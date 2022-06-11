Finance
An Introduction To Investing In Forex For Beginners
These days, the word “forex trading” is getting very common so let us have a bird’s eye view of the introduction to the forex trading.
Forex is the short form of Foreign Exchange Market. It refers to the market where two business parties exchange their currency with each other with the mutual consent at a specific rate. It has got importance since early 70s when the floating exchange rate was introduced the international market. Earlier, currency exchange was done at a fixed rate. It bears a margin of greater profits and that’s why, it has become the largest fiscal market around the globe.
This article guides the Forex beginners to get them introduced to this large scale business in which trillions of currencies are being swapped. Two types of currencies are used in Forex trading said to be paired currencies i.e. Base Currency and Quote Currency and are expressed in abbreviated form such as USD for US Dollar, EUR for European currency Euro, etc. The fluctuation rate is called pip.
In fact, both the currencies are placed for bidding and a final price is settled as a result of the exchange. Bid is a Forex term that is used to identify the base currency going to be sold while the quote currency is the one that is going to be purchased.
Fluctuation rates of the currency are contingent upon several factors, e.g. liquidity, market transactions at a brokerage, supply, demand, etc. The game is the speculation indeed that leads to gain or loss according to the present value of currency. The businessman will be interested in purchasing the currency, the value of which he thinks will rise up and likewise, he would like to sell the currency, the value of which is anticipated to fall.
Since fx trading is practiced on an international level, so it has no effect of the economic condition of a specific country whether a country is passing of the peak or the recession, the foreign exchange market keeps on working. However, it merely depends upon speculative events.
The main currencies involved in Forex are dollar, yen and pound. It is 24 hours ongoing business and has no holiday as compared to the stock exchange. The parties involved are big financial institutions, banks, corporations and central government. Nowadays internet has revolutionized the world of Forex trading because now online accounts are being used and currency exchange is just one click away from the investors in this advanced era. So the trend is becoming more popular due to activities of Forex online.
With the fast growing period, if a person wants to set foot in the world of foreign exchange market as a successful businessman, he is expected to grasp the basic concepts and traits of Forex at fingertips because the knowledge about currency rise and fall has the major concern in this trade.
One who deals with currency exchange is called a broker. Being a Forex trader, say, you have bought 500 Euros in the beginning of year 2013 at the cost of 800 US dollars and you expect the value of USD to be increased in the middle of the year. By the time in June, 2013, the value of the US dollar versus the Euro goes up, so this is the super time that you will be able to sell that 500 Euro against 900 US dollars now, thus reaping an extra income of $100 in your pocket.
So this is what we call Forex. Won’t you like to proceed in this ever-growing business?
6 Essential Contract Clauses
Regardless of whether you are leading a civic, social, or religious organization, business entity (regardless of size), or any government component, mastering the art, and science, of effective negotiations, and creating a meaningful contract, requires certain, relevant knowledge, combined with the experience, expertise, and commitment/ discipline, to demand, including, certain essential, contract clauses. Far too often, those doing the negotiating, often, proceed, without paying keen attention to ensuring, their actions, are in the best interests, especially, in real – terms, of the group, they serve and represent. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 of these, essential clauses.
1. Specific group needs/ requirements: There are various reasons, groups need to negotiate specific contracts. Before, proceeding, therefore, the negotiator must fully consider, and understand, specifically, what this organization seeks, and needs, to achieve, or ensure, via, this contract. Therefore, an organizing (or similar) committee, must clearly identify the requirements, so the individual, fully proceeds, keeping these, in – mind, throughout the process! How can one make the best decisions, without beginning with this knowledge, and understanding?
2. Expectations of both sides/ guarantees: Quality negotiators must know, and appreciate, not only his expectations, but, also, what his adversary needs, prioritizes, and seeks/ requires. The best approach, therefore, is using, win – win negotiating, where both sides, end – up, satisfied with the results. What clauses should be included, to guarantee performance, including, penalty clauses, bonuses, and other specific requirements?
3. Costs/ Financial issues/ Options/ Alternatives: Before one begins, the process, a realistic, well – considered, budget, should be prepared, and used, as a guideline, to determine, what is realistic, and whether, to proceed. Knowing as many costs, as possible, eliminates many future obstacles, and challenges, because it makes the group, you represent, better prepared, and ready, to proceed. A smart approach is to recognize, and consider, with an open – mind, as many viable options, and alternatives, so financial issues, etc, are properly considered!
4. Performance Issues: Simply, negotiating a clause (or clauses), into a contract, are usually, not enough! How one, ensures, actual performance, of these aspects, requires inclusion, of performance clauses, which include severe penalties, which make, non – performance, unattractive!
5. Conflicts Resolutions: How can one be certain, any future, potential conflict, is able to be, resolved, in a well – considered, timely manner? In my, over four decades, of involvement, in a variety of types of contract (and other) negotiations, I have witnessed, how one prepares, for eventualities, often, differentiates between getting what you seek, and disappointment!
Negotiating can, either, be one’s best friend, or worst enemy! Will you be prepared, to achieve your objectives?
Are There Holes in Your SOX? (Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance for Public and Private Companies)
Summary:
The illicit transgressions by Enron and those alike in the late 1990s, lead to regulations created to standardize the trustworthiness of financial institutions and public companies. Companies facing SOX compliance will need to consider the following: what are the best practice processes, how do these processes differ from existing practices, how should new processes be implemented, and how can short term processes be balanced with longer “term strategic goals?”
– – – – – – – – –
A World Before SOX:
The enterprise world had a rude awakening after a series of well-publicized corporate financial scandals. Many stories of misappropriated corporate dollars surfaced in the late 1990s involving the likes of Enron, Tyco and WorldCom. Legislation soon responded to the multitude of gross transgressions committed by the upper echelon management of the enterprise world.
Offenses committed by these industry heads ranged from extravagant multi-million dollar trips to exotic locals, large private gifts to spouses and shuffling company funds to bankroll other investments. The corporate world needed to be held accountable for its misdeeds. SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) or the Public Company Accounting Reform and Investor Protection Act of 2002 came into fruition to improve corporate governance and help police possible future misdeeds.
The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires publicly traded entities to define, evaluate and document processes which lead to senior management accountability. SOX requires that audits or substantial verification controls must be in place to ensure senior management is held culpable for their financial actions.
Why Should Privately Held Businesses Care About SOX?
While SOX applies directly to publicly traded companies, those privately held businesses who wish to do business with businesses traded on places like the NASDQ must also become Sarbanes-Oxley compliant.
Many large public corporations will simply refuse to do business with privately held companies who are not SOX compliant. Private firms who want to do business with large public entities are now also thrown into a SOX compliant landscape .
SOX affects a broad range of industries who “touch” information of those traded firms, they include and are not limited to:
- Attorneys
- Accountants and Auditing Firms who review company financial statements
- Brokers or dealers and their employees
- Security companies handling electronic transactions
- International businesses who operate in the United States
Acceptance of SOX by private companies is not an issue, as “73% of private company CEOs said SOX has done at least a decent job of improving financial governance and transparency for public companies.”(1)
Who’s Responsible for SOX Communication Compliance?
SOX requires incoming and outgoing correspondence be monitored. Depending on the business’s structure, communication exchanges can be monitored by the Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Risk Officers (CROs). These executives are responsible for the security, accuracy and the reliability of the organization’s reporting and messaging systems.
Well-groom organizations have policies set in place by their high level primary officers outlining what sorts of information may or many not be communicated outside a department and outside the organization. While these rules exist, firms often don’t take the necessary steps to make sure employees within the organization understand these rules, and their importance.
What are the Key Elements of SOX Which Relate to Electronic Data Storage and E-mail Security?
- SOX Section 404: Financial spreadsheets and reports must be safeguarded from being falsified or accidentally or deliberately redistributed.
- SOX Section 409: Real time disclosure of material that impacts the company’s finances must be reported within 48 hours
- SOX Section 802: Guarantees that documents and records are not altered
- SOX Section 1102: Corrupting, altering, mutilating, destroying or concealing records are violations. Those found guilty of obstructing an investigation or official proceeding will face 20 years in prison and fines.
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act focuses on corporate governance, accountability and the reporting practices of publicly held companies. Yet the act also impacts private firms that one day might become public and those who do business with publicly traded companies.
What are the Holes in Your SOX Compliance?
While sharing information online is a convenient luxury of e-commerce, it also creates a great vulnerability as information, data and correspondence are traded from business to business. Data and email exchange can pose both SOX compliance and privacy concerns.
This errant misuse of company information isn’t exclusive to U.S. companies. Staff at 18% of large UK firms gained unauthorized access to information during 2005, the report says. Nine per cent of those large firms saw staff misuse restricted information.(2)
How Can Your Firm Sew Up its SOX Holes?
Executive management seeking to be SOX compliant must have the fortitude and commitment to strategic planning and execution to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act’s directives. The firm’s CEO, CFO, CCO/CRO and CIO must cooperate and have demanding attention to detail when establishing policies to be SOX compliant. The need for creating and implementing strong electronic data and email retention policies and compliance in line with SOX has never been greater than in today’s fluxing electronic business world.
Email is not necessarily secure against interception. Whether or not email is encrypted in transmission depends on your software. It is therefore our policy not to send emails to you that contain identifiable information about you, your household, or business.
Andy Purdy, acting director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security in a 2006 interview with CNET identifies the importance in protecting a company’s important digital assets:
“Small businesses and large enterprises and the government are all important when trying to reduce the cyber-risk. We’re trying to raise awareness with partners of the responsibility and techniques consumers can use to help secure their systems…”(3)
Before Sarbanes-Oxley, corporations saw a gross abuse of executive power at the cost of earnest growth in business. Today, stiff criminal and civil penalties for violations of securities law will be instituted against companies who do not meet SOX standards.
How can private firms flourish in today’s email reliant arena, while being SOX compliant. Introducing strong compliance policies in line with SOX which include firewalls, up-to-date virus protection, encryption and email anti-theft measures can help a business work cooperatively with publicly traded companies.
Benefits of Email Anti-Theft Sofware
Implementing email anti-theft allows a company to grow in credibility, reputation and trust; all factors which lead to increased clientele and revenue.
With security measures to keep company correspondence as well as protect outbound email, SMB firms can be both prudent with their technology budgets and well-armed with the tools and resources necessary to be industry compliant. Clients will feel more secure about sharing their personal information with compliant SBM offices, paving the way to better and safer communication.
– – – – – – – – – – –
End Notes:
1.) Rob Preston “Time to Regulate the Regulations” Information Week, 27 February, 2006, 78.
2.) BBC News, “Firms lax on ID theft safeguards” 16 March 2006, BBC Online; URL:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/technology/4809262.stm
3.)Joris Evers, “Newsmaker: Locking down America’s Net defenses” 16 February 2006, CNet New.com – [http://news.com.com/Locking+down+Americas+Net+defenses+-+page+2/2008-7348_3-6040223-2.html?tag=st.num]
All About the Security Software Check Point
Check Point software delivers security solutions designed to discuss the needs of small businesses of all sizes. Check Point has firewall protection, secure remote access capabilities, flexible networking configuration, and transparently delivered comprehensive security services. It is important to get a Checkpoint renewal to continue this protection.
GAIA is the new single unified security operating system with security for all Check Point appliances, open servers, and vitalized gateways. They present in hardware devices that are pre-installed with essential software blades to produce a comprehensive, turnkey security gateway solution.
Check Point Security Gateway Software Blades are independent and flexible security modules. They are joined to build a custom protection gateway solution. Virtualization Security provides comprehensive security solutions on and for virtual environments.
Security Management and Multi-Domain protection Management delivers more protection and control by segmenting protection management into multiple virtual domains. Businesses of all sizes can easily create virtual domains based on geography, business unit, or security function to strengthen security and simplify management.
The Multi-Domain software supplies simplified management and provisioning of security in complex environments. It increases flexibility with granular role-based administration and centralizes protection management while preserving domains. It also segments security management based on place, business unit, and security function.
Multi-Domain has stronger protection with consistent global policies. There is a single configuration for VPN, firewall, IPS, and other protections. Users can create, view, and control all management domains from a single console. The Global Policy Software Blade enforced common protection baseline across domains.
Multi-Domain easily integrates with Check Point Software Blade Architecture. Users can activate multi-domain management on any management server by taking advantage of the transition into multi-domain from Software Blade.
The Check Point Endpoint Policy Management Software Blade simplified endpoint security management by unifying all endpoint security capabilities for PC and Mac in a single console. Users can check, manage, educate, and enforce a policy from an at-a-glance dashboard down to user and machine details with a few clicks.
This software has straightforward policy language that is focused on business processes. It is comprehensive and immediate protection with preconfigured and customizable policies. It is also easily integrated into Check Point Software Blade Architecture for an on-demand protection.
Check Point supplies Security Services to allow broadband users to enjoy protection expertise without the need for in-house skill. There are a range of security services and different packages with. This includes email antivirus, autism, web filtering, dynamic DNS, reporting, and more. This provides users with maximize peace of mind.
Basic support plan means users receive security and firmware updates. It also include email, web, and chat support, extended hardware warranty with advanced replacement, monthly protection reports, and dynamic DNS.
Users receive Gateway antivirus updates, Gateway autism updates, URL filtering based on class classification of websites, protection and firmware updates, email, web, and chat support, extended hardware warranty with advanced replacement, monthly protection reports, and dynamic DNS.
A Power Pack Upgrade adds certain features to the appliance. This includes secure Hot Spot support, extra remote access users and site-to-site tunnels, advanced traffic shaper, automatic fail over support and dynamic routing support.
