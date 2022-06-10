Finance
Vancouver Real Estate Is A New Leader in Investment Gains
Over the last 10 years Vancouver Real Estate has proven to be a solid investment for investors. This last year proved that the gains from the market were a better choice over gold and silver. Even with the turbulence in the market, the impressive numbers returned have not been released but speculation is that there are huge smiles on investors faces. An average home in Metro Vancouver earned at least 7.5% return between the last ten years. The average home price was a mere $250,000, but last year the price was around $660,000 according to the ReMax Housing Report.
This performance in the Vancouver real estate venue outperformed most commodities and gold in the later part of the year of 2010. Real estate is a solid investment but only for the long term haul. The high prices of homes around Canada are making a scarring impression on the longevity prospects of the investments. The next few years will be a bit difficult for investors to recover their initial investments. Investors will have to be a bit patient, even if their initial investments take longer than five years to recover. In other parts of Canada the compound annual rate was high as 8% on returns.
The high prices in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver have affected sales and spooked some investors from purchasing properties and gaining a capital from them. This did not stop the major players from causing Vancouver to beat the national market average of 6.6%. The housing market tends to shadow the growth from disposable incomes but the rate was beyond normal. The income growth in Canada has been about a fourth of the national compound return. The future of Metro Vancouver real estate is uncertain with the offshore investments arriving from China and other parts of Asia. The cash flow is definitely a good plus for the short term but buying from a foreign investor is a bit harder than getting a loan from a loan shark.
Even with the temporary label of “unaffordable” most investments over the next few years will be difficult to swallow, unless there is a sudden shift in the economy or other factors that would favor the real estate zone. This does not mean that other places in Canada are not attractive or the returns are not going to be there. It will take a bit of time for the matters to settle down but the local investors are weary of the long journey ahead. The choice’s residents makes are limited by the present conditions offered by the Canadian real estate market.
Finance
Life Settlement
The life settlement industry was propelled into popularity by the viatical settlement industry. History has shown us that the early adopters of life settlement were those who were suffering from AIDS and who had only a couple of years to live. They sold their insurance policies assuming they would get immediate cash in return from the person who bought it. When medical breakthroughs found their way to fight the AIDS virus, these senior citizens lost out because they had to pay premiums for a long time. Some fraudulent companies also resorted to marketing this concept in order to make a fast buck by giving senior citizens the hope of further investment.
Life settlement occurs when the holder of a policy willingly sells the same for a price to the buyer, who then becomes the sole owner of the policy. The new buyer has to pay for the premiums from the date of purchase. It is common for senior citizens above the age of sixty-five to opt for life settlement, especially if there has been a negative change in their health situation. The immediate cash option is attractive because the seller is then able to fund his medical bills and take care of other responsibilities.
If you are planning a life settlement then it is best to take advise from experts who know the market. Accountants, Charitable Trust Officers, Financial Planners and Attorneys are just some of the people you can contact. Since they know the regulations and formalities involved, you will be able to make a more informed decision. The idea behind life settlement is to get a high bid for your policy. This could take a lot of work if you are working alone. A broker is sometimes arranged to find the right seller who can offer a fair market value. The benefit of hiring a broker is that you can get bids from different sellers. Thus you can choose the most favourable bid among the offerings. It sometimes becomes necessary to provide your medical history in order to secure a good bid.
Once the life settlement bid is accepted by the buyer, he then returns any confidentail papers that he might have taken for verficaiton. Change of ownership forms are then exchanged and the final deal is closed.
Some authorized life settlement agents are Action Advisors Inc, Advanced Settlements Inc, Allsettled Group Inc, Berkshire Settlements Inc, Brown & Brown Associates PC, Darrell L Tate, Don Karns Insurance Agency Inc, Fairmarket Life Settlements Corp, etc. To find an agent in your area there are several listings on the Internet. Brokers will also give you a free consultation so you can freely and confidentially discuss your financial situation.
To summarize, a life settlement is done when a person wants to sell his or her policy in return for cash. The reasons behind this could be high premiums, medical problems, employment changes, bankruptcy, etc. It is wise to be well informed about the process and even more important to find a broker or a financial advisior who can make your life settlement worth your while.
Finance
Reagan on Leadership by James M Strock – Book Review
Title and Author: Reagan on Leadership by James M. Strock
Synopsis of Content:
Subtitled Executive Lessons from the Great Communicator Strock’s 1998 book on what one can learn about leadership from President Reagan has been released in a new Reagan Centennial Edition on the former President’s 100th birthday.
First what this is not – this is not a book defending Reagan’s policies and politics. So no matter where you come down on those subjects this book has a lot to offer. I must confess that I was and remain a fan of Ronald Reagan and it does appear that Strock is too. However no matter what you thought of his politics or his policies there is no denying that he was an adept leader.
In the Introduction to this new issue Strock tells the reader that an increasing number of historians are acknowledging Reagan’s leadership talents. James MacGregor Burns, a well known presidential historian disagrees profoundly in Strock’s words with Reagan’s policies but concludes that Reagan and FDR stand out as the two most consequential presidents of the 20th century. Another historian, the late John Patrick Diggins said that Reagan belonged with Lincoln among the three or four greatest presidents.
In Part One of the book Strock helps us understand Reagan’s effectiveness as a leader through his compelling vision, his decisiveness, his adeptness at negotiation and his ability to learn from mistakes and move on.
In Part Two he reveals how effective Reagan was as a manager, putting first things first, limiting his own work to what his subordinates could not do and making meetings useful.
In Part Three he discusses how effective Reagan was as a communicator, something nearly all of his harshest critics readily admitted then and now.
In Part Four we learn how disciplined Reagan was and how he used his leadership skills as a way of life.
In the foreword Tom Peters does not exaggerate when he describes Strock’s analysis of Reagan’s leadership skills as brilliant. As you read the book you will conclude the same. Strock does a masterful job of identifying Reagan’s strengths and using many illustrations of how he outwitted his domestic and foreign foes to preside over one of the most successful presidencies ever in terms of achieving what he set out to do.
If there is a criticism of the book is its tendency to minimize Reagan’s faults and failures. However one can forgive this in light of all there is to learn from his successes. At 234 pages this is a concise review of what made Reagan effective and everyone can learn a great deal from it.
Readability/Writing Quality:
As with all of Strock’s work this is very readable. Crisply written and well organized the reader is never lost.
Notes on Author:
James Strock is an authority and prolific author on leadership. He also wrote Serve to Lead and Theodore Roosevelt on Leadership. He has had a career in business and in high levels of government including being the first Secretary of Environmental Protection for California and chief enforcement officer for the EPA.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Vision is the indispensable key to leadership of any enterprise.
2. By aligning words and deeds, decisive actions add predictability and certainty to an enterprise.
3. Every organization and very person will make mistakes. The key is to view those mistakes as opportunities to learn.
Publication Information:
Reagan on Leadership – Executive Lessons from the Great Communicator by James M. Strock. Copyright by James M. Strock, 1998 and 2011. Published by Serve to Lead Press.
Rating for this Book
Over all Rating for Book: Excellent
Writing Style: Easy to read.
Usefulness: Very useful to anyone serious about improving their leadership skills.
Disclosure: the author of this book review has no relationship or financial arrangement with the author or the publisher of this book. Some publishers and authors do provide a copy of the book for reviewers to read.
Finance
Continuing With Your Mortgage Payments During Illness
People can be put off by the cost of mortgage protection insurance but this can be made more affordable with a little planning. Especially when tailor made to fit alongside other possible sources of income, such as sick leave, holiday pay and emergency savings.
Mortgage protection insurance differs from a lot of critical illness type covers, in that it is much more comprehensive and does not limit your cover to a specific list of conditions. As a registered financial advisor I think about the following when trying to make premiums for mortgage protection insurance affordable for a family.
1. Payment Term
“Payment term” is the length of time the insurance company will continue to make monthly payments to your family while you are suffering from an illness and unable to work.
Dropping this payment term lowers the insurance premiums. This is only really ideal if you think you will be able to make other arrangements to cope with long term disability. Lower payment terms can be used alongside “total permanent disability” to lower some risk. “Total permanent disability” cover is a type of insurance which will pay out a lump sum in the event that you are unable to ever work again. I tend to quote premiums with the payment term set at retirement age(65).
2. Wait period
If you fall ill and are unable to work; the “wait period” is the amount of time you would have to wait before getting your first payment from the insurance company. Increasing the wait period to thirteen weeks can reduce your premiums drastically.
This can be a good way to reduce costs if you can manage your own financial commitments at the onset of losing an income due to illness. Holidays and sick leave from an employer can help to tie you over while waiting for the initial payment as well any savings. Note – if you have this type of cover make sure you check if your claims will be paid upfront or in arrears, this can mean a difference of one month with some covers.
3. Cover amount
You don’t have to cover the full amount of your mortgage if you feel that there will be other family income which will continue in the event of you not being able to work due to illness. Extended families sharing expenses and or couples could consider this as well as those with other investments which generate an income. Also remember that when taking a mortgage repayment insurance, ACC is not offset. Meaning that you are able to claim mortgage protection insurance if you are receiving ACC payments due to an accident.
As each of these components can have a big impact when and if the worst should happen, it is important to discuss these with your financial adviser before putting a plan in place.
Many features and options are only available subject to your health at the time of applying. So it is important to consider getting what you might need in the long term now. For a lot of people when symptoms of an illness start; starting of some of these features may not be an option.
Vancouver Real Estate Is A New Leader in Investment Gains
Life Settlement
EcoCashew.com : World’s First ECO Fair Trade Project with asset backed CashewF coins!
Reagan on Leadership by James M Strock – Book Review
Continuing With Your Mortgage Payments During Illness
At 30.20% CAGR, Truck Platooning Market Getting a Massive Growth of US$ 9.66 Billion by End of 2027 – Opportunities, Trends, Size, Global Demand | IMARC Group
Frozen Food Packaging Market is to Expand at a 5.10% CAGR by 2027 | Global Demand, Size, Opportunities, and Forecast by 2022-2027
Engineered Wood Market by Type, Application, End User and Region | Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast up to 2022-2027
Organic Snacks Market Report 2022-27 Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Share, Growth | IMARC Group
Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets laid bare by brother’s lawsuit
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022