Yankees come roaring back, clobber Twins after Gerrit Cole chased early

MINNEAPOLIS — Gerrit Cole has not made good memories here as a Yankee. Last season, Cole melted down off the field answering questions about the allegations that he had been using illegal foreign substances to enhance his pitches. Thursday night, Cole simply got shelled.

Cole allowed a career-high five home runs as the Twins chased him with one out in the third inning. He left with the Yankees trailing by four runs and wasn’t around to see them come back and do what the Yankees usually do here, win. The Bombers rallied on home runs by DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks and two by Joey Gallo to beat the Twins 10-7 at Target Field.

It was the Yankees’ 16th come-from-behind win of the year and they did it without their ace’s help. The bullpen was stretched with Lucas Luetge, Miguel Castro, Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes picking up the slack with 6.2 innings of scoreless ball. It was the 11th time this season the Yankees bounced back after a loss to win, which has allowed them to build the best record in baseball at 41-16. They are 95-37 against the Twins since 2002.

But they had to do it without their ace Thursday night.

The Twins hit Cole hard, crushing him for a career-high five home runs in just 2.1 innings of work. Cole allowed seven runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out three and walked off the field with the Yankees losing 7-3 at Target Field.

It took eight pitches for the Twins to get to Cole. Luis Arraez crushed a 2-2 changeup 396 feet to right center field. Byron Buxton jumped on the first pitch he saw, an 88-mile an hour slider for a 422-foot home run. Carlos Correa needed just two pitches, hammering a 0-1, 94-mile an hour cutter 413 feet for back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Cole had allowed three home runs before, six times previously in his career to be exact. He had never allowed three in one inning and no Yankee pitcher had ever given up home runs to the first three batters of the game.

Buxton and the Twins weren’t done.

Cole gave up a one-out single to Jose Miranda and then walked Arraez. Buxton turned on a 92-mile an hour cutter for his second home run of the night. Trevor Larnach hammered the fifth homer with one out in the third and then Gio Urshela hit a double in the right-center field gap that got to the wall.

That was it for Cole’s night, the second shortest start of the season for him. It was the seventh time in his career he had allowed seven earned runs, two shy of his career high.

He was not fooling the Twins with much Tuesday. He threw 70 pitches, 45 for strikes. He got nine swings-and-misses, four on his knuckle curve and three on his slider.

Gallo hit his first, a two-run shot that went 427 feet and over the right-field seats, in the second inning, cutting the Twins lead to a run. Gallo hit his second of the night to lead off the fifth inning. It was the 15th time in his career he’s hit two homers in a game, his first since Sept. 17, 2021. DJ LeMahieu followed him with a solo shot, his 100th home run of his career. After a miscommunication between Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jorge Polanco allowed Gleyber Torres to reach, Hicks hit his second home run of the season—his first since April 12 to tie the game.

The Yankees took their first lead of the game in the seventh. Aaron Judge doubled off the left-center field wall and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single. Rizzo was thrown out by catcher Gary Sanchez trying to stretch it into a double. Hicks’ single scoring Josh Donaldson in the same seventh inning gave the Yankees a two-run lead. They had the bases loaded when Gallo struck out to end the inning.

The Yankees brought in their 10th run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.

Last season, the trip to Target Field was a nightmare for Cole long before he got on the field. Then Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson had publicly called out Cole as one of the pitchers who was affected when MLB actually started cracking down on the illegal foreign substances on pitchers hands. Cole’s spin rate had dropped notably and the day before he started, he was asked point blank if he had used Spider Tack or any such substance. He gave a decidedly unconvincing non-answer that immediately went viral.

“Um, I don’t….I don’t know…..quite know how to answer that, to be honest,” Cole said after an awkward pause, when asked if he had ever used Spider Tack. “I mean there are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players, to younger players from the last generation of players, to this generation of players. And I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard and I’ve stood pretty firm in terms of that, in terms of the communication between our peers and whatnot.

“Like I mentioned earlier,” Cole continued,” there’s, this is important to a lot of people that love the game and this is including the players in this room, including fans, including teams and so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have, because, ultimately, we should all be pulling in the same direction on this.”

