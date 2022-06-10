News
UMN regents talk public safety after teen boy shot on fraternity row
As the University of Minnesota struggles to combat surging crime along the edges of its Minneapolis campus, officials also are trying to clean up a privately-owned “problem property” on fraternity row.
The U has issued four early-morning campus safety alerts over the last three weekends, after most undergraduates have gone home for summer. Each one has involved 1721 University Ave. SE, a former fraternity house that since 1940 has been owned and operated by the Students Co-operative.
After three separate reports involving a robbery, shots fired and several assaults at a house party, the most recent alert followed a Friday night shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy. At least 50 gun shots were fired after two U police officers assigned to watch the property were called away for a related issue at a nearby sorority, according to Matt Clark, the U’s police chief.
Officers took several minutes to clear the area before an ambulance could get in to treat the boy, who was shot in the leg, Clark told the U’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
Four alumni who form the governing board for the building said in a statement that the previous board collapsed as students moved out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and squatters moved in.
The board moved to evict the squatters after the May 22 house party, but they didn’t get a judge’s approval till June 1. Two days later, the eviction notice was served at the house, just hours before the shooting.
The following day, the remaining residents were evicted and the building was boarded up.
Myron Frans, the U’s senior vice president for finance and operations, said U police will provide security at the property until the co-op board regains control.
“This co-op has allowed an unsafe situation to endanger our community. The co-op has failed to manage the property, control the residents of the property and respond to security concerns,” he told regents Thursday.
In 2018, under an initiative by then-President Eric Kaler to improve the condition of fraternity-row buildings, a subsidiary of the U’s foundation loaned the co-op $100,000 over 15 years. Frans said the co-op is current on its loan payments but has violated terms related to safety, so officials are considering foreclosure.
Frans said there are other options for improving the situation, including taking it through eminent domain, urging the city to condemn the property or take away the co-op’s lodging license, or asking Hennepin County to declare the site a nuisance.
“We will continue to explore and use every tool possible to take control of the property and work with the community on a plan for (its) future,” Frans said.
UMPD STRUGGLES
The property was the focus of a Board of Regents public safety update Thursday that touched on more systemic issues on the Twin Cities campus.
Since a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020, crime has risen in Minneapolis and throughout the country. The U has had particular difficulty with crime just off campus, where Minneapolis police have jurisdiction but U police also respond when calls are serious.
The U in the last year has approved the hiring of more police officers, as well as on-street safety ambassadors and social workers. It’s also added emergency kiosks, worked to improve lighting and begun offering virtual walking buddies through a mobile phone app.
“The administration wants nothing more than to address this challenge and bring crime down,” President Joan Gabel said.
However, Clark said low morale is hurting his department. Officers are treated poorly on campus, he said, and all four young officers he recently hired have since quit.
“It’s disheartening,” he said. “If the university isn’t (supportive), it’s going to be very hard to retain officers.”
Rising salaries for jobs with competing public safety organizations are adding to Clark’s struggle. He said he has just 48 officers now, down from 56 the last time he spoke with the regents.
Citing lack of density, Ramsey County rejects Rice Creek Commons development agreement between Alatus, Arden Hills
The long-stalled Rice Creek Commons development in Arden Hills likely isn’t moving forward any time soon.
In a letter to the city on Thursday, the Ramsey County board all but rejected a new term sheet agreement between the city and master developer Alatus to install some 1,460 housing units on the 427 acres of county-owned land.
Their message, in short: The development, dubbed Rice Creek Commons, needs much more housing for the county to recoup its potential $100 million infrastructure investment through property taxes. The letter doesn’t specify the exact amount of density the county would like to see, but county officials have previously floated the possibility of more than 1,700 housing units.
That’s a number that Arden Hills officials have long called a non-starter for their small city of 10,000 people.
“We hear their concerns,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Nicole Frethem. “We’re not trying to do anything that negatively impacts traffic. We don’t want them to lose the suburban feel of their city. It’s not going to cost them more to meet the greater density. Ramsey County taxpayers have already invested $40 million into this land. Ramsey County taxpayers deserve a return on their investment.”
Frethem said comparable projects in nearby cities are much more dense.
“If we did the same density as the (Amber Fields) development being built in Rosemount, that would be 1,900 dwelling units,” she said. “Rice Creek Commons is three times the size of Highland Bridge (in St. Paul), and at Highland Bridge they’re building 3,500 housing units.”
A call to Arden Hills Mayor David Grant was not immediately returned on Thursday. A spokesman for Alatus could not be reached for comment.
The two-page letter, signed by all seven county board members, spells out a series of additional concerns with the long-awaited agreement between Arden Hills and Minneapolis-based Alatus. Among them, the board members said tax increment financing — a type of property tax-based development incentive — should be dedicated toward creating “deeply affordable” housing, not parking.
While the proposed term sheet lists affordable housing targeted to households earning no more than 50 percent of area median income as a general city priority, the county wants to see Arden Hills make firmer commitments and aim for units priced even cheaper for families earning 30 percent of area median income.
“We need to focus on creating more 30 percent AMI units, which account for only 5.5 percent of total housing production (countywide),” reads the letter.
This isn’t the first setback for Rice Creek Commons. The city’s joint powers agreement with Ramsey County to redevelop the former surplus military property — the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant — dates back to 2012, but the relationship soured around 2018 over disagreements around density and infrastructure costs. The county has long sought more than 1,700 housing units to be constructed on site, but the city had pressed for roughly 1,250.
Plans have also called for a walkable town center area and green space, as well as business areas for retail, office, hotel, entertainment and a corporate campus.
The county attempted to dissolve the partnership in 2019 and took the city to court, but that effort was rejected last year by a Ramsey County District Court judge.
The decision effectively sent Arden Hills and Alatus back to the negotiating table over the particulars, including how to finance improvements to the city’s water tower and trunk utilities.
The two sides announced a preliminary term sheet agreement on May 10, but county officials said at the time they had not been invited to the table and had no prior knowledge of the agreement. On Thursday, they officially rejected it.
Police issue alert after series of overdoses in St. Paul
St. Paul police issued an alert Thursday after nine suspected non-fatal overdoses in the city in the previous 24 hours, and five fatal overdoses in the past four days.
The overdoses have involved a variety of narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, and the cases are likely unrelated, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
A person who seeks medical assistance for someone having an overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for possessing, sharing, or using a controlled substance, according to the state’s good Samaritan overdose medical assistance law.
Police say that anyone who sees a suspected overdose should call 911, move the person to their side, and administer naloxone (Narcan) every two to three minutes. Pharmacies that dispense naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, to the public can be found at health.state.mn.us/naloxone.
“Narcan is a valuable tool and has saved a lot of lives, but we don’t want it to give people a false sense of security,” Linders said. “It doesn’t always work, so the best thing someone can do is reach out for help.”
The St. Paul police Community Outreach And Stabilization Unit’s team includes a licensed alcohol and drug counselor; people can reach the unit at 651-266-5840.
Ramsey County Chemical Health provides drug screenings for residents of the county and can refer people to treatment and community programs. Information can be found at ramseycounty.us/residents/health-medical/clinics-services/mental-health.
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoid arbitration by agreeing to a $9.625M contract
One contract unknown has been resolved for catcher Willson Contreras.
Contreras and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year, $9.625 million contract Thursday, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day.
The agreement was at the midpoint of the $10.25 million Contreras asked for and the $9 million the Cubs offered when figures were exchanged March 22. Arbitration hearings typically are held during spring training, but the 99-day owners lockout pushed it back. The Cubs have taken a file-and-trial approach to arbitration in past years, but this clearly was a different circumstance.
Contreras, 30, will be a free agent for the first time after the season. His play is setting him up for a big payday, whether it’s from the Cubs — his organization since signing as a teenager in 2009 — or elsewhere.
Contreras, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .277 with 10 homers, 23 RBIs, .403 on-base percentage and 161 OPS+.
No statistics after March 1 would have been admissible in arbitration other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Without a contract extension, Contreras likely will be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline with the Cubs (23-33) in a rebuilding mode.
Contreras, pitcher Kyle Hendricks and outfielder Jason Heyward are the only players remaining from the 2016 World Series championship team. The Cubs traded stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez before last season’s deadline to add young talent to their minor-league system.
Associated Press contributed.
