Bob Raissman: CJ McCollum doesn’t tread lightly when going after Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
From the outside looking in, it sure looks like ESPN has strengthened its already tight NBA connection.
Not only is the network paying the league a reported $2.6 billion per year in its current TV rights contract, but now is paying NBA Players Association president and current Pelicans guard CJ McCollum billions of dollars less to be an NBA “multi-platform” analyst.
If you want to perceive that ESPN has the league coming and going, go right ahead. Yet, as far as McCollum’s situation, this is no easy assignment. In college, he majored in journalism, but he may not be fully prepared for what is coming down the road.
If NBA contract negotiations get sticky, will those who care about such matters think McCollum, as union prez, gives the Governors (aka owners) a fair shake when he offers his on-camera ESPN analysis?
”As president of the PA, anything I say can and will be used against me,” McCollum said during a recent ESPN conference call. “So, I have to be careful.” Will treading lightly make for good TV?
On the flip side, McCollum will be commenting on players he plays with, against and represents. Diplomatic analysis can be perceived as soft.
”I’m not going to be overly critical. I’m not going to say things I wouldn’t want people saying about me,” McCollum said. “But the game is the game, right? The percentages are the percentages…. You win or you lose.”
Good luck with that philosophy.
Yet, the reality show aspect that’s now baked into the NBA can take any analysis or conversation into uncomfortable directions that stray off the court but have the unwashed masses buzzing. And for McCollum, or T-wolves guard Patrick Beverley (he’s on a part-time contract with ESPN), the media experience is amped up when they are thrown into the deep end on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.
The experience is akin to taking a final exam on the first day of class. But it also can accelerate the development, persona and recognition factor for the player making the appearance. To the casual fan, McCollum is not a marquee NBA personality, but following his appearance on “First Take” last week, his profile was magnified after going at it with Smith.
SAS, in a roundabout way, contended that because he is a subject of trade rumors, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook should not have attended new coach Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference. McCollum and frequent panelist J.J. Redick disagreed with SAS and double-teamed him.
”Him [Westbrook] supporting his team, his organization, his coach, a fellow African-American man that gets hired by the Los Angeles Lakers?” McCollum asked.
SAS: “Don’t go there … You’re crossing the line when you bring up another African-American man. That’s not where I’m going.”
So this was all one big misunderstanding, right? It did prove McCollum might not want to be “overly critical” of players but has no problem putting the hammer down on SAS. Double standard? Or compelling TV?
NHL STUDIO SHOW A WIN FOR ESPN
Whether it’s Mark Messier keeping it real with the Rangers, Chris Chelios telling Steve Levy “don’t put words in my mouth,” or Levy tossing a puck past goalie analyst Brian Boucher, the cast of ESPN’s Stanley Cup studio show feels free to be themselves. This is a big part of the reason the crew has clicked, blending together comfortably in a relatively short period of time. The main trio — Levy, Messier, Chelios — never come off preachy. Their between-periods analysis is not forced. And it’s Filibluster free. Their style is conversational. When there is any verbal needling, it only enhances the good-time vibe they project while passing insight and opinion to viewers.
Their roles have been naturally defined. Light-touch Levy, who, in a few words, pushes buttons, stirring the pot. Cranky Chelios, who rarely smiles but keeps his analysis tight and on point. And Messier, the eternal optimist whose analysis is understandable and insightful. Having Boucher, who gets less airtime, in the studio specifically concentrating on goalie play, which is a critical part of playoff hockey, completes the package. So at least on the NHL studio side of the production, ESPN got it right. There should be no need to install revolving doors.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
While it has already been declared Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be a big hit when they debut on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” it can’t hurt for the suits to put an early kibosh in any internal politricks that might gum up the process and get in the new voice’s way.
That’s why Buck’s appearance as host of the recent alternative PGA Championship telecast, produced by Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions, was significant. The move neutralized any awkward feelings about Buck working on ESPN’s signature franchise, while the two Manning brothers (Peyton/Eli) are on ESPN2 competing with him, via the ManningCast, head-to-head and essentially siphoning off viewers.
Now, it’s clear it’s one big interconnected family and Buck has a personal and business attachment to Omaha Productions.
No matter how professional everyone acted last fall, it had to be unnerving for the MNF team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese to feel the heat and see the attention generated by the debut of the groundbreaking ManningCast series.
EXPAND THE SEARCH
What’s missing from the list of candidates to fill in for John Sterling when he stops doing road games this season?
A woman. That’s what’s missing.
Yes, we know Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman is already the analyst on the Yankees radio crew. Yet it doesn’t make sense for her to jump into play-by-play. Waldman has not done any p-b-p since the early1990s. Why make such a drastic change at this point in her career? Ma has nothing to prove.
Still, there are young women working in the minor leagues deserving of a shot. Instead of considering familiar, easy to find, male voices why not open the search up to women too? Push the envelope. Make this a fair and equitable search. The Yankees have been aggressive in bringing women into the organization. Why not extend that policy to the search for Sterling’s ultimate successor?
AROUND THE DIAL
WIP, er, WFAN running a promo saying: “WFAN hosts need a break sometime so call …” Very strange. Does this mean the call volume at the station is on the downside? … With over eight minutes left in the third period of Lightning-Rangers Game 5, Rangers Radio Network analyst Dave Maloney sounded like he was about to jump out of the radio booth while screaming, and we mean screaming, “SHOOT THE PUCK!” Maloney would scream it again later in the period. Kenny Albert? He just continued his play-by-play, acting like he was oblivious to Maloney’s tantrum. … Don La Greca, a Maloney pal, threw his own tantrum (he calls it “a rant”) Wednesday on ESPN-98.7′s “The Michael Kay Show.” DLG was bent over Mets players being thrown at. He called for the Mets to retaliate. “Am I advocating violence?” DLG asked? “Yes.” Other than angering any pacifists listening, La Greca’s “advocating violence” came off as comical. A guy who ran around a holiday party singing in a Santa suit suddenly is serious, “advocating” for someone getting their skull crushed? Nah. It had to be shtick. … Can’t say we’ve seen an in-game reporter make better use of her limited time, whether it be during an interview or while she is offering up info, than Emily Kaplan, ESPN’s NHL rink side snoop. … During his Wednesday appearance on “First Take,” Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo instructed Stephen A. Smith to ask “Dave DeBusschere about Gus (Honeycomb) Johnson.” Since Mr. DeBusschere is deceased, that would be impossible.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: MIKE FRATELLO
For being awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA Basketball Coaches Association. Fratello, known as The Czar of the Telestrator, also was an innovator as an NBA TV analyst. He received the Daly Award for setting a standard “for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: JACK DEL RIO
For calling the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol “a dust-up.” Del Rio’s characterization of a riot where lives were lost was ignorant and insensitive. The Commanders defensive coordinator questioned why the summer of 2020 protests, in the wake of the George Floyd murder, were not receiving the same scrutiny as the Capitol “dust-up.”
DOUBLE TALK
What John Sterling said: “For some reason he [Joey Gallo] hasn’t been able to function on the Yankee stage.”
What John Sterling meant to say: “Ya know Suzyn, Gallo can’t hit and his defense is suspect.”
()
Gophers gain Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters in 2023 class
The Gophers football program received a commitment Friday from Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters.
Peters, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is the 10th member in Minnesota’s 2023 class and the sixth from Minnesota. Peters received a scholarship offer during a U camp last Sunday and pledged at the start of an official visit to the U campus.
“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota,” Peters wrote. “… A special thanks to coach P.J. Fleck and coach Greg Harbaugh for recognizing my development and giving me this incredible opportunity.”
Peters, a low three-star recruit, had offers from Ohio, Norther Illinois, Akron, Army, Air Force and others. As a junior, he helped the Crimson reach the Class 6A state championship game last November.
Is Kamala Khan Queer?
Marvel Disney plus original Ms. Marvel is a superhero coming-of-age story about a young teenage girl discovering who she is and what she wants to be. The series has adopted characters from the original Marvel comics. The show premiered on June 8, 2022, and would have six episodes, concluding on July 13, 2022. The show has received much audience appreciation as well as positive critics ratings, with 95% Rotten Tomatoes and 6.4 IMDb ratings. The action-adventure show is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and has many connections to it. The series is said to set up characters of the 2023 MCU movie, The Marvels. The show has the right kind of representation of the Southeast Asian communities, both the cast and the people behind the scenes.
Who is Kamala Khan?
Kamala Khan is an American-Pakistani teenager living in Jersey City, United States. She lives there with her parents and brother Aamir. It is to be believed that she is a second-generation American of Pakistani descent. Kamala is your normal teen who is justifiably obsessed with superheroes, especially the Avengers and his idol, Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers and her journey is something Kamala is truly inspired by. She is a head-in-the-clouds person, who wants to be a superhero. Although her parents, especially her mother, are strict and do not want anything happening to her only daughter. Her father is a lovable goofball who supports Kamala as much as he can. Kamala has two best friends Bruno, her closest friend, and Nakia. The show is going to show Kamala dealing with her teenage life. This is itself a complex along with handling her superpowers and her cosmic life.
Is Kamala Khan queer in the comics?
Kamala in the comics at least in the major issues is not queer. There might have been a few encounters where she has a crush on someone or someone might have had a crush on Kamala like Miles Morals in some illustrations. Or people assumed something between her and a fellow female character but nothing has ever officially been stated.
Is Kamala Khan queer in the Ms. Marvel series?
Kamala in the MCU Disney plus series could be Bi. There have been hints all around about her with a boy named, Kamran. He is yet to be introduced into the series and something people assumed. But was never officially announced or properly hinted at, Zoe Zimmer. It’s a comic book character who at first was kind of mean but later has a change of heart and starts to hang out with her former friends, Kamala, Bruno, and Nakia again. Zoe is lesbian and has a crush on Nakia in the comics. It would be interesting to see how this would play out in the series. Although never largely hinted at, there is a subtle undertone that Kamala might have something for Zoe or the series could follow the same route as the comics.
Other possibilities of Kamala’s love interests
Other than Zoe, it is pretty much made obvious through the trailer that Kamala has a massive crush on Kamran, a young man who is yet to be introduced in the series. There are also some speculations about Bruno having feelings for Kamala and Kamala might return those feelings. This could also be completely platonic but few scenes in the series and Bruno’s actions speak volumes about how much he loves Kamala, Platonic or otherwise is yet to be deciphered.
The post Is Kamala Khan Queer? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
How Does Ms. Marvel Get Her Powers In The Comic?
Ms. Marvel is a character in the Marvel comics, recently adopted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel is a superhero alias for Kamala Khan. She is a young Muslim American-Pakistani girl with superpowers. Kamala comes from a middle-class family of four, her parents, Yusuf and Muneeba Khan, and her older brother, Aamir Khan. Her family loves her a lot but is strict and overprotective in a tad misguided way where they think stopping her from doing things or wanting her to do things her way is for her good, not even realizing the issues they are creating for her. Kamala is best friends with Bruno, her closest friend, and Nakia, a fellow Muslim. The character of Ms. Marvel appeared in a Captain Marvel comic in 2013 and later got her own solo comic book series in 2014.
What are Kamala’s powers in the comic?
Kamala in the comic would be something called a polymorph, which is a combination of two other Marvel characters Ant-Man and Mister Fantastic, her powers are somewhere in between. She can expand her limbs the way she likes. As long and as wide as she wishes. She can even lift heavy weights, heal herself and shape shift into other people and inanimate objects.
How does Kamala get her powers in the comics?
One night when Kamala goes to a party of the popular folk, much to her parents and Bruno’s dismay, she is teased and made fun of by her classmates Zoe Zimmer and Zoe’s boyfriend Josh Richardson. Upset, she leaves the party and while walking back home is suddenly hit by the Terrigen Mists, and she is cocooned in. When she breaks through, she becomes an “Inhuman”. By becoming Inhuman, Kamala got the powers that made her a superhero.
What are Inhumans?
Inhumans have quite a history and a past on Earth. Thousands of years ago, Kree, a race of blue-skinned extraterrestrial beings, pretty humanoid-looking creatures, who come from the planet Hala in the Pama system, did experiments with their blood on humans to create a race of mutant soldiers to fight their wars, especially the Kree-Skrull war. But they soon discovered that this could very well turn on them and they abandoned the project. But those experiments led to some random people having a DNA change when in presence of the Terrigen Mist.
Their whole molecular structure changes from the inside giving them powers believed and described as to be for adopting or surviving. These Inhumans all have different powers like Super speed, Shape Shifting, controlling electricity, controlling metal, mind reading, telekinesis, teleportation, immortality, controlling fire, clairvoyance, etc. Kamala is an Inhuman in Comics.
Where else have we seen Inhumans?
If you have ever heard or seen anything on tv related to Inhumans it has to be two shows, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Marvel’s Inhumans. While the Inhumans show couldn’t garner a lot of audiences and be canceled after season 1, Agents of Shield has been a successful show on the air for 7 seasons and ended in 2020. These shows had the concept of Inhumans at their center.
While ‘Inhumans’ was about their existence in outer space, Agents of Shield has a more grounded approach and had many of its characters as Inhuman, it started in that direction after season 1 as shield disassembled and the show needed a plot for a show named S.H.I.E.L.D. There were many characters like Daisy Johnson, Lincoln Campbell, Elena, “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, etc, as the Inhuman superheroes. These also draw parallels to the X-Men and mutants as their origin story along with everything is pretty darn similar.
Why is Kamala’s power storyline different from the comics?
This could be because of two things, one, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is not an official MCU entity anymore since MCU parted ways with Joss Whedon although few characters rarely cross into the MCU. Other than that and probably the most important reason is that creators wanted a storyline for Kamala that connected very much with her roots and culture. Having her just be an Inhuman made it pretty generic but a bracelet of her grandmother that gave her powers has a layer of mystery about it. It makes it so much more organic, and real and represents different people around the world. Did her grandmother have powers too? Was that why her mother was neglected and hence has issues with her mother? Does this have to do with another kind of ancestral plains? So many questions which makes it so much more intriguing.
The post How Does Ms. Marvel Get Her Powers In The Comic? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
