Anthony Rizzo reflects on ‘some of the best years of my baseball life’ in his 1st meeting with the Chicago Cubs since being traded
Anthony Rizzo never envisioned the Chicago Cubs would tear everything down so quickly.
Rizzo endured the Cubs rebuild the first go-around, becoming a cornerstone piece en route to a World Series title. But there is a reason he’s now wearing New York Yankees pinstripes and was sitting in the home dugout reminiscing about his time with the Cubs before his new team team eked out a 2-1 win in 13 innings Friday night.
“I didn’t think that was going to happen the way it did, but in this game it’s really hard to win,” Rizzo said. “And as a player, as coaches, I think as you get a little farther away from the dugout and you see it from more of a computer standpoint, on paper, why didn’t teams win more? I could see why it’s frustrating. But on the field and in the clubhouse — I just think it’s a lot harder on the field than ever looks off (it).
“We did everything we could do every year with what we had. Those years are going to be some of the best years of my baseball life.”
Rizzo believes baseball is better when big-market teams like the Cubs are always competing to win with a high payroll.
“It’s just a different year than the normal standard that we created there over the last seven years,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo looks forward to returning to Wrigley Field someday. This weekend series being played at Yankee Stadium makes it less emotional for Rizzo to play his former team, a roster that doesn’t feature too many familiar faces after last year’s overhaul. As Rizzo discussed what it has been like seeing new players called up and getting opportunities to impress the Cubs, it’s clear he has paid attention since departing Chicago. He referenced P.J. Higgins hitting his first home run and Frank Schwindel’s 2021 success and how he bounced back this year after his short option to the minors.
Rizzo’s close friendships with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward play a role in staying up on happenings with the Cubs.
“It’s fun to see it,” Rizzo said, “because you have guys that are grinding in this game for a while and they’re getting an opportunity, and opportunities in this game when you get older are not easy to come by.”
Going through another rebuild after 10 years with the Cubs might have been tough, and clearly Rizzo landed in a great spot with a Yankees team that currently owns the best record in baseball.
As Rizzo reflected on the timeline of the Cubs’ first rebuild, he recalled how there was a sense that the 2014 trade deadline would be the last time they would be sellers. In the offseason, the Cubs hired Joe Maddon and signed left-hander Jon Lester.
“I mean, it felt far away until it didn’t,” Rizzo said. “But we just knew some way, somehow, that in ‘15, we were going to be good and we really got on a roll there and rode that for a lot of years.”
This time next year catcher Willson Contreras could be in Rizzo’s spot, reminiscing about the organization that has defined his baseball career. Contreras’ contract situation for 2022 was finally settled Thursday when he avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $9.625 million contract.
The Cubs reached out to Contreras’ agent Wednesday about making a deal. Contreras said the arbitration hearing could’ve had an impact on him because of everything both sides would have said during it, so he is glad they struck a deal.
“I’m really happy with the results that we got,” Contreras said. “I think both sides won.
“I’m looking forward to seeing (Jed Hoyer) and thank him for how everything went.”
No contract extensions were brought up between the two sides. As for whether the Cubs initiating contact with Contreras’ agent gives him any hope the team will engage him in extension talks, Contreras replied, “Who knows?”
“I’m not focused on that,” he said. “I’m focused on playing my season the way I’ve been playing, keep helping my teammates, whoever needs my help I’ll be there, lead the team the right way and I’m just going to keep going.”
Where Is Peaky Blinders 6 Filmed?
Peaky Blinders’ last spectacular season is now available on Netflix; viewers are once again intrigued by the tragedies of Tommy Shelby and his family on screen.
The historical drama spanned six seasons, depicting the Shelby family’s ascent to fame in the 1920s and 1930s Birmingham, and returned for one last season on the BBC earlier this year. However, with the announcement that it would be accessible on the streaming provider Netflix beginning June 10; it is now going worldwide.
While the show is famously set in Birmingham’s Small Heath district; shooting in recent years has primarily taken place in and around the northwest, with Manchester and Liverpool’s picturesque streets and rivers serving as stand-ins for Birmingham.
Series six was no exception, with film crews and the show’s star, Cillian Murphy, who portrays Tommy, sighted around Castlefield and Manchester for many weeks of shooting during spring and summer.
Here we look at some of the shooting sites utilized for the action in Series 6 – and the good news is that many of them are open to the public around the area.
Small Heath – Via Castlefield
While previous episodes employed a variety of Manchester’s ancient cobblestone alleyways to masquerade as Birmingham, for series six; the whole Castlefield was taken over for several weeks to portray 1930s Small Heath properly.
The genuine Small Heath is a neighborhood south of Birmingham where the real Peaky Blinders were said to have originally appeared; terrorizing the streets from the 1890s through the 1910s.
On the other hand, peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne chose to take over the whole Castlefield for series six shooting to construct the show’s Garrison Lane and Small Heath; – owing to its dramatic combination of canals, bridges, and cobbled lanes.
Anthony posted on Instagram, “We took over Castlefield in Manchester and transformed it into the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham in 1934.”
During the first lockdown, I walked here every day and conceived the notion of converting this wonderful spot into the Peaky world.
“I was incredibly fortunate to see this come to fruition a year later with some incredible collaborators and friends; as well as the great perseverance and talent of Nicole Northridge; our production designer, and Jess Dove, our location manager, who pulled it together, and you will see a lot more of it on the 27th.”
When not being utilized as a film location; Castlefield is a popular destination on the city’s outskirts for its canal-side pubs and restaurants; and the outdoor Castlefield Bowl stages a live series of performances during Sounds of the City in the summer.
China Town
Tommy will be featured in significant moments in the upcoming season in the China Town neighborhood. But, once again, Castlefield served as a stand-in for Birmingham in these sequences, with purpose-built sets dotted across the neighborhood. Again, it was a collaborative effort between the Peaky Blinders crew and Screen Manchester.
Jessica Dove, the Peaky Blinders 6 supervising location manager; appreciated Screen Manchester and Bobby Cochrane for supporting the massive production in the city last year. “Bobby and his crew helped make the Peaky Blinders fantasy a reality in Castlefield,” she added. “With its dramatic arches, cobblestones, canals, and massive size; it served as the ideal background to some of the new season’s most intriguing sequences.”
“That would not have been possible without Bobby’s and Screen Manchester’s advice and assistance throughout the process.” “Bobby was there day and night, from the concept stage, when we were figuring out what may be doable; through our inevitable tweaking of dates and plans along the way, the late-night shoots, and eventually the strike and reinstatement.”
“The demands for Castlefield were some of the most ambitious and complicated we have enabled to date;” Bobby said, “but I am glad that we were able to assist make the director’s vision a reality.” “I am looking forward to seeing how this magnificent portion of the city will appear in this series; and it was great to see the site in the first teaser.”
The Garrison Pub
The Garrison bar has been at the center of the action from the beginning of Peaky Blinders; and it is modeled on the real-life tavern in Small Heath, where the original gang is said to have drank. Unfortunately, the real-life Garrison bar had been closed for some time and could not be utilized for shooting.
So the interiors we see on TV today and many of the other interior sequences; in series six were purpose-built on sets at West Gorton’s Space Studios in Manchester. The exterior was constructed as part of the massive set created at Castlefield for the city’s big shooting last summer.
Director Anthony has disclosed that the pub has received a makeover for the new series; to embrace the colors black and gold, which are “essential to the concept” in series six. So while fans of the show may not be able to visit the real-life Garrison pub these days; they may immerse themselves in Peaky Blinders-themed pubs on Peter Street in Manchester and Stanhope Street in Liverpool.
Tommy’s Mansion
The majestic pile where Tommy Shelby currently lives is one of the drama’s most intriguing scenes. And the scene is Arley Hall and Gardens in Cheshire, near Northwich. The house depicts Tommy’s advancement in life from his childhood in Birmingham’s Small Heath.
We’ve previously seen the estate used as a dramatic background in the season 6 teaser; with Tommy patrolling his grounds with a machine gun and firing multiple shots. The interiors of the mansion home, such as the library and dining room, have also been significantly featured in previous episodes and will be seen again in series six.
In real life, fans of the show may live the Shelby dream by visiting the historic estate grounds; which are accessible Monday through Sunday all year, and the home itself, which opens on certain weekends in the summer and is periodically updated on their website here.
The Grays’ Boston Mansion
In the first episode, Tommy travels to Boston to meet the cunning Gina Gray in her opulent house. It seems to be the ultimate of the American Dream, with the Great Gatsby black and gold. However, the stunning space was shot in Lancashire rather than Boston.
The living room’s unusual circular area was shot within the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster. The folly was erected in Williamson Park by rich industrialist Lord Ashton in remembrance of his second wife Jessy between 1907 and 1909.
The enormous dome has been termed the “Taj Mahal of the North,” and it is accessible to the public daily and for weddings and festivities.
The “Midland Hotel”
Tommy is shown driving to a breathtakingly gorgeous Art Deco skyscraper with the name The Midland Hotel engraved on it in the season six teaser. In reality, the building is a hotel, although Manchester’s Hotel Gotham was transformed into Peaky’s Midland.
Peaky fans will be thrilled to know that it appears just as good in real life as in the show’s cinematography. The five-star hotel is located in an imposing old bank building at the top of King Street. It is regarded as a famous hangout in Manchester, having entertained Will. i. am, Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, and Jennifer Hudson over the years.
It first debuted as Hotel Gotham in 2015, and the inside is also 1930s-themed; with the public Honey Restaurant on the ground level and the exclusive members-only Club Brass on the top floor.
Meeting Hall – Salford Lads Club
In episode two, Tommy travels to a striking green-doored facility to talk to his supporters before a large demonstration. Music enthusiasts would have recognized the renowned Salford Lads Club, which can be located at the cobbled end of Salford’s real-life Coronation Street.
The club is arguably best known in contemporary society for its connections to The Smiths. However, it remains a popular site for music lovers to stand outside the famous doors in the manner of Morrissey, Marr, and co.
The Political Rally
This was all shot over many nights in St George’s Hall in Liverpool for sequences that will appear in Peaky Blinders episode two. As the globe approaches war, Oswald Moseley (played by Sam Claflin) will return as head of the British Union of Fascists; with Tommy as his deputy.
The new series will include dramatic moments of a demonstration inside the historic hall, as shown in the teaser, with Nazi banners flying inside the venue. The huge public hall, which opened in 1854, is regarded as one of the world’s best neo-classical structures.
It recently debuted a new tourist attraction, the St George’s Hall Experience; The History Whisperer, which takes you on a paid tour of the building’s history.
The Church
In season six, Tommy goes to make atonement for his misdeeds inside a beautiful church. Tommy is seen in photos from the new series with a massive stained glass window behind him.
Many will recognize Liverpool Cathedral’s beautiful architecture and the famed Te Deum window. Liverpool Anglican Cathedral is the largest in the United Kingdom and the fifth in Europe.
The cathedral is free to visit; however, tickets to explore the tower and enjoy panoramic views of Liverpool are available.
Peaky Blinders will be released on Netflix on June 10, 2022.
The post Where Is Peaky Blinders 6 Filmed? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Working Strategies: Talking Money — Making it, tracking it, making some more
Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the 10th of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column
described the importance of staying focused, while the months before discussed systems to set up, making the first sale, ways to choose the startup’s focus, goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
We’re tackling a big subject for today’s business startup topic: Money. As in making money, for sure, but also tracking it, managing it, and, hopefully, making some more. That’s a lot for one small column, so we’ll begin by focusing on some baseline questions. First,
Are you starting a business because you want to make big money?
It’s OK if the answer is no. It’s also fine if the answer is yes. The truth is, whether you want to make a lot or you’re fine with less, you’ll need to make at least enough for the business to survive, whatever that figure would be.
What’s interesting is that businesses operated by money-focused entrepreneurs can go under just as quickly as those run by entrepreneurs whose goal is to fulfill a personal passion. Why would that be? Because being focused on making money isn’t the same as being good at it. And being good at making money isn’t the same as managing it well.
You can see the pattern here. Desire and talent are good, but when it comes to financial survival they’re not enough. In fact, they may not even be necessary at all, as long as you have — wait for it — competence. Which brings us to the second baseline question:
How competent are you with finances?
If the question makes you squirm, that’s good. In this situation a little uncertainty and humility are useful, because they’ll lead you to ask for help.
The help could entail something small, such as someone setting up a simple bookkeeping process so you can track and review your numbers, or something more constant, such as an on-staff accounting professional. Most startups will land in the middle, with initial help setting up systems and intermittent help from an outside professional.
With so many options for assistance, the final baseline question is the most critical:
Are you willing to ask for help with your company finances?
For this, the only right answer is yes. Even math whizzes and accountants get financial advice when they start businesses, so why wouldn’t you? With that settled, you just need to identify what, exactly, you need help with. Knowing that will let you select the right people for your team, whether they come as employees, contractors, or advisers.
Here’s a partial list of finance issues most startups face:
• Establishing / testing financial goals
• Choosing banking systems
• Creating a process for paying the owner
• Setting prices for products or services
• Creating invoicing and tracking systems
• Initiating payment and collection processes
• Tracking and analyzing expenses
• Managing payroll and related taxes
• Submitting quarterly and annual employee tax reports
• Collecting and submitting sales taxes
• Developing and analyzing profit, loss and income statements
That’s a lot, but it may not cover everything for your particular business. Here’s your startup assignment for June: Transfer this list to a notebook or word processing page to give you more room to work. Then start notating — which of these steps will you need? Which are already started or in hand? And, of course, which do you need more information or help to complete?
Your next step is to decide whose help to use. For relatively simple tasks, such as creating invoices, you may find what you need online. On the other hand, you could decide on a more complex solution, such as an accounting software package that requires training to use.
As a shortcut on the “getting help” step, consider contacting someone in each of these categories: 1) An accountant specializing in small business who can help set up your initial bookkeeping, payroll and tax processes (or who will do these tasks for you); 2) a business adviser who can help with establishing financial goals, setting prices and tracking expenses; and 3) a banker who can help set up your banking processes.
This will be an ongoing process throughout the life of your business, but you’ll be glad later if you can set a good foundation now. Come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, and we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
What Time Does Peaky Blinders Season 6 Come Out On Netflix?
Perhaps no series has managed to redefine the gangster genre in recent times as much as Tommy Shelby and his bunch of enterprising misfits and showrunner Steven Knight has managed to deliver a splendid final season, setting the stage for the announced spinoff full-length feature film. Peaky Blinders has captured millions’ imaginations by stylizing the mafioso oeuvre with imaginative cinematography, awe-inspiring costumes, and the effective use of its talented cast.
It follows the story of the Irish-Romani gang “The Peaky Blinders” (the name comes from the fact that the gang hides razor blades in their caps and often goes for the eyes of their opponents) and their growth from small-timers in the streets of Birmingham to ultimate, reaches political office and national prominence.
The series made Cillian Murphy a household name and now a mainstream Hollywood star, with the talented actor slated to play Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming Christopher Nolan directorial “Oppenheimer.”
Cast
Cillian Murphy expectedly shines in the role he has immortalized; Natasha O’Keeffe is a revelation as his ever-suffering wife “Lizzie.” Sam Claflin and Amber Anderson shine as the real-life British Nazis Oswald Mosely and Diana Mitford. At the same time, Sophie Rundle is typically brilliant as Ada Shelby, the sensible one among the Shelby sibling.
Just like we had Hollywood superstars like Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody introduced by surprise in previous seasons, watch out for a super-talented British star in a secondary character role, sure to have larger implications in the follow-up film.
Paul Anderson’s “Arthur Shelby” is perhaps the most well-written character after Tommy in the series, and we get to see the full range of the actor, with the fearsome former top-enforcer of the gang now being reduced to a shadow of his former self, weighed down by drug abuse and a broken marriage. Anya Taylor-Joy as “Gina Gray” continues to astound, while James Frecheville as Boston crime boss “Jack Nelson” was a refreshing new addition to the cast.
Where To Watch?
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be streaming on Netflix from June 10. Audiences in the UK have been able to watch the series since February, with episodes dropping weekly on the BBC. The final season sees Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) come to terms with the rise of fascism at home in Britain, concurrent to the rise of Hitler in Germany, as well as the rise of new enemies both within the family and outside it, as he struggles to balance his role as a Member of Parliament and as head of a mafia family.
The guilt of the lives he has destroyed in his rise to power weighs him down, and we get more insight into his crumbling psyche and emotional turmoil in the finale season than ever before.
What Time Will It Release?
It is known to be released on June 10, 2022, at midnight PDT (Pacific Timing).
While Season 6 spends a lot of time setting up things for the spinoff film, there is enough juice in terms of narrative punch, no-holds-barred action, the series’ signature stylishness, and glamour as ‘dialogue-brazil to keep the die-hard fans satisfied. Highly recommended!
The post What Time Does Peaky Blinders Season 6 Come Out On Netflix? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
