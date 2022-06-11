News
Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — What started as a joke turned into legitimate motivation leading to a long-awaited championship season in Forest Lake.
The phrase “Take what’s ours” wasn’t a serious one at first, junior catcher Bethany Weiss said. But it eventually took on a life of its own. The Forest Lake softball team reached the Class 4A state title game last season, where it fell to Rosemount.
“We worked very hard last year to make it to the state championship, and obviously we lost,” Rangers sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong said. “So this year we’re like, ‘We need to take what’s ours. We deserve a state championship. We worked hard.’ ”
And, on Friday, the Rangers got what they indeed deserved, downing previously unbeaten Brainerd 6-0 to win the Class 4A state crown.
This week marked Forest Lake’s 17th trip to state since 1991. And now, finally the Rangers are champions. For that, Forest Lake coach Sean Hall was thrilled for the community, and more specifically his assistant coaches, a few of whom have poured decades into the program.
That work has paid off.
“It feels surreal,” Weiss said. “We have an amazing team, and we’re like sisters. It was bound to happen.”
It wasn’t inevitable, though. These titles never come easy. Forest Lake had to play three tightly contested state tournament games this week at Caswell Park. Friday’s 6-0 championship game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the score suggests.
The game was tied 0-0 through four innings. Finally, in the fifth, the Rangers broke through in a big way.
Bailey Thomas walked to lead off the inning. Bunting wizard Aliyah Neeser sacrificed her over. Then Amber Dunaski came through with one of her three hits on the day to punch in the go-ahead run. It was a senior coming through in a massive way when needed most.
“She played the best softball that she’s played in the last two years,” Hall said. “She came up really, really clutch.”
Weiss, an all-world hitter playing through pain this week, followed that up with an RBI double on the very next pitch, and the floodgates were open. Forest Lake put up a five spot in the inning. At that point, Weiss likened the Rangers’ dugout to “a party.”
“It’s an amazing feeling, because now we know we’ve got this,” she said.
Particularly with Tong in the circle. One half of Forest Lake’s fearsome one-two pitching punch, Tong was remarkable all week in North Mankato. She tossed a five-hit shutout Friday. In 16⅓ innings this week, Tong allowed just one earned run.
“The past 10 years of my life I’ve worked so much for this,” she said, “and I know my team has worked so much for it.”
Weiss spoke of how badly the fourth-seeded Rangers (22-5) wanted this title, knowing what it felt like to be on the other end. Redemption was the name of the game this season for Forest Lake. The Rangers lost five times this spring, and went on to avenge each and every one of those, including three wins this week over teams that beat them during the regular season.
There is a reason Hall puts his team through such a rigorous schedule.
“It helps you, because you get knocked down a few times, but that makes you better,” Hall said.
Case and point: This week.
“They just kept working and we just got better and more confident as the season went on,” he said. “The girls just peaked at the right time of the season.”
Because of that, they finished on top.
“I don’t think I’ve really processed that we’ve won state yet,” Tong said. “It’s a big thing to be at state in the first place. Being on the winning end makes it 10 times better.”
Hopkins beat White Bear Lake 6-0 in the third-place game, as Signe Dohse tossed a one-hit shutout for the Royals, while also going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs.
Centennial bested East Ridge 4-2 in the consolation final, as Riley O’Connell threw six two-hit innings for the Cougars, and Alexa Just and Helene Krage each had two hits.
News
EPA to distribute $60M in pollution funds to Minnesota, 11 other Mississippi River states
The federal government said Friday that it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.
The money comes from the infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in November, the Environmental Protection Agency said.
Radhika Fox, EPA assistant administrator for water, made the announcement with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in Des Moines.
“The Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico watershed is an iconic ecosystem that millions of Americans depend on for drinking water, agriculture, recreation and economic development and it is essential that we reduce nutrient pollution that harms water quality,” Fox said.
Naig is the co-chairman of the 12-member Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Nutrient Task Force. It was designed to cut the amount of phosphorous and nitrogen that flows from rivers and streams into the Mississippi River and causes the Gulf’s dead zone.
In the Gulf, the nutrients feed an overgrowth of algae that eventually die and sink to the bottom, using up oxygen from the ocean floor up as they decompose.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month that the dead zone this year is expected to be about 5,364 square miles, which would be about 15% smaller than last year’s measurement.
In 2001, the task force set a long-term goal of reducing the dead zone, or hypoxic area, to 1,900 square miles, which is about 35% of its current average area.
The $60 million will be distributed over the next five years. Each of the 12 states will receive $965,000 this year and $748,000 for each of the next three years. In 2026, the fifth year, each state again will receive $965,000.
The states are Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
The money was attached to an EPA memorandum that provided guidance for how states could use the funds. It includes buying agricultural equipment such as cover crop seeders that can be shareable across thousands of acres, deploying remote-sensing tools to help identify critical sources of contaminants, implementing continuous real-time water quality monitoring and developing or revising numeric nutrient criteria and water quality standards.
Money can also be used for farmer-led education, training and demonstrations of on-farm methods to retain nutrients in the soil.
Iowa is often criticized because it has a voluntary nutrient reduction strategy that allows farmers to decide whether they want to implement measures that could reduce farm runoff of fertilizer, nitrate and other water contaminants.
Hugh Espey, the executive director of environmental group Iowa CCI, said the funding isn’t likely to make a big difference until Iowa develops policies that stop the rapid growth of livestock confinement barns that house millions of chickens and hogs.
News
Erik Ezukanma inks rookie deal; Dolphins have whole draft class signed
The Miami Dolphins signed rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on Friday to get the team’s entire four-member draft class under contract.
Linebacker and third-round pick Channing Tindall was signed on May 25, and on May 13, the Dolphins inked outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, their two seventh-round picks.
Last offseason, Miami went right up against the start of training camp before signing its final drafted 2021 rookie, second-round pick Liam Eichenberg on July 27, 2021.
Fourth-round picks were the slowest to agree to rookie deals this cycle, largely because the Houston Texans gave running back Dameon Pierce, the second selection of the round, an extra $25,000 over his minimum. Agents for several of the picks that followed were asking for a similar deal.
Ezukanma was taken 18 picks later, No. 125 overall, as the Dolphins’ top Day 3 selection. It was a mild surprise given that Miami had already added multiple receivers in the offseason, including six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and free-agent slot Cedrick Wilson, and the team went without selecting an offensive lineman in the draft.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier cited the team’s best-player-available philosophy with the pick.
“We were following our board,” Grier said following the late April draft. “We don’t reach for people. We tried to move up a couple of times, but we had limited resources in terms of being able to move around.”
The Dolphins only had four picks in the 2022 draft, with the first one coming at No. 102 late in the third, in large part because of the trade for Hill that sent Miami first- and second-round picks as part of a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ezukanma, as a 6-foot-2, 206-pound wideout, presents a bigger body in the Dolphins’ receiving corps after the team traded away veteran 6-3 receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots this offseason. Hill and second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle are smaller speed threats.
Ezukanma, who has gone through rookie minicamp, organized team activities and veteran mandatory minicamp with the Dolphins, will compete in training camp among a second unit at wideout that also includes Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft. Miami also has undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders and practice squad receivers from last season in DeVonte Dedmon and Cody Core.
()
News
Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss at least 12 months after second knee injury
Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft who batted over .300 in his first taste of the major leagues this season, has been lost for the season, again, to an injury to his right knee.
“It sucks, right?” Lewis said Friday before the Twins started a three-game series against Tampa Bay.
Lewis, 23, missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a spring drill but was ready by spring training and started this season at Class AAA St. Paul. He has a partial tear in that reconstructed ligament and will miss an estimated 12 months after surgery, which has yet to be scheduled.
Lewis opted for surgery after getting a second opinion, and a second magnetic resonance imaging exam on the knee this week.
“I’m not afraid of the surgery, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s just another pause in my timeline.”
Lewis, a shortstop by trade and the presumptive heir to Carlos Correa, was playing in center field when he was injured making a catch at the wall in the third inning of a 7-3 victory over Kansas City on May 29 at Target Field. He said he mistimed his jump, leaping about 5 feet in front of the wall, and felt the knee buckle when he made contact.
Lewis stayed in the field for the rest of the inning but didn’t return. The initial diagnosis was a bone bruise and what Lewis called “thinning” of the ligament. Given the option to rehab the injury and perhaps play with a brace, Lewis instead sought a second opinion and opted for surgery.
“It didn’t make sense for me to play on a bum knee,” he said. “That would make more sense at the end of my career, but I’m at the beginning.”
In his first stint in the majors May 8-17, Lewis hit .308 with two home runs — including a grand slam — and five runs batted in while filling in for Correa. When Correa returned from a hand injury, the Twins sent Lewis back to St. Paul and had him start playing left field, center field and third base so he could help the major league team.
But in his first game back with the Twins, and first anywhere but shortstop in the majors, he was hurt while making a highlight catch.
Asked if he had any regrets about playing in the outfield, something he has done during his minor career, Lewis said no. Shortstop is his favorite position and, he thinks, his future, “But I play baseball.”
This will be the third season that Lewis will miss the majority of. He missed last season with the first knee injury, and was limited to practicing with the Twins taxi squad in 2020 after Major League Baseball canceled the minor league season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have new goals to be set,” he said. “I was in the middle of doing that, but this is just a pause.”
It remains unclear where Lewis will do the majority of his rehab; the Twins prefer players to work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla., where there are always coaches and trainers. Until he’s ready for rehab, Lewis said, he will remain with the major league club.
Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption
EPA to distribute $60M in pollution funds to Minnesota, 11 other Mississippi River states
Erik Ezukanma inks rookie deal; Dolphins have whole draft class signed
Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss at least 12 months after second knee injury
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown
St. Paul Pioneer Press publishes legal notices for city of St. Paul
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt after he berates jurist
Compassion Clinic offers free medical, dental care and haircuts at Highview Middle School in New Brighton on Saturday
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
State boys tennis: Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy wins Class A singles title
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022