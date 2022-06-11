News
Bill Madden: Tony La Russa next up on the hot seat after Joe Maddon fired by Angels
Tough times last week for two of baseball’s most enduring managers. At 68 years old and 56 games into the final year on his contract, Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Angels in the midst of a 12-game losing streak. A couple of days later 77-year-old Tony La Russa came under renewed fire from ever-critical White Sox fans and media for ordering an intentional walk to the Dodgers’ Trea Turner with a 1-2 count.
It didn’t matter that La Russa had a very logical explanation for the seemingly unorthodox move that backfired spectacularly when the next batter, Max Muncy, hit a three-run homer, this was red meat for the legions of La Russa critics clamoring for him to go the same way as Maddon in the wake of the White Sox’s disappointing season so far. ESPN ranked it the worst intentional walk in history.
As La Russa explained it, once a wild pitch by lefty White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa allowed the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to advance to second base with two outs in the sixth inning last Thursday, “it wasn’t a tough call” to go ahead and walk the right-handed-hitting Turner — a .333 hitter with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher this year — in favor of the struggling lefty-hitting Muncy, who was hitting .150.
It’s been a trying year for La Russa. Once again the White Sox, 27-29, have been beset with injuries. One of their best hitters, Eloy Jimenez, and last year’s No. 1 starter Lance Lynn have both been out all year, and Tim Anderson has been down for a couple of weeks now to name three big ones. Plus Yoan Moncada, expected to be a big cog in the lineup, has been both hurt and awful (.141). With so many holes, La Russa has been roundly criticized for giving excessive playing time to .184-hitting utilityman Leury Garcia, especially when batting him leadoff or third in the lineup. But barring the kind of long losing streak that did in Maddon, La Russa’s job is secure. It just might not be very pleasant dealing with the long knives, who think he’s lost it, on a day-to-day basis.
As for Maddon, who may have just been the luckiest manager on the face of the earth, the gravy train is probably over after 1,382 wins (31st all-time) with three different teams and one world championship with the Cubs in 2016 — which many have agreed was one of the worst managed World Series ever. Mind you, I like Joe Maddon. He’s a genuinely good person whose Respect 90 Foundation in Chicago, Mesa, Ariz., southern California, Tampa and his hometown of Hazleton, Pa., has raised millions for families in need. But as a manager he was vastly overrated; his secret to success being in the right place at the right time.
He got his first break with the Rays in the cradle of analytics in 2006 when Lou Piniella got tired of all the losing that came with the lowest payroll in baseball. Maddon had to endure two more years of losing before all those top prospects — David Price, Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, B.J. Upton, James Shields, et al., — Piniella couldn’t wait for all blossomed into stars and went to the World Series in 2008. With the Rays, Maddon quickly embraced analytics and among other things was generally credited for introducing the preponderance of shifts (which ironically may soon be following him out the door) to baseball.
When the Rays slipped under .500 for the first time in six years in 2014 and it appeared all the constant turnover from shedding their best players before they reached free agency had finally caught up to them, Maddon was able to use a loophole in his contract and jumped to the Cubs for a five-year/$25 million deal that made him the third highest-paid manager in the game. And like with the Rays, Maddon inherited a Cubs team that had just gone through five years of tanking under GM Theo Epstein and had a core of young players — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jorge Soler, Javy Baez, Kyle Hendricks, et al., — who, augmented by Epstein’s signing of staff ace Jon Lester, were ready to win.
Maddon won the ‘16 World Series with that group, but damn near managed himself out of it. In Game 7, he removed Hendricks, who was dealing and leading 5-1, after just 63 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, with Lester, who had not pitched in relief since 2007. He also misused his closer Aroldis Chapman by pitching him in games that were already decided, most egregiously in Game 6 with a big lead. That led to Chapman’s inability to throw his patented 100 mph fastballs in Game 7 when Maddon called on him in the seventh inning.
Maddon eventually had a falling out with Epstein, who was said to be critical of his easy-going manner with the players, and after the Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2019, they parted ways. But Maddon wasn’t out of work long when Angels owner Arte Moreno, a longtime admirer from when he was an Angels coach, hired him as their manager over Buck Showalter among others. In two-plus years with the Angels, Maddon was 130-148 and it would seem his prospects for making the Hall of Fame, which were once bright, have dimmed considerably.
Another irony of Maddon’s firing was that, on the way out the door, he had some parting shots at analytics for which he had once been considered the residing guru.
“The more we go to the left regarding analytics and become extreme with that, it’s just gonna lose its appeal completely,” Maddon said.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Commissioner Rob Manfred, who’s got enough franchise headaches with the long-festering stadium issues in both Oakland and Tampa Bay, had an unexpected bomb dropped on his head Thursday with the announcement of a lawsuit filed by Louis Angelos, the son of incapacitated Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother John Angelos and his mother Georgia essentially claiming he’s been forced out of the decision-making process with the club. According to Louis Angelos, his brother intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles and has fired many longtime Oriole employees. The suit also says that Angelos’ 80-year-old wife Georgia’s top priority was to sell the team but that John nixed a sale in 2020. It’s going to be up to Manfred now — as his predecessor Bud Selig did with former Dodger owner Frank McCourt in 2012 — to step in and force a sale of the Orioles, once a model baseball franchise which has been run into the ground by John Angelos and his incompetent management team in recent years. Even though John Angelos lives in Nashville, Manfred will stipulate the team must be sold to local ownership; that baseball will not approve a move. …
Last Saturday in Pittsburgh a remarkable thing happened when Pirates reliever Duane Underwood Jr. pitched 1 1/3 innings of spotless relief against the Diamondbacks. Why was that so remarkable? Because it was the first time in 42 consecutive relief appearances Underwood had not allowed a baserunner — a Pirates record. … Hail Steve Stone, White Sox broadcaster and former Cy Young Award winner, who celebrated his 40th year of announcing baseball games Tuesday by throwing out the first pitch (not without first affixing some sticky stuff to his fingers) of the Sox-Dodgers game. One of the great listens in baseball is Stone and his White Sox broadcast partner Jason Benetti.
Does It Take Four Months To Become Obsessed With Pete Davidson?
Kim Kardashian had let it slip that when she and Pete Davidson first started dating, the comedian predicted it would take the reality TV star four months before she became enamored with him. Kim Kardashian has divulged this information. So it came as a shock to find out that it was accurate.
“OK. We shall see, “Kim recalled the event as she watched another episode of “The Kardashians” that she had downloaded from Hulu.
It will be precisely one year in the autumn since the pair first met on Saturday Night Live during a skit in which they both participated and even kissed. The couple has been dating for almost six months at this point, and it will be exactly one year in the fall since they first met.
Why This Statement?
Kim Kardashian claims that Pete Davidson informed her that they had been dating for just a few months when he predicted that she would become “obsessed” with him.
In the ninth episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she discussed her relationship with Davidson, with whom she had been publicly associated for the first time in October 2021. According to Kardashian, at this time in the taping of the program, the two of them had been dating for “a few months.”
During a confessional, she said, “We’re doing fantastic.” “Pete remarked, ‘I’m going to grow on you; just wait.’ He acts as though he already knows it. He said something to the effect of, “Give it four months, and you’re going to be obsessed.” And I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’”
What Just Happened?
In February, Davidson made the first reference to Kardashian, who referred to her as his girlfriend. Since then, the pair has started to make public appearances, with Davidson accompanying Kardashian to the debut of her program on Hulu, and the duo attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. Both of these events took place in recent months.
While Davidson has yet to appear on “The Kardashians,” Kardashian has begun to discuss their relationship more and more on the program. She told a producer that she didn’t know if it was “any of your business” or if she was in love with him and that she didn’t know if it was “any of your business” if she was in love with him.
During the episode, Kardashian participates in a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic for a Skims ad campaign and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Davidson gave her a present to savor on the aircraft journey there: a jar of Dibs — the ice-cream snack — a flight attendant handed Kardashian throughout the flight.
What Does Kardashian Have To Say About It?
Later in the program, Kim Kardashian said the act “was just a sweet gesture.” The present did not seem to be something that he would stop doing after he and Kardashian were out of the early “honeymoon period” of their relationship, according to Natalie Halcro, a reality star and friend of Kardashian’s. Halcro is also a friend of the Kardashians.
According to Kardashian, “He is completely like that.” “You know, even tiny things that he’s purchased for me are extremely considerate.”
“Pete is an exceptionally wonderful human being. I can’t even understand it,” Kardashian stated in another confessional. “He just has the greatest heart and constantly thinks about the simple things.”
Anthony Rizzo reflects on ‘some of the best years of my baseball life’ in his 1st meeting with the Chicago Cubs since being traded
Anthony Rizzo never envisioned the Chicago Cubs would tear everything down so quickly.
Rizzo endured the Cubs rebuild the first go-around, becoming a cornerstone piece en route to a World Series title. But there is a reason he’s now wearing New York Yankees pinstripes and was sitting in the home dugout reminiscing about his time with the Cubs before his new team team eked out a 2-1 win in 13 innings Friday night.
“I didn’t think that was going to happen the way it did, but in this game it’s really hard to win,” Rizzo said. “And as a player, as coaches, I think as you get a little farther away from the dugout and you see it from more of a computer standpoint, on paper, why didn’t teams win more? I could see why it’s frustrating. But on the field and in the clubhouse — I just think it’s a lot harder on the field than ever looks off (it).
“We did everything we could do every year with what we had. Those years are going to be some of the best years of my baseball life.”
Rizzo believes baseball is better when big-market teams like the Cubs are always competing to win with a high payroll.
“It’s just a different year than the normal standard that we created there over the last seven years,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo looks forward to returning to Wrigley Field someday. This weekend series being played at Yankee Stadium makes it less emotional for Rizzo to play his former team, a roster that doesn’t feature too many familiar faces after last year’s overhaul. As Rizzo discussed what it has been like seeing new players called up and getting opportunities to impress the Cubs, it’s clear he has paid attention since departing Chicago. He referenced P.J. Higgins hitting his first home run and Frank Schwindel’s 2021 success and how he bounced back this year after his short option to the minors.
Rizzo’s close friendships with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward play a role in staying up on happenings with the Cubs.
“It’s fun to see it,” Rizzo said, “because you have guys that are grinding in this game for a while and they’re getting an opportunity, and opportunities in this game when you get older are not easy to come by.”
Going through another rebuild after 10 years with the Cubs might have been tough, and clearly Rizzo landed in a great spot with a Yankees team that currently owns the best record in baseball.
As Rizzo reflected on the timeline of the Cubs’ first rebuild, he recalled how there was a sense that the 2014 trade deadline would be the last time they would be sellers. In the offseason, the Cubs hired Joe Maddon and signed left-hander Jon Lester.
“I mean, it felt far away until it didn’t,” Rizzo said. “But we just knew some way, somehow, that in ‘15, we were going to be good and we really got on a roll there and rode that for a lot of years.”
This time next year catcher Willson Contreras could be in Rizzo’s spot, reminiscing about the organization that has defined his baseball career. Contreras’ contract situation for 2022 was finally settled Thursday when he avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $9.625 million contract.
The Cubs reached out to Contreras’ agent Wednesday about making a deal. Contreras said the arbitration hearing could’ve had an impact on him because of everything both sides would have said during it, so he is glad they struck a deal.
“I’m really happy with the results that we got,” Contreras said. “I think both sides won.
“I’m looking forward to seeing (Jed Hoyer) and thank him for how everything went.”
No contract extensions were brought up between the two sides. As for whether the Cubs initiating contact with Contreras’ agent gives him any hope the team will engage him in extension talks, Contreras replied, “Who knows?”
“I’m not focused on that,” he said. “I’m focused on playing my season the way I’ve been playing, keep helping my teammates, whoever needs my help I’ll be there, lead the team the right way and I’m just going to keep going.”
Where Is Peaky Blinders 6 Filmed?
Peaky Blinders’ last spectacular season is now available on Netflix; viewers are once again intrigued by the tragedies of Tommy Shelby and his family on screen.
The historical drama spanned six seasons, depicting the Shelby family’s ascent to fame in the 1920s and 1930s Birmingham, and returned for one last season on the BBC earlier this year. However, with the announcement that it would be accessible on the streaming provider Netflix beginning June 10; it is now going worldwide.
While the show is famously set in Birmingham’s Small Heath district; shooting in recent years has primarily taken place in and around the northwest, with Manchester and Liverpool’s picturesque streets and rivers serving as stand-ins for Birmingham.
Series six was no exception, with film crews and the show’s star, Cillian Murphy, who portrays Tommy, sighted around Castlefield and Manchester for many weeks of shooting during spring and summer.
Here we look at some of the shooting sites utilized for the action in Series 6 – and the good news is that many of them are open to the public around the area.
Small Heath – Via Castlefield
While previous episodes employed a variety of Manchester’s ancient cobblestone alleyways to masquerade as Birmingham, for series six; the whole Castlefield was taken over for several weeks to portray 1930s Small Heath properly.
The genuine Small Heath is a neighborhood south of Birmingham where the real Peaky Blinders were said to have originally appeared; terrorizing the streets from the 1890s through the 1910s.
On the other hand, peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne chose to take over the whole Castlefield for series six shooting to construct the show’s Garrison Lane and Small Heath; – owing to its dramatic combination of canals, bridges, and cobbled lanes.
Anthony posted on Instagram, “We took over Castlefield in Manchester and transformed it into the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham in 1934.”
During the first lockdown, I walked here every day and conceived the notion of converting this wonderful spot into the Peaky world.
“I was incredibly fortunate to see this come to fruition a year later with some incredible collaborators and friends; as well as the great perseverance and talent of Nicole Northridge; our production designer, and Jess Dove, our location manager, who pulled it together, and you will see a lot more of it on the 27th.”
When not being utilized as a film location; Castlefield is a popular destination on the city’s outskirts for its canal-side pubs and restaurants; and the outdoor Castlefield Bowl stages a live series of performances during Sounds of the City in the summer.
China Town
Tommy will be featured in significant moments in the upcoming season in the China Town neighborhood. But, once again, Castlefield served as a stand-in for Birmingham in these sequences, with purpose-built sets dotted across the neighborhood. Again, it was a collaborative effort between the Peaky Blinders crew and Screen Manchester.
Jessica Dove, the Peaky Blinders 6 supervising location manager; appreciated Screen Manchester and Bobby Cochrane for supporting the massive production in the city last year. “Bobby and his crew helped make the Peaky Blinders fantasy a reality in Castlefield,” she added. “With its dramatic arches, cobblestones, canals, and massive size; it served as the ideal background to some of the new season’s most intriguing sequences.”
“That would not have been possible without Bobby’s and Screen Manchester’s advice and assistance throughout the process.” “Bobby was there day and night, from the concept stage, when we were figuring out what may be doable; through our inevitable tweaking of dates and plans along the way, the late-night shoots, and eventually the strike and reinstatement.”
“The demands for Castlefield were some of the most ambitious and complicated we have enabled to date;” Bobby said, “but I am glad that we were able to assist make the director’s vision a reality.” “I am looking forward to seeing how this magnificent portion of the city will appear in this series; and it was great to see the site in the first teaser.”
The Garrison Pub
The Garrison bar has been at the center of the action from the beginning of Peaky Blinders; and it is modeled on the real-life tavern in Small Heath, where the original gang is said to have drank. Unfortunately, the real-life Garrison bar had been closed for some time and could not be utilized for shooting.
So the interiors we see on TV today and many of the other interior sequences; in series six were purpose-built on sets at West Gorton’s Space Studios in Manchester. The exterior was constructed as part of the massive set created at Castlefield for the city’s big shooting last summer.
Director Anthony has disclosed that the pub has received a makeover for the new series; to embrace the colors black and gold, which are “essential to the concept” in series six. So while fans of the show may not be able to visit the real-life Garrison pub these days; they may immerse themselves in Peaky Blinders-themed pubs on Peter Street in Manchester and Stanhope Street in Liverpool.
Tommy’s Mansion
The majestic pile where Tommy Shelby currently lives is one of the drama’s most intriguing scenes. And the scene is Arley Hall and Gardens in Cheshire, near Northwich. The house depicts Tommy’s advancement in life from his childhood in Birmingham’s Small Heath.
We’ve previously seen the estate used as a dramatic background in the season 6 teaser; with Tommy patrolling his grounds with a machine gun and firing multiple shots. The interiors of the mansion home, such as the library and dining room, have also been significantly featured in previous episodes and will be seen again in series six.
In real life, fans of the show may live the Shelby dream by visiting the historic estate grounds; which are accessible Monday through Sunday all year, and the home itself, which opens on certain weekends in the summer and is periodically updated on their website here.
The Grays’ Boston Mansion
In the first episode, Tommy travels to Boston to meet the cunning Gina Gray in her opulent house. It seems to be the ultimate of the American Dream, with the Great Gatsby black and gold. However, the stunning space was shot in Lancashire rather than Boston.
The living room’s unusual circular area was shot within the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster. The folly was erected in Williamson Park by rich industrialist Lord Ashton in remembrance of his second wife Jessy between 1907 and 1909.
The enormous dome has been termed the “Taj Mahal of the North,” and it is accessible to the public daily and for weddings and festivities.
The “Midland Hotel”
Tommy is shown driving to a breathtakingly gorgeous Art Deco skyscraper with the name The Midland Hotel engraved on it in the season six teaser. In reality, the building is a hotel, although Manchester’s Hotel Gotham was transformed into Peaky’s Midland.
Peaky fans will be thrilled to know that it appears just as good in real life as in the show’s cinematography. The five-star hotel is located in an imposing old bank building at the top of King Street. It is regarded as a famous hangout in Manchester, having entertained Will. i. am, Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, and Jennifer Hudson over the years.
It first debuted as Hotel Gotham in 2015, and the inside is also 1930s-themed; with the public Honey Restaurant on the ground level and the exclusive members-only Club Brass on the top floor.
Meeting Hall – Salford Lads Club
In episode two, Tommy travels to a striking green-doored facility to talk to his supporters before a large demonstration. Music enthusiasts would have recognized the renowned Salford Lads Club, which can be located at the cobbled end of Salford’s real-life Coronation Street.
The club is arguably best known in contemporary society for its connections to The Smiths. However, it remains a popular site for music lovers to stand outside the famous doors in the manner of Morrissey, Marr, and co.
The Political Rally
This was all shot over many nights in St George’s Hall in Liverpool for sequences that will appear in Peaky Blinders episode two. As the globe approaches war, Oswald Moseley (played by Sam Claflin) will return as head of the British Union of Fascists; with Tommy as his deputy.
The new series will include dramatic moments of a demonstration inside the historic hall, as shown in the teaser, with Nazi banners flying inside the venue. The huge public hall, which opened in 1854, is regarded as one of the world’s best neo-classical structures.
It recently debuted a new tourist attraction, the St George’s Hall Experience; The History Whisperer, which takes you on a paid tour of the building’s history.
The Church
In season six, Tommy goes to make atonement for his misdeeds inside a beautiful church. Tommy is seen in photos from the new series with a massive stained glass window behind him.
Many will recognize Liverpool Cathedral’s beautiful architecture and the famed Te Deum window. Liverpool Anglican Cathedral is the largest in the United Kingdom and the fifth in Europe.
The cathedral is free to visit; however, tickets to explore the tower and enjoy panoramic views of Liverpool are available.
Peaky Blinders will be released on Netflix on June 10, 2022.
