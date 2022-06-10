News
Yankees come roaring back, clobber Twins after Gerrit Cole chased early
MINNEAPOLIS — Gerrit Cole has not made good memories here as a Yankee. Last season, Cole melted down off the field answering questions about the allegations that he had been using illegal foreign substances to enhance his pitches. Thursday night, Cole simply got shelled.
Cole allowed a career-high five home runs as the Twins chased him with one out in the third inning. He left with the Yankees trailing by four runs and wasn’t around to see them come back and do what the Yankees usually do here, win. The Bombers rallied on home runs by DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks and two by Joey Gallo to beat the Twins 10-7 at Target Field.
It was the Yankees’ 16th come-from-behind win of the year and they did it without their ace’s help. The bullpen was stretched with Lucas Luetge, Miguel Castro, Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes picking up the slack with 6.2 innings of scoreless ball. It was the 11th time this season the Yankees bounced back after a loss to win, which has allowed them to build the best record in baseball at 41-16. They are 95-37 against the Twins since 2002.
But they had to do it without their ace Thursday night.
The Twins hit Cole hard, crushing him for a career-high five home runs in just 2.1 innings of work. Cole allowed seven runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out three and walked off the field with the Yankees losing 7-3 at Target Field.
It took eight pitches for the Twins to get to Cole. Luis Arraez crushed a 2-2 changeup 396 feet to right center field. Byron Buxton jumped on the first pitch he saw, an 88-mile an hour slider for a 422-foot home run. Carlos Correa needed just two pitches, hammering a 0-1, 94-mile an hour cutter 413 feet for back-to-back-to-back home runs.
Cole had allowed three home runs before, six times previously in his career to be exact. He had never allowed three in one inning and no Yankee pitcher had ever given up home runs to the first three batters of the game.
Buxton and the Twins weren’t done.
Cole gave up a one-out single to Jose Miranda and then walked Arraez. Buxton turned on a 92-mile an hour cutter for his second home run of the night. Trevor Larnach hammered the fifth homer with one out in the third and then Gio Urshela hit a double in the right-center field gap that got to the wall.
That was it for Cole’s night, the second shortest start of the season for him. It was the seventh time in his career he had allowed seven earned runs, two shy of his career high.
He was not fooling the Twins with much Tuesday. He threw 70 pitches, 45 for strikes. He got nine swings-and-misses, four on his knuckle curve and three on his slider.
Gallo hit his first, a two-run shot that went 427 feet and over the right-field seats, in the second inning, cutting the Twins lead to a run. Gallo hit his second of the night to lead off the fifth inning. It was the 15th time in his career he’s hit two homers in a game, his first since Sept. 17, 2021. DJ LeMahieu followed him with a solo shot, his 100th home run of his career. After a miscommunication between Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jorge Polanco allowed Gleyber Torres to reach, Hicks hit his second home run of the season—his first since April 12 to tie the game.
The Yankees took their first lead of the game in the seventh. Aaron Judge doubled off the left-center field wall and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single. Rizzo was thrown out by catcher Gary Sanchez trying to stretch it into a double. Hicks’ single scoring Josh Donaldson in the same seventh inning gave the Yankees a two-run lead. They had the bases loaded when Gallo struck out to end the inning.
The Yankees brought in their 10th run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.
Last season, the trip to Target Field was a nightmare for Cole long before he got on the field. Then Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson had publicly called out Cole as one of the pitchers who was affected when MLB actually started cracking down on the illegal foreign substances on pitchers hands. Cole’s spin rate had dropped notably and the day before he started, he was asked point blank if he had used Spider Tack or any such substance. He gave a decidedly unconvincing non-answer that immediately went viral.
“Um, I don’t….I don’t know…..quite know how to answer that, to be honest,” Cole said after an awkward pause, when asked if he had ever used Spider Tack. “I mean there are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players, to younger players from the last generation of players, to this generation of players. And I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard and I’ve stood pretty firm in terms of that, in terms of the communication between our peers and whatnot.
“Like I mentioned earlier,” Cole continued,” there’s, this is important to a lot of people that love the game and this is including the players in this room, including fans, including teams and so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have, because, ultimately, we should all be pulling in the same direction on this.”
()
News
Jordan Lyles’ string of shaky starts continues in Orioles’ series-opening 7-5 loss to Royals
The Orioles had just leveled the game, giving right-hander Jordan Lyles a new lease on his outing. There were no relievers up in the bullpen, and after a low-stress fourth inning, Lyles had the opportunity to grind his way through to a solid start.
Instead, the off-kilter form that has now followed Lyles through his last four starts struck again in the fifth inning Thursday night, as he walked the first batter before leaving a sinker over the heart of the plate for first baseman Carlos Santana to hammer out to right field and reestablish the Royals’ advantage.
It was a blow for Baltimore but also Lyles, who has so frequently been praised by manager Brandon Hyde as an innings eater and the kind of stable veteran presence who can be relied upon in an unproven Orioles rotation. Across those past four starts, however, Lyles has allowed 16 earned runs in 21 innings.
And Thursday showed the most instability of any of those appearances, as he allowed six earned runs for the second time this season in Kansas City’s 7-5 series-opening victory.
Lyles has been prone to the occasional faulty inning, when his outing tips sideways and runs score in bunches. Five times this season, Lyles has allowed three runs in one frame, with the latest example coming late last month in Boston.
But in Kansas City, as he attempted to work deeper into the game, the third inning proved to be his worst yet. Nine batters came to the plate, beginning with Whit Merrifield’s single and continuing through the two-run single from catcher Salvador Perez three batters later.
Then Lyles left a four-seam fastball over the heart of the plate to designated hitter MJ Melendez, who cranked it 418 feet into the fountain beyond right-center field to place a four-spot on Lyles in one inning for the first time this season.
It looked as if Lyles might right the ship after the Orioles (24-34) tied the game in the top of the fifth, with Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle coming through with run-scoring hits, but he gave the lead right back. Even with an RBI double from Cedric Mullins in the eighth, the offense couldn’t cover for Lyles, stranding the bases loaded with two outs for the second time Thursday.
Lyles ended his outing after five innings — the third straight start he’s lasted five innings or fewer. That’s a troublesome trend for Baltimore, which relies on Lyles for length, if nothing else. As of late, he’s not delivering that, let alone results.
A new arm
If he had to move, Austin Voth was glad the team that claimed him off waivers was just a short ride up Interstate 95. He’s moving out of his Arlington, Virginia, apartment, where he lived as a member of the Washington Nationals, to get closer to Baltimore. But the change in teams doesn’t require a cross-country trip, and it could be the fresh start Voth needs.
The right-handed pitcher holds a 10.13 ERA in 18 2/3 innings for the Nationals this season. The Orioles view him as a veteran arm who can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen, and Hyde said Voth should be fully available to give that length Friday.
But Voth hopes he can recapture his form from the beginning of the 2021 season, when his curveball would dip below the zone and he could stick his fastball for high strikes or chase swings.
“I know I can compete at this level,” Voth said. “I just need to get back to where I was before.”
Voth’s main priority on his second day with the Orioles was to learn the faces of his new teammates. Hyde said he left him alone for the most part, letting him settle rather than bombard him with instructions.
Voth acknowledged his biggest issue this season has been executing pitch placement when even or behind in the count. That led his WHIP to balloon to 2.143 this year.
“It’s a little mentality,” Voth said. “But it’s also mechanical. I’ve had a little mechanical issues here and there. So when things aren’t going well, you’re kind of down in the dumps a little bit. As soon as you kind of tweak those things and get them back to where they were, you get a confidence boost and things start rolling again.”
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Beau Sulser is the lone member of the taxi squad in Kansas City, but Hyde expects to make more movement for the series in Toronto next week.
>> Right-hander Joey Krehbiel threw for the first time Thursday since he was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Krehbiel said his shoulder has felt great, but he’s not eligible for reinstatement until June 18.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies.
House investigators worked to lay out a devastating case Thursday in the first of a series of June hearings examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The House panel probing the attack showed violent video of the siege and showed clips of testimony examining the weeks beforehand in which Trump pushed falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election he lost.
While the basics of attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. The made-for-TV hearings — including video of police officers being brutally beaten and right-wing extremists leading the crowds into the Capitol — come as some have tried to downplay the violence.
“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, as he opened the hearing. “The American people deserve answers.”
The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews with people connected to the siege and collected more than 140,000 documents. They will use that evidence over the course of at least six hearings this month to show how the attack was coordinated by some of the rioters in the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and how Trump’s efforts started it all.
Takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing:
LAYING IT ALL ON TRUMP
Thompson laid out the committee’s initial findings that Trump led a “sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election” and the insurrection was a culmination of that “attempted coup.” The panel’s vice chairwoman, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, called it a “sophisticated seven-part plan.”
“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot,” said Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-member panel.
The hearing featured never-before-seen video testimony from Trump’s family and close aides, many of whom were interviewed by the committee remotely.
The panel started by showing a video interview with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he told Trump at the time that his fraud claims had no merit. Barr, who said publicly a month before the insurrection that the Justice Department had not found fraud, told the committee members that he had told Trump it was all “bull—.”
The panel also showed video testimony from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who spoke to the committee in April. Ivanka Trump told the panel that Barr’s declaration “affected my perspective.”
“I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said,” she told the committee.
Another Trump adviser, Jason Miller, told the panel that campaign advisors had told the president in “clear terms” that he had lost the election.
‘THIS ISN’T EASY TO WATCH’
The committee showed new, graphic video from the insurrection, moving through a timeline of the violence. It started with rioters angrily walking toward the Capitol, then showed them breaking through thin police barriers and brutally beating police.
Using security footage, police body cameras, video from those who broke in and audio from the police scanner, the video showed rioters using flagpoles, tactical equipment and other weapons to hit officers as they overwhelmed them and broke inside. Some of the body camera footage was from the ground looking up, as officers watched their attackers beat them.
At the same time, it showed what was happening inside — the beginning of the joint session to certify Biden’s election win and, people fleeing from the violence.
And it showed the rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” referring to the vice president who had defied Trump’s orders to try to thwart Biden’s certification, and chanting “Nancy! Nancy!” as they walked up a staircase inside the Capitol, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
AN OFFICER OVERWHELMED AND INJURED
Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer, testified in graphic terms about the bloody scene outside the Capitol that day and the traumatic brain injury she suffered when members of the Proud Boys and others pushed her to the ground as they led the mob into the Capitol.
Edwards was alone and holding two bike racks together at the front lines as the mob heaved toward her, pushing her and the racks to the ground. She hit her head on a concrete stairway, briefly falling unconscious.
Even with her injury, Edwards continued to fight off the crowd. She described a “war scene” out of the movies and hours of hand-to-hand combat that no law enforcement officer is trained to handle.
“They were throwing up — I saw friends with blood all over their faces,” said Edwards, who has still not returned to duty in the first responders unit where she worked then. “I was slipping in people’s blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos.”
EXTREMIST GROUPS’ INVOLVEMENT
The panel’s other witness was British filmmaker Nick Quested, who was with members of the Proud Boys as they walked from Trump’s rally in front of the White House to the Capitol. Quested was also filming members of the group the day ahead of the attack as they planned and met with members of the Oath Keepers in an underground garage.
The committee used some of Quested’s footage of the war zone in front of the Capitol.
“For anyone who didn’t understand how violent that event was, I saw it,” he said. “I documented it and I experienced it.”
Thompson said Trump’s call for people to come on Jan. 6 “energized” members of the Proud Boys and other extremist groups. They highlighted Trump’s comment at a presidential debate that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”
The panel showed video testimony with a witness named Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, who said the group’s membership “tripled, probably” after Trump’s comment.
MADE FOR TELEVISION
The committee took the unusual step of launching the hearings with a prime time show — aimed to gather as many viewers as possible.
It’s still unclear how many will tune in, but the panel is producing the hearing in hopes of becoming must-see television, featuring never before seen video footage of the violent insurrection.
The hearing room was also set up for impact, with a huge screen hanging over the lawmakers.
‘WE WERE THERE’
Lawmakers who were trapped together in the House during the insurrection are attending Thursday’s hearing after having dinner together. The members, all Democrats, were caught in an upper gallery of the chamber as rioters beat on the doors.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said the House members, who were eventually evacuated without harm, are dismayed that an event that exposed the fragility of democracy could “somehow be whitewashed by tens of millions of people.”
Some GOP lawmakers have tried to downplay the insurrection, charging that Democrats are overly focused on the attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened. We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country,” Phillips said.
News
Tyler Smarslok off to 2-0 start as Saints’ fill-in manager
One day removed from the first game he has ever managed at any level, Saints infield coach Tyler Smarslok was thrilled — and more than a little relieved — that things couldn’t have gone any smoother.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” the 30-year-old Smarslok said. “I was more nervous just to not mess up the lineup card.”
Smarslok is filling in for Saints manager Toby Gardenhire, who was called away from the team on Wednesday when his wife, Sara, went into labor. The Gardenhires welcomed son Bodie late Wednesday night.
For Smarslok, it provided an opportunity that few coaches his age receive, which only added to the anxiety with not wanting to let yourself and the team down.
“You’re always worried about forgetting something because you haven’t done it,” he said. “The more reps you get, you’ll be fine. I consider myself an organized person, and a preparer, and this is something I have been preparing for a little while.
“It’s nice that we’ve known they were having the baby, so I knew this was coming. But this is also something I want to do long term.”
Along with managing the team, Gardenhire coaches third base. So last week, while the Saints were on the road, Smarslok coached third as a trial run. In his debut as manager he had the pleasure of waving eight runners home in the first inning as the Saints coasted to a 12-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings at CHS Field.
“We might have played our best game, from the defensive side, the pitching side and the hitting,” Smarslok said. “It had nothing to do with me managing, it’s a credit to the guys.”
Things were much more uneventful on Thursday night — until the ninth inning. Trailing 3-0, the Saints came back for a 4-3 win on a two-run, walk-off home run by Spencer Steer.
Outfielder John Andreoli hit a two-run homer to make it a 3-2 game. Smarslok elected to have Alex Kirillof hit for David Banuelos, and Kirilloff delivered a single to set up Steer’s heroics.
The plan is for Smarslok to manage through the remainder of the homestand, with Gardenhire rejoining the team at some point on the 12-game road trip that begins on Tuesday.
Smarslok, who played collegiately at the Division III level at Kean University in his native New Jersey, coached for six years at the college level before joining the Twins organization in 2020.
“There were some people who might have taken notice of the work I had done in college,” Smarslok said. “I networked and I got an opportunity to interview with the club. They decided I was going to be a fit, which I’m glad they did.
“And I’m proud that they thought enough of me to send me all the way up to Triple-A.”
BRIEFLY
Right-hander Joe Ryan, on a rehab assignment from the Twins, started for the Saints. He’d been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 25. Ryan looked sharp, striking out four and allowing only one hit in three innings. He threw 40 pitches; 32 for strikes.
