Blockchain
Will The Vasil Hard Fork Trigger A Cardano (ADA) Bull Run?
Cardano has been looking towards its most recent hard fork titled the Vasil Hard Fork. This will improve not only the network efficiency but is said to make the network more developer-friendly as a whole. The countdown to the hard fork has been a source of hope for many. Given that the price of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has been struggling so hard, the hope is that the launch of the hard fork will give it a nudge towards recovery.
Why Is Vasil Hard Fork Important?
For a network like Cardano which is seeing rapid growth, it becomes imperative for the network to run even better than it already does. This includes better network speed and of course, higher throughput and scalability to handle all of the activity.
With more than 1,000 projects being developed on the network, Cardano is also looking to make the network more developer-friendly. More projects are expected to jump on board given its better functioning compared to Ethereum and the network plans to accommodate all of these with ease.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Miner Revenues Stay Low As Price Decline Continues
There are still more than two weeks to go for the launch of the Vasil hard fork on the mainnet but there are already a lot of talks and hopes surrounding it. It is currently running on the Cardano testnet, improving the efficiency of smart contracts. After the June 29th launch, smart contracts on the Cardano network will be cheaper and faster in terms of their functioning.
ADA downtrend continues | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Vasil follows the most significant hard fork yet on the Cardano network; the Alonzo hard fork. Alonzo had brought smart contract capabilities to the network. However, Vasil will build and improve on this foundation to make it a more efficient network.
Cardano (ADA) On The Charts
The price movements of Cardano (ADA) over the last six months have been brutal. The digital asset which had peaked at $3.10 has simply lost all of its holds causing it to crash down more than 80% from this all-time high value. This has put the cryptocurrency in the hands of the sellers and they continue to drag the price down.
ADA has, however, seen some significant recoveries which have brought it close to its 50-day moving average. But as long as it continues to trend below this line, the outlook is still bearish for ADA. It is also significantly below its year-to-date moving average and this, too, paints a bearish picture for the altcoin.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Decline Sees Funding Rates Plunge To Three-Month Lows
Nevertheless, investor outlook toward the digital asset has been turning for the better. This is mostly due to the anticipation around the Vasil hard fork. The growth of the Cardano DeFi sector has also played a big role in this improvement in positive sentiment. If this continues, ADA may see the $1 mark before the month runs out.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
EcoCashew.com : World’s First ECO Fair Trade Project with asset backed CashewF coins!
INTRO
The EcoCashew Team is Proud and Happy to announce the World’s First Crypto project that is both ECO as well as Fair Trade! With Distribution with the Asset backed CashewF tokens it aims to engage with the Eco Friendly Community as well as Fair Trade supporters giving them the opportunity to help fund the project and benefit from it as well. CashewF is a Cardano Native Crypto Token.
FAIR TRADE
To really help the farmers build up a dignified life we need to pay better prices for the harvest, to be able to do that you could to find a way to cut costs in the complete cashew processing or need to find a cashew buyer willing to pay a better price for Fair Trade Cashew’s, EcoCashew’s team has managed to secure both! 1) a 90% transport cost reduction and a 2) Fair Trade Cashew buyer for the complete year production of the Cashew Processing Factory.
FUNDING
EcoCashew has chosen for Crypto Community Funding instead of the Classic Funding model because the classic model would only provide funding if maximum yields would be guaranteed that would eventually destroy our Fair Trade Goals. That is why EcoCashew has chosen the Crypto Community approach which also enables Fair Trade Prices for Cashew Farmers and still achieves a healthy return on the Asset backed CashewF tokens for their holders.
ECO BLOCKCHAIN
EcoCashew has chosen to create it’s CashewF token on one of the most ECO friendly Blockchains available, CARDANO. One of the fastest growing economic freedom platforms in the #crypto #blockchain space.
The EcoCashew team is convinced the Cardano Community has a warm heart for both ECO as well as Fair Trade projects as they have shown their support for such purposeful projects in the past.
To reach the first step in the project it will sell 7 of the total of 10 million CashewF tokens that will also bring holders of 1000 or more CashewF tokens a nice return of 1% per month. Currently CashewF is not listed on an exchange yet but the team is working hard to make this happen in the near future. More on this topic you will find in the whitepaper and in the tokenomics of CashewF. Get your CashewF with ADA here
To inform more people and engage with the Cardano Crypto Community a select number of Single Pool Operators have been chosen to join our ranks. They trust and support our goal and support our Global Eco and Fair Trade Goals
These Stake Pools will participate in the CashewF Airdrop:
The airdrop will be available for people who stake their ADA in these Pools during 7 Epochs from Epoch 350 until 356.
50.000 CashewF tokens 0,5% of the 10 million Tokens each Epoch will be available for airdrop to all the Delegators in these Pools. 350.000 CashewF in total over the course of seven epochs. Join them today and you will be eligible to receive your CashewF claiming through the Vending Machine https://vm.adaseal.eu/
SUPPORTING ECO and Fair Trade in one single project
Never before you have been given the opportunity in the Crypto World to support both ECO as well as Fair Trade in one single project. Very efficient, effective but also Humane, meaningful and purposeful.
Please join us and secure your CashewF on this page, you can already support from 4 ADA here.
Of course you can also learn more about the EcoCashew Project or support us by sharing our message, liking our progress and articles about this unique EcoCashew Project.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
MEXC Integrates SWIFT and Fedwire, Allows for Direct USD Deposit Through the Global Bank Transfer Program
MEXC, a global cryptocurrency exchange with a trading engine that can process 1.4 million transactions per second, has announced the support of direct USD deposits following the integration of SWIFT and Fedwire.
According to a recent announcement, MEXC clients in North America and Europe can access the service through their ambitious Global Bank Transfer Program, launched on June 7, 2022, from 1300 HRs UTC.
It marks the first time the exchange allows direct processing of USD fiat to MEXC clients. Earlier, traders and investors with accounts at MEXC had to use third parties leading to high transaction costs and further losses through exchange rates conversion. However, with the Global Bank Transfer Program, MEXC has said this will be a thing of the past.
The welcomed addition of SWIFT and Fedwire as part of the ramp’s fund processing methods would save clients from unnecessarily high transaction costs, boosting user experience. The Global Bank Transfer Program boosted by SWIFT and Fedwire support would ease access to MEXC. Clients in 170 countries would now buy leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without paying transaction fees.
Users keen on making direct USD deposit to MEXC must submit their banking and personal details as part of KYC. Information required includes the exchange’s deposit address and amounts. Users also ought to indicate their email and physical addresses for swift processing. After submission, funds would reflect in their MEXC accounts within two days.
Typically, bank processes can take up to a week. However, in MEXC’s case, their direct integration with SWIFT and Fedwire translates to low wait times. SWIFT and Fedwire are two of the world’s largest infrastructure providers enabling quick fund transfers. Over 11k financial institutions use SWIFT for quick fund settlement. Meanwhile, Fedwire is a trusted conduit operated by twelve Federal Reserve banks in the U.S for same-day fund transfer and settlement.
MEXC is one of the most liquid exchanges in the world, with millions of registered traders. Besides crypto spot trading, the ramp allows trading of complex crypto derivatives products like Futures and ETFs. Crypto is an emerging asset class gradually being incorporated into the existing financial infrastructure. Bitcoin, for example, is already legal tender in El Salvador and the Central African Republic (CAR). Furthermore, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the trading of the Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), permitting institutions to get exposure to digital assets.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Lane Tracked Down Till June 2022
- Bitcoin achieved its all-time high of $68,789.63 in November 2021.
- Bitcoin reached 19M circulating supply, now it has left only 2M supply.
- BTC currently signaling the Buy trend.
The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) which is holding 46% of the market share facing a downtrend. BTC recovering from the winter and signaling a “Buy Trend”.
Bitcoin started the year 2013 at $13.28. In the first quarter of the year, it climbed to the $30 level, then surged in the last week of March. By April BTC has reached the $100 level. In November Bitcoin had exceeded $1,000, but by December, the price had dropped to roughly $530.
Bitcoin Price Lane Between 2014 to June 2022
In 2014 Bitcoin was traded for around $500 to $800 range after august again it went to the $300 level. BTC’s price remained the same and it wouldn’t reach $1,000 until 2017.
After two 2 years, Bitcoin broke the $1,000 range in February 2017 and this was the start of a bull run on BTC. In mid-May, prices doubled to $2,000, then jumped to nearly $19,000 by December 2017.
In January 2018 the maximum BTC point was roughly $17,500 range and the lowest point was around $3,236 in December 2018. Bitcoin’s price was at $7,200 by the end of 2019.
Bitcoin’s price began to accelerate in its upward when the coronavirus outbreak shut down the economy and raised fears of inflationary pressure on the US currency. Bitcoin’s price had climbed by almost 300% since January by December 2020. The price of the year ended up around $29,000 level the highest it had ever been.
Bitcoin doubled its value in 2021, but then crashed at the end of April 2022, wiping out almost all of the previous year’s profits. Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of nearly $64,000 in the first half of 2021, then tumble to below $30,000 by the summer. In November, BTC reached a new all-time high of almost $68,000, but again bear caught its place in Bitcoin and started falling again.
In mid-May, BTC reached the $26,000 level and lost half of its value. Still, bitcoin tumbled between the $29,000 to 32,000 range but it slightly increased from the prior month’s low. The month of June started with the greens on its chart and signaling “Buy Trend”. Bitcoin traded at $30,018.66 with a trading volume of $25,127,039,810.
Will The Vasil Hard Fork Trigger A Cardano (ADA) Bull Run?
Advantages of Using Air Freight Services
James Stavridis: Climate change is a military problem for the U.S.
Jan. 6 hearing: A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time
Belize – A Piece of Heaven!
U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
10 Essential Investor Tips For Successful Investing
Telematics and Big Data: Next Generation Automotive Technology
Discount Travel Deals Info – Ways to Find Budget Airfare and Hotel Rooms for Your Next Trip
Understanding Healthcare Exchanges: The Basics
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022