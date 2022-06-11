News
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested by Marcus Stroman going on injured list, Kyle Hendricks banged up
The health of the Chicago Cubs rotation is quickly becoming a concern.
The Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman hasn’t felt right since returning from the COVID IL on May 19, according to manager David Ross.
“The hope right now is that we can get him back as soon as possible,” Ross said. “When you get bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100%. It affects everybody’s performance.”
It’s also unclear when right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his next start. Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said Friday, which is why the Cubs have given him extra rest. Hendricks, who threw a bullpen Friday, hasn’t started since June 1.
“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said. “If Kyle didn’t have something going on, he’d pitch.”
The Cubs were dealt another potential blow Friday night. Hours after he was activated from the IL, left-hander Wade Miley exited Friday’s start with left shoulder soreness.
Miley threw three scoreless innings against the Yankees, walking one and striking out two batters. He started warming up for the fourth inning and quickly stopped as Ross and a trainer ran out to check on him. Miley, at that point, came out. Left-hander Daniel Norris had already been warming up and was called on in relief.
The left shoulder soreness is a discouraging development for Miley after he spent 15 days on the IL with a left shoulder strain.
The Cubs have not yet announced who will start Sunday’s series final at Yankee Stadium.
“There’s no secret formula I’ve got,” Ross said. “I want those guys out there for sure.”
Class A track and field: Shaina Zinter dominates for Concordia Academy to close out high school career
Throughout her dominant high school career, the rulebook is pretty much the only thing that’s stopped Concordia Academy senior Shaina Zinter from taking home more hardware.
In accordance with the Minnesota State High School League, track and field athletes are only allowed to compete in four events.
As a result, Zinter entered the Class A state meet this week as the favorite in the long jump, the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and finally, the 200 dash. She almost certainly would’ve been the favorite in the 100 dash and the 400 if she was allowed to compete.
Who knows how may medals Zinter would have if she was able to compete in as many events as possible?
In the end, Zinter emphatically defended her state titles in the 100 hurdles (14.53) and the 300 hurdles (42.43) on Friday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School, then added another state title in the 200 dash with a personal best time of 24.98. She also took second place in the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch) on Thursday night.
“I knew today would be harder on my legs because of yesterday,” Zinter said. “I ice bathed so I would be a little bit more recovered. It was definitely a little challenging thinking that my legs weren’t going to be as fresh as they were yesterday. But I pulled through. I’m used to it so I knew I had it in me to run well.”
Concordia Academy earned second place in the Class A girls team standings with a grand total of 68 points. Not surprisingly, Zinter did most of the heavy lifting, amassing 46 points by herself.
“There’s definitely so much adrenaline at state,” Zinter said. “It definitely helped me power through races.”
Now that her high school career is over, Zinter will attend the University of Wisconsin this fall where she hopes to compete as a heptathlete. The events for a heptathlete include the 100 hurdles, 200 dash, 800 run, long jump, high jump, shot put and javelin.
STATE CHAMPS
Nova Classical Academy took home first place in the Class A boys team standings on Friday night, earning a total of 47 1/2 points to edge Perham.
After winning a state title in the 3200-meter run on Thursday night, senior Finn McCormick helped lead the way once again on Friday night. He took second place in the 1600, finishing the race in 4:21.13, a mere hundredth of a second behind Perham senior Jacob McCleary.
“I was sitting behind Jacob on the final lap, and we were both kind of relaxed, and my coach just said, ‘Go for it,’ ” McCormick said. “At that point I took over and really turned it on. Then the last 30 meters I saw him come up on me. I dove for it at the end and he got me by a little bit. That’s racing.”
Meanwhile, junior Henry Karelitz finished in sixth place in the 1600 on Friday night. That result came after he took second place in the 3200 on Thursday night.
Together, McCormick and Karelitz helped Nova Classical amass 36 points in the Class A boys team standings. The other points came from junior Sebastian Holland, who took fifth place in the 100 dash and fourth place in the 200, as well as senior Dhayalan Balasubramanian, who took ninth place in the 100.
MAKING A STATEMENT
After finishing right behind Cotter in the Class A preliminaries on Thursday night, Minnehaha Academy knew it had more in the tank for the Class A finals.
That proved to be the case as the foursome of freshman Imani Sullivan Glenn, junior Cadence Mitchum, freshman Liza Timm and freshman Grazina Troup won the 4×100 relay with a time of 50.07.
“It’s been really cool because some of us just met this year,” Timm said. “Now we’re state champions. It was really fun to grow together.”
As soon as Troup crossed the finish line, she shouted at the top of her lungs so everyone around could hear.
Why? Apparently someone on Cotter was talking trash on Thursday night. Minnehaha Academy let its racing do the talking on Friday night.
“We told each other, ‘We’re going to come here to win today. We’re not here to play,’ ” Troup said. “I decided to wait until after the race to talk. That was really fun.”
Pete Alonso returns to Mets lineup just three days after alarming hit by pitch
ANAHEIM – The National League home run leader has returned.
Pete Alonso was sidelined for just one game after getting drilled on his right hand by a Yu Darvish fastball on Tuesday at Petco Park. Alonso missed Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres, which was the first time this season he was out of the lineup. The Mets slugger returned to first base, batting cleanup, for the Mets’ series opener against the Angels on Friday night at Angels Stadium.
Starling Marte, dealing with left quad tightness, was not in Friday’s lineup. But the Mets remain optimistic that he can avoid the injured list. The Mets right fielder participated in running drills and batting practice on Friday at Angels Stadium.
The Mets benefited from their day off Thursday, their only break on their 10-game, 11-day road trip to Southern California, by allowing Alonso to rest his hand in time for his Friday return. After the first baseman tested out his grip on the bat pregame Friday, the Mets decided he was ready to start smashing baseballs again. Alonso entered Friday tied with Mookie Betts and Kyle Schwarber for the most home runs (16) in the National League.
Alonso said earlier this year that his intention was to play the full 162-game season, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal when he played all 58 of the Mets’ games this year leading up to the hit by pitch. Even though his 151-game streak, dating back to last season, was snapped on Wednesday, Alonso looked on the bright side.
“I still feel like I’ll play more than 162 games because we got the playoffs coming up — if we earn that right,” the first baseman said on Wednesday at Petco Park. “I want to be prepared for the long haul and play all the way through October. The math will probably add up to more than 162.”
As it turned out, Alonso only missed one game before bouncing right back. That’s been the theme for the Mets slugger this season from the moment he walked into Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for Mets spring training this March.
Alonso got into a harrowing car crash on his way to Mets camp, but he somehow sustained no injuries even after the first baseman’s Ford pickup truck was t-boned by another driver. Alonso was also hit by a pitch that cracked his helmet by the Cardinals in late May, but he passed concussion protocol and was back in the lineup the next day.
Clint Frazier, once an upside signing, is designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs
Clint Frazier fit the mold of what the Chicago Cubs roster could have used this year.
For a big-league roster that needs an overhaul to become a contender again, Frazier represented upside. When the Cubs signed the outfielder to a one-year deal in December, Frazier figured to be in the mix for playing time, a chance for the organization to unlock his full potential and consistency that had evaded the 2013 first-round pick (fifth overall). Aside from Frazier’s age (27), he would be under team control through 2024 because of his remaining arbitration years.
If the Cubs found something in Frazier, he would provide low-cost offense and allow them to address other lineup needs. Frazier’s time Chicago didn’t play out that way, however. The Cubs designated Frazier for assignment before Friday’s series opener against his former team, the New York Yankees. It was a corresponding 40-man roster move for right-hander Chris Martin to come off the restricted list.
Frazier hit .216 with three doubles, no home runs, one RBI, a .356 on-base percentage and 87 OPS+ in 19 games with the Cubs. An appendectomy sidelined Frazier for more than a month.
Manager David Ross said Frazier was upset and emotional when he received the news.
“It’s a spot where we haven’t been able to give him real opportunities to watch him succeed right now,” Ross said. “I think he believes in his baseball skills, which we do too. It’s just one of those really tough decisions we have to make sometimes which stink and nobody wants to make those. It’s part of this business.”
Rookie Christopher Morel’s emergence over the last three weeks and his ability to play center field lessens the need for a fifth outfielder. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki (strained left ring finger) appears on track to come off the injured list this weekend, but as of Friday, he was not ready to return. Ross said it feels like a day-to-day situation, but “it’s a slow process right now.”
Suzuki took batting practice Friday, and the Cubs will see how he feels Saturday. The issue remains how Suzuki’s finger feels when hitting.
“Like, how much pain we can tolerate and how much we want to push it and is there any real damage that we can do long term with pushing it,” Ross said. “Right now I think we’re testing all boundaries.”
Frazier’s time might have been running out anyway as the Cubs will need a roster move once Suzuki is ready.
“His ability to show what he’s capable of, that hasn’t really panned out,” Ross said. “With how our roster is constructed it just was really tough to find him a spot. We all believe that Clint Frazier has got a lot of really good baseball still. … Him getting the opportunity to go out there and prove it is the hard part right now.
“Sometimes it’s the big picture from the front-office standpoint and day to day from my standpoint.”
There is, of course, the Jason Heyward question: How does he fit on this roster over a young, less proven outfielder with potential upside when the Cubs are looking to the future? Clearly the Cubs are not inclined to part ways with Heyward at this time.
Asked about Heyward on Friday, Ross said the veteran will get at-bats against right-handers. He started in right field Friday with Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on the mound. Heyward hit his first home run of the season on a 1-2 pitch from Severino in the fifth inning to tie the game. It marked his second extra-base hit of the game.
