News
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Aamir Khan, is a renowned actor, producer, and director with a unique talent in the profession. Aamir Khan is in a class by himself. He is one of the most varied actors in the Indian cinema business in decades, and he continues on his triumphant path. No other Bollywood actor has ever done such incredible work. The movies of Aamir Khan are perfect examples of his versatility. Aamir Khan’s films are always unique in comparison to the rest of Bollywood. Aamir Khan has always produced outstanding stuff.
So, here is a list of the 10 best well-known and legendary movies of Aamir Khan.
1. Taare Zameen Par
This Aamir Khan film is regarded as one of his most emotionally charged. Aamir Khan directed this film, which deserves to be included in the Best Aamir Khan Films list. Ishan Awasthi is an eight-year-old boy who is transferred to a boarding school after his parents reprimand him for his poor academic performance. Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher, recognises Ishaan’s dyslexia and diagnoses him. Later, he assists him in his recovery.
2. Dangal
Aamir Khan chooses assignments based on his age, which demonstrates his professional experience. Dangal was a film that paved the way for others. This Aamir Khan film is Bollywood’s highest-grossing film. The true life of wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat is the inspiration for this film. Mahavir Singh Phogat, their father, was a former Haryana wrestler. His ambition was to have a son who would win a gold medal in wrestling for India. He recognizes that his girls are gifted. From there, the trip begins. In some scenes, this Aamir Khan film will make you cry. The story is based on an actual incident.
3. PK
Rajkumar Hirani has once again directed a fantastic Aamir Khan film. Aamir Khan plays an innocent alien who lands on Earth and quickly finds himself in hot trouble. He misplaces his communication gadget, which allows him to communicate with the spacecraft. Meanwhile, he seeks the assistance of a reporter named Jagat Janani (Anushka Sharma) to locate his device. He raises several issues, including religion, caste, and others.
4. Dil Chahta Hai
Farhan Akhtar, a skilled director, directed this film. Aamir Khan’s films are consistently excellent, and his contributions should be recognised in each one. The plot revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), who become distant after college due to their differing opinions. This is a film that you should watch with your closest friends.
5. Lagaan
The one was nominated for an Academy Award, and deservedly so. Every time Lagaan is telecast or streamed on OTT platforms, it is still watched. Ashutosh Gowariker directed this fantastic film. It is set during the period of the British administration when villages faced food scarcity and a lack of funds to pay taxes.
Captain Andrew Russell has set a challenge to his side to defeat them in cricket, and if they succeed, the three-year tax would be lifted. Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), a young guy, accepts the challenge for the village. This film transports us to a time when the British ruled over Indians and depicts the plight of the Indian people.
Also Read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
6. Andaz Apna Apna
Rajkumar Santoshi is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film is deserving of the title “Best of Aamir Khan Films.” The characters Amar Manohar (Aamir Khan) and Prem Bhopali (Salman Khan) in the film Andaz Apna Apna are two conmen with no money, few prospects, and great desires.
They both go to Raveena’s house after learning of her arrival in India as an heiress. Even though Prem falls in love with Raveena’s assistant, Karishma, they are both vying for her affections. Then they stumble into Raveena’s father, a local mobster with a vendetta against Raveena, and his double-crossing goons, and the fun really begins.
7. Fanaa
Choices—easy it’s to pick between right and bad, but deciding between the greater of two good or the lesser of two evils is what defines a person’s life. Kunal Kohli is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film features incredible songs that are still remembered today. Zooni, a visually handicapped girl, falls in love with Rehan, a tour guide (Aamir Khan). Later, he assists her in regaining her vision, but she is unaware of Rehan’s identity.
8. Ghulam
Siddharth Marathe is a boxing champion in his hometown. Jai works as a manager for Raunak Singh, a former boxing champion who runs a tourism business, but Raunak is also a known criminal. Siddharth quickly begins working for Raunak, but after Raunak assassinates a guy named Hari, Siddharth recalls his father’s words, who was a freedom warrior. He decides to confront Raunak and battle him.
9. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Mangal Pandey is an Indian sepoy serving in the British Army in Afghanistan in the 19th century when he befriends Captain William after saving his life. The East India Company, on the other hand, creates a weapon that uses pig fat or bull tallow, which is offensive to Hindu and Muslim religious beliefs. As a result, Mangal Pandey vows to rise against the British and inspires the Indian people to do the same.
10. Rang De Basanti
When a film wins the National Award for Best Film, you know it’s a fantastic film. Rang De Basanti is still regarded as one of Aamir’s crowning achievements in the cinema industry. The unique plot was fascinating to watch. Sue, a British filmmaker, travels to India to make a film on Indian freedom warriors, with the assistance of five friends who unwillingly agree to play the revolutionaries. While working, the group of modern youths begins to comprehend the patriots’ views. In the present, a catastrophe transforms them into rebels who decide to fight for justice.
Also Read: 20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022
Aamir Khan is an actor, producer, and director from India. Khan has established himself as one of the most prominent and important actors in Indian cinema throughout his thirty-year career in Hindi films. His film selections and productions usually have something unique to offer. Since his debut, he has played a variety of parts and continues to wow us with his immaculate acting abilities.
The post Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested: Marcus Stroman goes on the IL, Kyle Hendricks is banged up and Wade Miley exits loss with an injury
The health of the Chicago Cubs rotation is quickly becoming a concern.
The Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman hasn’t felt right since returning from the COVID IL on May 19, according to manager David Ross.
“The hope right now is that we can get him back as soon as possible,” Ross said. “When you get bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100%. It affects everybody’s performance.”
It’s also unclear when right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his next start. Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said Friday, which is why the Cubs have given him extra rest. Hendricks, who threw a bullpen Friday, hasn’t started since June 1.
“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said. “If Kyle didn’t have something going on, he’d pitch.”
The Cubs were dealt another potential blow Friday night. Hours after he was activated from the IL, left-hander Wade Miley exited Friday’s 2-1 loss in 13 innings with left shoulder soreness. Miley felt something the shoulder on a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the third. He was able to finish the eight-pitch at-bat despite the feeling lingering pain during the final four or five pitches, getting Donaldson to line out to center field to end the inning.
The discomfort went away between innings. But Miley threw one warmup pitch before the fourth and knew his shoulder still wasn’t right. Ross and a trainer ran out to check on him, and Miley came out. Left-hander Daniel Norris already had been warming up and was called on in relief, giving up a go-ahead home run on his first pitch. Miley threw three scoreless innings against the Yankees, walking one and striking out two batters.
The left shoulder soreness is a discouraging development for Miley after he spent 15 days on the IL with a left shoulder strain. He described it as the same feeling as what put him on the IL. He felt good when throwing what he described as “aggressive” bullpens the past two weeks.
Miley’s shoulder will be examined Monday when the Cubs are back in Chicago. He didn’t want to predict whether he will need another trip to the IL, noting that last time he thought he didn’t need an IL stint, it turned out incorrect.
“It’s the same thing that I went on the IL for, which I wasn’t concerned about at all — maybe I just didn’t give it enough time,” Miley said. “But that’s on me. I pushed myself back, but I’ve been feeling good.
“It’s just been very frustrating.”
The Cubs have not yet announced who will start Sunday’s series final at Yankee Stadium.
“There’s no secret formula I’ve got,” Ross said. “I want those guys out there for sure.”
()
News
Clint Frazier is designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs before their loss to the NY Yankees in 13 innings
Clint Frazier fit the mold of what the Chicago Cubs roster could have used this year.
For a big-league roster that needs an overhaul to become a contender again, Frazier represented upside. When the Cubs signed the outfielder to a one-year deal in December, Frazier figured to be in the mix for playing time, a chance for the organization to unlock his full potential and consistency that had evaded the 2013 first-round pick (fifth overall). Aside from Frazier’s age (27), he would be under team control through 2024 because of his remaining arbitration years.
If the Cubs found something in Frazier, he would provide low-cost offense and allow them to address other lineup needs. Frazier’s time Chicago didn’t play out that way, however. The Cubs designated Frazier for assignment before Friday’s series opener against his former team, the New York Yankees. It was a corresponding 40-man roster move for right-hander Chris Martin to come off the restricted list.
Frazier hit .216 with three doubles, no home runs, one RBI, a .356 on-base percentage and 87 OPS+ in 19 games with the Cubs. An appendectomy sidelined Frazier for more than a month.
Manager David Ross said Frazier was upset and emotional when he received the news.
“It’s a spot where we haven’t been able to give him real opportunities to watch him succeed right now,” Ross said. “I think he believes in his baseball skills, which we do too. It’s just one of those really tough decisions we have to make sometimes which stink and nobody wants to make those. It’s part of this business.”
Rookie Christopher Morel’s emergence over the last three weeks and his ability to play center field lessens the need for a fifth outfielder. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki (strained left ring finger) appears on track to come off the injured list this weekend, but as of Friday, he was not ready to return. Ross said it feels like a day-to-day situation, but “it’s a slow process right now.”
Suzuki took batting practice Friday, and the Cubs will see how he feels Saturday. The issue remains how Suzuki’s finger feels when hitting.
“Like, how much pain we can tolerate and how much we want to push it and is there any real damage that we can do long term with pushing it,” Ross said. “Right now I think we’re testing all boundaries.”
Frazier’s time might have been running out anyway as the Cubs will need a roster move once Suzuki is ready.
“His ability to show what he’s capable of, that hasn’t really panned out,” Ross said. “With how our roster is constructed it just was really tough to find him a spot. We all believe that Clint Frazier has got a lot of really good baseball still. … Him getting the opportunity to go out there and prove it is the hard part right now.
“Sometimes it’s the big picture from the front-office standpoint and day to day from my standpoint.”
There is, of course, the Jason Heyward question: How does he fit on this roster over a young, less proven outfielder with potential upside when the Cubs are looking to the future? Clearly the Cubs are not inclined to part ways with Heyward at this time.
Asked about Heyward on Friday, Ross said the veteran will get at-bats against right-handers. He started in right field Friday with Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on the mound. Heyward hit his first home run of the season on a 1-2 pitch from Severino in the fifth inning to tie the game. It marked his second extra-base hit in the Cubs’ 2-1 loss in 13 innings.
“Just staying with it, keep working at-bats,” Heyward said after the loss. “Just keep going. They’re going to make pitches. … Good to catch a couple and one of them put us on the board.”
()
News
Bruce Zimmermann knocked around early as Orioles suffer 8-1 loss to Royals, their ninth straight game without a quality start
If it hadn’t been for the leaping catch by Cedric Mullins at the center field fence midway through the fifth inning, the night would’ve been worse for left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. But not by much.
Zimmermann had already allowed a career-high seven runs, including a blast from MJ Melendez that left the park for a three-run homer just one pitch earlier. That one was off a slider left middle-middle. The next pitch, a sinker, was in much the same location for Hunter Dozier to crush to the deepest part of Kauffman Stadium — and into Mullins’ leaping mitt.
The issues in Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals aren’t isolated to Zimmermann’s most recent appearance. They’ve stacked together, one on the next, a series of missed locations and hard-hit balls that have turned his campaign from a breakout one to a slippery slope.
Five starts don’t render his first seven moot. But the difference from then until now has been stark. He allowed 11 earned runs in his first 36 1/3 innings this year before surrendering 27 in his next 25 2/3 frames, including the seven Friday on 10 hits. He had conceded three home runs in those first seven starts before giving up 12 in his next five for the Orioles (24-35).
Two of those came Friday, with Salvador Perez knocking one into the fountain beyond right-center field four batters into the first inning. Between that homer and three doubles, the Royals had four of the first five batters reach on extra-base hits. Their first six hits went for extra bases, too. And while Zimmermann threw 76 pitches, he drew just six whiffs, with none on his changeup.
That pitch, especially, has been part of Zimmermann’s downfall. A dominant force over the first part of the season, it simply hasn’t been effective of late, with the left-hander leaving it higher in the zone than desired. Zimmermann practicality abandoned the pitch after throwing eight in a 29-pitch first inning, with just four changeups in his next 3 2/3 innings.
It marked Baltimore’s ninth straight game without a quality start — requiring at least six innings from a starter with three earned runs or fewer — with right-hander Tyler Wells last doing so against Boston on May 30.
Hitting woes
There were other problems to be had Friday beyond the lackluster pitching. After Anthony Santander singled in the first inning, 19 of the next 20 Orioles batters were retired by right-hander Jonathan Heasley — with the lone exception coming on an error that allowed Trey Mancini to reach base.
Heasley entered with a 4.62 ERA, allowing 1.697 walks and hits per inning. He left with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP, holding the Orioles to one hit in seven scoreless innings. The 25-year-old hasn’t been untouchable this season, walking at least two batters in each of his five other starts and allowing three runs in each of his last four outings.
But on Friday, he might as well have been untouchable, striking out a career-high seven batters while walking none. The 13th-round selection out of Oklahoma State in 2018 put together the best start of his career at the expense of Baltimore, with 37% of his changeups resulting in a called strike or a whiff.
After Heasley departed, catcher Adley Rutschman smoked a double into the right-field corner in the eighth, and Tyler Nevin and Cedric Mullins soon walked, yet Mancini’s bouncer stranded the bases loaded. And while Santander homered to lead off the ninth, it was a mere footnote.
That double was Rutschman’s second hit in seven games, bringing him to a 2-for-24 stretch during that span. But the 24-year-old prospect isn’t alone with his troubles at the plate, especially Friday. The Orioles found themselves in a hole immediately, and even the strongest of offensive displays would’ve had a challenge overcoming the damage the Royals did against Zimmermann. But instead, Baltimore was left listless on the mound and at the plate for a second straight loss.
Around the horn
>> Heston Kjerstad didn’t waste time to get the first hit of his professional career. In his second at-bat Friday for Low-A Delmarva, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft sent a liner the opposite way. Kjerstad faced several hurdles before Friday, missing the 2021 season because of myocarditis, a heart condition. A hamstring strain in spring training held him out of the beginning of this season. But two years to the day of his selection, Kjerstad finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.
>> Left-hander John Means had his brace removed Wednesday, he said, as he continues to recover from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. Means is with the team in Kansas City before he and his wife move belongings from his parents’ house in Kansas to their home in Texas with a U-Haul next week.
>> Ramón Urías was scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch, with Nevin replacing him at third base. Hyde said Urías experienced left side discomfort during batting practice.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Long Term Care Planning Can Be Simple
Bitcoin (BTC) Dumps With The U.S May CPI at 8.6%
Seven Steps To Financial Prosperity
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested: Marcus Stroman goes on the IL, Kyle Hendricks is banged up and Wade Miley exits loss with an injury
Insurance Appraisal Clause – Resolving an Impasse in Your Claim
Clint Frazier is designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs before their loss to the NY Yankees in 13 innings
SEnuke TNG Review: How To Maximize The Power Of Website Traffic (2021)
Get Gadget Insurance So You Do Not Have To Be Without Your Beloved Gadget For Very Long
Connect your MetaMask to your bank account, Fluid Finance is now live!
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022