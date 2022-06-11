Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — What started as a joke turned into legitimate motivation leading to a long-awaited championship season in Forest Lake.

The phrase “Take what’s ours” wasn’t a serious one at first, junior catcher Bethany Weiss said. But it eventually took on a life of its own. The Forest Lake softball team reached the Class 4A state title game last season, where it fell to Rosemount.

“We worked very hard last year to make it to the state championship, and obviously we lost,” Rangers sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong said. “So this year we’re like, ‘We need to take what’s ours. We deserve a state championship. We worked hard.’ ”

And, on Friday, the Rangers got what they indeed deserved, downing previously unbeaten Brainerd 6-0 to win the Class 4A state crown.

This week marked Forest Lake’s 17th trip to state since 1991. And now, finally the Rangers are champions. For that, Forest Lake coach Sean Hall was thrilled for the community, and more specifically his assistant coaches, a few of whom have poured decades into the program.

That work has paid off.

“It feels surreal,” Weiss said. “We have an amazing team, and we’re like sisters. It was bound to happen.”

It wasn’t inevitable, though. These titles never come easy. Forest Lake had to play three tightly contested state tournament games this week at Caswell Park. Friday’s 6-0 championship game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the score suggests.

The game was tied 0-0 through four innings. Finally, in the fifth, the Rangers broke through in a big way.

Bailey Thomas walked to lead off the inning. Bunting wizard Aliyah Neeser sacrificed her over. Then Amber Dunaski came through with one of her three hits on the day to punch in the go-ahead run. It was a senior coming through in a massive way when needed most.

“She played the best softball that she’s played in the last two years,” Hall said. “She came up really, really clutch.”

Weiss, an all-world hitter playing through pain this week, followed that up with an RBI double on the very next pitch, and the floodgates were open. Forest Lake put up a five spot in the inning. At that point, Weiss likened the Rangers’ dugout to “a party.”

“It’s an amazing feeling, because now we know we’ve got this,” she said.

Particularly with Tong in the circle. One half of Forest Lake’s fearsome one-two pitching punch, Tong was remarkable all week in North Mankato. She tossed a five-hit shutout Friday. In 16⅓ innings this week, Tong allowed just one earned run.

“The past 10 years of my life I’ve worked so much for this,” she said, “and I know my team has worked so much for it.”

Weiss spoke of how badly the fourth-seeded Rangers (22-5) wanted this title, knowing what it felt like to be on the other end. Redemption was the name of the game this season for Forest Lake. The Rangers lost five times this spring, and went on to avenge each and every one of those, including three wins this week over teams that beat them during the regular season.

There is a reason Hall puts his team through such a rigorous schedule.

“It helps you, because you get knocked down a few times, but that makes you better,” Hall said.

Case and point: This week.

“They just kept working and we just got better and more confident as the season went on,” he said. “The girls just peaked at the right time of the season.”

Because of that, they finished on top.

“I don’t think I’ve really processed that we’ve won state yet,” Tong said. “It’s a big thing to be at state in the first place. Being on the winning end makes it 10 times better.”

Hopkins beat White Bear Lake 6-0 in the third-place game, as Signe Dohse tossed a one-hit shutout for the Royals, while also going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs.

Centennial bested East Ridge 4-2 in the consolation final, as Riley O’Connell threw six two-hit innings for the Cougars, and Alexa Just and Helene Krage each had two hits.