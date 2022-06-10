News
WATCH: House committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection holds first hearing
Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster as a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.
More information here. Watch live below:
News
Motorist also dead in Coon Rapids collision that killed motorcyclist, sheriff says
A Coon Rapids collision that left a motorcyclist dead has also claimed the life of a motor vehicle driver involved in the crash.
On Thursday, the Anoka County sheriff’s office said that the motorist had also died following the 8:45 p.m. Tuesday collision on Hanson Boulevard at 129th Lane Northwest.
He was identified as Nicholas David Wivinus, 40, of Coon Rapids. The motorcyclist was identified as Joseph Daniel Heim, 37, of Ham Lake.
The sheriff’s office previously said it appeared that Heim was traveling at a high rate of speed while southbound on Hanson Boulevard when he crashed into Wivinus’ vehicle as it turned off 129th Lane onto Hanson.
Heim was declared dead at the scene. Wivinus was initially hospitalized in critical condition.
The deaths followed a rash of traffic crashes and fatalities in Anoka County.
“The resulting loss of two lives is senselessly tragic, and we send our condolences to both of their grieving loved ones,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “The recent increase of crashes and fatalities occurring within Anoka County is certainly concerning, and we will continue to encourage our community to practice safe driving habits, while holding those who do not follow traffic laws accountable.”
News
Lynx center Sylvia Fowles will be sidelined indefinitely with knee injury
Veteran Lynx center Sylvia Fowles will be sidelined indefinitely after a magnetic resonance imaging scan confirmed a cartilage injury in her right knee, the team said Thursday.
Fowles, 36, playing her 15th and final WNBA season, is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 12 games for the Lynx (3-9), who are last in the Western Conference. Fowles currently leads the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game
The injury occurred during the June 7 game against the Liberty in New York.
After playing in Chicago for her first seven seasons in the WNBA, the 6-foot-6 veteran out of LSU came to Minnesota in 2015 and has been a mainstay with the Lynx for the past eight seasons, helping the franchise win league championships in 2015 and 2017. She was named WNBA Finals MVP both times. She also was the overall WNBA MVP in 2017.
The Lynx will take on the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center.
News
Jabari Smith’s pre-draft workout helps him see how he could fit with Magic
A little after noon on Thursday, Jabari Smith and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gave each other a fist bump at the AdventHealth Practice Facility inside Amway Center.
A few seconds later, Mosley, who was speaking with other Magic personnel, patted Smith on his left shoulder and the two shared a smile as Orlando’s chief communications officer Joel Glass led the former Auburn forward to the reporters waiting to speak with Smith in the practice facility after his pre-draft workout.
It remains to be seen whether a form of that encounter will repeat itself in the future. For that to happen, the Magic would need to select Smith with their No. 1 pick in the June 23 NBA draft.
What was clear based on Smith’s post-workout media availability is that the Magic made a good impression.
“Even when I was finishing, the guys were coming up to me and talking to me,” Smith said. “That means a lot to me. They’re not just walking past and treating me like I’m another dude working out.”
Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, Franz and Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba — who’ll be a restricted free agent — were among Magic players who made their way to the practice facility to watch Smith before working out.
“Teams usually don’t have half of their teams at home around this time,” Smith said. “That means something. They’re [really] hungry and close. They’re working trying to get to the next level.”
The interactions with Magic personnel — from coaches, players and front office staffers — helped Smith get a greater grasp of how he could fit in Orlando.
“This is a young team, one of the youngest in the league,” Smith added. “Adding me would just add another young player who’s hungry and got a lot left in the tank. I’ll add some energy and just another person wants to come in and work and get this organization where it needs to be.”
Smith didn’t downplay what Thursday meant to him.
It was the first of his two planned pre-draft workouts. Smith will also work out for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The Thunder were the only team Smith interviewed with during the mid-May draft combine in Chicago, with the league deciding which teams speak to which prospects.
“If I said I wasn’t nervous, I’d be lying,” Smith said. “Coming into it, I was nervous. Everybody talking to me and getting me through it kind of relaxed me a little bit. And then, just have some fun with it. It was my first workout, so the first experience I’ll never forget. It was fun to get out here, push myself and get through it.”
Smith, along with former Duke forward Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, are considered the top-three prospects in the draft and are expected to draw consideration for the top pick.
Holmgren is expected to work out for the Magic next week, a source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel.
Smith, who’s listed as 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, averaged 16.9 points (42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block in his lone season with the Tigers.
He sees his defensive versatility and willingness to do “whatever a team needs me to do to impact winning” as what helps him stand out among his draft class.
“I definitely agree I’m the best combination of [shooting and defense],” Smith responded to a reporter. “It’s my will to win that sets me apart. I don’t really care about stats or glamour. I just want to play to win.
“I can come in right away and make an instant impact. My ability to play defense, get the rebound and push it [and] my ability to guard multiple positions separates me.”
Smith, the son of former NBA forward/center Jabari Smith Sr., understands the attention and pressure that’d come with being the draft’s top pick.
It’s something he’d welcome.
“It matters a lot,” Smith said. “With the names who’ve been the No. 1 pick, the expectations and pressure that comes with it, I’m ready for it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
