a contract contingent on the buyer obtaining financing makes them uncomfortable with the offer. Eliminate any doubt in the mind of a seller, by pre-qualifying for the amount you may spend on the purchase of any property. This is especially important if your dream property suddenly has a price reduction. When this occurs other buyers might come into the picture, that didn’t look at that property before it went “On Sale”! Often times a seller will take a financially solid contract over a higher offer. Be ready to put a deal together!
TIP #4: Location, Location, Location!
“Location, location, location”, while overused as a real estate phrase, is still and always should be a huge consideration to you as the buyer! If something about the location of a property bothers you, be aware that the same location drawback will bother any buyer you hope to attract when and if you need to resell the property! It’s important to ask a lot of questions, but often times it is difficult to know the right questions to ask if you are unfamiliar with the community. This is why it is so valuable to choose and hire the right real estate agent to represent your interests when buying a property.
TIP #5: Get a Home Inspection!
Obtaining an inspection report performed by a licensed professional building inspector of your choice, can protect you from many defects that are hidden from view. Why gamble with such a large financial investment? Let a professional building inspector point out areas to be fixed or replaced that aren’t obvious. A good inspector will give you a lengthy report covering all systems in the home from electrical, to plumbing, to roof conditions, and structural concerns. Once you receive a report you may begin negotiations again concerning repairs. Often a seller will agree to make necessary repairs up to a specified financial amount. When a seller lists their property “as is” they are letting you know that they are not willing to fix or replace any part of the property. If you are interested in an “as is” property and aren’t going to level the structure and build new, it is still in your best interest to obtain an inspection report. Don’t rely on the building inspector to look for termites and other harmful pest problems. Although an inspector will see pest damage, it is best to have a separate termite inspection conducted by a licensed company that understands pests and can eliminate them.
TIP #6: Obtain a Survey and Title Insurance!
Surveys will show easements, encroachments, and boundary lines of a property. By surveying a home in an established neighborhood you are assured that the property boundary lines have been maintained. As homeowners add on the their properties over time with fences, sheds, docks, garages, and other structures, boundary lines can be crossed placing part of their structure on your property, or vice versa. Surveying vacant land is also important for same reasons as a home, plus a survey will help determine the size home, or amount of coverage the lot will allow.
Title Insurance will protect your investment from another party claiming ownership interest in your property. Title searches will uncover liens placed on a property by vendors, or mistakes in past transfers of the title. The last thing you want to discover when you’re in the back stretch of a transaction is that there are encumbrances on the property such as tax liens, undisclosed owners, easements, or leases. Should a claim arise after the purchase of a property, the title insurance company is there to protect your ownership interest in that property.
TIP #7: Be Realistic!
“Wants” and “Needs” are very different when is comes to real estate features. If every home you see has the upgrades you “want” but exceeds the price range that you “need”…. be realistic. Who wouldn’t love a large, oceanfront, professionally decorated home or condominium, with all the bells and whistles? Looking at properties that exceed your price range is always fun, but it can be extremely frustrating and upsetting. Be realistic by looking at listings in the price range you “need”, keeping an eye out for that special property that has the potential to evolve into the dream home you “want”. Always look beyond the furnishings, wallpaper, and floor coverings to the architecture of the home; it is then that you will find properties with potential.
TIP #8: Use Contract Contingencies Wisely!
Contingencies in a contract for the purchase of a property are designed to protect you, the buyer! This may seem silly to mention but it’s important to remember that you need to work with the seller to come to an agreed upon contract. Valid contingencies to an offer are expected by the seller. Common contingencies include building inspections, termite and pest inspections, financing, and surveys. Many deals fall apart over small details, and easy to fix issues. Remember that sellers are emotional about their property. If you can see that major repairs or replacements need to be made due to neglect or age, make allowances for this in your offering price. The old adage “Everything is negotiable” still holds true, unless you upset the seller so much that they refuse to work with you. Try to avoid listing cosmetic changes you would like the seller to make as contingencies. Cosmetic changes are subjective, be objective when writing a contract.
TIP #9: Understand Regional Health and Safety Issues!
An informed realtor will help you understand other health and safety issues that should be considered when purchasing a property. Safety and Health topics can include EIFS (Synthetic Stucco), indoor air quality, mold, radon, and lead paint. Many of these require the seller to sign a disclosure statement, while others may not apply due to the age, type of construction, or location of the property being purchased.
TIP #10: Ask for Information!
Don’t be shy. When you have hired a realtor to work for you, ask them for information. Do you want to look at all the properties in your price range, with the features you need, or just the houses a realtor wants you to see? You deserve all the information you need to make an educated decision. Can you imagine buying the home that you felt was good for your family, only to find that you never received information on a similar property that is perfect for all your needs? I provide many services to insure my buyers always have information at their fingertips.
Advantages Of Purchasing Drugstore Makeup Vs. Department Store Makeup.
We all go to drugstores at some point as part of our routine whether it be for toothpaste, shampoo or medicine.But what about all the other possible purchases that can be made at drugstores that we tend to overlook. As consumers we tend to purchase what is the most advertised in magazines or television and forget that some of those items can be purchased at your local drugstore for a quarter of the price. Below we break down many of the benefits of shopping for your beauty needs at your local drugstore as opposed to big name department stores.
- Cost, cost, cost! Did I mention cost?! Sure you can buy a moisturizing lip balm at your local Nordstrom for $50 (yes, I said $50 for a LIP BALM!) or you can head to your nearest drugstore and save yourself the $46.01 and buy a drugstore lip balm for only $3.99! Chances are both purchases will hydrate your lips, smell and taste good and eventually get lost in your purse. I don’t know about you but I would much rather lose a $4 lip balm in the deep abyss of my purse than a $50 lip balm.
- Coupons. Very similar to number one but even better. Remember that $4 lip balm we talked about? Well guess what, you can get it for even cheaper! Most drugstores allow you to use manufacture coupons, in store coupons or even offer some sort of loyalty program. I am sure you have noticed that beauty products never go on sale at department stores. Sure, you get your gift with purchase every so often but again that is every so often.
- Freedom. No, not freedom of speech but freedom to shop! How many times have you walked around your local department store and thought you were at the hyena pit at the zoo? That is because most department store employees work off commission which means 9 out of 10 times they will try to sell you something for their own good instead of yours. At the drugstore, you can peacefully browse the aisles without feeling pressured to buy something you don’t need. While shopping at the drugstore you have the ability to use your smartphone and look at beauty product reviews and make your decision on your beauty purchase as opposed to feeling pressured by the sales person at the department store to make your purchase so they can help another customer.
- Dupes. What is a dupe you might ask? A dupe is a drugstore item (specifically a beauty item) that is identical to an expensive, big brand item for less than half the cost. For example, you can purchase a highlight pen for your face for either $41 (YSL Touche Eclat) or you can buy a dupe at the drugstore that gives you the same effect for only $12.99 (L’Oreal Magic Lumi)
Let’s face it, looking good is never going to go out of style. In this economy, most people are pinching their pennies. Why not still keep the luxury of looking good while still being financially savvy and save money when and where you can?
Long-Term Care Planning: Then and Now
When you think about long-term care, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For many, it may be nursing homes or something associated with aging and increasing medical needs. In a broad sense this is appropriate, but much has changed in the last decade or two in regards to options and how to fund them.
Boomers (and the next generation of retirees) need to plan for elderly care in a different way than their parents as they’re facing the unclear future of entitlement benefits and rapidly rising medical costs. And they’re living longer. When it comes to planning, many people have the “it won’t happen to me” attitude, however approximately 70 percent of people over age 65 will need some sort of long-term care assistance during retirement.
Evolving options
The difficult question that weighs on many people is how do you plan for these unforeseen expenses so they don’t derail retirement? When planning for care costs, you have options such as earmarking savings for medical expenses or relying on entitlement benefits or family.
Long-term care insurance is another option for people to consider. Over the past several years, insurance products have evolved with care options and trends. Today, nearly half of benefits paid by private insurers are for in-home care or assisted living care. Whereas before this insurance was primarily used to pay for skilled nursing care. Many current policies also pay the benefit to the insured or insureds, unlike many policies in the past that paid a nursing facility directly. To understand more about the evolution of long-term care, here’s a deeper look at long-term care planning past and present:
Government programs: The silent generation (those born during the great depression and World War II), were among the first to experience longer lifespans, and the first to have access to official nursing care facilities. However, the question of whether or not entitlements would be there was not a topic of conversation for this generation. As more boomers reach retirement age, the potential of a strain on government entitlement programs has become an increasing concern as current benefits may not cover most medical services a person will face.
Long-term care insurance: With long-term care insurance being a relatively new idea, many parents of baby boomers likely didn’t consider the potential needs (and realistic costs associated) of formal long-term care. Since then, a number of options have been developed by insurers to meet boomer’s needs, and over time, insurance features have evolved. Some of them include:
- Straight long-term care insurance policies: These are policies that pay a benefit up to the daily or monthly maximum. The amount can be paid to the insured person, who can then pay the care provider. The insured person also can choose to pay for the care provider to bill the insurance company directly.
- Life insurance policies with a unique rider: Advanced benefit riders can be somewhat inexpensive additions to a life insurance policy, and they allow the death benefit (often up to 90%) to be paid in advance of death if the funds are needed for long-term care. Whatever amount is provided to the insured is simply deducted from the death benefit when that person passes away.
- Policies that combine life insurance and long-term care insurance into one policy: Some insurance plan options may allow a lump sum premium to be paid for insurance that provides a combination of benefits such as a death benefit and the ability to advance most of that benefit for long-term care needs. These policies may even include a “right to rescind” the contract in which the policy holder may change his or her mind after a period of time and the full premium is refunded (if no benefit has been paid).
Family: Relying on family may seem like the simplest option, and it’s one that many people choose, sometimes out of necessity. However, the emotional, physical and financial stress on family members caring for a dependent family member can be a very large undertaking. If you plan to rely on family members to support your long-term care needs, make sure to tell them well in advance so they can create a plan to address your needs and wishes.
An aging person who needs care may choose from many options to help provide or fund professional care including family, government resources, self-insurance (if there are enough assets) or private insurance. Each of these options has some merit, but in most cases, no single option on its own will cover everything. It’s difficult to predict what kind of long-term care needs you may need, which is why you may want to talk with a professional who can discuss the options for your unique situation.
*There can be many variations on insurance policies so clients should carefully consider each policy with respect to their own current and potential needs
Problems Selling Your House? Here Are the Reasons Homes Don’t Sell
If your house has been on the market for many months without receiving any offers, what might be the problem? Of course when the economy is down, houses do not move as quickly. But right now the housing market seems to be coming back. Many houses are moving quite quickly. If you are frustrated by the lack of interest shown in your house, perhaps you should consider the following suggestions.
Is your house competitively priced? Today many houses are selling quickly because prices are still down and interest rates are at an all time low. This is not a good time to be asking more for your house than its true market value. Buyers have many house options and most couples will not overpay for a house — even yours!
How do you know if your home is priced fairly? The method used by most real estate agents is to compare your house with similar homes that were sold in your neighborhood. It is important not to compare apples with oranges. If your house is a ranch you cannot compare it to a two story home. Comparable houses should have approximately the same square footage and lot size, the same number of bathrooms and bedrooms, and should be approximately the same age and construction.
Oftentimes the homes that sold did so for a range of prices. For instance, your agent may tell you one house sold for $200,000, while another sold for $250,000. When that happens you should look at the two homes and compare other features. For instance, the higher priced house may have had an updated kitchen with new appliances, new hardwood floors and perhaps a finished basement.
The lower priced house may have had none of those. You may think you can automatically price your house at the high end of the price range. If your house has all the same new features you probably can. However, if your house is more like the lower priced house, then you need to face reality.
Should you make improvements on your home to bring up the price? Yes and no. You don’t want to spend $50,000 on a new kitchen and a finished basement if all you are going to get back is your initial investment. However, there are improvements you can make that offer you a good return.
Curb appeal is very important. Make sure your lawn is in tip top shape and it is mowed and edged. Flower beds should be weed free and freshly mulched. Bushes and hedges should be trimmed and no debris should be found in the yard.
Fresh paint is an inexpensive improvement, but will make a big difference. Also, make sure you deep clean hour house from top to bottom. If for some reason you are not able to do this, spend a few hundred dollars and have professionals come in and thoroughly clean everything.
If your house is priced right, and everything is sparkling, fresh and clean, your house will sell. Before you get frustrated and do something rash, follow these few simple suggestions and then watch all of the new interest as potential buyers view your home.
