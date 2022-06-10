What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Kylie Jenner

She was born on the 10th of August 1997. Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American social media personality, model, socialite, and businesswoman.

She is one of the famous (infamous for some) Kardashian sisters. However, she also starred in the 2007 show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired till 2021. She also owns a cosmetic line called Kylie Cosmetics which she founded herself.

As of now, she is the most followed woman and the second most followed person on Instagram.

Kylie is married to Travis Scott and has two kids; a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son named Wolf Webster.

She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and has 5 other siblings, out of which, Kendall Jenner is her real sister while others are step-siblings.

Khloe Kardashian

She was born on the 27th of June in 1984. Khloe Alexandra Kardashian is a media personality, socialite, and model.

She starred in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series alongside the rest of her family and was also a part of its spin-offs Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.

She was married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. The pair starred in reality TV series called Khloe and Lamar which aired from 2011 to 2012. Also in 2012, she hosted The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez.

Khloe is a part of the fashion and retail industries, along with her sisters Kourtney and Kim.

In 2016, she starred in and hosted her talk show called Kocktails with Khloe. Other than this, she also starred in and produced a health and fitness-related documentary series called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie’s Response

Over the years, Kylie has, time and again, been accused of having undergone multiple plastic surgeries. In one incident, while promoting coconut oil from her cosmetic line, Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner was met with a whole lot of accusations.

Kylie had posted a picture of herself in just a chain bodysuit to promote her coconut oi, with the caption “Summer Body”. This was met by people joking about how her summer body is bought and not made, through memes or just comments.

Kylie has, however, never admitted to having undergone any sort of plastic surgery other than getting lip fillers. No matter how much the public tries to sway her and get her to confess what they believe to be the reality, Kylie refuses to bend to the will of the public.

Khloe’s Response

Khloe too, like Kylie, has faced multiple accusations, of having undergone several plastic surgeries, by the public. Sick of this “trend”, she recently visited the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, to clear the air about the same.

Khloe refused to have undergone any surgery other than the one nose job that she claims to be in love with. She further talked about how she would be open to receiving a transplant, much later in life.

The post What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations? appeared first on Gizmo Story.