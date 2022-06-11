Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
American Express To Offer Their First Crypto Rewards Credit Card
American Express is rolling out it’s first-ever crypto rewards credit card as part of a partnership with Abra, according to a joint announcement at this week’s crypto conference Consensus in Austin.
The announcement is a move in the footsteps of other major credit card providers, most notably Visa and Mastercard, but is still a major call-out in crypto integration into the current credit card landscape. There are over 60M AmEx holders according to figures from earlier this year – and now the network will bring access to direct cryptocurrency rewards for spending for the first time ever with a partner card with Abra.
American Express And Abra Team Up
The ‘Abra Crypto Card’ was unveiled at the annual Consensus event in Austin, Texas today, and will offer crypto rewards for any purchase category and amount, according to the formal press release. Abra offers a platform token, ‘Crypto Perx’ (CPRX) that is expected to be alongside a variety (but thus far undisclosed) of top tokens as options for earning rewards. It was a big day for the team at Abra, who paired the American Express announcement with news that their app would support custody and gallery views of NFTs.
American Express’ president of Global Network Services Mohammed Badi stated that Abra brings “deep expertise in both crypto and traditional financial services” that makes them a fitting partner for the endeavor.
'Crypto Perx,' (CPRX) is the native platform ERC-20 token for Abra; the token saw strong positive price reaction to the news around Abra's new credit card on the AmEx network. | Source: CPRX-USD on TradingView.com
Join The Club
Visa and Mastercard are two of the most commonly-recognized names in the credit card business, but don’t sleep on American Express, who is only behind Citibank, Chase, and the two aforementioned top dogs when it comes to card issuance. AmEx has carved out a long-time niche of serving top dollar customers and offering commensurate rewards.
The Abra card is expected to bring those rewards along with it too, with rewards from the slate of the AmEx network, including “Amex Offers (for shopping, travel, dining, services, entertainment, etc.), presale ticket access, Global Dining benefits, and purchase protections,” according to the press release.
Abra joins a growing list of crypto-native card issuers with crypto rewards, including the likes of BlockFi, Gemini, Nexo and others. Even companies that aren’t crypto-first, such as Venmo and SoFi, are offering crypto reward cards.
U.S Inflations Records 40-Year High Suppressing Crypto Market Further
- The Federal Reserve is expected to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points.
- The Terra ecosystem crash caused a ripple effect across the market.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by one percent between May and June, bringing its year-over-year gain to 8.6 percent, while the crypto sector continues to struggle with a bear market. The CPI has increased at its quickest rate in 40 years, indicating growing inflation. According to this data, it is also a severe concern for the economy of the United States. On the other hand, core inflation increased by the same 0.6% as in April.
All-eyes on FOMC’s Meeting
Higher costs for consumers are a severe problem, even if the CPI is not the Fed’s favored inflation indicator. The FOMC’s meeting next week will undoubtedly be dominated by the CPI data, and whatever decision the committee makes after that might be affected.
According to reports, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points. As long as inflation doesn’t slow, the Fed may opt to raise rates sooner rather than later. The crypto market, which has had a challenging year, might be heavily impacted if interest rates rise further. To put things in perspective, the Terra ecosystem crashed, causing a ripple effect across the market.
CMC statistics show that the cryptocurrency market has lost more than 4% of its value in the previous 24 hours. The Bitcoin price fluctuates between $29 and $30k, while other major asset classes are also experiencing difficulties. As a result of cryptocurrency’s poor performance, some proponents claim that it may be used as an inflation hedge.
CEO Brian Armstrong of Coinbase noted that the current bear market is different from the past because of the greater variety of cryptocurrency applications. However, he thinks that the overall market value of crypto would have to expand by five to 10 times for it to become an inflation hedge.
Registrations Kick-off for Digital Asset Marketplace STRMNFT
- StreamCoin Starts Off Registration for STRMNFT.
- STRMNFT is a digital asset marketplace that aims to revolutionize Video NFTs.
- CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh and the team are thrilled about the developments.
Blockchain company StreamCoin has officially announced the start of registrations for its much-awaited STRMNFT marketplace. This is the newest in the company’s long list of achievements including listing its token on over 100+ exchanges.
Launched on May 31, 2022, the STRMNFT marketplace boasts a user-friendly interface that has been designed keeping in mind users new to the crypto space. Michael Ein Chaybeh, StreamCoin’s CEO, remarked on this choice by saying:
“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”
The STRMNFT team also adds that as a preliminary offer, STRMNFT features a free digital asset minting until July 2022. StreamCoin encourages all users to grab the chance and register on STRMNFT for free.
According to the information shared with CoinQuora, the StreamCoin team is also conscious of the environmental impacts of their technology. Staying true to their eco-friendly vision, they leverage the Proof of Deed (PoD) approach to save power and resources.
Addressing the energy concern of blockchain tech, Chaybeh was quoted saying:
“As we observe how the planet is being consumed every day by operating high-capacity servers, power-consuming blockchain networks, and other high carbon-emission platforms, we came up with a new, responsible, eco-friendly solution that doesn’t compromise the speed and efficiency, and at the same time, contributes to a better future for our planet.”
On a lighter note, the StreamCoin team was excited to share more details of the exciting features they have to offer. Through STRMNFT, users can follow their favorite content creators, create playlists for the video NFTs, and also sort the content based on categories. Users will even have their own personal channel with options to make their content available for public or private views.
Following the STRMNFT launch, TNC Group, one of StreamCoin’s leading partners and investors, released an exclusive Lady Apes NFT collection. TNC Group states that they will be offering discounts on these collections to all who participated in StreamCoin’s ICO and staking portal.
Bitcoin (BTC) Dumps With The U.S May CPI at 8.6%
- The U.S CPI for May accounts to rise by 8.6%.
- BTC drops by $500 instantaneously.
- The rise of CPI leads to the slumping down of BTC.
Just when the Bitcoin (BTC) sees the limelight at touching the $30K benchmark, after a hectic period of market crash, tragedy strikes back again.
Yes, the U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May, 2022 has increased to a whopping 8.6%. This accounts to the highest over the past 40 years.
Inspite of this, the price of BTC has once again slipped down instantaneously with the CPI report for May, 2022.
Impacts of the CPI Rise
The CPI for the month of April, amounted to 8.3%. However, this was said to get lower with the coming month, but unfortunately it rose to 8.6%.
This increase in the CPI has led to extreme hardships and troubles for all, especially the monetary based law and policy makers. They have no other choice but to wait idle as of now.
Accordingly, this tends to affect the whole economy of the U.S, overall. Apart from food, medical, and all other necessities, the crypto market along with BTC ought to face the same situation.
Moreover, the CEO and founder of Affinity Solutions, Jonathan Silver remains skeptical. He states that certain things he’s aware of, portrays positive vibes, denoting the worst is over.
And so, the CPI for the month of June, will not increase and so then will rise up the price and value of BTC evidently. Currently BTC is trading for the price of $29,031, with the graphs for the past 24 hours down by 3.84%.
With this, approximately, BTC is down by $1000, within just for the past 6 hours.
