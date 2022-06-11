Finance
Charge While Driving, Flying or On The Runway
Can you imagine a system that using an old Nicola Tesla trick, one which could charge electric vehicles while in motion? Well, we have the ability to charge things without wires, for instance those little gadgets that you can buy where you place your electronic device on what looks like a hot plate pad and the electrons flow to the battery charging it remotely without any wires. Our Think Tank had come up with many such schemes back in the late 1990s, even for moving vehicles.
One such concept was to use high tension power lines to charge up electric MAVs or micro-air vehicles (miniature UAVs) for inspection. These MAVs would fly back and forth perpendicular to the high tension lines while inspecting them and the escaping energy in the field would automatically charge them up. Simple physics and I suppose a fun place to think, this is why I came up with that scheme. I am not alone in innovative creative genius.
For instance, there was an article in the Wall Street Journal on August 27, 2013 titled; “Electric Buses Without Wires – South Korean Technology Can Charge Vehicles While in Motion,” by Jeyup S. Kwaak. The piece stated; “The experiment with electric buses is part of the government’s effort to reduce 30% of the nation’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 2020,” and “buses that can charge wirelessly while in motion,” or while stopped using infrastructure in the ground to charge.
This concept is quite similar to the MAV strategy I mentioned above, yet on a much bigger scale of course. What else could we use this technology for, I thought to myself after reading that article? Well, how about these concepts too:
1. Stop Light Charging for Electric Cars
2. Runway Charging for Aircraft
3. Weigh Scale or Truck Stop Charging for Electric Trucks
4. Electric Skateboard Charging at Skate Parks
Yes, these are just a few of course, the uses could be unlimited, how about electric wheel chair charging areas for hospitals. Electric Car parking stalls at corporations? They already make a device for the home garage for electric car owners – although some say they are a fire hazard for that type of indoor usage.
One of the biggest challenges with electric cars, cellphones, and other equipment is battery charging and battery life. If we can figure those out, we might find that in some cases electricity might be the better way to do. Maybe Nicola Tesla would love to tell you more, if he were still with us in the present period. Please consider all this and think on it.
The Task Of Calculating Payroll Tax
Calculation of payroll tax is always a daunting task. The calculation must be made based on the current tax structure announced by the government. As you may be aware, the structure is revised every year and therefore the computation of the tax must be made based on the existing structure. It is therefore needless to say, that the organization must be aware of the prevailing tax structures and other related laws. In order to compute the tax, the organization will have to get the necessary forms filled up by the employees.
The details of salary as declared in the form will have to be cross checked with the official records. After this, the organization will have to compute the tax payable by the employee. If there is any mistake in calculation, the employee may not get certain tax benefits and on the other hand, the organization may also be put to greater inconvenience. Remember, tax laws are very stringent and IRS may take strict action against the organization.
Role of Outsourcing Agencies
Considering the complexities involved in the computation of tax and other related issues, many organizations now prefer to outsource this task of deducting the tax from the employees’ payroll. There are several outsourcing agencies who undertake this tedious task of calculating the tax from the payrolls of the employees. You can browse for such agencies. These agencies in addition to computing the tax also help the employees in filling the appropriate forms. Wherever necessary, they also guide the employees on the relevant laws. Similar assistance is also provided to the organization.
They provide Comprehensive Tax Related Services
As already said, tax laws are very stringent. It needs an expert to understand and interpret them. Therefore, while selecting the outsourcing agency, the organization must ensure that the outsourcing agency has adequately qualified and experienced staff who can take up such tasks. Many times it may happen that in order to resolve some of the issues, discussions may have to be held with the IRS authorities. In such cases, the organization may not be able to effectively interact with the IRS authorities. But, the outsourcing agencies will undertake such tasks with ease. Once the agency is entrusted with the task of computing the tax, they resolve all the issues that crop up and wherever necessary, they will also hold necessary discussions with the IRS authorities. In short, these tax law firms represent the organization and all fronts and resolve the issues keeping in view the best interests of the organization.
Other Services Offered
Interestingly, many of these outsourcing agencies apart from computing tax from the payroll also offer other services. For example, there are several agencies who also offer HR services like pre-employment screening, workers comp insurance and various other such related services. These services are available for both domestic and international based organizations. The service charges for computation of tax are normally based on the total tax payable. In so far as other services like HR assistance, it varies from agency to agency. Before short listing, the organization must go through reviews of the particular outsourcing agency.
Homeschool Curriculum – 6 Places to Go to Get Exactly What You Need
Now that there is so much home school curriculum available, there are equally as many places to purchase it also. You can purchase it from the author or major retailer or you can purchase your home school curriculum used through various sources. Once you have a list of what you want to purchase for your home school, you can use the list below to find the books and resources at the best price.
1. Internet – The world is open to you on the internet. You don’t have to drive all over your state to find a good deal at a home school fair or garage sale. eBay seems to be the most popular place to purchase home school books, although it is not the cheapest place. I have purchased home school books at book sales and then sold them for much more than my purchase price on eBay. Homeschool classifieds is another good place to purchase home school curriculum online. It is a well organized site with good prices.
2. Library – I used to get some books at the library but didn’t usually find exactly what I wanted there. Now many libraries are using a resource system where they can get almost any book you want from another library. I do this all online. I order the book from my library’s internet system and have them send it directly to my local library. Then my library calls me and lets me know the book is in. I can manage my account online and see when my books are due and even renew online. This system has also helped my daughter do lots of research on making her own spa products. She orders the books from all over the place and has a huge host of information to use in her research.
3. Goodwill/Thrift Stores/Garage Sales – If you enjoy browsing over used books you can find some great deals at these stores. They might have resources you can use, but I have also found home school curriculum in these places.
4. Retired Teachers – Many times elementary teachers that retire will have a garage sale or put an advertisement in the classified section of the newspaper selling off their classroom resources and books. Many times they have paper, art supplies, pens and markers too that any home school can use at any time.
5. Used home school Curriculum Sales – Depending on where you live you can find some great deals from other homeschoolers that want to sell off the books they are no longer using. If the sale happens year after year you can pick your favorite sale and put it on your calendar each year. This way you get a chance to look over many types of books. I know I have thought about purchasing a curriculum and then after looking at it at a home school book fair realized that it wasn’t for us. I enjoy being able to look at many different curriculums that other people have used. If I keep seeing the same unused books over and over again I can tell that not many homeschoolers where happy with the books.
6. Retailers – Obviously you can purchase directly from the author or developer of a curriculum. I would think that you could get more support for the product if you purchase this way. They should be willing to answer any questions or give any support from someone who purchased directly from them at the retail cost.
Sometimes the maze of home school curriculum can be overwhelming, but if you make a list of each child, the subjects they need to study and the books under each subject then you can at least work off that list. If you know your child’s learning style and your favorite style of home schooling that will help you make a more informed decision about what curriculum or books you need to purchase.
Pulling the Plug on Your Toaster
Debating whether or not to unplug your toaster may seem a little trivial, considering all the other things most of us are thinking about these days. On the other hand, avoiding a house fire might by doing something as trivial as unplugging a toaster not be such a bad thing, considering all you have to lose to this kind of disaster.
Recently, one of our staff members averted a house fire that could have started from her toaster. A toaster that was not in use. While she was making breakfast, she was distracted by a funny noise coming from her toaster. Knowing that it nothing, she dismissed the sound. Only minutes later, she smelled smoke and realized it was coming from her toaster. She quickly unplugged it and threw it outside in the snow.
According to Consumer Reports, her experience isn’t as unusual as you might think. In its February 2008 issue, they say that leaving a toaster or toaster oven plugged in – even when it’s not in use – is considered “risky behaviour”. A series of recalls during the last 10 years or so support this theory. In March of last year alone, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 482,000 Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex toasters because the toasters “can remain ‘on’ (energized) after popping up, and can ignite flammable items covering or in contact with the toaster, posing a fire hazard.”
So before you dismiss the idea of unplugging your toaster as reactionary or even a little bit obsessive, you should maybe consider the risks. What if our staff member hadn’t been in the kitchen or even at home when her toaster spontaneously turned on? Or worse? What if she and her family had been sleeping? By simply unplugging your toaster, you remove all risk of danger to you, your family and your home.
Consumer Reports agrees, advising people to use common sense and be safe by just unplugging the thing. “Most people know they should unplug heating appliances after use”. If you really want to walk on the wild side, try an adventure sport. Just be sure to unplug your toaster before you go.
If you have any questions or would like more information on how to avoid house fires or minimize household hazards, give us a call at Fort MacLeod Agencies (1.866.333.3717). We’d be happy to chat with you.
