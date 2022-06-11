30 Best Greek Mythology Movies & Where To Stream (2022)

Share Pin 0 Shares

It is quite difficult to take chronicles of Best Greek mythology Movies and put them to life on the big screen. Hollywood has had the option to exemplify these old stories and play them out on the big screen for quite a long time. Hollywood precisely typifies the narratives of these divine beings, goddesses, and legends while adorning their rawness on the big screen and bringing Greek mythology into being.

Greek mythology has been referred to in motion pictures for quite a long time. Greek mythology motion pictures can uncover their plot in the film’s title in conspicuous or hidden features. In contrast, other film titles might be named after Greek mythology yet have nothing to do with depicting those accounts.

To know about Greek mythology, we are giving you a list of the 30 Best Greek Mythology Movies, which are quite informative and entertaining and comprise well-known movies to cult classics.

30. Minotaur (2006)

Director : Jonathan English

: Jonathan English Writers : Stephen McDool, Nick Green.

: Stephen McDool, Nick Green. Cast : Tom Hardy, Rutger Hauer, Tony Todd, Ingrid Pitt.

: Tom Hardy, Rutger Hauer, Tony Todd, Ingrid Pitt. IMDb Rating : 3.6

: 3.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Tubi TV, The Roku Channel, Vudu, Redbox.

The story is set in the Iron Age when a strange shadow dooms a small village. For many generations, the youth of the villages were being abducted and sacrificed to the Minotaur, a mythical beast that lives below the great palace. Thus, an unexpected truth comes to light.

Theo, deeply affected by the loss of his loved one that was sacrificed earlier, gets convinced that the beast’s presence is just a myth and his girl is still alive but is instead enslaved in the palace. Greek Mythology has drastically impacted Western civilization’s way of life, arts, and writing. It also stays a part of western culture and communication.

Since old occasions, poets, artists, scholars, and movie producers have inspired Greek Mythology. They have discovered contemporary hugeness and importance in the subjects. Thus, these best Greek mythology movies should definitely be on your watch list.

29. Hercules (1983)

Director : Luigi Cozzi

: Luigi Cozzi Writers : Luigi Cozzi

: Luigi Cozzi Cast : Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning.

: Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning. IMDb Rating : 4

: 4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 25%

: 25% Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.

This film left a major blemish at the forefront of my thoughts as a little youngster. At the point when I watched it again as numerous grown-up years after the fact, I was wonderfully shocked at how great it stood the trial of time.

This film was path comparatively radical. It offers an exceptionally interesting sci-fi point to the Hercules fantasy. The film even has a continuation named The Undertakings of Hercules 2 (1985). It’s an incredible film.

28. Hercules Unchained (1958)

Director : Pietro Francisci

: Pietro Francisci Writers : Ennio De Concini, Pietro Francisci.

: Ennio De Concini, Pietro Francisci. Cast : Steve Reeves, Sylvia Lopez.

: Steve Reeves, Sylvia Lopez. IMDb Rating : 4.5

: 4.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also known as La Regina di Lidia, we believe this film to be the best of the more established Hercules motion pictures. Preferably, everyone should watch Hercules (1957) first, as Hercules Unchained is its spin-off, yet it doesn’t generally make a difference since Hercules Unchained is an independent film at any rate.

To discover how the Hercules fantasy can be freely deciphered, watch The Legend of Hercules (2014) for a more current interpretation of this fantasy. You can likewise watch the energized Hercules (1997) Disney film, which is agreeable for at any rate one review.

27. Mr. Atlas (1997)

Director : Karen Lee Arbeeny

: Karen Lee Arbeeny Writers : Charles B. Griffith

: Charles B. Griffith Cast : Danny Nielsen, Teddie Nielsen.

: Danny Nielsen, Teddie Nielsen. IMDb Rating : 5.1

: 5.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 40%

: 40% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This well-disposed family movie will most likely make somebody younger than 12 or much more established shed a tear. Truly, I wager you somebody in the family will get mournful eyes in one pitiful scene. This movie is an incredible prologue to Greek mythology for little youngsters, and it’s likewise pleasant enough for grown-ups to look to.

Mr. Atlas was made in Utah, which should be an exceptionally strict city. I guess a couple of them needed the world to realize that they had a favorable opinion of the Greek Divine beings.

26. Alexander the Great (2004)

Director : Oliver Stone

: Oliver Stone Writers : Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis.

: Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis. Cast : Colin Farrell, Jessie Kamm.

: Colin Farrell, Jessie Kamm. IMDb Rating : 5.6

: 5.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 16%

: 16% Streaming Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander the Great in the entirety of his magnificence! Even though Alexander is a genuine individual and the fights during the movie truly occurred, numerous accounts in the movie depend on legends rather than realities.

With 150+ million dollars as a financial plan, Oliver Stone set out to decipher the endeavors of the amazing Greek general in an alternate manner. With a rather Freudian methodology, the chief covered the primary pieces of the life of an antiquated Greek officer now and again great and on occasion riotous.

25. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Director : Jan de Bont

: Jan de Bont Writers : Dean Georgaris

: Dean Georgaris Cast : Angelina Jolie, Chris Barrie, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Noah Taylor.

: Angelina Jolie, Chris Barrie, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Noah Taylor. IMDb Rating : 5.6

: 5.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 24%

: 24% Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Paramount+Amazon Channel, Popcornflix.

The premise focuses on the archaeologist Lara Croft who, on the volcanic island of Santorini, makes a shocking discovery of a golden orb that enables the holder to lead to Pandora’s box that is known to contain enormous power and ancient mysteries.

Thus, Lara makes sure that the hidden treasure doesn’t fall into the hands of the wrong person, especially Jonathan Reissthe, a former Nobel Prize winner who now deals in bio-weapons. With the help of former agent Terry Sheridan, Lara goes around the world to locate the precious artifact on time before it lands in the wrong hands.

24. Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Director : Jonathan Liebesman

: Jonathan Liebesman Writers : Dan Mazeau, David Leslie Johnson.

: Dan Mazeau, David Leslie Johnson. Cast : Sam Worthington, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy.

: Sam Worthington, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy. IMDb Rating : 5.7

: 5.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 26%

: 26% Streaming Platform: Max Go

The story follows the son of Greek god Zeus named Perseus living a low-key life in a village as a fisherman with his son named Helius after he defeated the monster Kraken. The fight for power between the Gods and Titans occurs.

But weakened by the lower devotions of humans towards them, gods begin to lose control of the imprisoned Titans and their leader Kronos, who happens to be the father of Zeus and his brother Hades and Poseidon. But unable to ignore his duty when Hades shakes hands with Ares, the godly son of Zeus, and both strike a deal with Kronos to get Zeus.

The power of the Titans increases as the only powers of Zeus begins to siphon, making hell unleashed on earth. But to save Zeus and humanity, Perseus, along with fallen god Hephaestus, warrior Queen Andromeda and Argenor, the demigod son of Poseidon, embarks on the journey to the underworld and overthrow the Titans.

23. Clash of the Titans (2010)

Director : Louis Leterrier

: Louis Leterrier Writers : Travis Beacham, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi.

: Travis Beacham, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi. Cast : Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson.

: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. IMDb Rating : 5.8

: 5.8 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 27%

: 27% Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the famous Greek myth, Clash of the Titans is a chivalrous dream experience. It is a retelling of the Greek legendary story of Perseus, where Perseus should fight both Medusa and the Kraken to save Princess Andromeda.

The film hasn’t matured well, considering the scorching prevalence of the new age CGI. Notwithstanding, with sound content by Beverley Cross and strong exhibitions by the cast, Clash of the Titans is an engaging watch.

22. Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief (2010)

Director : Chris Columbus

: Chris Columbus Writers : Craig Titley

: Craig Titley Cast : Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson.

: Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. IMDb Rating : 5.9

: 5.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 49%

: 49% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ensure you read the Percy Jackson book, too, ideally before viewing the movie. These novels of the same name inspired the Percy Jackson movies. The book has a great deal more to bring to the table on top of this charming film. My #1 scene in the movie is ‘The Poker Face’ tune. I’ve seen it ordinarily.

21. Immortals (2011)

Director : Tarsem Singh

: Tarsem Singh Writers : Vlas Parlapanides, Charley Parlapanides.

: Vlas Parlapanides, Charley Parlapanides. Cast : Henry Cavill, Robert Naylor.

: Henry Cavill, Robert Naylor. IMDb Rating : 6

: 6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 46%

: 46% Streaming Platform: MX Player

Immortals’ is an epic dream film starring Henry Cavill as Theseus, a mortal man who is chosen by Zeus, tried by Mickey Rourke, who is on a vicious frenzy across Greece to obtain a weapon that can destroy humanity.

While the movie is certainly not a marvelous directorial demonstration, ‘Immortals’ is initiated by the performances of the lead cast. With commendable production esteem and amazing visuals, the film proceeded to be a basic and commercial achievement.

20. Hercules (2014)

Director : Brett Ratner

: Brett Ratner Writers : Ryan J. Condal, Evan Spiliotopoulos.

: Ryan J. Condal, Evan Spiliotopoulos. Cast : Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane.

: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. IMDb Rating : 6

: 6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 58%

: 58% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

As we already know, the famous mythical Greek hero Hercules is one of the best-known heroes in both Greek and Roman mythology. He was the son of a mortal mother, Alcmene and the Greek God Zeus. He was one of few mortals who became one of the Greek gods.

It depends on the realistic novel ‘Hercules The Whip and Wars’. Hercules is a 2014 American action movie coordinated by Brett Ratner. This movie will undermine your assumption about these sorts of movies and presumably delight you. Notwithstanding, it might frustrate the most devoted fanatics of Greek folklore.

19. Helen of Troy (2003)

Director : John Kent Harrison

: John Kent Harrison Writers : Homer, Ronni Kern.

: Homer, Ronni Kern. Cast : Sienna Guillory, Matthew Marsden, Rufus Sewell.

: Sienna Guillory, Matthew Marsden, Rufus Sewell. IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 59%

: 59% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The excellence about this movie/miniseries is that it doesn’t leave out the Greek Goddess magnificence challenge, which caused all the heart hurt. It’s incredible to see that Aphrodite, the Goddess of Adoration, is recognized as the co-creator of the shocking long-term long Trojan war in ancient Greece.

18. The First King: Birth Of An Empire (2019)

Director : Matteo Rovere

: Matteo Rovere Writers : Filippo Gravino, Francesca Manieri, Matteo Rovere.

: Filippo Gravino, Francesca Manieri, Matteo Rovere. Cast : Alessandro Borghi, Fabrizio Rongione, Alessio Lapice.

: Alessandro Borghi, Fabrizio Rongione, Alessio Lapice. IMDb Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Plex, Tubi TV, Vudu, Hoopla.

This Greek mythology is filled with historical drama, action, slavery, and everything! The story follows two loyal brothers named Romulus and Remus, that are shepherds. Both end up on a journey that would lead them to the path where the chosen one will end up killing the other and go ahead to create the greatest nations of the world.

17. The 300 Spartans (1962)

Director : Rudolph Maté

: Rudolph Maté Writers : George St. George, Ugo Liberatore, Gian Paolo Callegari.

: George St. George, Ugo Liberatore, Gian Paolo Callegari. Cast : Richard Egan, Ralph Richardson.

: Richard Egan, Ralph Richardson. IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 70%

: 70% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

You’ll feel extremely upset for the 300 Spartans in the wake of watching this film. Your regard for the 300 Spartans will likewise rise fundamentally in the wake of watching this exemplary film. It’s very engaging. For all you perfectionists out there who think this film is identified with antiquated history rather than Greek mythology, who cares. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t 300 Spartans.

16. Ulysses (1954)

Director : Mario Camerini

: Mario Camerini Writers : Ivo Perilli, Franco Brusati, Irwin Shaw, Ben Hecht, Ennio de Concini, Mario Camerini

: Ivo Perilli, Franco Brusati, Irwin Shaw, Ben Hecht, Ennio de Concini, Mario Camerini Cast : Silvana Mangano, Kirk Douglas.

: Silvana Mangano, Kirk Douglas. IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 59%

: 59% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Odysseus endeavors to re-visit his country after the finish of the Trojan war, yet he makes some intense memories doing so. This film is exceptionally magical. There have been a couple of Greek mythology films dependent on the legend of Odysseus, yet this storyline is difficult to beat. The scene with the Cyclops is a work of art.

15. Clash of the Titans (1981)

Director : Desmond Davis

: Desmond Davis Writers : Beverley Cross

: Beverley Cross Cast : Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker.

: Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker. IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 68%

: 68% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Clash of the Titans is a 2010 Australian American activity dream movie coordinated by Louis Leterrier, featuring Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, and Ralph Fiennes. The film tells how Perseus, a child of Zeus, leaves on a risky mission to save princess Andromeda’s life. On this epic excursion, Perseus should confront incredible animals.

The film is a genuine visual joy, so on the off chance that you haven’t seen it, prepare because this film will take care of your creative mind. Clash of the Titans was fruitful, raising almost 500+ million dollars worldwide.

14. The Odyssey (1997)

Director : Andrei Konchalovsky

: Andrei Konchalovsky Writers : Andrei Konchalovsky, Chris Solimine.

: Andrei Konchalovsky, Chris Solimine. Cast : Armand Assante, Greta Scacchi.

: Armand Assante, Greta Scacchi. IMDb Rating : 7

: 7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 70%

: 70% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

First, attempt and read the exemplary sonnet of the “Odyssey” by Homer. The story follows the life of warrior king Odysseus as he sets to reach back his home after the Trojan war and must outdo the mythical monsters, seductive enchantresses, and powerful forces of nature with all his might.

Imagine this epic experience with your creative mind sole then should you watch this extremely innovative translation.

13. Medea (1969)

Director : Pier Paolo Pasolini

: Pier Paolo Pasolini Writers : Pier Paolo Pasolini

: Pier Paolo Pasolini Cast : Maria Callas, Massimo Girotti.

: Maria Callas, Massimo Girotti. IMDb Rating : 7

: 7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 70%

: 70% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another one based on Greek mythology, this renowned transformation of Jason and the Argonauts legend centers around the sorceress Medea, who helped Jason in his mission and was guaranteed by him to be his better half. In the wake of getting back to his property as a saint, Jason forsakes Medea and weds a Corinthian princess rather in ancient Greece.

Angered, Medea plots retribution against Jason and his new spouse, following awful occasions. With the acclaimed soprano Maria Calls featuring, Pasolini effectively adjusts the renowned Greek disastrous play by Euripides.

12. Antigone (1961)

Director : George Tzavellas

: George Tzavellas Writers : George Tzavellas

: George Tzavellas Cast : Irene Papas, Manos Katrakis, Maro Kodou.

: Irene Papas, Manos Katrakis, Maro Kodou. IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Kanopy, Vudu

In ancient Greece, based on Greek mythology, King Oedipus murders his father and eventually marries his mother named Jocasta. They have two sons named Polyneices and Eteocles and two daughters, Ismene and Antigone. As time passes, King Oedipus dies a beggar in exile, and his sons Eteocles and Polynieces agree to take the place of late king Oedipus by ruling Thebes in alternating years.

Thus, he refuses to resign the first year and instead attacks Thebes with his army. One of the ancient Greek myths states that both die in the fight they pursue. The ruler of Thebes, Creon, then orders Elecoles to be buried in an honorable manner while leaving the body of Polyneices to be left in the battlefield to rot. But the titular character Antigone denies the orders of Creon and instead buries her brother.

When Creon comes to learn about the deeds of Antigone, he orders her to be buried alive in the tomb. But instead, Antigone hangs herself in the tomb. Haemon, who was the only surviving son of Creon and fiance of Antigone, got discouraged with the news and tried to kill his father first and later killed himself with the sword.

11. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988)

Director : Terry Gilliam

: Terry Gilliam Writers : Terry Gilliam, Charles McKeown.

: Terry Gilliam, Charles McKeown. Cast : John Neville, Eric Idle, Sarah Polley.

: John Neville, Eric Idle, Sarah Polley. IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 92%

: 92% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, YouTube.

The story dictates Baron Munchausen’s journey, who and his talented henchmen set out to save a city from being under the control of the Turks. Thus it is filled with many adventures that are worth witnessing!

10. Troy (2004)

Director : Wolfgang Petersen

: Wolfgang Petersen Writers : David Benioff

: David Benioff Cast : Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom.

: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom. IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 54%

: 54% Streaming Platform: Netflix

Another masterpiece based on the Greek myth, Troy’ is a transformation of Homer’s great epic, which follows the attack on Troy by the assembled Greek powers and narrates the destinies of the men in question. Coordinated by Wolfgang Petersen, the film expands upon the humongous ubiquity of war legends like ‘Warrior’ (2000) and ‘The Ruler of the Rings’.

While the film’s story frequently hangs and the characters now and then appear genuinely withdrawing, ‘Troy’ is positively a visual scene. With high creation esteem and perfectly cast, ‘Troy’ ended up being an enormous film industry achievement.

9. Jason and The Argonauts (1963)

Director : Don Chaffey

: Don Chaffey Writers : Jan Read, Apollonius of Rhodes, Beverley Cross.

: Jan Read, Apollonius of Rhodes, Beverley Cross. Cast : Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack.

: Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack. IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 89%

: 89% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Based on one of the oldest Greek myth, Jason and his group of shipmates go on an amazing mission to locate the golden fleece. While on the journey for the golden fleece, the heroes fight hydra, a skeleton army, and harpies.

The film is viewed as a clique that is exemplary and outstanding amongst other dream films. This untouched exemplary film should be appeared to each kid on earth, in their language.

8. Wonder Woman (2017)

Director : Patty Jenkins

: Patty Jenkins Writers : Allan Heinberg

: Allan Heinberg Cast : Gal Gadot, Chris Pine.

: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 93%

: 93% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Diana is the Latin name for goddess Artemis, the Greek goddess of the wild, chase, and ripeness, and the Amazons were unbelievable strong female warriors in Greek mythology. In the 2017 film DC Funnies, we watch the start of Diana’s story, a princess of the Amazons.

The story revolves around the character of the same name from the DC comics. The film depends on William Moulton Marston’s animated form.

7. Oedipus Rex (1967)

Director : Pier Paolo Pasolini

: Pier Paolo Pasolini Writers : Pier Paolo Pasolini

: Pier Paolo Pasolini Cast : Franco Citti, Silvana Mangano.

: Franco Citti, Silvana Mangano. IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 88%

: 88% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This Italian film by Wharf Paolo Pasolini is a variation of the homonymous Greek misfortune, composed by Sophocles. A kid is brought into the world in a Milan town during the 1930s. His father abandons the infant in a desert and is saved by another couple.

6. The Lighthouse (2019)

Director : Robert Eggers

: Robert Eggers Writers : Robert Eggers, Max Eggers.

: Robert Eggers, Max Eggers. Cast : Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson.

: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson. IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 90%

: 90% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy.

The story focuses on Ephraim Winslow, who gets assigned to the remote island as a lighthouse keeper and assists the elderly supervisor Thomas Wake. But as the days pass by, Winslow gets haunted by the strange visions and begins to lose their sanity.

Although you might be surprised to find Lighthouse in this list of Greek mythology movies, once you will watch it, you will find out! So definitely give this a watch as it is unlike Pattinson’s vampire drama.

5. Electra (1962)

Director : Michael Cacoyannis

: Michael Cacoyannis Writers : Michael Cacoyannis

: Michael Cacoyannis Cast : Irene Papas, Giannis Fertis, Aleka Katselli.

: Irene Papas, Giannis Fertis, Aleka Katselli. IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video on the Roku device

On returning from the battle, King Agamemnon gets murdered by his wife Clytemnestra and her lover. The son of the king named Orestes is sent into exile while his daughter Electra is left to mourn his demise. As the years’ pass, Electra’s hatred for her mother grows stronger, and she prepares for taking revenge.

She unites with her sibling Orestes, and both of them then plan to execute their motive. But will their actual motive be fulfilled by the death of their mother?

4. 300 (2006)

Director : Zack Snyder

: Zack Snyder Writers : Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon.

: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon. Cast : Gerard Butler, David Wenham.

: Gerard Butler, David Wenham. IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 61%

: 61% Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

300 is an epic American activity film of the year 2006. The plot portrays the Austere lord Linodius, played by Gerard Steward and his 300 Simple fighters. This movie is coordinated by Zack Snyder, featuring Gerard Steward and Lena Headey, propelled by The Forthright Mill operator funnies, which describes the clash of Thermopylae.

A solitary remark sums up my opinion about the film; it is an epic work of art. They battled to the passing against the Persian god, lord Xerxes the principal played by Rodrigo Santoro, and his multitude of more than 100,000 warriors. 300 turned into the second-best film of 2006, simply behind pirates of the Caribbean.

3. Iphigenia (1977)

Director : Michael Cacoyannis

: Michael Cacoyannis Writers : Michael Cacoyannis

: Michael Cacoyannis Cast : Irene Papas, Tatiana Papamoschou, Kostas Kazakos.

: Irene Papas, Tatiana Papamoschou, Kostas Kazakos. IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : N/A

: N/A Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Epix, Paramount+Amazon Channel, DirecTV, Epix Roku Premium Channel.

The story follows the Greek army all ready to sail to fight the big battle, but winds do not allow them to do so. King Agamemnon, who is their leader, seeks to provide them good food and, in the process, slays the sacred animal. Thus, this act annoys the gods, and as a punishment, they order the king to sacrifice his daughter named daughter Iphigenia.

2. O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Director : Joel Coen

: Joel Coen Writers : Ethan Coen, Joel Coen.

: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen. Cast : George Clooney, John Turturro.

: George Clooney, John Turturro. IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 77%

: 77% Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? It is a comedy-wrongdoing show dependent on Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey”. It is a film dependent on mockery that incorporates numerous parts from the iconic poem.

George Clooney is playing the personality of Ulysses Everett McGill, who is attempting to conform to his labor sentence in Mississippi, and there he meets with Delmar and Pete. The trio takes a journey to locate the shrouded treasure, and in the process, they meet various characters and encounter numerous obstacles and undertakings.

1. Orpheus (1950)

Orpheus (1950)

Director : Jean Cocteau

: Jean Cocteau Writers : Jean Cocteau

: Jean Cocteau Cast : Jean Marais, François Périer, María Casares.

: Jean Marais, François Périer, María Casares. IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 97%

: 97% Streaming Platform: HBO Max, Criterion Channel

One of the best Greek mythology movies out there, the story follows a poet named Orphee who becomes greatly obsessed with the princess named Death. Both of them then fall for each other. But Eurydice, Orphee’s wife, gets murdered by the henchmen of the princess, and Orphee goes behind her to the Underworld.

Thus their life becomes entangled, and the princess sends back Orphee out of the dangerous Underworld to live the life with Eurydice.

