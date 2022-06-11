News
30 Best Greek Mythology Movies & Where To Stream (2022)
It is quite difficult to take chronicles of Best Greek mythology Movies and put them to life on the big screen. Hollywood has had the option to exemplify these old stories and play them out on the big screen for quite a long time. Hollywood precisely typifies the narratives of these divine beings, goddesses, and legends while adorning their rawness on the big screen and bringing Greek mythology into being.
Greek mythology has been referred to in motion pictures for quite a long time. Greek mythology motion pictures can uncover their plot in the film’s title in conspicuous or hidden features. In contrast, other film titles might be named after Greek mythology yet have nothing to do with depicting those accounts.
To know about Greek mythology, we are giving you a list of the 30 Best Greek Mythology Movies, which are quite informative and entertaining and comprise well-known movies to cult classics.
30. Minotaur (2006)
- Director: Jonathan English
- Writers: Stephen McDool, Nick Green.
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Rutger Hauer, Tony Todd, Ingrid Pitt.
- IMDb Rating: 3.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Tubi TV, The Roku Channel, Vudu, Redbox.
The story is set in the Iron Age when a strange shadow dooms a small village. For many generations, the youth of the villages were being abducted and sacrificed to the Minotaur, a mythical beast that lives below the great palace. Thus, an unexpected truth comes to light.
Theo, deeply affected by the loss of his loved one that was sacrificed earlier, gets convinced that the beast’s presence is just a myth and his girl is still alive but is instead enslaved in the palace. Greek Mythology has drastically impacted Western civilization’s way of life, arts, and writing. It also stays a part of western culture and communication.
Since old occasions, poets, artists, scholars, and movie producers have inspired Greek Mythology. They have discovered contemporary hugeness and importance in the subjects. Thus, these best Greek mythology movies should definitely be on your watch list.
29. Hercules (1983)
- Director: Luigi Cozzi
- Writers: Luigi Cozzi
- Cast: Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning.
- IMDb Rating: 4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 25%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.
This film left a major blemish at the forefront of my thoughts as a little youngster. At the point when I watched it again as numerous grown-up years after the fact, I was wonderfully shocked at how great it stood the trial of time.
This film was path comparatively radical. It offers an exceptionally interesting sci-fi point to the Hercules fantasy. The film even has a continuation named The Undertakings of Hercules 2 (1985). It’s an incredible film.
28. Hercules Unchained (1958)
- Director: Pietro Francisci
- Writers: Ennio De Concini, Pietro Francisci.
- Cast: Steve Reeves, Sylvia Lopez.
- IMDb Rating: 4.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Also known as La Regina di Lidia, we believe this film to be the best of the more established Hercules motion pictures. Preferably, everyone should watch Hercules (1957) first, as Hercules Unchained is its spin-off, yet it doesn’t generally make a difference since Hercules Unchained is an independent film at any rate.
To discover how the Hercules fantasy can be freely deciphered, watch The Legend of Hercules (2014) for a more current interpretation of this fantasy. You can likewise watch the energized Hercules (1997) Disney film, which is agreeable for at any rate one review.
27. Mr. Atlas (1997)
- Director: Karen Lee Arbeeny
- Writers: Charles B. Griffith
- Cast: Danny Nielsen, Teddie Nielsen.
- IMDb Rating: 5.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This well-disposed family movie will most likely make somebody younger than 12 or much more established shed a tear. Truly, I wager you somebody in the family will get mournful eyes in one pitiful scene. This movie is an incredible prologue to Greek mythology for little youngsters, and it’s likewise pleasant enough for grown-ups to look to.
Mr. Atlas was made in Utah, which should be an exceptionally strict city. I guess a couple of them needed the world to realize that they had a favorable opinion of the Greek Divine beings.
26. Alexander the Great (2004)
- Director: Oliver Stone
- Writers: Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis.
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Jessie Kamm.
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 16%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Alexander the Great in the entirety of his magnificence! Even though Alexander is a genuine individual and the fights during the movie truly occurred, numerous accounts in the movie depend on legends rather than realities.
With 150+ million dollars as a financial plan, Oliver Stone set out to decipher the endeavors of the amazing Greek general in an alternate manner. With a rather Freudian methodology, the chief covered the primary pieces of the life of an antiquated Greek officer now and again great and on occasion riotous.
25. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)
- Director: Jan de Bont
- Writers: Dean Georgaris
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Chris Barrie, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Noah Taylor.
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 24%
- Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Paramount+Amazon Channel, Popcornflix.
The premise focuses on the archaeologist Lara Croft who, on the volcanic island of Santorini, makes a shocking discovery of a golden orb that enables the holder to lead to Pandora’s box that is known to contain enormous power and ancient mysteries.
Thus, Lara makes sure that the hidden treasure doesn’t fall into the hands of the wrong person, especially Jonathan Reissthe, a former Nobel Prize winner who now deals in bio-weapons. With the help of former agent Terry Sheridan, Lara goes around the world to locate the precious artifact on time before it lands in the wrong hands.
24. Wrath of the Titans (2012)
- Director: Jonathan Liebesman
- Writers: Dan Mazeau, David Leslie Johnson.
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy.
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 26%
- Streaming Platform: Max Go
The story follows the son of Greek god Zeus named Perseus living a low-key life in a village as a fisherman with his son named Helius after he defeated the monster Kraken. The fight for power between the Gods and Titans occurs.
But weakened by the lower devotions of humans towards them, gods begin to lose control of the imprisoned Titans and their leader Kronos, who happens to be the father of Zeus and his brother Hades and Poseidon. But unable to ignore his duty when Hades shakes hands with Ares, the godly son of Zeus, and both strike a deal with Kronos to get Zeus.
The power of the Titans increases as the only powers of Zeus begins to siphon, making hell unleashed on earth. But to save Zeus and humanity, Perseus, along with fallen god Hephaestus, warrior Queen Andromeda and Argenor, the demigod son of Poseidon, embarks on the journey to the underworld and overthrow the Titans.
23. Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Director: Louis Leterrier
- Writers: Travis Beacham, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi.
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson.
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 27%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the famous Greek myth, Clash of the Titans is a chivalrous dream experience. It is a retelling of the Greek legendary story of Perseus, where Perseus should fight both Medusa and the Kraken to save Princess Andromeda.
The film hasn’t matured well, considering the scorching prevalence of the new age CGI. Notwithstanding, with sound content by Beverley Cross and strong exhibitions by the cast, Clash of the Titans is an engaging watch.
22. Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief (2010)
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Writers: Craig Titley
- Cast: Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson.
- IMDb Rating: 5.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 49%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ensure you read the Percy Jackson book, too, ideally before viewing the movie. These novels of the same name inspired the Percy Jackson movies. The book has a great deal more to bring to the table on top of this charming film. My #1 scene in the movie is ‘The Poker Face’ tune. I’ve seen it ordinarily.
21. Immortals (2011)
- Director: Tarsem Singh
- Writers: Vlas Parlapanides, Charley Parlapanides.
- Cast: Henry Cavill, Robert Naylor.
- IMDb Rating: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%
- Streaming Platform: MX Player
Immortals’ is an epic dream film starring Henry Cavill as Theseus, a mortal man who is chosen by Zeus, tried by Mickey Rourke, who is on a vicious frenzy across Greece to obtain a weapon that can destroy humanity.
While the movie is certainly not a marvelous directorial demonstration, ‘Immortals’ is initiated by the performances of the lead cast. With commendable production esteem and amazing visuals, the film proceeded to be a basic and commercial achievement.
20. Hercules (2014)
- Director: Brett Ratner
- Writers: Ryan J. Condal, Evan Spiliotopoulos.
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane.
- IMDb Rating: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 58%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
As we already know, the famous mythical Greek hero Hercules is one of the best-known heroes in both Greek and Roman mythology. He was the son of a mortal mother, Alcmene and the Greek God Zeus. He was one of few mortals who became one of the Greek gods.
It depends on the realistic novel ‘Hercules The Whip and Wars’. Hercules is a 2014 American action movie coordinated by Brett Ratner. This movie will undermine your assumption about these sorts of movies and presumably delight you. Notwithstanding, it might frustrate the most devoted fanatics of Greek folklore.
19. Helen of Troy (2003)
- Director: John Kent Harrison
- Writers: Homer, Ronni Kern.
- Cast: Sienna Guillory, Matthew Marsden, Rufus Sewell.
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The excellence about this movie/miniseries is that it doesn’t leave out the Greek Goddess magnificence challenge, which caused all the heart hurt. It’s incredible to see that Aphrodite, the Goddess of Adoration, is recognized as the co-creator of the shocking long-term long Trojan war in ancient Greece.
18. The First King: Birth Of An Empire (2019)
- Director: Matteo Rovere
- Writers: Filippo Gravino, Francesca Manieri, Matteo Rovere.
- Cast: Alessandro Borghi, Fabrizio Rongione, Alessio Lapice.
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Plex, Tubi TV, Vudu, Hoopla.
This Greek mythology is filled with historical drama, action, slavery, and everything! The story follows two loyal brothers named Romulus and Remus, that are shepherds. Both end up on a journey that would lead them to the path where the chosen one will end up killing the other and go ahead to create the greatest nations of the world.
17. The 300 Spartans (1962)
- Director: Rudolph Maté
- Writers: George St. George, Ugo Liberatore, Gian Paolo Callegari.
- Cast: Richard Egan, Ralph Richardson.
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
You’ll feel extremely upset for the 300 Spartans in the wake of watching this film. Your regard for the 300 Spartans will likewise rise fundamentally in the wake of watching this exemplary film. It’s very engaging. For all you perfectionists out there who think this film is identified with antiquated history rather than Greek mythology, who cares. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t 300 Spartans.
16. Ulysses (1954)
- Director: Mario Camerini
- Writers: Ivo Perilli, Franco Brusati, Irwin Shaw, Ben Hecht, Ennio de Concini, Mario Camerini
- Cast: Silvana Mangano, Kirk Douglas.
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Odysseus endeavors to re-visit his country after the finish of the Trojan war, yet he makes some intense memories doing so. This film is exceptionally magical. There have been a couple of Greek mythology films dependent on the legend of Odysseus, yet this storyline is difficult to beat. The scene with the Cyclops is a work of art.
15. Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Director: Desmond Davis
- Writers: Beverley Cross
- Cast: Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker.
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Clash of the Titans is a 2010 Australian American activity dream movie coordinated by Louis Leterrier, featuring Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, and Ralph Fiennes. The film tells how Perseus, a child of Zeus, leaves on a risky mission to save princess Andromeda’s life. On this epic excursion, Perseus should confront incredible animals.
The film is a genuine visual joy, so on the off chance that you haven’t seen it, prepare because this film will take care of your creative mind. Clash of the Titans was fruitful, raising almost 500+ million dollars worldwide.
14. The Odyssey (1997)
- Director: Andrei Konchalovsky
- Writers: Andrei Konchalovsky, Chris Solimine.
- Cast: Armand Assante, Greta Scacchi.
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
First, attempt and read the exemplary sonnet of the “Odyssey” by Homer. The story follows the life of warrior king Odysseus as he sets to reach back his home after the Trojan war and must outdo the mythical monsters, seductive enchantresses, and powerful forces of nature with all his might.
Imagine this epic experience with your creative mind sole then should you watch this extremely innovative translation.
13. Medea (1969)
- Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Writers: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Cast: Maria Callas, Massimo Girotti.
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another one based on Greek mythology, this renowned transformation of Jason and the Argonauts legend centers around the sorceress Medea, who helped Jason in his mission and was guaranteed by him to be his better half. In the wake of getting back to his property as a saint, Jason forsakes Medea and weds a Corinthian princess rather in ancient Greece.
Angered, Medea plots retribution against Jason and his new spouse, following awful occasions. With the acclaimed soprano Maria Calls featuring, Pasolini effectively adjusts the renowned Greek disastrous play by Euripides.
12. Antigone (1961)
- Director: George Tzavellas
- Writers: George Tzavellas
- Cast: Irene Papas, Manos Katrakis, Maro Kodou.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Kanopy, Vudu
In ancient Greece, based on Greek mythology, King Oedipus murders his father and eventually marries his mother named Jocasta. They have two sons named Polyneices and Eteocles and two daughters, Ismene and Antigone. As time passes, King Oedipus dies a beggar in exile, and his sons Eteocles and Polynieces agree to take the place of late king Oedipus by ruling Thebes in alternating years.
Thus, he refuses to resign the first year and instead attacks Thebes with his army. One of the ancient Greek myths states that both die in the fight they pursue. The ruler of Thebes, Creon, then orders Elecoles to be buried in an honorable manner while leaving the body of Polyneices to be left in the battlefield to rot. But the titular character Antigone denies the orders of Creon and instead buries her brother.
When Creon comes to learn about the deeds of Antigone, he orders her to be buried alive in the tomb. But instead, Antigone hangs herself in the tomb. Haemon, who was the only surviving son of Creon and fiance of Antigone, got discouraged with the news and tried to kill his father first and later killed himself with the sword.
11. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988)
- Director: Terry Gilliam
- Writers: Terry Gilliam, Charles McKeown.
- Cast: John Neville, Eric Idle, Sarah Polley.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, YouTube.
The story dictates Baron Munchausen’s journey, who and his talented henchmen set out to save a city from being under the control of the Turks. Thus it is filled with many adventures that are worth witnessing!
10. Troy (2004)
- Director: Wolfgang Petersen
- Writers: David Benioff
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom.
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Another masterpiece based on the Greek myth, Troy’ is a transformation of Homer’s great epic, which follows the attack on Troy by the assembled Greek powers and narrates the destinies of the men in question. Coordinated by Wolfgang Petersen, the film expands upon the humongous ubiquity of war legends like ‘Warrior’ (2000) and ‘The Ruler of the Rings’.
While the film’s story frequently hangs and the characters now and then appear genuinely withdrawing, ‘Troy’ is positively a visual scene. With high creation esteem and perfectly cast, ‘Troy’ ended up being an enormous film industry achievement.
9. Jason and The Argonauts (1963)
- Director: Don Chaffey
- Writers: Jan Read, Apollonius of Rhodes, Beverley Cross.
- Cast: Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack.
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Based on one of the oldest Greek myth, Jason and his group of shipmates go on an amazing mission to locate the golden fleece. While on the journey for the golden fleece, the heroes fight hydra, a skeleton army, and harpies.
The film is viewed as a clique that is exemplary and outstanding amongst other dream films. This untouched exemplary film should be appeared to each kid on earth, in their language.
8. Wonder Woman (2017)
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Writers: Allan Heinberg
- Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Diana is the Latin name for goddess Artemis, the Greek goddess of the wild, chase, and ripeness, and the Amazons were unbelievable strong female warriors in Greek mythology. In the 2017 film DC Funnies, we watch the start of Diana’s story, a princess of the Amazons.
The story revolves around the character of the same name from the DC comics. The film depends on William Moulton Marston’s animated form.
7. Oedipus Rex (1967)
- Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Writers: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Cast: Franco Citti, Silvana Mangano.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This Italian film by Wharf Paolo Pasolini is a variation of the homonymous Greek misfortune, composed by Sophocles. A kid is brought into the world in a Milan town during the 1930s. His father abandons the infant in a desert and is saved by another couple.
6. The Lighthouse (2019)
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Writers: Robert Eggers, Max Eggers.
- Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy.
The story focuses on Ephraim Winslow, who gets assigned to the remote island as a lighthouse keeper and assists the elderly supervisor Thomas Wake. But as the days pass by, Winslow gets haunted by the strange visions and begins to lose their sanity.
Although you might be surprised to find Lighthouse in this list of Greek mythology movies, once you will watch it, you will find out! So definitely give this a watch as it is unlike Pattinson’s vampire drama.
5. Electra (1962)
- Director: Michael Cacoyannis
- Writers: Michael Cacoyannis
- Cast: Irene Papas, Giannis Fertis, Aleka Katselli.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video on the Roku device
On returning from the battle, King Agamemnon gets murdered by his wife Clytemnestra and her lover. The son of the king named Orestes is sent into exile while his daughter Electra is left to mourn his demise. As the years’ pass, Electra’s hatred for her mother grows stronger, and she prepares for taking revenge.
She unites with her sibling Orestes, and both of them then plan to execute their motive. But will their actual motive be fulfilled by the death of their mother?
4. 300 (2006)
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Writers: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon.
- Cast: Gerard Butler, David Wenham.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
300 is an epic American activity film of the year 2006. The plot portrays the Austere lord Linodius, played by Gerard Steward and his 300 Simple fighters. This movie is coordinated by Zack Snyder, featuring Gerard Steward and Lena Headey, propelled by The Forthright Mill operator funnies, which describes the clash of Thermopylae.
A solitary remark sums up my opinion about the film; it is an epic work of art. They battled to the passing against the Persian god, lord Xerxes the principal played by Rodrigo Santoro, and his multitude of more than 100,000 warriors. 300 turned into the second-best film of 2006, simply behind pirates of the Caribbean.
3. Iphigenia (1977)
- Director: Michael Cacoyannis
- Writers: Michael Cacoyannis
- Cast: Irene Papas, Tatiana Papamoschou, Kostas Kazakos.
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Epix, Paramount+Amazon Channel, DirecTV, Epix Roku Premium Channel.
The story follows the Greek army all ready to sail to fight the big battle, but winds do not allow them to do so. King Agamemnon, who is their leader, seeks to provide them good food and, in the process, slays the sacred animal. Thus, this act annoys the gods, and as a punishment, they order the king to sacrifice his daughter named daughter Iphigenia.
2. O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Director: Joel Coen
- Writers: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen.
- Cast: George Clooney, John Turturro.
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
O Brother, Where Art Thou? It is a comedy-wrongdoing show dependent on Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey”. It is a film dependent on mockery that incorporates numerous parts from the iconic poem.
George Clooney is playing the personality of Ulysses Everett McGill, who is attempting to conform to his labor sentence in Mississippi, and there he meets with Delmar and Pete. The trio takes a journey to locate the shrouded treasure, and in the process, they meet various characters and encounter numerous obstacles and undertakings.
1. Orpheus (1950)
Source: Sense of Cinema
- Director: Jean Cocteau
- Writers: Jean Cocteau
- Cast: Jean Marais, François Périer, María Casares.
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max, Criterion Channel
One of the best Greek mythology movies out there, the story follows a poet named Orphee who becomes greatly obsessed with the princess named Death. Both of them then fall for each other. But Eurydice, Orphee’s wife, gets murdered by the henchmen of the princess, and Orphee goes behind her to the Underworld.
Thus their life becomes entangled, and the princess sends back Orphee out of the dangerous Underworld to live the life with Eurydice.
The post 30 Best Greek Mythology Movies & Where To Stream (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Yasmani Grandal sparks a 5-run rally, fueling the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers
Yasmani Grandal pumped his first as he made his way to the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Moments earlier, the Chicago White Sox catcher hit a slicer to right field that landed out of Steele Walker’s reach for a two-run double.
“It’s just pretty much looking for a mistake or looking for something up, like everybody else they are looking for soft contact or something on the ground,” Grandal said of the approach against Rangers reliever John King. “He made the mistake, and I was able to capitalize on it.”
The two-out hit put the Sox ahead and fueled a five-run inning for the Sox, who beat the Rangers 8-3 in front of 24,270.
Josh Harrison had an RBI single and Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer in the decisive inning.
“I thought we took better at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Grandal said. “We got more guys on base, and that’s what you want. You want to get guys on base in order to give us opportunities to be able to come up with a big hit or Luis (Robert) stealing both bags and being able to score (in the sixth), a lot of things we can do aside from just hitting.”
Grandal had two hits and three RBIs. AJ Pollock and Jake Burger both had two hits. Pollock knock in one and Burger scored twice.
With the game tied at 3, Burger started the two-out rally in the eighth by reaching on an infield hit. Yoán Moncada followed with a single and Grandal delivered with two-run double.
“Can’t exaggerate how big it is to get them going,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Moncada (who is hitting .141) and Grandal (.175). “That’s where it starts. Have some success, and they’re pros and they’ll build on it.”
General manager Rick Hahn said he recently had conversations with Grandal about how he’s feeling.
“His was about strength, him feeling like he is as strong in his legs as he is when he’s ‘100%,’ ” Hahn said Thursday. “The communication’s been real good with our training staff. And in terms of Yaz’s personal preference, he feels the more he plays, the stronger his legs get, actually, perhaps a little counterintuitive. But he’s been doing this a long time and knows what it takes to build himself up.”
Said Grandal on Friday, “It’s been hard not being able to stick to the same routine over and over. As much as I try to do it, it’s whether I’m playing or not or catching or not, so a lot of things get mixed up in between, just timing-wise. I’m trying to work around it, but as I start playing more and more, the routine will start cleaning up a little bit. Once that happens and I stay with it, then it’s going to be a go.”
He said it traces back to offseason surgery on his right knee.
“We knew that spring training for me was going to be very important time, especially getting back on the field and getting as much catching in as I could and then all of a sudden, as soon as we ramped up, the knee started acting up, and now we had to take it slow,” Grandal said.
“Once that happened, now all of a sudden you start making little adjustments to still play and still get that playing time but not the adjustments you are trying to truly take. It’s almost a fake feel. It happened last year so I know exactly what it is, and like I said, it’s just a matter of keep on getting stronger.”
Asked if he saw Friday as a step in the right direction, Grandal said “Not really.”
“But I still have the ability to be able to do something up here, even when I’m not fully there,” he said. “I know when the situation comes that I like having two-out, late-in-the-game situations. I think I’ve proven that in the past few years.”
Grandal was impressed with pitcher Davis Martin, who allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings in his third major-league appearance.
Martin followed Reynaldo López, who allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as the opener.
“It was fun,” Martin said. “I felt like a high-leverage reliever. What López did in the first two innings, all right, got to match it. I think it’s a testament to Lópey setting the tone for the staff those first two innings.”
Both runs Martin allowed were solo homers. Nathaniel Lowe homered off the right-field foul pole in the fifth to tie the game at 1. Adolis García’s two-out homer in the sixth gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
Robert used his legs to help the Sox tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Robert reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by Rangers catcher Sam Huff.
The Sox went ahead when Pollock drove in Harrison with a two-out double in the seventh. The Rangers tied the game in the eighth on a Corey Seager solo homer.
The Sox responded with the five-run rally in the bottom of the inning and bounced back after Thursday’s tough 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Two outs and nobody on, that’s an amazing rally,” La Russa said of the eighth. “That’s the difference between this and pro football. Don’t have to wait a week to get rid of that one last night.”
()
News
Brandon Nimmo makes noise, Tylor Megill throws solid outing in Mets’ win over Angels
ANAHEIM – The offense was thumping, Tylor Megill was throwing high heat, and the good vibes returned to the Mets dugout as they snapped their two-game losing streak.
Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha led the offensive effort, each posting three-RBI nights, in the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Angels in the series opener on Friday at Angels Stadium. Nimmo snapped his 37-game stretch without a home run by cranking a loud, 401-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was his first time leaving the park since April 25 in St. Louis.
Nimmo had entered that fourth-inning at-bat hitting just .125 (3-for-24) with nine strikeouts and four hit-by-pitches on this west coast road trip, before finishing Friday night going 2-for-4 with a walk.
Megill’s first start back from the injured list was cut short due to a pitch limit, but the right-hander took a positive step forward in his ongoing journey back from right biceps tendinitis.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound starter allowed two earned runs on five hits, including one home run, and registered four strikeouts while walking one in 3.1 innings and 64 pitches. The Mets’ Opening Day starter opened his first outing since May 11 with a shutout first inning. He did it while touching 99 mph on the radar gun.
After a shaky second inning – he coughed up a no doubt two-run home run to Brandon Marsh on a belt-high sinker – Megill bounced back for a shutdown inning in the third. Megill retired Shohei Ohtani in each of his two at-bats against him. And of the five hits Megill permitted, only two were hit with an exit velocity of 90 mph or harder.
David Peterson was well rested for his second outing of the season in relief. Since the Mets had an off day Thursday, Peterson’s outing was skipped but Buck Showalter made sure to keep the southpaw as close to his normal schedule as possible by throwing him behind Megill’s abbreviated start.
Peterson did a nice job shutting down the Angels in the fourth, with inherited runners on first and second, by inducing a double play and ending the inning unscathed. He limited the Halos to one run on three hits across 2.2 innings. He figures to remain in the rotation until one of Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom returns to the starting five. Peterson’s only other time pitching out of the bullpen was during his 2022 debut, when he pitched behind Taijuan Walker who left with an injury on April 11 in Philly.
()
News
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Aamir Khan, is a renowned actor, producer, and director with a unique talent in the profession. Aamir Khan is in a class by himself. He is one of the most varied actors in the Indian cinema business in decades, and he continues on his triumphant path. No other Bollywood actor has ever done such incredible work. The movies of Aamir Khan are perfect examples of his versatility. Aamir Khan’s films are always unique in comparison to the rest of Bollywood. Aamir Khan has always produced outstanding stuff.
So, here is a list of the 10 best well-known and legendary movies of Aamir Khan.
1. Taare Zameen Par
This Aamir Khan film is regarded as one of his most emotionally charged. Aamir Khan directed this film, which deserves to be included in the Best Aamir Khan Films list. Ishan Awasthi is an eight-year-old boy who is transferred to a boarding school after his parents reprimand him for his poor academic performance. Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher, recognises Ishaan’s dyslexia and diagnoses him. Later, he assists him in his recovery.
2. Dangal
Aamir Khan chooses assignments based on his age, which demonstrates his professional experience. Dangal was a film that paved the way for others. This Aamir Khan film is Bollywood’s highest-grossing film. The true life of wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat is the inspiration for this film. Mahavir Singh Phogat, their father, was a former Haryana wrestler. His ambition was to have a son who would win a gold medal in wrestling for India. He recognizes that his girls are gifted. From there, the trip begins. In some scenes, this Aamir Khan film will make you cry. The story is based on an actual incident.
3. PK
Rajkumar Hirani has once again directed a fantastic Aamir Khan film. Aamir Khan plays an innocent alien who lands on Earth and quickly finds himself in hot trouble. He misplaces his communication gadget, which allows him to communicate with the spacecraft. Meanwhile, he seeks the assistance of a reporter named Jagat Janani (Anushka Sharma) to locate his device. He raises several issues, including religion, caste, and others.
4. Dil Chahta Hai
Farhan Akhtar, a skilled director, directed this film. Aamir Khan’s films are consistently excellent, and his contributions should be recognised in each one. The plot revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), who become distant after college due to their differing opinions. This is a film that you should watch with your closest friends.
5. Lagaan
The one was nominated for an Academy Award, and deservedly so. Every time Lagaan is telecast or streamed on OTT platforms, it is still watched. Ashutosh Gowariker directed this fantastic film. It is set during the period of the British administration when villages faced food scarcity and a lack of funds to pay taxes.
Captain Andrew Russell has set a challenge to his side to defeat them in cricket, and if they succeed, the three-year tax would be lifted. Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), a young guy, accepts the challenge for the village. This film transports us to a time when the British ruled over Indians and depicts the plight of the Indian people.
Also Read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
6. Andaz Apna Apna
Rajkumar Santoshi is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film is deserving of the title “Best of Aamir Khan Films.” The characters Amar Manohar (Aamir Khan) and Prem Bhopali (Salman Khan) in the film Andaz Apna Apna are two conmen with no money, few prospects, and great desires.
They both go to Raveena’s house after learning of her arrival in India as an heiress. Even though Prem falls in love with Raveena’s assistant, Karishma, they are both vying for her affections. Then they stumble into Raveena’s father, a local mobster with a vendetta against Raveena, and his double-crossing goons, and the fun really begins.
7. Fanaa
Choices—easy it’s to pick between right and bad, but deciding between the greater of two good or the lesser of two evils is what defines a person’s life. Kunal Kohli is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film features incredible songs that are still remembered today. Zooni, a visually handicapped girl, falls in love with Rehan, a tour guide (Aamir Khan). Later, he assists her in regaining her vision, but she is unaware of Rehan’s identity.
8. Ghulam
Siddharth Marathe is a boxing champion in his hometown. Jai works as a manager for Raunak Singh, a former boxing champion who runs a tourism business, but Raunak is also a known criminal. Siddharth quickly begins working for Raunak, but after Raunak assassinates a guy named Hari, Siddharth recalls his father’s words, who was a freedom warrior. He decides to confront Raunak and battle him.
9. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Mangal Pandey is an Indian sepoy serving in the British Army in Afghanistan in the 19th century when he befriends Captain William after saving his life. The East India Company, on the other hand, creates a weapon that uses pig fat or bull tallow, which is offensive to Hindu and Muslim religious beliefs. As a result, Mangal Pandey vows to rise against the British and inspires the Indian people to do the same.
10. Rang De Basanti
When a film wins the National Award for Best Film, you know it’s a fantastic film. Rang De Basanti is still regarded as one of Aamir’s crowning achievements in the cinema industry. The unique plot was fascinating to watch. Sue, a British filmmaker, travels to India to make a film on Indian freedom warriors, with the assistance of five friends who unwillingly agree to play the revolutionaries. While working, the group of modern youths begins to comprehend the patriots’ views. In the present, a catastrophe transforms them into rebels who decide to fight for justice.
Also Read: 20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022
Aamir Khan is an actor, producer, and director from India. Khan has established himself as one of the most prominent and important actors in Indian cinema throughout his thirty-year career in Hindi films. His film selections and productions usually have something unique to offer. Since his debut, he has played a variety of parts and continues to wow us with his immaculate acting abilities.
The post Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist appeared first on MEWS.
30 Best Greek Mythology Movies & Where To Stream (2022)
U.S Inflations Records 40-Year High Suppressing Crypto Market Further
How to Find an Affordable Siding Contractor in Jacksonville
Yasmani Grandal sparks a 5-run rally, fueling the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers
Supply Chain, A New Concept in India – A Success Story of the India Supply Chain Council
Brandon Nimmo makes noise, Tylor Megill throws solid outing in Mets’ win over Angels
Registrations Kick-off for Digital Asset Marketplace STRMNFT
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Long Term Care Planning Can Be Simple
Bitcoin (BTC) Dumps With The U.S May CPI at 8.6%
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022