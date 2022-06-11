Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette.

In this article, we will share about Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s relationship together and whether they are still together or not, so if you all want to know more then, please continue reading this article as we will share about Katie Thurston and John Hersey relationship and whether they are still together or not.

Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey Still Together?

In this section of our article, we will share with you if they both are still together or not, so if you all want to know, then continue reading the full article.

Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has got huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.

The Second Shot At Love

John Hersey teases Katie Thurston for her second shot at love, and they have no problem.

Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.

Who Is Katie Thurston?

Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.

What Is The Age Of Katie Thruston?

Many of Katie Thurston’s fans want to know the age of Katie Hudson. In this section, we will share her age. Katie Thurston is 31 years old as she was born on 3 January 1991.

She got engaged to Blake Maynes but returned with John Hersey. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating.

The post Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together? appeared first on Gizmo Story.