Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors
The battle for higher profitability between Bitcoin and Ethereum has been a long-running one. These two cryptocurrencies command the most market share in the market, and by extension, have the most supporters. Despite operating in the same space, the rivalry between them has been unparalleled. It doesn’t just end at the networks themselves but flows into the communities that support both assets, as each one claims to be superior to the other.
Bitcoin Vs Ethereum
The profitability of both of these digital assets has been immense in the past few years. They have cemented their reputations as millionaire-makers since its inception. Nevertheless, it continues to be a competition for which is the better option when it comes to investing.
On a year-over-year basis, the newer and younger Ethereum has proven to have the most returns for investors, usually beating pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin by more than 2x on various occasions. This has drawn more investors to it and the speculations that Ethereum is the better choice.
BTC falls to $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This school of thought is also supported by data that shows investor profitability across both digital assets. Ethereum currently sees 54% of all holders being in profit, surpassing that of Bitcoin holders. However, this is only by a small margin given that 52% of BTC investors are in profit. This also shines through in the loss territory where ETH and BTC investors in loss are 42% and 43% respectively. This puts both cryptocurrencies on an almost equal footing.
Holding Through Bear Market
Both digital assets have a reputation for being good options to hold through the bear market. But where Bitcoin shines through, though, is its ability to hold up better during market downtrends. During the last bear market, the price of bitcoin had declined a little over 80% whereas Ethereum had seen a more than 90% decline.
This is the case through the present bear market where bitcoin had proven to hold up better once more. Since the all-time high in November, BTC is down about 56%. However, ETH’s price has crumbled by more than 63% in the same time period.
One thing remains constant across these two digital assets, and that is the fact that longer-term holders are more likely to make a profit compared to those who only choose to hold for the short-term. Wallets which have held their cryptocurrencies for more than one year are more likely to be in the green compared to those that aren’t.
Featured image from The Guardian Nigeria, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Ethereum To Delayed Merge?, ETH Price Plunges Below $1,700
Ethereum has broken below $1,700 since July 2021. At that time, ETH’s price was reacting to the downside due to an increase in selling pressure across the crypto market.
This time, Ethereum seems to be reacting to poor macro-economic conditions, and a potential delay in its most important milestone in recent history: The Merge. The event that will complete ETH’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain.
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,680 with a 6% and 8% loss in the last 24-hours and 7-days, respectively. ETH is one of the worst performers in the top 10 by market cap followed by Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP.
The Ethereum network recently saw the successful deployment of “The Merge” on its oldest testnet, Ropsten. This was celebrated by the community with many claiming a mainnet launch could be possible by August or September this year.
“The Merge” implementation on Ropsten saw some difficulties, but ETH core developer Tim Beiko claimed they were addressed and “all fixed”.
The Difficulty Bomb is part of the mechanism that will enable Ethereum to migrate to a PoS consensus. This mechanism will progressively increase mining difficulty and prevent these actors to support a second ETH based on Proof-of-Work (PoW).
As Beiko explained, the Difficulty Bomb is already having an impact on the network:
The bomb is being felt on the network, and, in true bomb fashion, it appeared quicker than predicted Block times are ~14s and the Arrow Glacier EIP (authored by yours truly) predicted “a ~0.1 second delay to block time by June 2022 and a ~0.5 second delay by July 2022.
ETH core developers agreed on delaying this mechanism for at least 2 months. This will provide them with more time to work on the migration to a PoS consensus.
What A Difficulty Bomb Delayed Means For Ethereum
However, ETH core developers seem to disagree on what delaying the Difficulty Bomb implies for Ethereum. Ben Edgington, Lead Product Manager for Teku, an Eth2 client developed by ConsenSys, announced the following:
(…) we will push back the Ethereum difficulty bomb. We say it won’t delay the Merge. I sincerely hope not. Every extra week on PoW generates close to 1 Million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Edgington believes developers should agree on a Merge mainnet target. In that way, clients and the ETH community can “prepare”.
In that sense, Beiko replied that the event is still expected to take place at some point from August to November this year. He believes only a “catastrophic event” could delay “The Merge” this year.
Beiko concluded the following on setting a specific date for “The Merge”:
I guess my view is that having an explicit target, at this point, basically wouldn’t change the speed of output from client teams, at least on the EL (Execution Layer). We have many implicit ones (devcon, bomb) as well as intrinsic motivation.
Despite the progress on this important ETH event, the market is already soft, and any potential signs of weakness could contribute to an increase in selling pressure.
Solana To Support DeFi, NFT, And GameFi In South Korea With A $100M Fund
Solana (SOL) has created a $100Million fund to support cryptocurrency projects in the country. The main sectors to benefit from the fund are DeFi, gaming, and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Also, the fund is to support some projects built on the Terra network after the terrible crash.
The Terra Network crash caused a lot of pain in the crypto community. One of its results was that the South Korean government suddenly set up measures to examine crypto exchanges.
According to a report, up to 280,000 crypto investors in South Korea lost fortunes in the UST & LUNA plunge. But, many retail investors are trying to hold down the fort even though it’s difficult.
The two players to seed grants and investments across Web 3 verticals are Solana Foundation and Solana Ventures. They will focus mostly on South Korean game development projects. This funding attempt will place Solana side by side with competitors such as Avalanche, smart contract platforms, and Polygon. These competitors are also interested in winning Korean crypto developers.
No one knows the number of Terra developers that will return, given the recent crash. But as the Solana Foundation noted, the developers shouldn’t be blamed for the Terra network crash. This opinion came from Jonny B. Lee, the general manager of the foundation.
Solana Seeks To solidify Its position in Gaming Sector
One thing Solana aims to achieve is to become a top gaming blockchain, and this fund will make it happen. The company has invested multiple times into gaming since last year.
One of such investments was its collaboration with Lightspeed Ventures and FTX to launch a $100M gaming fund. Another collaboration also exists between Solana, Griffin, and Forte gaming firms. The three companies created a $150M fund to facilitate blockchain gaming.
Solana and others anticipate that South Korea stems might soon become a hub for metaverse and NFT developments. The reason is that the government of the country supports the operations of the sector. It pledged $187 Million for building a Metaverse ecosystem to facilitate digital content and corporations in the country.
So Solana Foundation plans to increase interest in GameFi and DeFi in South Korea through the new fund. Also, by funding ecosystem growth, Solana might address the continuous network instability that has stopped its network operation since 2021.
Currently, many companies are competing to become the best platform in South Korea. Many of the platforms offer access to NFTs and DeFi. Such platforms include Upbit exchange and Klaytn Layer-one blockchain. Upbit is the largest exchange in South Korea with an NFT marketplace. Klaytn also owns KLAYswap, a DeFi platform with $274 million in TVL.
But the South Korean law prohibiting crypto and monetary rewards from games might prevent domestic companies from launching blockchain-based games in the country.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Spot To Derivatives Flow Forms Historical Bullish Pattern
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin flow from spot exchanges to derivatives exchanges is currently painting a trend that has historically been bullish for the crypto’s price.
Bitcoin Spot To Derivatives Exchanges Flow Starts Sharp Decline
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC spot to derivatives flow may be hinting at a bullish outcome for the crypto.
The “spot exchanges to derivatives exchanges flow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving from spot wallets to derivatives wallets.
When the value of this metric rises, it means a higher number of coins are now being transferred to derivatives exchanges from spot as investors look to open futures positions.
In the past, the indicator’s value has usually moved faster whenever the price of the crypto has observed a large decrease.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin spot exchanges to derivatives exchanges flow over the last few years:
The value of the metric seems to have been observing a sharp decrease in recent weeks | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant portions of trend of the Bitcoin spot to derivatives flow.
It looks like whenever the indicator has observed a sharp increase to high values followed by a plunge, the value of the crypto has started climbing up.
During 2018, 2020, and 2021, this pattern formed shortly after the coin’s price had a sharp decrease and hit a bottom.
This trend may show that as Bitcoin approaches a bottom, whales start sending large amounts of the crypto to derivatives exchanges for opening long positions, hence creating a large spike on the chart.
Just recently, the spot to derivatives flow’s value sharply rose up, and now it seems to be plunging back downwards.
This could mean that the metric has once again started to form the same pattern, and if history is anything to go by, this can prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price, at least in the short term.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.5k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 2% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been going down over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin seemed to be gaining some footing over the $30k level recently, but today the coin has once again slumped back below the mark.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
