News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates:
Arnold Schwarzenegger his full name is Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger. He was born on 30 July 1947. He is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman, and, more especially, former bodybuilder and politician who served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Presently in 2022, he is the most recent Republican governor of California. He was also honored by Time magazine Schwarzenegger, one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2004 and 2007.
He is one of the alluring actors and personalities and influenced many people in a very good way; the reason why he still has a huge fan base eagerly waiting for his latest film.
His upcoming film Kung Fury 2, is based on martial arts, and it’s a gradual comedy film. David Sandberg is the director of this movie; and is adapted from and filmed as a sequel to his 2015 featurette Kung Fury.
Cast
The film cast David Sandberg as Kung Fury, Michael Fassbender as Colt Magnum, Kung Fury’s new partner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as “The President”, Ralf Moeller as Thor
Alexandra Shipp as Rey Porter, a reporter with a complicated relationship with Fury, Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, a.k.a. “Kung Führer,” Leopold Nilsson as Hackerman, a computer whiz who can transform into a Hackerbot, Eleni Young as Barbarianna, a Viking warrior who rides a giant wolf and wields a Minigun, David Hasselhoff as Hoff 9000 (voice), a member of Fury’s team who transforms into a car.
Release Date
The film will release in 2022; there is no date yet for the ultimate release of the film.
The post Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates: appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022
Nick Quested has been a producer of several documentaries and films like The Last Patrol, Korengal, and more. The British filmmaker has gone through quite an ordeal recently but has been doing his best to ensure that the audience gets what they deserve.
Over the years, Quested has got several projects to his name and has worked tirelessly to ensure that a film reaches its perfection. He is behind many documentaries, films, music videos, advertisements, and more. All of this made us think: what would Quested’s net worth be?
Know About Nick Quested
Nicholas Quested, or as everyone calls him, Nick Quested, is a British filmmaker. He is also the owner and executive director of Goldcrest Films. Over the years, he has produced over 40 films. He is the producers fof film like Restrepo, Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and The Rise of ISIS, Korengal, and many more films. In addition, he has directed over 100 music videos and commercials.
Quested is quite an important person, with two Emmys, an Oscar nomination, and a PGA Award nomination. He even received the duPont-Columbia Award in 2018. The filmmaker has even worked with people like Sting, Nas, Dr. Dre, and brands like Land Rover, Nike, Lexus, and Sprite.
Nick Quested Worth
As of the latest news, Nick Quested is worth $400,000 this year. However, earlier this month, Quested had testified before the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee, which may have halted some of his earnings.
News About Nick Quested’s Testimony
Nick Quested recently had to testify before the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He had to appear on June 9, 2022.
As a filmmaker, he used to tell everyone’s story under various conditions until now, when he had to come to the limelight for the very first time in his life.
These times were very stressful for him, as he was embedded with the Proud Boys. In his testimony, Quested presented that a garage meeting between Antique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was arranged and filmed the night before the 2021 United States Capitol attack.
2021 United States Capitol Attack
A mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington D. C. on January 2, 2021. They aimed to overturn his defeat by causing a disturbance in counting electoral votes. The rioters assaulted the people within and vandalized property. In the aftermath, five people died, and many, including 138 police officers alone, were injured. Four officers committed suicide following the event.
The anti-government groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters were charged with conspiracy for planning the attacks. Quested got involved as he was embedded with the Proud Boys.
The attack destroyed many lives and had a lasting effect on the survivors, many of whom have suffered severe mental breakdowns.
The post Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Joaquin Phoenix Upcoming Movies After Joker 2
Joaquin Phoenix has made a habit of making every movie great that he is in. Sure, Joker stood out because of its relation to the DC Comics and the unique storyline, the origin story we have always wanted to see. But the man has earned several accolades over the years and has never failed to amaze us. His expertise in playing dark roles has made him a legend to many.
So, imagine everyone’s surprise, when it was declared that Joker 2 is in development! The writers gave us the news we needed. This makes you wonder: what other movies is Phoenix working on?
What are the upcoming projects of Joaquin Phoenix?
Joaquin Phoenix has been delivering the best movies for a long time. Maybe you already know, but the list of his upcoming movies includes more.
Phoenix will appear in the upcoming comedy-horror, Disappointment Blvd. The film is said to follow a detailed look at one of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time. No release date has been declared as of yet, but it will be released at some time in 2022.
Next on the list, we have a major movie in our hands. You guessed it right: we are talking about Napoleon! Everyone has been waiting for this movie for a long time now. Napoleon is an upcoming epic drama following his rise and fall. The movie is being made from the point of view of Empress Josephine. The film has Joaquin Phoenix play the role of Napoleon, while Empress Josephine is played by The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw star, Vanessa Kirby. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 on Apple TV+.
Last but not the least, as you know, the latest project that has been added to his list recently, is Joker 2. It was recently declared by Todd Philips that he was working with Scott Silver and wrote the script of Joker 2. In June 2022, they revealed the title of the sequel to be Joker: Folie à Deux. It goes without telling, that Phoenix will return for the titular role. Additionally, the famous Spiderman villain, William Dafoe has expressed that he would like to be a part of it.
What else do we know about him?
Joaquin Phoenix has worked on numerous projects to date. He has appeared as a child artist in several television shows along with his siblings, but made his first starring role in Russkies, in 1987. After his brother River’s death, Phoenix decided to go completely into acting, and the motivation has led him to become one of the best actors of the time.
Why is Joaquin Phoenix so famous?
Joaquin Phoenix is an American actor who is known for his dark and unconventional roles. He has perfected this style so much that he has become one of the foundations for it.
Who else will be there in Joker 2?
As of now, nothing has been decided. The writers have just completed writing the script. They have expressed interest in making their own Batman film, but we can only wish it to be true.
The post Joaquin Phoenix Upcoming Movies After Joker 2 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss
Looking for some good and binge-worthy upcoming Bollywood movies to watch on theatres as well as on the OTT platforms? Then we have exactly what you are waiting for, we have listed all the Bollywood movies that are going to be released in July 2022 for you to watch. Bollywood movies are a boon for movie buffs and it has been a part of our lives for ages. even more so with OTT making giant strides as a platform in itself. The excitement of the announcement of release dates is unmatchable and we know how it feels when our most anticipated movie finally hits the theatres. So, start making your movie plans as we present you with a list of the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022, both in theatres and on OTT platforms and we will also share the new movies with release date.
Also read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
Here is the list of the upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022 that cannot be missed:
1. Om: The Battle Within
The upcoming movie 2022, Om: The Battle Within is an action drama directed by Kapil Verma. The movie release date is 1st July 2022. The Bollywood movie stars Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.
Om: The Battle Within release date: 1st July 2022
2. Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha
Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The lead actors of this Bollywood movie 2022 are Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.
Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 release date: 8 July 2022
Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 trailer:
3. Ek Villain Returns
This romantic action drama is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. The upcoming Bollywood movie was expected to release in February but couldn’t due to some unavoidable circumstances. The movie stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Ek Villain Returns release date: 29 July 2022
Ek Villain Returns trailer:
4. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The most anticipated movie by R Madhavan will be screened in Indian theatres from 1st July. The film was premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year as it was a part of the Marche du Film (Market) section. The movie revolves around an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. This is one of the best Bollywood movies releasing in 2022.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release date: 1 July 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer:
5. Phone Bhoot
The Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy that revolves around a ghostbusting shop. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishan Khattar, Jackie Shroff, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Katrina Kaif. The movie is going to release soon on 15 July 2022.
Phone Bhoot release date: 15 July 2022
Also read: Top 10 Women-Centric Bollywood Movies That Made The Most Impact
6. Shabaash Mithu
If you follow cricket you must have heard about cricketer Mithali Raj, this film is all about her. The biographical sports drama is directed by Srijit Mukherji. The Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu plays the lead character in this Bollywood movie 2022 along with Mumtaz Sorcar and Asad Ali Palijo.
Shabaash Mithu release date: 15 July 2022
Shabaash Mithu trailer:
7. Sirf Ek Friday
The plot of this upcoming Bollywood movie releasing in July revolves around the struggles of a boy who plans to become an actor to fulfill his mother’s dreams of him becoming one. This film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Titu Varma, and many others. It is directed by Llyod Baptista.
Sirf Ek Friday release date: 28 July 2022
Sirf Ek Friday trailer:
8. Thank God
The upcoming Bollywood film is expected to hit the theatres on 29 July 2022. Thank God stars Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is directed by Indra Kumar.
Thank God release date: 29 July 2022
Thank God trailer:
9. Shamshera
The highly anticipated Yash Raj film, Shamshera which was originally supposed to release a few months back is finally releasing on 22 July. Set in the late nineteenth century this period action drama stars Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and many others. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra.
Shamshera release date: 22 July 2022
Shamshera trailer:
10. Gaslight
A 2022 Bollywood drama, directed by Pawan Kripalani. Gaslight is supposed to be released in July 2022 and the movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.
Gaslight release date: 07 Jul 2022
So, these are the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022. Check the release dates and set your reminders for these upcoming big releases.
Also read: 30 Best Bollywood Wedding Songs To Groove At Indian Weddings
The post Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss appeared first on MEWS.
How To Start Making Money Online As An Affiliate Marketer
Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates:
Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022
What You Need to Know About Investing
Joaquin Phoenix Upcoming Movies After Joker 2
No Fault Auto Insurance – Everything You Need to Know About No Fault Car Insurance Regulations
Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss
Bank, Insurance Firm Unions Threaten Nationwide Stir Over Govt Policies
5 Reasons to Consider a Prenuptial Agreement
Everything About Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Where to Watch
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line