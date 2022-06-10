Finance
Understanding Healthcare Exchanges: The Basics
Healthcare exchanges are a hot topic in the news today, but many people don’t have an adequate understanding of what these organizations are, what they offer, and how to use them effectively. This guide will help the layperson gain a deeper, practical understanding of the process and their purposes.
Healthcare exchanges are also known as health exchanges and health insurance marketplaces. These organizations help those who use them to purchase health insurance in their local region. Typically, when people refer to a healthcare exchange, they are describing the organizations particular to each state in the United States. These organizations were formed due to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. This help citizens by consolidating health care plans from various insurance companies which meet government regulations and standards in one place for easy comparison. They also help citizens to identify which plans are available with the assistance of government subsidies.
Healthcare exchanges are an important part of the Affordable Care Act (sometimes called Obama Care). They create a one-stop marketplace for Americans, allowing them to compare and contrast different plans in terms of coverage, cost, benefits, and financial aid. All insurance policies that part of a government regulated healthcare exchange must offer certain features. For example, they can’t deny individuals or families coverage based on pre-existing conditions. They must also offer a benefits package which includes basic coverage for health related emergencies as well as adequate coverage for preventative healthcare.
Insurance companies that participate in a healthcare exchange also can’t discriminate based on gender. This is an important consideration because of the different healthcare needs of men and women; insurance companies can’t charge either gender more under these regulations. Also, insurance companies that participate in these marketplaces are not allowed to enforce spending caps on a yearly basis when it comes to basic benefits. These benefits include all emergency services, necessary hospitalization (in the event of surgery, for example), maternity services like maternal care and newborn services, substance abuse treatment, psychological and psychiatric counseling and medical services, and prescription drugs. In addition, they must cover rehabilitation and habilitation for those who have disabilities, chronic illnesses or conditions, or injuries as part of their basic coverage. Laboratory tests, pediatric medicine, and wellness medical services are also required coverage. These basic benefits are considered to be essential benefits by the healthcare exchange.
Individuals in the United States are required to have health insurance coverage, due to the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act. This provision is sometimes referred to by different names, including the mandatory minimum coverage requirement or the shared responsibility requirement. However, regardless of name, it indicates that those who are not covered will be subject to a fine or fee which starts at about a hundred dollars annually. It can cost up to one percent of an individual’s income if they choose not to get health insurance which fits the government’s minimum requirements. Choosing healthcare through a healthcare exchange is often the best and simplest way to avoid this fee.
Finance
An Understanding Of Capital Gearing & Trading On Equity
“After heavy financial crunches in the economy, for a corporate entity, it is quite significant to have a perfect blend of various capital sources to ensure good returns and overcome from the depth of losses.”
Here, some crucial terms have been defined with reference to the financial system of a company:
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
The types of securities to be issued and proportionate amounts that make up the capitalization is known as capital structure or financial structure.
Capital structure refers to the proportion of different kinds of securities issued by a company to raise long-term finance. Thus capital structure denotes: (1) the types of securities issued (equity shares, preference shares and debentures), and (ii) the relative proportion of each type of security. In other words, capital structure represents the proportion of equity capital and dept capital used for financing the operations of a business. Proper balance must be obtained in the following securities or sources of finance to maximize the wealth of the equity shareholders of the company:
(a) equality shares,
(b) preference shares, and
(c) debentures
Features of Sound Capital Structure
A company’s capital structure is said to be optimum when the proportion of debt and equity is such that it results in maximizing the return for the equity shareholders. Such a structure would vary from company to company depending upon the nature and size of operations, availability of funds from different sources, efficiency of management, etc.
A SOUND CAPITAL STRUCTURE SHOULD POSSESS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
(i) MAXIMUM RETURNS.
(ii) LESS RISKY.
(iii) FLEXIBILITY
(iv) ECONOMY.
(v) DYNAMIC.
FINANCIAL LEVERAGE OR CAPITAL GEARING
A company can raise capital by issuing three types of securities: (a) equity shares, (b) preference shares, and (c) debentures. Preference shares carry a fixed rate of dividend and debentures carry a fixed rate of interest. The equity shares are paid dividend out of profits left after payment of interest on debentures, and dividend on preference shares. Thus, dividend on equity shares may vary year after year. Equity shares are known as variable return securities and debentures and preference shares as fixed return securities. If the rate of return on fixed return securities is lower than the rate of earnings of the company, the return on equity shares will be higher. This phenomenon is known as financial leverage or capital gearing.
Thus, financial leverage is an arrangement under which fixed return bearing securities (debentures and preference shares) are used to raise cheaper funds to increase the return to equity shareholders. It may be noted that a lever is used to lift something heavy by applying less force than required otherwise.
Capital gearing denotes the ratio between various types of securities and total capitalisation. Capitalisation of a company is highly geared when the proportion of equity to total capitalization is small and it is low geared when the equity capital dominates the capital structure.
Capital gearing is calculated by determining the ratio between the amount of equity capital (representing variable income bearing securities) and the total amount of securities (equity shares, preference shares and debentures) issued by a company. Here capital structure of two different companies is presented. Both the companies have issued the total securities worth Rs. 20,00,000 and they have equity shares worth Rs. 5,00,000 and Rs. 15,00,000 respectively. Company A is highly geared as the ratio between equity capital to total capitalization is small, i.e., 25%. But in case of company B, this ratio is 75%, so it is low geared.
ANALYSIS OF CAPITAL GEARING
Company
(Rs.)
(a) Equity share capital 5,00,000
(b) Debentures 15,00,000
(c) Total Capitalisation 20,00,000
(d) Capital Gearing (a /c × 100) = 5,00,000/ 2,00,000×100
= 25% (High Gearing)
The various securities issued should bear such ratio to total capitalization that capital structure is safe and economical.
Equity shares should be issued where there is uncertainty of earnings. Preference shares, particularly the cumulative ones, should be issued when the average earnings are expected to be fairly good. Debentures should be issued when the company expects fairly higher earnings in future to pay interest to the debenture-holders and increase the return of equity shareholders.
TRADING ON EQUITY
Trading on equity is an arrangement under which the financial management raises funds by issuing securities which carry a fixed rate of interest (or dividend) which is less than the average earnings of the company. This is done to increase the return on equity shares.
Let us suppose that a company requires an investment of Rs. 10 Lakhs to earn Rs. 2.5 lakhs @ 25 per cent p.a. In order to raise this amount, we may consider two proposals, namely, (A) to issue 1 lakhs equity shares of Rs. 10 each: and (B) to issue equity shares worth Rs. 2.5 lakhs (i.e., 25,000 shares of Rs. 10 each), 8 % preference shares worth Rs. 2.5 lakhs, and 10 per cent debentures worth Rs. 5 lakhs. The rate of tax is assumed to be 40 per cent. The earnings per share under proposal ‘B’ will be higher because of application of ‘trading on equity’. As shown in the following table, the earnings per share (EPS) under proposal B are Rs. 4.00 as compared to Rs. 1.50 under Proposal A because of the use of debentures and preference capital for raising funds.
EFFECT OF TRADING ON EQUITY
- Particulars Proposal
- Earning before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) Rs. 2,50,000
- Less Interest on Debentures (10%) Nil
- Earning after interest and before Taxes 2,50,000
- Less Taxes (40%) 1,00,000
- Earning after Interest and Taxes 1,50,000
- Less Preference Dividend (8%) Nil
- Earning available to Equity Shareholders 1,50,000
- No. of Equity shares outstanding 1,00,000
- Earning per share (EPS) Rs. 1.50
Finance
Dont Buy It, Dont Rent It,Rent to Buy It! Its the New Way to Get a Car
Whether you are Blacklisted or not? Whether you are struggling to get finance or you are looking for the flexibility of a rent to own car or bakkie at Rent To Buy A Car we have the solution.Its easy to apply and get one of our cars. We dont do credit checks. We dont depend on 3rd parties to process our applications. And if you take one of our cars you can even change your car every 18 months. This is not possible on a bank financed car.
You do not have to even leave your office or home to start the process.To apply for one of our vehicles all that you have to do is contact one of our professional consultants and they will have you behind the wheel of car in no time.
If you are on credit bureau, blacklisted, can not get finance. You have a low scoring application or you have adverse reports and judgements it all does not matter. We can assist you to get a car on our rent to own or rent to buy platform very easily.
We provide you with a vehicle that is not financed.It is interest free. NO banks,NO finance houses. Just Rent to Buy a Car, 1000cars or renttoownbakkies or renttoownabakkie or renttobuyacar are South African companies that will gladly assist a Blacklisted client to get a car.
So what are you waiting for? Simply go on to your browser and go onto any of these sites and you will be driving the car of your dreams. It as as easy as that.No fuss, No hassle, no long winding queues. Just simple straightforward, no finance, no interest and off you go!
Here are 10 reasons why you should go with http://www.renttobuyacar.co.za
No banks.
No finance
Interest free
Easy application process
Unlimited mileage
blacklisted clients welcome
upgrade every 18months
no credit checks
rent to own cars and bakkies aplenty
Blacklisted need a car? We are the solution.
There are lots more reasons why an individual who is struggling to get finance would turn to a rent to buy a car option for a car or bakkie
Call us on 0827147154 and speak to one of our rent to own consultants about the ideal rent to own car lease deal for your needs.
Its that easy. Dont buy it, dont rent it, rent to buy it.
Finance
Call of the “Bahamas” – Visit Nassau
Strap up those shoes, pack your swimwear and head off to Bahamas this summer for an ultimate vacation. Explore the beaches, the surf and the beautiful sun over this gorgeous landscape. Imagine a never-ending stretch of turquoise water of the ocean against the white of the sandy beaches! Located on the northeastern side of the Caribbean, Bahamas is an archipelago of 29 islands. The best months to visit this sandy paradise are from March to July.
There are several things you can do, on your vacation to Bahamas – a visit to Nassau can be at the top of one’s itinerary. For once, try the Atlantis Resort. Here there is no end to the kind of activities one can do. Situated on the Nassau Island, the resort houses the largest aquarium in the world. The display of this aquarium is spread across 34 acres of marine habitat and has 11 pools and lagoons for exhibition. This resort also preserves 200 species of aquatic life. Take a walk through this huge tank and scamper through the horde of lobsters, varying colors of innumerable shoals of fish, and play with variously colored and shaped shells and star fish.
And while you are in Nassau, it would be impossible to miss its lovely, sandy and divine beaches. Soak up that miraculous sun as it rises and sets down on the horizon, spreading the tentacles of its luminous rays across the expanse of the ocean. And at the noon feel the cool crashing of the sea breeze on your sun tanned body – to put it simply, paradise will find you!
Paradise and Cable beaches are the two must visit beaches here. These are like vast stretches of velvety sand lined with coconut palms, casuarinas, and sea grape which are seen like a natural string of delight. The last is known as the hotel belt of the capital.
When it comes to water sports the capital of Bahamas has a lot to offer to the fans of thrill and excitement. Check out the caving, swimming, and kayaking activities that are conducted here. The park is an ultimate treat for those interested in offshore activities – those courageous souls ready to face the challenge and dive into the ecstasy of thrill presented by these activities. Just take your own kayak and find your way across creeks lined with mangroves or just go and explore those 29 islands on your own kayak, if you have that adventurous streak in you.
Dive into divinity this vacation as you go scuba diving, snorkeling, explore the reefs, bone fishing etc. Watch the fun lying in a hammock and soak the gorgeous natural beauty of the place. You can also visit from Nassau to Andros Island, another in this group of islands is known for snorkeling and diving. It gives enthusiasts an opportunity to explore the beautiful fields of the Elkhorn coral found growing at a height of 15 feet in waters around this island. All these are accessible via Nassau.
Blue Lagoon Island is another hotspot for tourists. It is a stone’s throw away from Nassau. Known for its lagoon, water sports and refreshing cuisine, the island is home of bottlenose dolphins which one can encounter at the Dolphin Encounters. Just a dip in the lagoon and you can see these beautiful creatures of the sea swim against you or just sit outside and watch them play.
Nassau is a promise of luxury, comfort, and thrill. Come and discover the mysteries of this beautiful watery paradise. Respond to the call of Bahamas. This could well be the best vacation you could dream of taking in your entire life.
Understanding Healthcare Exchanges: The Basics
An Understanding Of Capital Gearing & Trading On Equity
Dont Buy It, Dont Rent It,Rent to Buy It! Its the New Way to Get a Car
Call of the “Bahamas” – Visit Nassau
Gann Price & Time a Unique Profit Tool for Traders
Vikings waive Gabe Brkic, leaving Greg Joseph as only kicker on roster
Drone Insurance and What Every Drone Owner Needs to Know
Learn E-Currency Exchange To Make Money: Is this a Scam?
Best Fat Burner In 2022 : Top 5 Fat Burning Pills For Weight Loss
Prepare for Negotiation in the Hospitality Business – Effectively
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022