Transgender woman sues to be transferred to women’s prison
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A Minnesota transgender woman who’s serving prison time on a drug charge says she should not have been assigned to a men’s facility and has been sexually and verbally abused because of her gender identity.
Christina Lusk, 56, is suing the state Department of Corrections for discrimination. She has asked to be moved from the men’s prison in Moose Lake to the women’s prison in Shakopee.
Lusk, of Minneapolis, came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, and legally changed her name in 2018. The following year she pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge.
Jess Braverman, an attorney for the group Gender Justice, which is representing Lusk along with the Minneapolis law firm of Robins Kaplan, said her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.
“She’s a woman, and suddenly she’s placed in a men’s facility. She’s in a locked cell with a number of men, and she’s really exposed to harassment and violence in that setting,” Braverman said.
Lusak has been reprimanded for having breasts and wearing women’s clothing, yet also scolded for going without a bra while her bras were in the wash, the lawsuit contends.
Lusk filed the first of two complaints with the state Department of Human Rights in early 2020. She alleged that prison staff housed her in a room with seven men, required her to change her clothes and use the bathroom with men, and called her by her former name.
Both requests to be moved were denied without explanation, according to the suit. The agency did not comment on Lusk’s lawsuit directly, but it said in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio News that it’s “committed to ensuring the safety and well-being” of transgender people.
Robins Kaplan attorney Rebecca Bact told the Star Tribune her firm is assisting Lusk because she “deserves proper housing, healthcare and a dignified existence free from discrimination.”
NL East race is getting interesting as Braves, Phillies (and even Marlins) start making a charge at the Mets
Don’t look now, but we might have a race on our hands.
The Mets still enter their weekend series against the Angels with a 6.5-game lead in the National League East, the largest cushion of any NL division leader. But the Phillies have rattled off seven wins in a row and are inching toward .500 again, while the Braves have done them one better. Atlanta charges into the weekend having won eight in a row to claim their spot in second place.
Even the Marlins are lurking beneath the surface. Miami, sitting in fourth place, has a better run differential and record against NL East teams than the Braves. The Marlins’ 6-3 start to June has made things more interesting, and the team also has Sandy Alcantara, who’s doing his best impression of Jacob deGrom’s first half from last year. Washington’s biggest impact on the 2022 season will come at the trade deadline when they decide who to get rid of.
With the teams in the Mets’ rearview mirror finally playing up to their capabilities, the division has a much different feel than it did just two weeks ago. At that point, the Mets were the only team in the East with a winning record. Atlanta’s hot streak has put them back in that club, and another good week from the Phillies and Marlins will make it even more crowded.
In other words, buckle up. On paper, the NL East is one of the most talented divisions in Major League Baseball. It seemed like only a matter of time until the rest of the teams in the division who are actually trying — the defending champs, a team with Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Zack Wheeler, and the pitching-rich Marlins — would start showing their teeth.
For the Braves, the schedule gods have been on their side recently. The eight consecutive wins have come at the expense of the Diamondbacks, Rockies, A’s and Pirates. At 28-31, the D-backs have the best record of that quiet quartet. But the question was never if the Braves were a good team, it was when they’d remember. During their World Series year, Atlanta was still under .500 entering August, so a slow start is nothing new. Matt Olson, the team’s big upgrade and Freddie Freeman replacement, is turning things up too. In his last 21 games, Olson is slashing .262/.340/.488 with 10 of his league-leading 24 doubles coming in that span.
In Philadelphia, the month of June has been somewhat of a spiritual cleanse. Joe Girardi was fired on June 3 and the team has not lost since. During this momentous month in Philly, Harper has been living on another planet. The reigning MVP has been unable to play the field due to an elbow injury, and focusing only on hitting has had the anticipated effect for one of the best hitters of his generation. Harper has already destroyed five home runs this month, driving in 13 runs in six games. Right behind him on this month’s home run leaderboard is teammate Kyle Schwarber, who has four long balls in June.
The Phillies’ plan of bludgeoning the ball first and worrying about pitching and defense later is starting to pay off. By wRC+, the Phils have the fifth-best offense in the National League, behind some predictable big boys. The Dodgers, Mets and Giants rank in the top three spots, but the upstart Marlins are in fourth. Miami’s starting pitching has been solid as expected (the rotation’s 3.47 ERA is also fourth in the NL), but in addition to the unforeseen offense, another recent development has the Fish all swimming in the same direction.
Manager Don Mattingly called a closed-door meeting in the Marlins’ clubhouse on Tuesday, per the Miami Herald. The skipper wanted to give the team a chance to hash things out openly, rather than complaining behind each other’s backs, as had been reportedly happening. Marlins’ beat writers reported that much of the conflict stemmed from veteran players feeling like younger players were being unprofessional and failing to follow the team’s rules, both written and unwritten. Infielder Miguel Rojas told The Herald that the entire team, not just the twentysomethings, could get better at things like running out ground balls and getting to the ballpark on time.
Another report said that some Marlins voiced their opinions about how some players on the team dress. It doesn’t take a mathematician to put two and two together and realize that four is Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Marlins’ unapologetically flashy second baseman hit two home runs in the Marlins’ win on Tuesday, the day of the meeting. Afterward, he told MLB Network, “I have that tool that’s called, I don’t care. I just go out there and have fun.”
The Marlins have not lost since that meeting. Their fun could be briefly interrupted though, as they begin a brutal road trip on Friday that puts them face-to-face with the Astros, Phillies and Mets.
As for the Mets, they split the first six games of their nine-game West Coast tour. Wednesday’s 13-2 loss in San Diego was the worst of their season, but reinforcements are coming. Tylor Megill is coming off the injured list to provide some stability for the pitching staff. If the Mets — who also dodged a bullet when Pete Alonso and Starling Marte’s injuries turned out to be minor, not necessitating a trip to the IL — get the same Megill they had pre-injury, they stand a much better chance of maintaining their NL East lead.
But if things continue following the current trends, we may be in store for a heated hustle toward the division crown after the All-Star break.
Orioles activate prospect Heston Kjerstad, No. 2 draft pick in 2020, to make pro debut with Low-A Delmarva
Two years to the day after the Orioles selected him second overall in the 2020 draft, outfielder Heston Kjerstad is positioned to play in his first game for an affiliate Friday with Low-A Delmarva after being activated from the injured list.
Despite having not yet made his professional debut because of a heart condition and hamstring injury, Kjerstad, 23, remains the No. 10 prospect in the organization, according to Baseball America, though two of the players ranked ahead of him were selected behind him in Baltimore’s 2020 draft class.
A left-handed slugger out of the University of Arkansas, Kjerstad developed myocarditis shortly after he was drafted, missing the Orioles’ fall instructional camp as a result. A recurrence of the issue caused him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
Finally cleared, Kjerstad spent the offseason training at Orioles’ Sarasota, Florida, complex and was expected to be a full participant in minor league spring training, but in an intrasquad game March 11, he suffered a severe left hamstring strain chasing a line drive to left field off the bat of Adley Rutschman, who preceded him by a year as Baltimore’s top pick. Rutschman woke up the next morning with soreness in his right elbow, which proved to be a right tricep strain that also delayed the start of his season.
Afterward, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Kjerstad would be out 8 to 12 weeks. He’s participated in extended spring training activities of late and joined the Shorebirds earlier this week before his official activation Friday.
Kjerstad remains on a rehab progression for the hamstring injury and will rest regularly, only playing a handful of innings at a time initially.
In three seasons at Arkansas, Kjerstad hit .343/.421/.590 with 37 home runs in 150 games, becoming a projected top 10 pick. Still, he was an unexpected selection at second overall, signing for $5.2 million, far below the pick’s slot value of $7.79 million. The savings allowed the Orioles to sign high schoolers Coby Mayo and Carter Baumler to above-slot deals; Mayo, a third baseman, is now their No. 5 prospect, while Baumler, a right-handed pitcher, ranks 20th and sixth among pitchers despite missing all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.
The player drafted first overall ahead of Kjerstad, Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, has already reached the majors with the Detroit Tigers, as have pitchers Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angeles’ 10th overall pick, and Garrett Crochet, taken with the 11th pick by the Chicago White Sox.
James Stavridis: Climate change is a military problem for the U.S.
The U.S. military has its hands full at the moment with a vicious war in Ukraine and U.S.-China tensions over issues from human rights to sovereignty over the South China Sea. But it cannot delay taking action to address climate change, the most persistent strategic threat we face.
As a young naval officer, I took for granted the many beautiful home ports at which our fleet was berthed. Now, rising sea levels are threatening many of them. Both Norfolk, Virginia — the largest naval base in the world — and Mayport, Florida, stand to see significant loss of waterfront berths by mid-century. Climate change puts our strategic base network at risk.
It also raises demands on scarce naval resources, as it brings more unpredictable, highly destructive storms. As a naval commander, I’ve participated in many humanitarian relief efforts in response to natural disasters, including massive hurricanes in the U.S. Southeast and Caribbean, wildfires in the American West, tsunamis in the Pacific and storms in Central America. These disasters are only becoming more frequent.
At the same time, climate change poses a new national security challenge by expanding ocean geography. The Arctic (or the High North as our Canadian friends more eloquently call it) has been largely frozen over most of the year throughout recorded history. Now, the ice is breaking up, shipping lanes are opening for much of the year, and rich hydrocarbon deposits are becoming accessible. Thus, the Arctic is becoming a broader venue for great-power competition between Russia and NATO countries, including the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Iceland and Norway, and soon perhaps Sweden and Finland.
Climate change also heightens tensions between the developed world and developing countries in Latin America, Africa and South Asia by creating drought conditions in already fragile agrarian societies.
“Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. Both the Navy and the Army have recently released well-thought-out white papers on the subject, laying out the problems ahead.
What’s most needed, however, are concrete ideas to address them.
First and foremost, the Defense Department must reduce its own carbon footprint.
It needs to shift from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energy sources for day-to-day transportation operations; harden its facilities, especially coastal ones, to withstand violent storms, erosion and rising sea levels; and increase its use of recycled products while reducing use of plastics. As the largest global organization in the world, these steps alone would have a measurable impact in lowering emissions.
A second urgent step is to apply the Defense Department’s considerable research and development capability to climate challenges.
To manage its emerging Arctic responsibilities, for example, the Pentagon must develop hardened seagoing vessels (cruisers and destroyers, for example) capable of surveillance and combat operations in the North; train ground and air forces for the harsh conditions of the Arctic coastline; consider a significant increase in icebreaker ships, some of them nuclear-powered; and set up logistics systems appropriate for the region.
To face not only the opening Arctic but also rising sea levels, violent weather and drought-induced humanitarian crises, the DOD needs a dedicated environmental think tank to generate ideas for things such as new military nuclear-energy systems, storm-hardened materials, pop-up housing and easily transportable food stocks. All of these should be designed to be moved globally via military air and naval capability.
The U.S. national security establishment must also cultivate greater international cooperation on climate challenges.
The U.S. Coast Guard is especially well positioned to interact with other navies on fisheries enforcement, controlling pollution and dumping activities, and plastics removal.
The Defense Department should also work with other U.S. agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (which houses the Coast Guard) on responding to national and international natural disasters. The Departments of State and Commerce and the Environmental Protection Agency all have strong environmental programs that could be synchronized with the DOD efforts. A joint interagency task force exists for counter-narcotics. Why not create one to work collectively on climate-related challenges?
As governments and private corporations put more energy and attention into climate protection, the U.S. national security establishment must also face what may be the threat of the century.
James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A retired U.S. Navy admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, and dean emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, he is vice chairman of global affairs at the Carlyle Group. He is the author most recently of “To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.”
