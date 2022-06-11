Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates: 

Joaquin Phoenix has made a habit of making every movie great that he is in. Sure, Joker stood out because of its relation to the DC Comics and the unique storyline, the origin story we have always wanted to see. But the man has earned several accolades over the years and has never failed to amaze us. His expertise in playing dark roles has made him a legend to many.

So, imagine everyone’s surprise, when it was declared that Joker 2 is in development! The writers gave us the news we needed. This makes you wonder: what other movies is Phoenix working on?

What are the upcoming projects of Joaquin Phoenix?

Joaquin Phoenix has been delivering the best movies for a long time. Maybe you already know, but the list of his upcoming movies includes more.

Phoenix will appear in the upcoming comedy-horror, Disappointment Blvd. The film is said to follow a detailed look at one of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time. No release date has been declared as of yet, but it will be released at some time in 2022.

Next on the list, we have a major movie in our hands. You guessed it right: we are talking about Napoleon! Everyone has been waiting for this movie for a long time now. Napoleon is an upcoming epic drama following his rise and fall. The movie is being made from the point of view of Empress Josephine. The film has Joaquin Phoenix play the role of Napoleon, while Empress Josephine is played by The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw star, Vanessa Kirby. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 on Apple TV+.

Last but not the least, as you know, the latest project that has been added to his list recently, is Joker 2. It was recently declared by Todd Philips that he was working with Scott Silver and wrote the script of Joker 2. In June 2022, they revealed the title of the sequel to be Joker: Folie à Deux. It goes without telling, that Phoenix will return for the titular role. Additionally, the famous Spiderman villain, William Dafoe has expressed that he would like to be a part of it.

What else do we know about him?

Joaquin Phoenix has worked on numerous projects to date. He has appeared as a child artist in several television shows along with his siblings, but made his first starring role in Russkies, in 1987. After his brother River’s death, Phoenix decided to go completely into acting, and the motivation has led him to become one of the best actors of the time.

Why is Joaquin Phoenix so famous?

Joaquin Phoenix is an American actor who is known for his dark and unconventional roles. He has perfected this style so much that he has become one of the foundations for it.

Who else will be there in Joker 2?

As of now, nothing has been decided. The writers have just completed writing the script. They have expressed interest in making their own Batman film, but we can only wish it to be true.

