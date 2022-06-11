Finance
Choosing The Best Way Of Selling Cars
Owning a car will involve a lot of important responsibilities. Bringing home your car does not stop there. You have to make sure that it is always up and running. You might need to bring it to a car service on a regular basis.
There may come a time when you need to sell it. Know that there are different ways for selling cars and choosing the right option is not easy. Good thing, experts have put together a simple guide to help you choose the best way to go about it. Regardless of whether you want to get the best price or trade-in on a new car, one of these options can be the right for you.
How To Sell A Car
Selling Privately – Selling a car privately will give you the power to better negotiate so you can get the best price. Prior to advertising it, you must set your asking price depending on the market value of your car. Also, you need to photograph it in order to show it off to possible owners. It is also very crucial for you to document all the details prospective buyers would want to know. Fixing any damage will likewise help you get more for your car.
Selling to a Dealer – This is an option for those who do not have time to do so. This is indeed the fastest and the most stress-free way of disposing a car. But prior to approaching a dealer, you have to do your research so you can get an idea about what your car is worth. If you choose to trade in the car, the dealer often has some cushion in the pricing for negotiation; hence, you must be prepared to bargain. Alternatively, you can just sell the car to the dealer when you want to sell fast and is not very much concerned with achieving the maximum sale value.
Car Buying Service – This is likewise another great option for people living busy lives or those who need money fast. There are services giving customers a free instant valuation online. This is indeed a great place to begin the selling process.
Auctions – This allows you to get the open market price for your car. Auctions load images of the car for viewing online and help generate wider reach and exposure. With more and more people attending different auctions every week, the car will definitely get plenty of exposure and interest. Be reminded though to perform your research as well as set a very realistic price for a quick sale.
Finance
Effects of Deductions Vs Cost of Distribution
When an insurance agent tries to sell you a policy, he/she will have to show you the benefit illustration (BI). Both effect of deductions and cost of distribution figures should and must be found and accurately depicted in the BI.
Most agents do not wish to talk about effects of deductions as it will always paint a very bleak picture about the real cost of the insurance policy. Most agents prefer to illustrate about cost of distribution when questioned by their potential clients.
Cost of distribution covers:
– the total commission paid out for the policy to the agent and his agency for the next 5 years(depending on commission structure)
– the underwriting and administrative fees to underwrite and prepare the policy
Effects of deductions covers:
– cost of distribution (as above)
– mortality charges and generally charges for your insurance coverage
– sales charge for ILP funds (for ILP only)
– annual management fees for ILP funds (For ILP only)
– any other fees payable on annual or monthly basis (For ILP only)
– also take into account the opportunity cost of the funds you could have grown if you leave it in an investment with the same growth minus the cost
You should now be able to realise that the effect of deductions is an extremely important factor to look at when you are choosing between Investment Linked Policies (ILP).
Some are against the use of effects of deductions as it also takes into account the opportunity cost of the fees paid and year-on-year appreciation. Some financial consultants are of the views that it makes the figures seems inflated.
My view of the matter is that what you save on should be included as it will help you accumulate wealth. That is essentially what time value of money is about.
That being said, I would not advise comparing ILP with traditional policies as ILP will look unfairly expensive. There is extra annual management fees and sales charge from the underlying funds but at the same time, there is much more upside potential in comparison. In deciding between a traditional and an ILP, one should not use effects of deductions or cost of distribution but instead look at the product features.
In short:
– If you are only looking at investment, go into shares directly or Unit Trusts if you do not have much funds.Senseless to go into ILP and let insurers earn the insurance coverage and be serviced by agent who are better in insurance than investment.
However, if I am buying an insurance for my retirement and protection, I would choose an ILP over a traditional plan.
– Flexibility to withdraw from cash value if need to
– If we look at a time frame of 20 years for any period, the stock market will definitely perform better than 3-4% of a traditional policy.
So personally, I would
– use term insurance to cover my protection needs until I am 65 or when my dependents become financially independent
– ILP for disciplined savings and to grow money for my retirement needs more than 20 years later. For the last 5-10 years, I will switch to less aggressive funds and at least 50% in bonds and fixed income.
A final word of caution: Some insurers charge zero sales charge but significantly higher annual management fees than market to distract and confuse consumers. However if you are looking at effects of deductions, all are taken into consideration and you can compare costs effectively and accurately
Finance
How to Buy Online Medical Supplies and Equipment
Just imagine, now you can buy any kind of home medical supplies and equipments online. This generally includes surgical supplies, medical products, diagnostic equipment, home medical supply, medical lab equipments, life support and many more like these. This will definitely give people a chance to save huge on health care. With online shopping, you can also buy assorted equipments of any brand that you might be needed for rehabilitation treatment or for just a usual exercise to keep in figure or for weight loss.
It is fact that buying medical supplies and equipment or anything else, online shopping is one of the most affordable options to buy anything rather than going for local or brick stores. We are so busy in our daily schedule that everyone wants convenient shopping in lower prices and online merchants are delivering the same.
The other things is that such online vendors are the best junction where you can each and everything; ranging from counter medicines to ache management, exercise equipments to mobility equipments and many more like these. Within few clicks, you can also order any kind of prescribed medicines i.e. all medical supplies and equipments at one place.
Online shopping of medical supplies and equipments is always economical as compared to that of the local stores. The reason is that, online stores provides huge offers or discounts on assorted supplies and equipments of various brands, allowing buyers to access more and more number of items to pick their best and required one. Such online stores also have huge collection of top-selling as well as latest equipments of each and every top brands, allowing you to select the one of your choice. Online shopping is one of the finest ways to know the value of your money in true sense.
There are hundred of online store that provides varsities of medical supplies and equipments at your, but before buying anything it is always advisable to have enough information regarding any item. In case of medical supply and equipments you must read the features, description, and specifications etc. before selecting any product from online stores. Online medical and equipments not only offers you best quality products, but also ensures your privacy.
It is always advisable to choose one vendor and stick to them. Selecting single vendor for all your medical supplies or medical devices is an assurance that you will be endows with your all medical needs as and when required, because you already have a recognized relationship with the vendor. After all, it is always easy to get best product with negotiable price with single vendor rather than opting for different ones. Online store also provides free shipping of your medical supplies and devices in various part world. Online shopping is the most comfortable, convenient and premium way of shopping, which saves lot of time and effort.
Finance
End Times: Family and Ministry
“Hearken unto thy father that begat thee, and despise not thy mother when she is old.” (Proverbs 23:22.)
What does despising or not despising our parents have to do with End Times?
Actually it foretells our very own “Revelation,” End Time experience and whether it will end well or turn out to be a very personal, overwhelming traumatic event. Therefore it is something we should take seriously and carefully consider.
“Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.” (Exodus 20:12)
Jesus described End Times in John 16 as a birthing process when He compared it to a woman in travail. He explained that, like labor pains, there will be periods of intense pain interrupted by brief times of rest as events unfold. So End Times could also symbolize our final journey, a type of birth canal or the spiritual road we will travel on our way to inherit the land and eternal life.
This End Time process will itself one day come to a complete end. So we must be careful not to get stuck in this channel of End Time events by getting caught up in the mystery of it all, making it an end in itself, but must “occupy ’til He comes” or keep going until we actually inherit the land and experience eternity with Christ.
The example of birthing illustrates a specific process which requires a lot of hard work and pain before the end result is seen. In this case it is the purification of the true Church that will be taking place on this journey through this End Time scenario. The Holy Spirit will be preparing the Bride of Christ to meet Him when He returns, through the power of the Word of God, as He works through the personal experiences of His people.
But if I am a real Christian and already have assurance of eternal life, why does anything more need to be done?
Real Christians do have the assurance of eternal life. However, we are reminded by the Scriptures that our relationship with Christ must be held up to the Word of God in order to be purified daily and “even more so as we see the day approaching.”
It is the Word of God that tests the genuineness of our Christian profession.
We are admonished to examine ourselves in this way to be certain that our election is sure and not merely based on our own presumptions instead of the Word and preeminence of God. Jesus warned His followers that in the end many will claim Him as Lord, but will have deceived themselves and not really know Him at all (Matthew 7).
While it is true that the law cannot save us and our salvation is by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, it is also true that not the hearers of the law are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified. (Romans 2:13)
Followers of Christ are identified by their fruit not merely their good works. (A list of fruit of the Spirit can be found in Galatians, Chapter 5.)
When this genuine spiritual fruit of the heart exists, it will produce the types of works that are in harmony with the Word of God. Since Christ is our justification, these types of works justify the doers of the law because they serve as evidence that Christ has already justified them, lives in them, is specifically leading them, and that their works are a result of their relationship with the Living Word (Jesus Christ) through the written Word and Spirit of God.
On the other hand self-determined “good works” can be performed by anyone, including those who are indifferent to or even at war with God, as a means to appear to be religious, to acquire some sort of selfish advantage, to promote a personal agenda, or to conjure up a good feeling about oneself.
In other words, by feeding on the Word of God, the genuine children of God through the Spirit of God that resides in His Word will, by His grace, be empowered to do the works He has specifically called them to do. The power of the Spirit of God working in them will make it possible for them to go against their own natural, selfish inclinations in order to be in harmony with God and His specific will.
Worldlings (those who belong to the world and not to God) will not see the value of being in harmony with God and His Word and will come up with a multitude of excuses why they are unable to fulfill their responsibility to God and His Word, as that specifically defines their relationship with their family and the priority of their ministry.
Revolt against responsibility is a growing concern in the corporate world as well as in the family and church. It seems everyone wants to play, but no one wants to do what needs to be done in the specific manner required by God to insure quality, harmony, and success.
Our Creator designed relationships to be built on a cycle of love and gratitude. Even our relationship with Him is grounded in this cycle. We love Him because He first loved us.
Because I genuinely love my children, I deny myself at times in order to care for their needs: spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional regardless of how many other commitments I may have added to my schedule.
Because my personal relationship with God is preeminent in my life, He has also led me to understand that my family is my next primary focus in life; not my business, social connections, or even my membership in a church.
While the Church is ordained to provide teaching and fellowship in the Word of God and plays an important part in my Christian experience, the Church has not been given the authority to dictate my priorities. Only God Himself can do that.
So, if I run out of time and must eliminate something, it will not be my commitment to personally feed on God’s Word and maintain my personal relationship with Him or my commitment to care for my family.
When my child cries out to me, I will not tell him, “Just cry yourself to sleep, I have good works to do, places to go, and people to see.” Instead, I will take him in my arms and sing to him and give him some warm milk to comfort him.
When my baby’s messy diaper is burning his skin and needs to be changed, I will not tell him, “I’m on the phone right now, you can just wait.” No, I hurry to remove the diaper, wash, powder, and wrap him in a warm blanket, making him all clean and cozy again.
Likewise, as I get older, I trust that the children I have lovingly cared for will gratefully accept the responsibility of caring for me one day and not say, “Sorry, I’m just too busy to care about any of your spiritual, physical, mental, or emotional needs. You’re on your own.”
Today we see many of the elderly uprooted, maneuvered out of the family when they are considered no longer useful, and expected to start from scratch creating a new life alone, to live in senior communities or are confined to nursing homes prematurely instead of being allowed to continue functioning in their own family as they are able, finding love, warmth, and care within their own God-given environment.
In this way many who call themselves “Christians” withhold what is due to their parents, not aware that they are actually stealing the acts of love, gratitude, and recompense their parents are entitled to under the loving laws of God, not realizing that without this love toward their parents, their religion is really in vain.
They have forgotten God’s promise that no thief shall inherit the kingdom of God (1 Corinthians 6:10).
In rare cases some adult children truly are unable to care for their parents and the elderly can eventually require more care than we are equipped to provide. Only God can reveal the condition of our hearts and true extent of our ability to fulfill our responsibilities.
Nevertheless, I am writing this article because very few people today are able to accurately identify their real priorities and the most valuable things in life. Many have sold their eternal life for ungodly relationships, social connections, a bigger house, another car, electronic toys, vacations to Timbucktoo, season tickets to the game, new golf clubs, upgraded wardrobe, tummy tucks, and Lulu’s new line of cosmetics, instead of buying a modest home with an in-law apartment and lovingly providing their parent(s) with an atmosphere that nurtures life in spirit, body, mind, and emotions.
Like the alcoholic who creates an argument with his wife so he has an excuse to go out and get drunk, arguments with parents can be just an attempt to justify neglect and disguise the real motive behind estrangement, which is really the desire to avoid the responsibility of loving and caring for those who have first loved and cared for us.
Grandparents should be considered an extension of the family even when they live independently from their children and grandchildren. When one grandparent dies and leaves the other alone in the world, when one is left alone as a result of divorce, or grandparents are no longer able to safely function on their own, their involvement in the family can still be maintained for as long as possible when their children incorporate them into their own home and lovingly provide the care they need.
Nothing we do in obedience to God is ever a one way street. As we bless others, we are blessed. Immeasurable spiritual wealth can be inherited by adult children and grandchildren when grandparents are available to help nurture them or by providing children with the opportunity to learn to develop their own inherent natural affection by taking part in caring for the elderly as they age.
When the world begins to experience the intense pains of End Times, where will my mother and my father be? Where will I be: spiritually, physically, mentally, and emotionally?
Will I be traveling through the birth canal to meet Christ or will I be terrified, trying to hide in a cave somewhere to find protection from the wrath of God that is going to be poured out upon the earth?
It all depends on my priorities and whether the Word and Spirit of God have led me to realize what is most important in life.
When Jesus warned His disciples about End Times, He told them that it would be a time when people would be without natural affection and children would rise up to persecute and betray their parents.
So Jesus’ brother, James, wrote a reminder to the Church about the importance of meeting this need.
He said: “If any man among you seems to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain. Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.” (James 1:26-27).
How we treat the fatherless and widows reveals just how genuine our religion really is.
The priorities of Jesus’ ministry and ours are to preach the Gospel and heal the sick. But there is one more priority that is included in that description.
If we want to claim a religion that is pure and genuine, we must not forget the fatherless and widows in their affliction.
Caring for the needs of others, whether spiritual or physical, must first of all be personally provided to those in our own sphere as God brings these needs to our attention. Not every work God calls us to must be carried out through the hierarchy of some organization or church, since true believers are the Church.
History as well as the Bible records how the fatherless and widows were cared for in the past.
An excellent example of this can be found in the autobiography of George Müller, an evangelist, missionary, and director of several orphan homes in Bristol, England during the 1800s. He established 117 schools which offered free Christian education to over 120,000 children during his lifetime, many of them orphans, in addition to meeting their spiritual, physical, mental and emotional needs.
George Müller never asked one person for money (or anything else) to support the work he did, but all of the needs of the thousands of children he cared for was a direct result of prayer and His dedication to the Word of God.
In the early Church, the office of Bishop exemplified humble responsibility in the truest sense. Today references to the position of Bishop can often call up images of pompous religious authority in flowing robes. But in the original Greek language the office of Bishop, Timothy is speaking of, was one of humble hands-on service and provides a picture of one who has his sleeves rolled up, attentively caring for the lowly physical needs of the flock as well as the spiritual needs.
The word, “Bishop,” also refers to being a visitor for the purpose of inspecting or looking into the affairs of others in order to discover if any help was needed, especially in the case of the poor and sick. This help could involve spiritual encouragement as well as hands-on physical health care.
In the USA and elsewhere today, that care could also include counsel regarding safe health care options, as well as providing living accommodations in a Christian environment for those who have been persecuted and rejected by their families or require more intensive care than the family can provide.
Deacons are also called by God as servants, intercessors, and ministers to His people. According to this passage in the original Greek, it is the responsibility of Deacons to prepare and serve food in addition to physically nurturing the sick. The office of Bishop, as well as the office of Deacon had to be similarly qualified with outstanding character for this most important responsibility. (See details in 1 Timothy: 3-7).
As we can see, meeting the needs of the fatherless and widows involved more than providing a casserole in an oven proof dish. Believers were admonished to be actively involved in the details of the lives of fellow Christians who found themselves at a disadvantage in society. This love and nurturing was intended to continue within the family. But when this was not possible, the priority of the Church was to provide attentive love and care of the elderly in spirit, body, mind, and emotions in the Name of Christ.
In the Book of Acts, Chapter 6, we see how the early Church labored over the task of calling Bishops, Deacons, and Elders. A situation had developed where the widows were being neglected. Realizing the importance of this responsibility, the disciples prayed for the Spirit of God to help them determine who was sufficiently qualified by the Holy Spirit to handle this most important position.
God revealed to the disciples that Stephen was His choice. Highly esteemed in the eyes of God, Stephen proved His love for Jesus Christ and the people of God by devoting himself to the responsibility of lovingly caring for the needs of the widows.
Stephen eventually became the first martyr; stoned to death in Jerusalem about the year 33 A.D. for demonstrating to the world through his preaching of the Word of God that he had, indeed, come to understand the most important things in life.
Choosing The Best Way Of Selling Cars
The 25 Best Time Travel Movies of All Time
Effects of Deductions Vs Cost of Distribution
All The Upcoming DC Movies & Animated Movies 2022
How to Buy Online Medical Supplies and Equipment
Court Denies SEC’s Motion to Seal in Ripple vs SEC Litigation
End Times: Family and Ministry
Regulations For Cryptocurrency Exchanges in Columbia Tightened
Man’s Search for Meaning Review
Insurance – One of Life’s Neccessity
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022