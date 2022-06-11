Finance
Bank, Insurance Firm Unions Threaten Nationwide Stir Over Govt Policies
Unions representing banks and insurance companies have formed a coordination committee, threatening to hold demonstrations and strikes starting August if their demands are not met.
AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam is the Chairman of this committee. GIEAIA General Secretary K Govindan is the Convener.
Increasing attacks in the banking and insurance sectors were the main trigger to form the Coordination Committee of Bank, Insurance and Finance Unions, Venkatachalam said.
All India Bank Employees Association, All India Officers Association, General Insurance Employees All India Association and All India LIC Employees Federation are part of this committee.
The committee has decided to organise dharnas in all state capitals on July 14.
The unions are protesting against bank privatisation, GIC disinvestment, FDI in banks and insurance and the FRDI Bill. They want recruitments in banks, LIC and GIC, and the end to outsourcing and contractual jobs.
“If the government does not revise its policies on banking and insurance sectors and continues with its existing policies, the CCBIFU will decide to go on a strike during the winter session of Parliament in December 2018,” said Venkatachalam.Normal working at banks was affected today due to a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions, although the staff of SBI, IOB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank stayed away from the agitation.
“23 public sector banks, 12 private sector banks, 52 regional rural banks and over 13,000 cooperative banks have gone on strike today to protest against government’s pro-corporate policies,” All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told PTI.
He said that over half of the 10 lakh banking sector workers are supporting the strike call given by 10 central trade unions as their talks with the government on 12-points charter of demand failed last month.
Venkatachalam further said that among public sector banks State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have not joined the strike whereas in private sector ICICI, HDFC, Axis and Yes did not join the day-long strike. He said that Yes did not join the strike because there is no trade union there.
While clearing business was affected across the country, banks have fully stocked the ATM machines.
Venkatachalam said that banking sector has joined the stir to protest against central government’s anti-labour and pro-corporate policies.
The government had yesterday appealed to the trade unions to call off the agitation in the interest of workers and the nation.The unions however decided to go ahead with the strike as their talks with a ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last month did not make any headway on their 12-point charter of demands.
Trade unions’ 12-point charter of demands includes urgent measures to rein in price rise, contain unemployment, strictly enforce basic labour laws, provide universal social security cover for all workers and minimum wage of Rs 15,000 per month.
Finance
5 Reasons to Consider a Prenuptial Agreement
Marriage is meant to be a lifetime commitment. However, divorces do happen since no one can really predict their significant other’s or their own actions in the upcoming months, years and decades following their wedding. This is precisely why more people are considering the merits of prenuptial agreements.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if There is Financial Debt
Most couples don’t want to discuss school loans, credit card debt and a potential mortgage as this subject matter is inherently depressing. However, there is an undeniable imbalance between one soon-to-be spouse who has a considerable debt load and another who has minimal debt or no debt at all. An individual who is debt-free or has a small amount of debt should have a prenuptial agreement in place detailing each party’s financial obligations and how that debt will be divided in the event of a divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement When One Individual has More Assets
Most couples don’t have exactly the same amount of assets. It simply does not make sense for an individual who lacks assets to walk away from a divorce with half or more of their former significant other’s assets. Each party’s assets should be clearly identified and quantified in today’s dollars in a prenuptial agreement that states exactly how those assets will be distributed should the marriage end in divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if a Business is Involved
Business owners of all types should have a detailed prenuptial agreement in place prior to marrying. The alternative is to move forward without legal protection for the business, ultimately putting it at risk should the husband or wife decide to divorce. It would be a grave injustice if an undeserving marriage partner received a share of the business or income from that business if the marriage were to end in divorce. This is precisely why every business owner should have a comprehensive prenup in place prior to tying the metaphorical knot.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if There is an Imbalance in Income
Though married couples share pretty much everything, fewer couples are sharing their income with one another as time progresses. After all, we live in a meritocracy in which individuals are rewarded for their hard work, skill and intellect with financial compensation. A breadwinner who earns significantly more than his or her significant other should have a detailed agreement in place to safeguard those deserved earnings and minimize alimony payments in the event of a divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if Kids Might Enter the Picture
Raising one or several kids requires spending time out of the workforce or paying a care provider to babysit the little ones during the day while mom and dad are at work. A couple that plans on raising one or several kids needs a prenuptial agreement. This legal tool details the amount of alimony to be paid and can even provide such payments for a stay-at-home parent until the child reaches 18-years-old. If such an agreement were not in place, the parent who spends years out of the workforce could potentially emerge from a divorce empty-handed with a stunted career and a diminished earning capacity due to the gap in employment.
Finance
California Mesothelioma Lawyer & Mesothelioma Attorney Facts
Mesothelioma is a devastating form of cancer, but also rather uncommon. This disease stems from the inhalation or ingestion of asbestos particles. These particles can pierce the lungs, intestines and even heart. Particularly these particles irate the mesothelium, a protective sack that secrets fluids allowing organs to move properly. In addition, the mesothelium can develop cancerous tumors which can essentially spread throughout the body. Most people diagnosed with mesothelioma only live for around five years after the condition develops.
Mesothelioma primarily affects three organs of the body. Affected areas include the lungs, the gastrointestinal tract and the heart. The most common form of mesothelioma is pleural mesothelioma. The second most common form of mesothelioma is peritoneal mesothelioma which destroys the stomach & intestines. The rarest form of mesothelioma is called pericardial mesothelioma, which attacks the membrane lubricates in the heart during circulation.
There is currently no cure for mesothelioma, but victims of this terrible disease still have many options available for support. In addition to support from family & friends, it is also important to get legal support. Mesothelioma victims have many legal options to explore and it is very important that you contact a qualified mesothelioma lawyer as soon as possible.
Finance
Tips on Budget Hotels in Paris
Budget hotels in Paris need not necessarily be poor in quality or in disagreeable locations. To book a hotel in Paris within your budget can easily be done through the internet. The only disadvantage is that you need to make a thorough check of all that is advertised on the website. Many times it has happened that what have been promised by the tour operators are not fulfilled. So you better compare the airline fares and hotel rates and get the best possible rate in order to enjoy a terrific vacation.
To get a vacation package suiting your budget limits you have to select a reputable travel agency. To be able to keep everything within your budget while at the same time not sacrificing the quality of services offered is a sign of a good travel agency. There are many good quality hotels in France that fall in your budget range.
Paris is one of the favourite tourist destinations. Millions of tourists from all over the world visit this wonderful city every year. It is a romantic city for lovers. You will find everything there, from strange old streets, great shopping, gourmet meals to the best wine list. All the ingredients are there for a truly romantic holiday. Seine River, the lifeline of Paris where you can take a romantic ride with your partner can be the most memorable moment in your life.
It is the general impression of people that low priced hotels in Paris are badly managed hotels in sleazy areas. These hotels are in disreputable areas where it seems to be dangerous going out at night. The budget hotels of Paris do not reflect this image at all. They can match your price, have a great location as well as all the comforts you need.
Being a popular destination people generally think that it will not be cheap to have a vacation in Paris. To have a holiday in Paris you have to stay in affordable budget hotels. If you plan properly, you won’t have to spoil your holiday by staying in undesirable hotels. There is a wide range of budget hotels in France situated in good clean locality. This contributes to a fantastic trip with incredible package deals and stay in hotels in Paris that are unbelievably inexpensive.
The time of your holiday in Paris can be a deciding factor of your hotel budget. During off season you can get reservation in some of the nicer hotels in Paris. Many people think that going on a holiday nowadays, costs a lot and so they discard their plans. However, it is true there are many tourist sites to visit and you can have a fabulous vacation whether you are young or old, married or single, with your family or friends or even alone.
There are many budget hotels in France through which you can save a lot of money while enjoying the holiday of a lifetime. If you have proper holiday package, then you will be surprised to find out what all you can see and enjoy. This memorable holiday will be on your mind forever and you will start planning for your next trip from that time only. So plan accordingly and stay at a hotel which has class as well as all the facilities for your comfort.
Everything About Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Where to Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Release Date And What We Know So Far
Ethereum Prices Down For 4th Straight Session As ETH Trades Below $1,800
How Many Episodes Are There In The Offer?
Who Is Diane Weyermann? How Did She Die?
Britney Spears Net Worth In 2022
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
