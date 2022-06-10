News
Tyler and Phil Nevin are both living a dream: One as an Orioles rookie, the other as the Angels’ interim manager
The phone call was much like the one Tyler Nevin gave his father last year, when the Orioles infielder made his major league debut. But the roles were reversed, with Phil Nevin dialing Tyler to tell him the long-awaited — if unexpected — news.
Stuck in a 12-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday. That prompted the elevation of Phil, the team’s third base coach, to become the interim manager for the remainder of the season.
It’s a long way from Phil’s managerial debut, when he returned to the game two seasons after the longtime infielder ended his playing career to lead the Orange County Flyers of the independent Golden Baseball League. He’s worked his way through the minors, just as he did as a player, and now Phil is back in the majors — as a manager.
“He’s worked really hard for this,” Tyler, 25, said Thursday. “Played a long time, and it’s frankly why he’s still in the game. He wants it. He wants the shot to manage a team. He wants to win a World Series, and this is the first step to doing that, so really proud of him.”
Phil, 51, wasn’t handed an opportunity to coach in the majors as some former professionals are. He concluded his 12-year career with one All-Star selection and appearances for seven teams, began coaching in independent ball and soon found his way to the Detroit Tigers’ organization, managing the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
Even in Toledo, Phil made sure to fit in his family. Tyler recalled the red-eyed flights from Toledo to California on off days, spending as much time traveling as he did with his wife and children.
“He spent a lot of time away from home,” Tyler said. “He made every effort he could to back as much as he could, but we know how important it was to him. He never missed a second when he was home.”
Phil’s break came when the San Francisco Giants hired him as their third-base coach for the 2017 season, and then he joined the New York Yankees the following year. This offseason, Phil returned to the Angels, where he played 75 games in 1998. On Tuesday, he became the first Orange County native to manage the team.
“Joe [Maddon] was great and told me to just take this and run with it and be the person I am, which I plan to do,” Phil told reporters after taking over the team. “There’s ups and downs compounded with how the last 12 days have gone. … But this is about that group in that room.”
All that movement has kept Phil from seeing Tyler play in the major leagues yet, so they spend time on the phone discussing the holes in Tyler’s swing or what certain pitchers do to give him trouble. But now Phil will see his son play in the majors when the Angels visit Baltimore in July — and Phil will have a dugout seat to see his son.
“Now it’s like, ‘Welp, I guess he’s going to use that against me,’” Tyler said. “It’s funny, having those conversations and now he’s going to pick the pitchers that face me.”
During that series, Phil will hope to get Tyler out. That’s the role he finds himself in as the manager of an opposing club.
But for father and son, each are living out their dream — one as a new manager, and the other as a rookie ballplayer.
Walz, legislative leaders meet again in effort to chart special session, finish work
Minnesota legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday met again to weigh whether lawmakers in the divided Capitol could resolve unfinished work and return for a special session.
The governor, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller met virtually on Thursday afternoon to size up the progress that conference committee leaders had made in bridging gaps in plans to fund education, public safety, transportation and health and human services. Targets for the bills total more than $3 billion.
State lawmakers last month were unable to reach deals on the bills before the legislative deadline and additional spending proposals along with a $4 billion tax relief plan got stuck in the final hours as leaders in the House said they wanted the full package of bills to pass.
This week, chairs of the transportation and public safety committees met with the leaders in private. The lawmakers writing the education and health and human services bills were set to meet with them in the coming days, Walz said.
Walz on Thursday morning told reporters that he remained hopeful that the leaders could strike a deal that would let him call lawmakers back to St. Paul. And he encouraged Minnesotans to put pressure on their lawmakers to let them know they want them to return for a special session.
“I would just encourage Minnesotans to not accept the status quo on this,” he said, “this is the work the Legislature was supposed to be doing since January and we want to bring them back and do that.”
Democrats at the Capitol, along with some Republicans, have supported the push to wrap up the roughly $4 billion in spending bills and bring legislators back to approve them along with the tax bill and a local jobs and projects bill. But Miller and his GOP caucus have been less enthusiastic.
Miller hasn’t publicly weighed in on the meetings in over a week. And before the Legislature adjourned in May, he said he was skeptical that lawmakers could finish their work in overtime.
Other Republicans said they’d prefer to let the next Legislature take up the historic $9.2 billion budget surplus when they convene in January.
“My constituents are just fine with just leave the money on the bottom line for later,” Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said on Tuesday.
Hortman on Tuesday said that committee leaders were inching closer to deals behind the scenes, and she thought they could forge a path to a special session later this month.
“I think there’s a ton of bipartisan agreement to go back and I really think we’re 10 days to two weeks away from finishing all of the outstanding work,” Hortman said. “I’d want folks to know that we’re still working and hope to conclude and settle the agreement that we reached.”
Minnesota State Fair 2022 commemorative artwork unveiled
A Minneapolis artist’s depiction of the diversity and dynamism that animate the Great Minnesota Get-Together’s summer nights has been selected as the 2022 State Fair’s Official Commemorative Art.
Leslie Barlow’s 3-foot-by-4-foot oil painting was unveiled Thursday at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
“I wanted to communicate the energy, excitement and joy that the Fair brings me,” Barlow said, according to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, which has sponsored the annual art competition for 18 years. “The Fair often feels otherworldly, especially near the Midway, with all the sounds, laughter, bright lights and activity. I wanted my work to represent that.”
“I often paint people of color and love our skin tones to be really vibrant and beautiful,” she added in the foundation’s announcement. “In this piece, you also see the neon lights from the Midway reflected in the faces, communicating how bright and lively the Fair is at night.”
Although the painting presents one image, it is actually a collage, the artist said.
“I wanted the painting to look like a snapshot, but in reality, each element is from a separate image. For example, the people are from one photo and each of the rides are separate, too,” Barlow said.
Her original painting will be displayed at the Fine Arts Center during the State Fair, from Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5. It has also been reproduced as a commemorative poster and a limited number of signed prints that are currently available for sale at mnstatefair.org/commemorative-art. Proceeds support the State Fair Foundation in its mission to preserve and improve the fairgrounds and educational programs.
Barlow has a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and a master of fine arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
She is a recipient of the 2021 Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, 2019 McKnight Visual Artist Fellowship, the 20/20 Artist Fellowship from Springboard for the Arts, and four Minnesota State Arts Board grants between 2016 and 2021.
In 2018, she received the Minnesota Museum of American Art Purchase Award in the juried Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition.
Barlow has taught at the University of Minnesota, Metropolitan State University and Carleton College.
She is represented by Bockley Gallery. For more information, visit lesliebarlowartist.com.
Previous winners of the State Fair art competition are Steve Johnson and Lou Fancher (2004), Mary GrandPré (2005), Nancy Carlson (2006), Michael Birawer (2007), Edie Abnet (2008), Leo Stans (2009), Deborah Voyda Rogers (2010), Steve Thomas (2011), Joe Heffron (2012), Marie Olofsdotter (2013), Emily L. Taylor (2014), Adam Turman (2015), Michael Sweere (2016), Ta-coumba Aiken (2017), Kristi Abbott (2018), R.J. Kern (2019) and Kevin Cannon (2021).
Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election opened Thursday’s prime-time hearing declaring the attack an “attempted coup” that put “two and half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said “the world is watching” the U.S. response to the panel’s yearlong investigation into the Capitol riot and the defeated president’s extraordinary effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. He called it a “brazen attempt” to overturn the election.
“Democracy remains in danger,” Thompson said. “We must confront the truth with candor, resolve and determination.”
The committee was presenting never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence, aiming to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that day and also a chilling backstory as Trump, the defeated president, tried to overturn Biden’s election victory.
In one clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull—.”
Thursday night’s hearing was providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and then led the storming of the Capitol.
The hearing also featured accounts from Trump aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors, including Trump’s former Attorney General who said he told the president his claims.
“When you hear and understand the wide-reaching conspiracy and the effort to try to corrupt every lever and agency of government involved in this, you know, the hair on the back of your neck should stand up,” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a member of the 1/6 committee, said in a pre-hearing interview.
The 1/6 panel’s findings aim to show that America’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power came close to slipping away. They reconstruct how Trump refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented public and private campaign to overturn Biden’s victory.
Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were “going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred.”
“I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution,” he said.
Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
The result of the coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee’s investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.
Emotions are still raw at the Capitol, and security will be tight for the hearings. Law enforcement officials are reporting a spike in violent threats against members of Congress.
Against this backdrop, the committee is speaking to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters decide which party controls Congress. Most TV networks were carrying the hearing live, but Fox News Channel was not.
Among those in the audience are several current and former police officers who fought the mob in a desperate battle to protect the Capitol and lawmakers who were trapped together in the House gallery during the siege have stayed close.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. ”We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country.”
The committee chairman, civil rights leader Thompson opened the hearing with sweep of American history. saying he heard in those denying the stark reality of Jan. 6 his own experience growing up in a time and place “where people justified the action of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.”
He and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.
One witness scheduled Thursday was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol — along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.
Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.
Information from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who urged her father to call off the rioters, was likely to be shared from her private appearance before the committee.
In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.
The panel faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted on Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, eventually naming seven Democrats and two Republicans.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been caught up in the probe and has defied the committee’s subpoena for an interview, echoed Trump on Thursday. He called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.
The public will learn about the actions of Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, whose 2,000-plus text messages provided the committee with a snapshot of the real-time scramble to keep Trump in office. Of John Eastman, the conservative law professor who was the architect of the unsuccessful scheme to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6. Of the Justice Department officials who threatened to resign rather than go along with Trump’s proposals.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
